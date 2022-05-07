Reynolds, Ervin Estate and Reynolds, Irvin Estate and Ervin Reynolds Estate and Irvin, Reynolds Estate and Reynolds, Robert Gordon Per. Rep. to Cypress Church Farms LLC, Parcels A & B County, $22,000.
Gaskin, Monica to Wischer, Kim N. and Shaffer, Stephen Ray, Lot 24, Rosemont Sub., $150,000.
Todd, Heather Michelle to Wideman, Cody Edward and Wideman, Sarah Ashley, Lot 6, Grumling Road Acres, Ph. I, $49,926.51.
Burroughs, Dana Shinault to Darby Properties LLC, Lot 186, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation.
Dorn, Calvin L. and Dorn, Betty S. and Dorn, Bettye to Dorn, Calvin L. and Dorn, Bettye S. and Dorn, Calvin R., Lot 46, Roman Acres Sub. & Lt. 9, Featherstone Sub.
Lanier, Calvin to Lanier, Catherine Henley, Tract, Mount Vernon Road.
Lanier, Catherine Henley to Lanier, Catherine Henley and Lanier, Brittany L., Tract, Mount Vernon Road.
Lanier, Calvin to Beverly, Katrina Lanier, Parcel U.S. Hwy. 25 South.
Varda, Michael J. and Varda, Adriane R. to Long, Lisa Janice and Gerdts, Barbara Ellen, Lot 18, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $161,000.
Goddard, Sheila Ann to Goddard, Paul L. and Goddard, Alexandrea Marie, Lot A, County.
Carolina Physicians Investment Group LLC to Bob Mccall LLC, Lot 1-5A, County.
Padgett, Jackie L. to Padgett, Michael H., Lot 1.15A, County & Lot County.
Smith, Claude A. to Graham, Tarah S., Lot, County.
Smith, Claude A. to Smith Paul K., Pt. Tract 8, County.
Schwarzmann, Henry F. Trustee and Schwarzmann Living Trust and Schwarzmann, Judith Kaye Trustee to Mueller, Jordan A. and Martin, Hannah E., Lot 213, Wellington Green Sub., $255,000.
Gopaul, Romesh and Gopaul, Eeva to Murray, Elisabeth, Lot 325, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $130,000.
Bailey, Christopher Courtney to Haynie, Robert M. Jr., Strip Of Land County, $250.
Wardlaw, Johnny to Novak, Robert and Novak, Inger, Lot 54, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $25,000.
RTB Capital LLC to Bain, Richard Forrest and Bain, Buffie Smith, Lot 6, Sec. E, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $35,000.
Conrad, Margaret A. to Conrad, Margaret A. and Conrad C. Reid, Tract County.
Chasteen, Charles Edward to Chasteen, Shirley B., Lot County.
Boggs, Vance Stephen to W. K. Brown Timber Corporation, Lot 0.16A, Grumling Road West, $480.
Killian, Linda S. to Killian, Linda S. and Killian, Curtis, Lot No 7, Block G, Ponderosa Heights Sub.
Elizabeth W. Maxwell Trust and Maxwell, Elizabeth W. Trust and Maxwell, Alan Darrell Trustee and Schulze, Charles W. Trustee to Grant, Vicki M. and Grant, Gary M., Parcel 4.99A County.
Simpson, Betty Turner to Sullivan, Kelly M. and Hunter, Tony O., Lot No. 4, Raintree Sub.
Jackson, Mary A. to Gilchrist, Lilly J., Lot No. 2, Henrietta Heights Sub.
Okeefe, Michael Eugene Trustee and O Keefe Michael Eugene Trustee and Okeefe, Michael Eugene Revocable Trust and Michael Eugene Okeefe Revocable Trust and O Keefe, Michael Eugene Revocable Trust and Okeefe, Elizabeth Louise Trustee and O Keefe, Elizabeth Louise Trustee and Okeefe, Elizabeth Louise Revocable Trust and O Keefe, Elizabeth Louise Revocable Trust and Macfadden, Gary D. Trustee and Mac Fadden, Gary D. Trustee and Macfadden, Gary Revocable Trust and Mac Fadden, Gary Revocable Trust and Gary Macfadden Revocable Trust and Macfadden, Kathleen O. Trustee and Mac Fadden, Kathleen O Trustee and Macfadden, Kathleen O Revocable Trust and Mac Fadden, Kathleen O. Revocable Trust and Kathleen O. Macfadden Revocable Trust and Elizabeth Louise Okeefe Revocable Trust to Hani, Erwin Frank and Hani, Julie Ann, Lot 7, Verandah Beach At Grand Harbor, $155,000.
Brewer, David A. Jr. and Brewer, W. Russell and Brewer, A. Scott to Yates, Leighton Andrew, Lt. 20, Piedmont Pointe Ph. II, $65,000.
Adams, James R. to Williams, Keja, Lot No. 129, Grendel Plant Sub. And Strip Of Land County, $40,000.
Williams, Beatrice N. to Wright, Carolyn L. and Williams, Ollie Kenneth, Lot No. 8, Aspen Heights Sub.
Haygood, Sandra H. to Haygood, Sandra H. and Haygood, Matthew J. and Haygood, Zachary B., Lot County.
Keller, Roy F. to Keller, Roy F. and Keller, Tanya R., Lot 14, Section 3, Avondale Sub.
Cain, Clifford Chalmers to Cain, Rachel M. and Cain, Zachary M. and Cain, Clifford Chalmers, Lot, West Cambridge Street.
Watson, Charles M. Trustee and Drummond, John W. to Drummond, Robert Self, Parcels County.
Andrews, David Wayne to Hughston, Joyce and Andrews, Daniel Patrick, Parcels A-H County.
Holtzclaw, Charles A. and Holtzclaw, Brenda to Holtzclaw, Charles A. and Holtzclaw, Brenda, Lot 15, Druid Hills Sub.
Spiller, Helen E. to Spiller, John M. and Spiller, Suzel Kay and Spiller, Helen E., Lot No. 3, L. B. Clark Subdivision.
Clark, Otis Dewayne to Davis, Michelle and Clark, Michael and Clark, Eric and Clark, Cynthia D., Lot One-B (1-B) Mccombs Sub.
Davis, Michelle and Clark, Michael and Clark, Eric to Clark, Cynthia D., Lot One-B (1-B) Mccombs Sub.
Greenwood Genetic Center Inc to Greenwood Genetic Center Foundation, Parcels County.
Simmons, Mccellen C. By AIF and Simmons, Virginia A. and Simmons, Virginia A. AIF to Woody, James and Woody, Shawn, Tract 8, County, $99,000.
Phillips, Maggie to Jones, James Carroll and Phillips, Maggie, Lot No. 2, Ben Franklin Sub.
Verdin, Daniel B. Jr. to Verdin, D. Byron Jr. Trustee and Verdin, D. Byron Jr. Trust and D, Byron Verdin Jr. Trust, Tracts County.
Clark, Cynthia D. to West, Melodi Amber and West, Austin Clayton, Lot No 1-B, Mccombs Sub., $121,500.
Burgess, Lorie A. to Ducanois, Pierre J. P. Trustee and Christopher J. L. Ducanois Residential Trust and Ducanois, Christopher J. L. Residential Trust, Lots, Nos 14-A, 14-B & 15-A County, $0.
Burgess, Lorie A. to Ducanois, Pierre J. P. Trustee and Christopher J. L. Ducanois Residential Trust and Ducanois, Christopher J. L. Residential Trust, Lots No. 14 & 15, Cobblestone Sub., $141,100.
Moreno, Amber Kaylee and Whitted, Travis Lee to Cooper, John W. and Cooper, Susan D., Lot No. 26, White Sands Sub., Lot 27, White Sands Sub., Lot 28, White Sands Sub., Lot 29, White Sands Sub., $20,000.
Johnson, Mona M. to Babb, John N., Lot Oak Street.
Special Referee and Anderson, Rachel and Anderson, Willie Fred to Thompson, David Ray Jr., Lot 27, Cambridge Heights Sub., 2021-CP-24-00556, $48,100.
Hansen, William Leonard to Hansen, Lee Ola Moore, Lot No. 17, Meadowbrook Sub.
Murray, Elisabeth to Murray, Elisabeth and Baker, Teresa Anne, Lot 325, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Greenwood County South Carolina to Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC, Lot 1, County.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Greenwood County South Carolina, Tract 3 County.
Padgett, Michael H. to Wilson, William, Lot, Watts Bridge Road, $15,000.
Hall, Scott S. to Lipsky, David J., Tract 6, Andrews Chapel Mini Farms, $8,000.
Beasley, James Franklin to Napolitano, Patrick D. Jr. and Napolitano, Maria G., Parcel County, $45,000.
Macke, Jasmine B. and Macke, Andrew T. to Evans, Kimberly A. and Evans, Lauren N., Lot 61, Druid Hills Sub., $275,550.
Holmes Enterprises Inc. to Mills, Cheryl E., Unit 19, Hampton Trace Townhouses, $130,000.
MCK Development Co LLC to Lermer, Marietta, Lot No. 172, Newport Phase 2, Section 1, $649,000.
Campbell, Joanne C. and Campbell, Barry R. to Sevel, Adam S. and Kall, Lisa C., Lot No. 13, C. Y. Thompson Sub., $475,000.
Sage Consulting Group LLC to VC 805 LLC, Tract Montague Avenue.
Butler, Sara C. and Butler, Barry W. to Hamby, Chester A. and Hamby, Fredda B., Lot No. 13, Idlewood Sub, And Parcel A County, $284,000.
Sims, Horace B. III and Sims, Melanie K. to Allison, James E. II and Allison, Kortney, Lots 3 & 4, Center Road And Lot 2, Center Road Less Tract 1 County, $290,000.
Miller, Jean Carol P. Estate and Jean Carol P. Miller Estate and Miller, Kevin A. Per. Rep. to Williams, Greyson and Rodgers, Emily, Lot No. 2, Woodbury Place Sub., $226,000.
Ninety Six Fashion & Fabrics LLC and Ninety Six Fashion And Fabrics LLC to Peden, James F., Lot County, $2,000.
Rasmussen, Ronald D. and Rasmussen, Susan N. to Rasmussen, Ronald D. Trustee and Rasmussen, Susan N. Trustee and Rasmussen Family Trust, Lot 33, Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood Sub.
Milford Pines Development LLC to Commissioners Of Public Works City Of Greenwood, Waterlines Of Milford Pines Development LLC.