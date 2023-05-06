Clark, William C. to Wagner, Clark Eustace, Lot, Calhoun Avenue.
Destefano, Joseph A. III and Destefano, Kayla E. to Wade, Christopher L. and Wade, Cynthia E., Lot 65, Auburn Place Sub., $234,900.
Rodgers, Kay C. to Gaafary, Jeff F., Lot 28, Blakedale Property & Lot 42, Blakedale No. 3, $100,000.
KHCT Barkwood LLC to Nelson, Debra and McClurkin, Shauntavia A. and Mc Clurkin, Shauntavia A., Lot 48, Barkwood Sub., $12,500.
D.R. Horton Inc. to Fuller, Sincock Danielle Marie and Sincock, Danielle Marie Fuller, Lot 61, Milford Pines Ph. III, $289,900.
Cogdill, Sylvia M. to Crabtree, Michael Thomas, Lot No. 98, Greenwood Plant Mill Village.
Crabtree, Angela Carlene and Crabtree, Angela C. to Crabtree, Michael Thomas, Lot No. 98, Greenwood Plant Mill Village.
Jester, Betty M. and Cobb, Betty Minor to Cobb, Thomas Harley and Cobb, Betty Minor, Lot No. 25, Emerald Place Subdivision.
Boerger, John H. and Boerger, Donna S. to Boerger, John H. and Boerger, Donna S., Lot No. 14, Fox Chase At Hunter’s Creek Plantation Patio Home.
Duncan, Natasha Warren and Duncan, Natasha to Payne, Shuntavious S., Lot, Pearl Street, $2,500.
Parks, Charles R. Jr. to Lowe, Jerry W., Parcel County, $300,000.
Shockley, Edwin J. and Shockley, Sheila to Ventrillo, Mark A., Lot No. 108, Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, $315,000.
Impressa Building Systems Of Greenwood SC LLC to Hole 19 Properties LLC, Lot 5, Verde Court Stoney Point, $20,000.
Brosious, Ginger N. Trustee and Brosious, Alan D. Trustee and Alan D. Brosious Living Trust and Brosious, Alan D. Living Trust and Ginger N. Brosious Living Trust and Brosious, Ginger N. Living Trust to Eskine, Scott M. and Eskine, Marlene, Lot 44, Summer Pointe Community With Easement, $280,000.
Oliver, Jennifer Fernandez to Fernandez, Robert Joe and Fernandez, Rebecca B., Lot County.
Rochester, Weston B. and Snipes, Rochester Elizabeth A. and Rochester, Elizabeth A. Snipes to Smith, David and Smith, Carol, Lot 26, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $45,000.
Cook, Katherine W. to Montgomery, Sherry Jean, Lot/Unit 3-A, Curl Creek Townhouses, $89,000.
Restoring Hope Ministries to Hill Nutrition LLC The, Lot N, Cambridge Street And B Shop With Easement, $10,000.
Ayers, P. David to Huskey, Sandra F., Lot, Tranquil Road & Tract B-4, Woodland Estates.
Delgado, Mario Zenil to Alvarez, Yurelia Escobar, Lot No. 41, Siloam Acres, Phase II.
Leedy, Linda S. to Leedy, Linda S. and Leedy, Michael E. and Leedy, Brian S., tract in county.
Delafuente, Javier E. and Rogers, Darian R. to De La Fuente, Darian Rogers and Fuente, Darian Rogers De La, Tract B, County.
Ruiz, Vanessa Yvette to Silverstone Property Management LLC, Lot Florida Avenue.
Scott, Joseph M. and Scott, J. M. to Womack Properties LLC, Lot, Burnett Road, $85,000.
Figueroa, Arlette to Leon ,Anahi Castillo, Lot 2, Maynard Donaldson Residential Lots.
Parks, Tahitia T. and Parks, Zelemia and Parks, Zelemia V. to Parks, Tahitia T. and Parks, Zelemia V., Tract B, Fairforest Drive.
Mufuka, Kenneth to Quarles, Hazel, Parcel B-2, County, $85,000.
Watson, Charles M. J.r IRA and Charles M. Watson Jr. IRA and Countybank Trust Services FBO to Chatham, David W. and Tapp, Elizabeth D., Lot No. 49, Summer Pointe, $230,000.
Patel, B.D. to James, Brian M. and Nelson, Jessica D. James, Unit 3-B, Phase I, Quarterpath, $91,000.
Elmore, George A. and Elmore, Alice W. to JRC Builders LLC and Silverstone Property Management LLC, Lot No. 114, Grendel Mills Sub., $27,000.
Collins, Willie Belle and Lark, Collins Willie Bell and Collins, Willie Bell Lark to Collins, Leroy L. and Collins, Whitney A. and Collins, Rodney L., Parcel County.
Coker, Caleb Andrew and Coker, Lauren Nicole to Coker, Donald K. Jr., Lot 1.00A, County.
Coker, Deanna Styron to Coker, Donald K. Jr. and Coker, Caleb Andrew and Coker, Lauren Nicole, Lot 1.00A, County.
Tucker, Stephen Eugene to Willingham, Briana and Willingham Andrew, Part Lot 44, Belle Meade, $208,000.
Latham, Dorothy T. By AIF and Latham, Jerry T. Estate and Jerry T. Latham Estate and Latham, Terry R. Aif and Latham, Terry R. Per. Rep. to Addis, Charles Riley and Addis, Abby King, Lot 26, Block D. Kimbrook Subdivision, $267,000.
Jolley, Duane Lee and Jolley, Regina Kay and Jolley, Regina K. to Black, James Andrew and Black, Mandy Waters, Lot 64, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, Phases One And Two, $333,500.
Thomas, Hope Elaine and Thomas, James Eugene and Harrison, Janie and Christian, Miriam Renae to Day 2 Properties LLC, Lot C, County, $18,000.
Sphinx Property Rental LLC to Segil, Catherine and Segil, Carlos, Lot No. 56 Country Homes Sub, $70,000.
Jerrett, Theodore Ivan and Jerrett, Donna Marie to Geer, Jonathan R., Parcel A, County, $187,500.
Emery, Jonathan M. and Emery, Melissa G. to Timmons, John Wycliffe, Lot 14, Spruce Street, $195,000.
Caldwell, Bess Patterson to Kirby, Sarah G., Lot Reynolds Street, $225,000.
Wulfekotte, Mark to Wulfekotte, Brenda, Parcels Greenwood and Abbeville counties.
Thomsax Investments LLC to Scott, Larry Eugene and Scott, Jeffery Eugene, Lot, Boreitta Drive, $50,000.
Thomsax Investments LLC to Moody, David and Moody, Julie, Pt. Lot 3, W. Laurin Young Property, $327,000.
Ray, Jeffrey A. to Martin, Karen Lynn, Lot 80, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $24,500.
Scott, Samuel A. and Scott, Keith Alan By AIF and Scott, Connie AIF to Norman, Joyfious, Lot 52, Abner’s Acres Subdivision, $181,000.
Jones, Elbert, Sr. to Cunningham, Tamica L, Lot, West Main Street Extension.
Jones, Elbert, Sr. to Cunningham, Tamica L, Lot 2, Jones Court.
Jones, Elbert, Sr. to Cunningham, Tamica L, Lot A, West Main Street Extension.
Jones, Elbert, Sr. to Cunningham, Tamica L, Lot B, West Main Street Extension.
D.R. Horton Inc. to Hackett, Thomas and Hackett, Stephanie, Lot 13, Bentley Park, Phase I, $310,000.
Wesson, Bertha Beatrice and Bullard, Bertha Beatrice, Mcdowell and Price, Ashley M. and Mcdowell, Ashley Marie and Mc Dowell, Ashley Marie to Price, Ashley M., Tract 5, County.
Gentry, Peggy to Gentry, Peggy and Pruitt, Braelyn Elizabeth, Tract County.
Wright, Kelvin B. and Wright, Christie W. to Wright, Kelvin B. and Wright, Christie W., Lot No. 54, Wellington Green Subdivision.
Crowe, Richard W. Sr. to Parker, Russell R., Lot B, County, $12,500.
Manley, James Randall to Moore, Jessica Nicole, Lots Nos. 24 & 25, White Sands Subdivision, $165,000.
France, Richard E. By AIF and France, Jeanne G. and France, Jeanee Gough AIF and France, Jeanee Gough to Carlyon, Scott Michael and Carlyon, Michelle Dawn, Lot No. 144, Grand Harbor, Phase III, $800,000.
Perdue, Jennifer to Perdue, Jennifer and Perdue, Anthony Dylan, Parcel County.
Ripple Investments LLC to Meredith, Sandra, Lot No. 19 and northwesternly one-half of Lot No. 20, Block A, Beckridge Subdivision, $215,000.