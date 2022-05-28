Edwards, Deborah and Edwards, Angela and Benjamin, Angela to Johnson, William R., Lots 77-82, Blk. B, Laurel Hill Sub., $103,000.
Ellerbe, Robert L. Sr. Estate and Robert L. Ellerbe Sr. Estate to Cissell, John and Cissell, Kelly Powell, Lot 198, Greenwood Plant Sub., $84,000.
Griffin, Daniel B. and Griffin, Carissa D. to Griffin, Daniel B. and Griffin, Carissa D. and Kistler, Donald H. and Kistler, Vicki L., Lots 77 & 77-A, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Golas, Bryan G. and Macedo, Amanda R., Lot 3, Kate Fowler Road, $291,000.
Yonce, William L. III and Yonce, Cecelia S. and Yonce, Julia G. and Ruff, Julia Y. to Roark, Walter L. III and Roark, Jacquelyn D., Lot No. 172 Greenwood Plant, $111,610.
Danis, Christine Residential Trust and Christine Danis Residential Trust and Kamini Cyrus Trustee to Danis, Christine Jennifer, Lots 31 & 32, College Heights Sub., $75,000.
Freedom Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship to L & J Upstate Rental Properties LLC and L And J Upstate Rental Properties LLC, Parcel County, $30,000.
Dietz, Debra J. and Dietz, Dennis W. to Weiss, Laura and Weiss, Peter, Lot 41, Summer Pointe Lake Greenwood, $650,000.
Bartley, Moseley to Tucker, Haley M. and Roark, James C., Unit 3, Village Square, $54,000.
Leopard, Hannah and Daniel, Hannah Leigh and Leopard, Peyton Ellis to Burse, Heather, Lot 22, Glendale Heights Sub., $135,900.
Barrett, Randall G. to Caldwell, Walter Timothy, Lot B, County, $40,000.
Bob Mccall LLC to Carolina Physicians Investment Group LLC, Lot Calhoun Road.
Mc Donald, Jane B. and Mcdonald, Jane B. to Poston, Nancy E. and Poston, Kenneth W., Lot No. Twenty (20) Forest Hills And Lot No. Twenty-One (21) Forest Hills, $425,000.
Title Wave Investments LLC to Novak, Robert and Novak, Inger, Lot No. 10, Phase I, Ferncliff Sub., $22,000.
Old Brickyard Road LLC to Sea Island Realty Group LLC, Lot County.
Funderburk Investment Holdings LLC to Sea Island Realty Group LLC, Parcels County,
Rodgers, Kay C. Per. Rep. and Sara A. Cobb Estate and Cobb, Sara A. Estate to Collins, Norman Alan Jr., Lots 3 & 8, A. S. Richardson Property, $146,000.
Anderson Family Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Engeler, Davis M., Lots Nos. 44 & 45 of Block D, Milford Manor Sub., Phase I, $29,000.
Dillard, Taylor J. and Anderson, Taylor J. to Jordan, Martha L., Unit 47, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph II, $136,000.
Mccurry, Nancy B. and Mccurry, Terry D. and Mc Curry, Nancy B. and Mc Curry, Terry D. to Ulloa, Miguel Angel Alfaro and Alfaro, Ulloa Miguel Angel and Galeano, Arcadia Reyes, Lot No. 309, Section 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $45,000.
Bussey, Ronald Lee Sr. to Bussey, Brenda L., Parcel U.S. Hwy 25.
Cartledge, Arthur and Cartledge, Linda P. to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO 200396704 IRA, Unit 9-B, Phase II, Country Village Sub., $58,000.
Hoeppner, Don to Jones, Ryan T. and Platler, II, $35,000.
Fuller, Claude Wayne and Roberts, Ruthie M. Trustee and Roberts, Ruthie M. to Fuller, Claude Wayne, Lot No. 4 A.N. Shubert Sub. And Lot No. 5, A.N. Shubert Sub.
Simpson, Joshua R. to Lorenzen, Hannah M., Lot 42-A, Rock Creek Sub., $94,500.
Timms, James Brandon to Couch, Nancy Alisha, Parcel County.
CMH Homes Inc. to Roberson, Mattie B., Lot County, $190,000.
Burdette, Sharon V. and Morton, Sharon V. to Pinckney, Betty V., Lots 27 & 35-B, Ashton Park Sub., $12,000.
White, Troy to Barron, Arvit, Pt. Lt. 7, Blk. 6, Bailey Place.
Hawkins, Jackie S. and Hawkins, Jessie E. to Hawkins, Jackie S., Lot 17, Locksley Hall Sub.
Mc Daniel, Matthew W. and Mcdaniel, Matthew W. to Snyder, Hallie and Pegg, Jack, Lot 57, Auburn Place Sub., $240,000.
Horne, Scott to James, Jason Alan, Lot County, $37,000.
Bishop, Brenda K. to Garcia, Natalie, Lots 95, 97 & 99 Ninety Six Plant Sub., $20,000.
Bell, Danny Lee to Bell, Benjamin James, Pt. Tract 2, Bell Road.
Bell, Danny Lee to Smith, Sara Bell and Smith, Christopher Mark, Tract 4, County.
Elsea, Lloyd L. to Duncan, David Shane and Elsea, Lloyd L., Lots 57 & 58, Blk D, Alta Vista Sub.
Ambrose, George W. III to Stallsmith, Charles R. and Stallsmith, Donna Jane Meeks, Parcel County, $236,000.
Johnson, Gerry By POA and Johnson, Carol Lynn POA to Nunn, Harvie C. Jr., Lot, Oak Street, $3,000.
Grell, Gregory R. and Grell, Angela Kerry to Pettry, Jennifer C. and Pettry, Charles A., Lot #230, Section 2, Reigel Textile Corporation, $0.
Zaulet, Linda Y. to Zaulet, Linda Y. and Lewis, Stephanie Pearl and Alexander, Brian Jamison, Parcels County, $0.
Poston, Kenneth W. and Poston, Nancy E. to Devito, John W. and Devito, Marie, Lot 12-A, Dalewood Estates, $650,000.
Bailey, Ruby and Parker, Ruby Bailey to Bailey, Ruby and Parker, Ruby Bailey and Bailey, Jaslyn Monique, Lot Abney Street.
Payne, Franklin D. to Payne, Ivory M., Lot 33, Harbor Heights Sub.
Sprouse, John S. and Sprouse, Deborah Y. to Sprouse, John S. Trustee and John S. Sprouse Revocable Trust and Sprouse, John S. Revocable Trust, Tract A, County.
Sprouse, John S. and Sprouse, Deborah Y. to Sprouse, John S. Trustee and John S. Sprouse Revocable Trust and Sprouse, John S. Revocable Trust, Parcel SC Hwy. S-24-284.
Sprouse, John S. and Sprouse, Deborah Y. to Sprouse, John S. Trustee and John S. Sprouse Revocable Trust and Sprouse, John S. Revocable Trust, Tract A, County.
Rhoades, Patricia D. and Hanke, Nancy G. to Dorroh, Charles and Griffin, Dorroh Hi, Unit 19-D, St Kitts Sub Phase IV, $144,900.