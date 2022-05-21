Briggs, Ann P. and Briggs, Roy E. to Briggs Family Trust and Briggs, Roy Edward Jr., Trustee, Part 1 & Part 2, County.
Dail, Heidi and Hopkins, Helga V. to Dail, Heidi Ann Hopkins and Hopkins, Helga V., Lot 36, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub. & Lot County.
RMG Venture Properties LLC to Patterson, Robert S., Lot No. 3, Venture Professional Park, $155,000.
Keller, Tremayne Uganda to KP and RD LLC, Lot D, County, $50,000.
Holmes, M. Carlene to Thompson Rental Properties LLC, Parcels County, $43,000.
Duncan, Betty Jo to Duncan, John Allen and Duncan, Aaron Moses and Duncan, Joanna and Arrington, Bethany Duncan, Lot No. 6, Bay Street.
Nunn, Patty T. and Nunn, Harvie C. Jr. to Campbell, Jennifer Kay and Hinchey, Kimberly Nicole and Nunn, Patty Sue and Nunn, Harvie C. Jr., Parcels County, $0.
Anderson, David W. to Anderson, David W. and Anderson, Emily S., Lot No. 3 and western half of Lot No. 2, subdivision of a portion of The C.H. Hollis Homeplace, $0.
Turner, Gena H. to Turner, Kaitlyn Faith, Tract 7, Subdivision of Estate of Vivian Moore Turner, $0.
Hodges, Claude Alvin Sr. and Hodges, Debra S. to Hodges, Claude Alvin Sr. and Hodges, Debra Smith and Hodges, Claude Alvin Jr., Lot H-1 and adjacent patio of Heritage West Townhouses, $0.
Welch, Wynter Sarah and Hills, Sarah M. to Hills, Sarah M., Lot SC Highway 246.
Hills, Sarah M. and Welch, Wynter Sarah to Hills, Sarah M., Lots 6 & 7, County.
Pinckney, Susan C. and Callison, Talmadge P. Jr. to Torres, Marifer, Parcel 9.55A, County, $68,500.
Stewart, Timothy H. to Kingsmore, Michael, Lots 2 & 3, Panda Heights Property/Lot 3 Panola Heights, $24,000.
Richey, Clint C. to Jones, Tamara and Jones, Harris Glenn, Lots 163 & 164, Fairforest Sub., $200,000.
Charal Glen Haven LLC and Villages At Glen Haven LLC to Village At Glen Haven LLC The, Parcel County, $12,400,000.
Blackwell, Janice M. Estate and Janice M. Blackwell Estate and Blackwell, Chesley D. Per. Rep. to Matney, Brian Todd, Lot 35, The Eleven Acres, $245,000.
Jackson, Tyler and Jackson, Amy to Guttery, Boyd Thomas and Guttery, Olivia Bernadette, Lot 4, Milford Pines Drive, $247,900.
Fleischman, Ronald R. and Fleischman, John C. to Chen Xi and Pettay, Adam Wade, Lot 204, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. III, $10,000.
Godfrey, Samuel C. to Godfrey, Samuel Kenneth and Godfrey, Karen M., Lot, Main Street & Lot County.
Lee, Vivadean S. to Lee, Arthur Ray, Lot County.
Zimmerman, Leila K. to Layne, Sophia H. and Layne, Elliott, Lots 3-5B & 3-6A, Chinquapin Sub., $150,000.
Holliday, James R. Trustee and Holliday Family Trust to Green, Jennifer L., Lot 36 & Pt. Lot 37, Sand Shores Sub., Lot 0.003A County, $410,000.
Stevens, Thomas B. and Stevens, Thomas B. Jr/ and Stevens, Scott Travis and Hardenbrook, Marcia to Thompson, Laura Ann S., Lot 55, J. Lewis Smith Sub.
Riley, James S. and Riley, Pattie G. to Couick, Chandler D., Lot 7, Jessamine Park, $143,000.
Coble, Jesse R. and Coble, Jesse Ray to Coble, Linda R. and Coble, Linda Rabb, Parcel 9.32A County.
Daniel, Stephanie D. to Daniel, Stephanie D. and Daniel, Edward Wayne, Lot 171, Wellington Green, Sec. III.
Corley, Frances R. to Emerald City Cowboys LLC, Pt. Tract, 4 J. L. Maxwell Farm Sub., $100,000.
Harrison, K. L. Trustee and Champagne Glaze Trust to Holland, Tiesha Trustee and Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lot 4, Tanglewood Sub.
Bennett, K. J. Trustee and Unbalanced Days Trust to Holland, Tiesha Trustee and Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lot 97, Avondale Sub.
Holland, Tiesha H. to Holland, Tiesha Trustee and Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lot 28 Smithfields Sub.
Williams, J. H. Trustee and Surely Homes Trust to Holland, Tiesha Trustee and Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lot 0.63A, County.
Holy Redeemer Faith Bible Church Trustees and Moton, Odell Trustee and Moton, Roosevelt Trustee to Talbert, Vonceilla, Lot Jordan Street.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Reda, Clifford Alan and Reda, Symone Elyse, Lot 65, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $277,980.
Dooley, Walter Trustee and Dooley, Marilyn Trustee and Dooley Family Trust to Tafta, Steven R. and Tafta, Mary A., Parcel 10.41A, County, $43,722.
Earnhardt, Stephen W. to Earnhardt, Mary Ann, Lot 21, A. L. Milling Lots.
Watt, Marcia L. to Watt, Marcia Lena Trustee and Marcia Lena Watt Living Trust and Watt, Marcia Lena Living Trust, Lot/Unit 4, Hampton Trace Townhouses.
Babb, Scott Kenneth to Babb, Brannon Michael, Parcel County, $40,000.
Dakota Holdings LLC to Greenwood County Hospital Board and Self Regional Healthcare, Lots 1-3, Epting Avenue.
Westpointe Properties LLC to Sheppard, Nancy Clara Ramey, Lot 44, Edgefield Heights, $16,000.
Grant, Milton T. to Turner, Shakei and Grant, Milton T., Lot 20, Abners Acres Sub.
Williams, Fannie to Williams, Henrietta, Pt. Tract 2, County.
Satterfield, Kenneth J. and Satterfield, Genevieve B. to Pack, Danny R. and Pack, Joan A., Lot County, $425,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Martin, Jayson E., Lot 71, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $308,490.
Appletree Properties LLC to Dunlap, Tammy M., Lot 7, County, $34,000.
Johnson, Lauren A. and George, Lauren A. to George, Christopher B., Lot County.
Smith, John Edsel Jr. to Smith, James E., Lots 3 & 4, subdivision of James Anders property.
Wideman, Charles W. to Wideman Brenda C. and Wideman, Robert and Bennett, Nancy Charlene, Lot 4, Sec. A, Shearbrook Sub.
Treon, Charlene to Treon, Jay F., Lots 1-3, Marshall Heights Sub., 2020-Dr-24-01037.
Bussey, Brenda L. to Wright, Andre, Lots A-2 & A-3 and Pt Lots M & O.
J. D. Nicholson Promised Land Sub., $20,000.
Brogan, Stephen Neil to Brogan, Emily Suzanne, Lot 14, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. IV.
Confederate Pond LLC to 96 CP IV LLC, Parcel County, $256,227.
Confederate Pond LLC to 96 CP II, LLC, Parcels County, $2,905,738.60.
Reycomp2 LLC and Reycomp 2 LLC to 96 CP II LLC, Tracts A & B SC Hwy. 254, $388,034.40
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Williams, Andrew J. and Williams, Sarah E., Lot 13, Section S, Hunters Creek Sub., $370,000.
332 Main LLC to Minimay LLC, Unit A-6 (Suite 202), Main Street Horizontal Property Regime, $304,000.
Worthy, Bryan M. Trustee and Norma S. Gatlin Real Estate Trust Agreement and Gatlin, Norma S. Real Estate Trust Agreement to Family Tree Woodworks LLC, Lot A, Reynolds Street Extension, $45,000.
Aleo, James to Lindley, Alyssa L., Lot No. 10, Harris Plant Sub., $139,900.
Harrison, Terence and Harrison, Fallon to Donald, Bobbie, Lot 12, Susan J. Harvin Subdivision, $151,980.
Smith, Juanita Moore to Espinoza, Andres Agustin Guevara, Parcel, Walker Avenue.
Hicks, Michael B. to Hicks, Kendra M., Lot 16, Section E. Hunters Creek Sub., $257,000.
Price, Gary L. and Price, Jennifer C. and Price, Adreanna Elyse to Price, Warren Garrett and Price, Caitlin Christie, Tracts A & B ,County, $400,000.
Durham, James S. to Durham, James S. and Durham, Carolyn Ann Wilson, Parcel County and Lots 544 & 547, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant.
Durham, Carolyn Ann Wilson to Durham, James S. and Durham, Carolyn Ann Wilson, Parcel County.
Eustace, Robert L. Sr. By AIF and Eustace, Johnny Eugene AIF to Gunter, Timothy Charles, Parcel Davis Street.
Williams, Joy C. and Williams, Joy Cann to Williams, Joy Cann and Black, Joy Meshael and Brancker, Marco Joseph II and Brancker, Joy Ione, Lots 34 & 33, J. E. Gunter Property.
Owensby, Woodrow L. to Dove, Michael T., Lot 192, Wellington Green Sub., Sec. II, $184,000.
Callaway, Sylvia Baxter to Callaway, James Emory Jr., Lot 258, Sec. I, Mathews Mill Village.
Amey, James P. and Amey, Chidapa S. to Yawah, Thanayut, Unit 10, The Timbers, $120,000.
Laxgg LLC to Antone, Dylan Taylor and Antone, Destiny Timms, Lot 16, Walnut Heights Sub., $219,000.
Sisco, Mark S. and Sisco, Gail to Jennings, John, Parcel County, $27,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Hughes, Ronni and Hughes, Jonathan, Lot 131, Milford Pines, Phase III, $271,990.
Buzhardt, W. Harold to Buzhardt, W. Harold and Rodgers, Melinda Buzhardt and Dragos, Kelly Buzhardt, Lots 69-A, 69-B & 69-C, Blk. F, Kimbrook Sub and 10 foot easement.
Hancock, Howard D. By AIF and Roark, Larry AIF to Walls, Rodger D. Jr., Lot 243, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $90,000.
Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC to Avery, Ruth and Avery, Aaron, Lot 10, Hunters Run, $190,000.
Jones, Gail L. to Jones, Ronald E., Lot No. 52, Locksley Hall Sub.
Jones, Sandra L. to Jones, Darren L. Sr., Lots 11 and 12, Section B, Alta Vista.