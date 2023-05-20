Murrell, William R. and Murrell, William R. Jr. to Murrell, William R. Jr. and Murrell, Ora Lois B., Parcel 5.00A County.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Wilson, Kendall Leigh and Wilson, Bradford Blackston, Lot 52, Milford Pines, Ph. III, $252,800.
Padgett, Michael H. By AIF and Padgett, Michael H. Jr. By AIF and Padgett, Henry Van AIF and Padgett, Ann H. AIF to Padgett, Michael H. Jr. and Padgett, Ann H. and Padgett, Henry Van Jr., Parcel I, County.
Yarbrough, Darryl A. and Karner, Rebecca and Yarbrough, Nick to Rhodes, Stacy L. and Rhodes, Vickie C., Lot No. 10, Section D, Hunter's Creek Plantation Subdivision, $400,000.
Holloway, Willie Merle to Mathis, Jaleesa S., Lot 6, and part Lot 5, Wade Heights Sub.
Smith, Ricky A. and Smith, Alisa L to Kingsmore, Michael, Lot County, $12,000.
Cobb, Douglas Jay Trustee and Cobb, Douglas Jay Revocable Trust and Douglas Jay Cobb Revocable Trust and Cobb, Amy Barrett Trustee and Cobb, Amy Barrett Revocable Trust and Amy Barrett Cobb Revocable Trust to Cobb, Brandon B., Parcel 4.46A, County.
Pike, James W. Trustee and Pike, Linda M. Trustee and James W. Pike Joint Revocable Trust and Pike, James W. Joint Revocable Trust and Linda M. Pike Joint Revocable Trust and Pike, Linda M. Joint Revocable Trust to Hartman, David, Lot No. 83, Grand Harbor, Phase II, $85,000.
Parks, Michael Lloyd to Rueda, Ivan Salas and Paez, Raquel Villanueva, Lot No. 4, Gilliam Street.
Eckhert, Patrick John and Eckhert, Shelley to Eckhert, Patrick John and Eckhert, Shelley and Rusk, Margaret Sharon, Lot No. 31, Phase I, Patriot Plantation.
Snead, Edward K. Jr. Estate and Edward K. Snead Jr. Estate and Snead, Edward K. III Per. Rep. to RS & LS LLC, and RS and LS LLC, Parcel B, Amity Court.
Watson, Dolores T. to Watson, Charles M. Jr. Trustee and Watson Family Trust, Unit 141, Devon Park.
Jordan, John M. to Pearson, Roderick Fain and Pearson, Doris Cook, Unit 201-D, Lake Shore Villas Horizontal Property Regime, $300,000.
Ferqueron, Linda M. to Remter, Norbert W. and Remter, Glenda K., Lot No. 1, J. L. Maxwell Sub., $40,000.
Simmons, Jennie R. and Bolger, Jennie to Holladay, Nancy R., Lot No. 8-A, Hill And Dale Subdivision, $100,000.
Lifestyle Home Construction LLC to Azim, Anas Abdel and Shoala, Nevine, Lot 10, Mulligan's Point At Stoney Point Subdivision, $482,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Oliver, George Henry, Lot 9, Bentley Park, Ph. I, $312,245.
MRJ Partnership LLC to Little, William J. and Leffler, Jill M., Lot 26, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Subdivision, $1,325,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Obrien, Kathy E. and O Brien, Kathy E., Lot #59, Clairborne Duplexes, $279,900.
Cooper, Susan D. and Cooper, John W. to Robinson, Sanquantra Monique, Lots 9 & 10, Wellington Green Sub., $265,000.
Mcgookin, Jane M. and Mc Gookin, Jane M. to KSB Investments LLC, Lot 86 And Pt. Lot 87, Pine Grove Hills Subdivision, $37,000.
Mcgookin, Eva Kathleen and Mc Gookin, Eva Kathleen to KSB Investments LLC, Unit No. H-1, Hillcrest Condominiums, $10,000.
Smits, John R. and Danen, Sandra J. to Homestead Real Estate Investments LLC, Lot 18, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $20,750.
Whiteside, Phillip Wayne II to Whiteside, Jennifer L. and Whiteside, Abby G. and Whiteside, Phillip W. III and Whiteside, Finley E., Lots 46-49, Blk. E, Blyth Heights Sub.
Alexander, Arthur Steven to Alexander, Mary Keaton, Pt. Tract 9BZ, Herndon Lands.
Alexander, Arthur Steven to Alexander, Mary Keaton, Lot, Grange Road.
Baer, William D. to Standi, Colie J., Lot No. 23 and part of Lot 24 C. M. Garrett Sub., $172,000.
Jackson, Barbara Burroughs and Hansen, Pamela Burroughs to Hawkins, Kenneth, Lot C, County, $9,000.
Stockman Lands Inc. to Two Spoonz Foundation Inc., Lot 0.55A & Parcel 4.58A, Seaboard Avenue and lots 1-5 L. M. Mathews Property.
Fortner Home Land And Development LLC to Squier, Alexander Craig, Lots 5 & 6, Boozer Hills Sub., $44,000.
Hinchey, Kimberly Nicole and Campbell, Jennifer Kay and Hinchey, Kimberly N. to Nunn, Harvie C. Jr. and Nunn, Patty Sue, Lot, Greenwood Shores Sub., Lot 9, Blk. 1, Unit 2, Greenwood Shores Sub, Lot A Blk, 4, Sec. 1, Greenwood Shores Sub., Lots 18 & 19, Blk. 4, Unit 1, Greenwood Shore Sub., Parcel County, $0.
Ross, Nyzia Mcbride and Mcbride, Ross Nyzia and Mc Bride, Ross Nyzia to Catalan, Miguel and Catalan, Lucina, Lot, Griffin Street, $10,500.
Wright, Barbara Ann and Wright, Barbara Ann M. and Wright, Barbara A. and Wright, Barbara D. to Wright, Evelyn M., Lot 0.502A, County, $2,000.
Venable, Melayne Per. Rep. and Raines, Thomas Hughes Estate and Thomas Hughes Raines Estate to Hammontree, Margaret R. and Hammontree, Joseph P., Lots 81 & 81-A, Eagles Harbor Subdivision, Phase II, $95,000.
Newman, Scott and Newman, Merri Neale to Newman, Scott P. and Newman, Merri Neale, Lot 3, Sec. M, Hunter's Creek Plantation Sub. (Greenwood & Abbeville).
Lindley, Andrew B. and Lindley, Erica B. to Lindley, Andrew B. and Lindley, Erica B., Lot 36, Milford Pines Drive.
Arntsen, David John and Arntsen, Karen to Marionneaux, Ralph Daren and Marionneaux, Dana B., Lot 67, Grand Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $30,000.
Lingyak, David J. By AIF and Lingyak, Linda S. AIF to Gable, Taylor and Johnson, Steven T., Lot 9, Belle Meade Sub., $10,000.
Morange, Willie Jr. and Chiles, Gwendolyn M. and Morange Willie L. Jr. to Puckett, Porsche, Lot 1.00A, County.
Walter, Sandra A. Trustee and James R. Walter Revocable Joint Trust and Walter, James R. Revocable Joint Trust and Sandra A. Walter Revocable Joint Trust and Walter, Sandra A. Revocable Joint Trust to Beale, John E. and Beale, Elizabeth W., Lot 10, Reedy Cove Sub., $690,900.
Wells, Tyler J. to Pope, William, Lot 56, Sunset Drive Sub., $136,400.
Ellerbe, Russell J. Per. Rep. and Ellerbe, Robert L. Sr. Estate and Robert L. Ellerbe Sr. Estate to Crotts, Thomas O. and Crotts, Brenda S., Lot, Trestle Road, $42,500.
Jernigan, William Jr. to Cote, Edward E. Jr., Parcel 2.0A County, $85,000.
Elliott, Jeannie R. to Whatley, Kevin O., Parcel County & Tract E. PJ Riddle Estate, $135,000.
JLM Realty LLC to Cheatham, Angela, Lot No. 9, Elgin Heights Sub., $135,000.
Sharpe, Virginia A. and Budzynski, Tavis E. and Budzynski, Evelyn to Sharpe, Virginia A. and Sharpe, Johnnie P., Lot 305, Country Homes Sub. 3, Ph. III, $43,500.
Holley, Jamie Tullis to Holley, Kerry F. and Holley, Chevy P. and Holley, Jordon R., Lot 8, Morgan Meadows Sub.
Smith, Lansing Bruce to Dorn, Lisa Smith and Smith, Stephen Mark and Smith, Bradford Bruce, Lot County.
Dorn, Lisa Smith and Smith, Bradford Bruce to Smith, Stephen Mark, Lot County.
Sartain, Katherine T. to Reynolds Avenue Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Tract 3, County, $172,000.
Ngo, Jason L. to Nutt, Jonathan Michael, Lot 12, Karlie Hill Townhouses Phase V., $95,000.
Singleton, David and Singleton, Tonya to CMH Homes Inc., Tract 6, County, $58,400.
King, Abby E. and Addis, Abby King to Evans, Patrick L. and Evans, Savannah L., Lot County, $177,000.
Blackwell, Karen M. and Minor, Kevin to Castaneda, Dorene Elizabeth, Lot 4, Dalewood Sub., $115,000.
Stanbery, Deborah B. Trustee and Stanbery, Gregory B. Trustee and Gregory B. Stanbery Living Trust and Stanbery, Gregory B. Living Trust to Manner, Rachel and Manner, Andrew R., Lot 35, Roman Acres Sub., $272,500.
Cutter, Jamie I. to Flick, Rosemary Greer and Flick, Kevin Joseph, Parcels, County, $275,000.
RML Properties LLC to TRP 7 LLC and TRP Seven LLC, Lot 6, Pressley Street.