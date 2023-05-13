Keystone Homes Inc. to McCartney, Jay B. and McCartney, Cynthia M. and Mc Cartney, Cynthia M. and Mc Cartney, Jay B., Lot 28, Champion Green, Phase I, $371,672.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Caison, Adam Joshua and Caison, Meaghan Erin, Lot 22, Phase I, Bentley Park, $275,990.
Cobb, Jefferson Shane and Cobb, Nichole A. to Garrett, Ashley Ruff and Garrett, Phillip Brooks, Parcel 14.00A, County, $705,000.
Bleckley, Thomas Cole to Bleckley, Mark Christian and Herschede, Allison M., Lot 56, Forest Lake Subdivision.
Herschede, Allison M. to Bleckley, Mark Christian, Lot 56, Forest Lake Subdivision.
Howard, Jean D. to Goode, Ezekiel III, Lot County, $2,000.
Rice, Kathleen M. and Rice, Catherine M. to Rice, William Larry and Rice, Timothy Dewitt and Rice, Donald Lee and Belcher, Donnie Rice, Lot 6 And Pt. Of Lot 5, Wakefield Sub.
Bass Metals LLC to Lovvorn, Joshua W., Lot County, $225,000.
Moss, James T. Sr. and Moss, James T. to Moss, Stanley B., Tract One-B, Robert Lee Lagroon Estate.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Impresa Building Systems Of Greenwood SC LLC, Lot 120, The Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, Phase III with Access Easement, $75,000.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Impresa Building Systems Of Greenwood SC LLC, Lot 122, Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, Phase III with Access Easement, $75,000.
Branch, Bobby Ray to Hansen, Pamela B., Lot 1, SC. Highway 246, $15,000.
Sydbrant Enterprises LLC to Price Is Wright LLC The, Lot 1.092A, County, $800,000.
Sill, Phillip R. to Stevens, Timothy S. and Stevens, Jill B., Unit No. 101-H, Lake Shore Villas Horizontal Property Regime, $189,000.
Bryan, Helen G. to Shaffer, Joe Jr. and Bryan, Helen G., Lot, Woodrow Street.
Morgan, Dwight D. and Morgan, Shurrenda R. to Carter, Linda Trustee and Carter, Dale Trustee and Carter Family Trust, Lot 34C, Harborside Subdivision, $205,000.
Roark, James C. to Chaneys Heating & Cooling Inc. and Chaneys Heating And Cooling Inc., Parcel, Kirksey Drive W., $60,000.
Stroud, John H. and Stroud, Ferol T. to Stroud, John H. Trustee and Stroud, Ferol T. Trustee and Stroud, John H. Family Trust and John H. Stroud Family Trust and Stroud, Ferol T. Family Trust and Ferol T. Stroud Family Trust, Parcels County.
Stevens, Ben L. to Stevens, Sarah F., Lot 35, Woodfields Sub.
Lowe, Emma Tucker to Hill, Patsy A. and Kidd, Pamela L., Lot, Woodlawn Road.
Louden, Georgia Mae to Louden, Doris Marie and Brown, Linda Jean and Louden, Ernest Calvin, Parcels A & B, County.
Hoole, Martha Scott to Dudley, Laura H., Parcels County.
Hoole, Martha Scott to Camp, Kathryn H., Lot No. 2, County.
Waldron, Jacqueline F. to Craft, Mildred Gail and Vanhoy, Gail Marie and Waldron, Bret Ty and Zehr, Sandra Elaine and Waldron, Jacqueline F., Lot No. 36, Canterbury Subdivision.
Sanders, James C. Jr. to Ponderosa Greenwood LLC, Parcel, Greenville Church Road & Tract B County.
Sanders, James C. Jr. and Sanders, Janis B. to Sanders, James C. Jr. Trustee and Sanders, Janis B. Trustee and Sanders, James C. Jr. Revocable Joint Trust and James C. Sanders Jr. Revocable Joint Trust and Sanders, Janis B. Revocable Joint Trust and Janis B. Sanders Revocable Joint Trust, Lot 32, Section H, Hunter’s Creek Plantation Sub.
Taylor, Vanessa A. and Taylor, Thomas R. Jr. to Taylor, Vanessa A. and Taylor, Thomas R. Jr., Lot 7, Botany Woods Subdivision.
Edwards, Virginia Martin and Martin, Theodore A. Jr. By AIF and Edwards, Virginia Martin AIF to Rudling Holdings LLC, Lot 1.00A, County, $90,000.
Duncan, Dustin Chad and Ackerson, Alan to Duncan, Dustin Chad and Duncan, Kathryn B., Parcel, County, $80,000.
McCalla, John W. Jr. and Mc Calla, John W. Jr. and McCalla, Kelly G. and McCalla, Kelly G. to Pulido, Rincon Alfredo and Rincon Alfredo Pulido and Villalvazo, Rodriguez Perla Azucena and Rodriguez Perla Azuncena Villalvazo, Tract 1-B, Center Road, $65,000.
Davis, Dotsy M. to Powell, Jeannie D. Per. Rep. and Davis, Robert Estate and Robert, Davis Estate and Davis, Don Scott and Powell, Jeannie D. and Seymour, Cassie D. and Davis, Connor A, Parcel 12 A County.
Buentello, Christina to Sharpe, Shonja Valanis, Lot 21, Block A, Beckridge Subdivision, $6,600.
Manley, James Randall to Moore, Jessica Nicole, Lots Nos. 24 & 25, White Sands Sub., $165,000.
Marshall, Virginia Trustee and Marshall Living Trust to Marshall, Virginia L. Trustee and Marshall Living Trust of decedent Paul G. Marshall, Lot 18, Harbor Heights & Water Line Tap.
Marshall, Virginia L. Trustee and Marshall Living Trust of decedent Paul G. Marshall to Marshall, Virginia L. Trustee and Article 6, Marital Trust and Marshall Living Trust, Lot 18, Harbor Heights and Water Line Tap.
Timmerman, John Wesley and Timmerman, Richard Phillip and Timmerman, Richard P. and Timmerman, John W. to Round Two LLC, Parcel 2.85A, Greenwood-Verdery Highway, $125,000.
Noffz, Carol Parkman to Noffz, James Michael and Hood, Carol Delane Noffz, Parcel County.
Special Referee and Turner, Jamie and James, Teresa to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lot No. 43, Spring Valley Sub., 2022-CP-24-00939, $160,100.
Powell, Clifford G. to Pip 2 LLC and Pip Two LLC, Lot 422, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corp.
Ginn, Larry Kenneth and Ginn, Kenny and Ginn, Jennifer to Oliver, Smith Patricia and Smith, Patricia Oliver, Lot 5, Sec. 4, Piedmonte Pointe & Private Road Easement.
Oliver, Smith Patricia and Smith, Patricia Oliver to Catalan, Miguel and Catalan, Lucina, Lot 5, Sec. 4, Piedmonte Pointe & Private Road Easement, $60,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Burdette, Timothy Smith and Moody, Savannah Jean, Lot 138, Milford Pines, Ph. III, $277,200.
Warner, Barbra M. to Warner, Evan Tillman Per. Rep. and Warner, Andrew Horace Estate and Andrew Horace Warner Estate, Parcel A, U.S. Highway 221.
Warner, Barbra M. to Warner, Evan Tillman and Warner, Andrew Coleman, Parcel B, U.S. Highway 221.
Warner, Barbra M. to Warner, Morris B, Parcel County.
Nerger, Steven F. and Nerger, Janet L. to Nerger, Steven Frederick Revocable Trust and Steven Frederick Nerger Revocable Trust and Nerger, Steven Frederick Trustee, Lot No. 2, Fawn Brook Drive.
Nerger, Steven F. and Nerger, Janet L. to Nerger, Janet Lee Trustee and Nerger, Janet Lee Revocable Trust and Janet Lee Nerger Revocable Trust, Lot No. 2, Fawn Brook Drive.
Worthey, Bryan M. Trustee and Norma S. Gatlin Real Estate Trust and Gatlin, Norma S. Real Estate Trust to Patrie, Jo and Patrie, Lois E., Lot D, County And Interest In Easement, $155,000.
Patrie, Jo and Patrie, Lois E. to Patrie ,Jo and Patrie, Lois E. and Patrie, Eva, Lot D, County and interest in easement.
Tumbali, Victoria to Wozena, Scott John, Lot 54, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation, $120,000.
William M. Davis Estate and Davis, William M. Estate and Davis, Phillip Murray Sr. Per. Rep. to Parker, Dale Gregory and Parker, Hope Anne, Lots 3-A, 4 & 5-A and Lot Sproles Street, $237,500.
Jones, Scott L. and Jones, Mary to Butler, Grant Thomas and Butler, Kameryn McCarty, Lot D-42, Gatewood Sub., $420,000.
Butler, Grant Thomas and Butler, Kameryn McCarty to Borseth, James Merland, Lot 66, Auburn Place Sub., $240,000.
Collier. Roberta Goodwin and Goodwin, Rodney and Lowe, Jonice Goodwin and Goodwin, Annie Ruth to Collier, Roberta Goodwin and Lowe, Jonice Goodwin and Collier, Serenity and Lowe, Seanice, Lot #3, Block 9, Bailey Place.
Holmes Joshua B. to Beale, Chandler D., Lot No. 1, Harris Plant Subdivision, $218,500.
Murraym Michael K. Trustee and Murray, Denise K. Trustee and Murray Living Trust to Korolishin, Michael J., Lot No. 367, Phase VII, Grand Harbor Sub., $435,000.
Jameson Rental LLC to Rendall, Meredith B., Lot, Jackson Avenue, $82,000.
Arrigo, Margaret E. to Eckhert, Patrick John and Eckhert, Shelley, Lot No. 31, Phase 1, Patriot Plantation, $1,133,425.
Banks, Julie and Going, Julie B. to Going, D. Lee Jr., Lot No. 4, Ninety-Six Epworth Highway.
Kirk, Tammy M. and Kirk, Kenneth to Warden, Thomas Earl III and Warden, Cassandra Andrea, Lot 54, Saddle Hill Subdivision, Phase III, $660,000.
Group 48 LLC to Hydrick, Angela Christine, Parcel 10.02A, Bowie Road, $69,000.