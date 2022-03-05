Taylor, Mark and Taylor, Judy to Roberts, Randall Edward and Roberts, Lisa Marie, Lot 30, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $55,000.
Moore, Travis W. to Moore, Travis W. and Moore, Alison M., Lot, North Street.
Jackson, Hattie Mae and Jackson, Reggie Ali and Jackson, Bryant Jamar to Jackson, Hattie Mae, Lot 5, Blk. C, Gracemont Terrace.
Mitchell, Hiram and Mitchell, Grace and Mitchell, Daniel H. and Mitchell, Hiram J. and Mitchell, Grace S. to Mitchell, Travis D. and Mitchell, Sarah A., Lot County.
Wood, John Graham and Wood, John G. to Wood, John Graham and Wood, Magen Frances, Lot B, County.
Kazmierczak, Rose E. to Kazmierczak, Rose E. and Mauz, Horst Walter, Lot 18, Pinehurst Sub.
Harbin, Kenneth Randall Jr. to Harbin, Kenneth Randall Jr. and Harbin, Nikki Elaine, Parcel, Aull Mill Road.
Dillashaw, Jeremy Dustin to Dillashaw, Jerry N. and Dillashaw, Donna O., Parcel County.
Melvin L. Morrell Estate and Morrell, Melvin L. Estate and Morrell, Richard Lamar Per. Rep. to Wooten, April B. and Wooten, Walter, Lot 13, Sec. 2, Greenacres Sub., No. 2 & Lot 12-B, Greenacres Sub., No. 2, $165,000.
Britt, Deborah Wheless to Britt, Deborah Wheless and Britt, William Arch, Lot A-3, Irvines Circle.
Wilson, Betty Holmes to SE Investment Group LLC, Pt. Lot 3 & Lot 4, Blk. B, East Cambridge Street, Douglas Featherstone Property, $12,000.
Central Trust Company to Dogwood Senior Village LP, Tract A, County, $570,000.
Central Trust Company to PHG Greenwood Land Holdings Llc, Tract B County, $5,000.
Duncan Brandy M to Cavender Capital LLC, Lots 34 & 35, Sec. 3, Promised Land Heights Sub., $60,542.
Alewine, John Paul to Ortiz, Edin and Quintero, Mirna Sales, Lot 169, Sec. 2, Circle Street, $7,001.
Bott, Steven C. and Bott, Rolfe B. to Adelman, Shari, Lot 150, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $75,000.
Little, Susan By AIF and Taylor, Laura Little AIF and Little, Craig M. AIF and Little, Benjamin W. AiF to Little, Craig M. Trustee and Taylor, Laura L. Trustee and Little, Benjamin W. Trustee and Little, Susan W. Revocable Trust and Susan W. Little Revocable Trust, Lot 20, Grand Harbor, Ph. I.
Whitt, Deanna R. and Willis, Deanna R. to Whitt, Deanna R. and Willis, Garrett T., Lot, County.
Retreat Real Estate Group LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 1, The Retreat At Grand Harbor, $40,000.
Retreat Real Estate Group LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 2, The Retreat At Grand Harbor, $40,000.
Trembulak, Celia Marie and Trembulak, Celia Marie, to Trembulak, Celia M. Trustee and Trembulak, Celia M. Revocable Trust and Celia M. Trembulak Revocable Trust, Parcel County.
Bayne, Elizabeth Grant to Bayne, Charles Thomas, Lots, Cork Street.
Rudd, Jerry W. and Rudd, Charlsie P. to Rudd, Charlsie P., Lot 16, Sec. U, Hunters Creek Plantation.
Black, Kenneth T. Jr. and Black, April A. to Dana, Tara J., Lot 18, County, $417,000.
Culbertson, Elizabeth Ann to Culbertson, Connie Marie, Lot 386, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation Sub.
Belcher, Devin Quinntell and Belcher, Lakena Cherise to Patriquin, Aaron Coy Mcdonald, and Patriquin, Pattie Lou, Lot X-1, Shamrock Drive, $129,500.
Nickol, Tyler S. and Nickol, Ashleigh N. to Holcomb, Arvey B. and Holcomb, Imogene Cox, Lot 45, Auburn Place, $227,000.
RBM Of Greenwood Inc. to Sanders, Jerry Dean and Walker, Tommy, Lots, North Greenwood Ave., Saluda Heights Sub., No. Two, $115,000.
Smith, Valeria and Smith, Tyrone to Smith, Valeria and Smith, Tyrone, Lot 27, Mckellar Farms Sub.
Christensen, Elizabeth T. Per. Rep. and Tommie, Jean S. Estate and Jean S. Tommie Estate and Tommie, Homer Daniel Per. Rep. to Timms, Joshua, Lot 15, Wingert Road, $59,000.
Hallum, Bart J. Trustee and Hallum, Mable D. Revocable Living Trust and Mable D, Hallum Revocable Living Trust to Beasley, Crystal A., Lots I-2 & Adjacent Patio Heritage West Townhouses, Ph. IV $144,300.
Pletcher, Timothy N. and Pletcher, Deanna F. Best By AIF and Pletcher, Timothy N. AIF to Ashley, Emily A. and Adair, Ethan A., Lots 18 & 18-A, Ferncliff, $250,000.
SOT LC LLC to GPM RE LLC, Pt Lot 7, Sunset Acres Sub., $450,000.
SOT LC LLC to GPM RE LLC, Lots Reynolds Street And Lot Reynolds/Grace Street, $425,000.
Rogers, Merwin L. and Rogers, Virginia P. to McDermott, James and Yarborough, Erica and McDermott, James, Lot 70, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation, $995,000.
Poole, Irma Boyd to Hamm, Mark E. and Hamm, Paulette T., Parcels County.
Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC to Griffin, Amy Sharisa, Lot 11, Smithfields Sub., $185,000.
Wallace, Christine C. Per. Rep. and Capozzi, Norma E. Estate and Norma E. Capozzi Estate to Sanders, James C. Jr. and Sanders, Janis B., Lot 32, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $296,000.
Johns Creek Development LLC to Johns Creek Holdings LLC, Phase 1, Johns Creek Development LLC, $560,000.
Calhoun, Robert to Jeffery, Daniel and Jeffery, Lavoda, Tract 1, County, $21,084.52
Equity Trust Company Custodian and Robert Bailey IRA By Custodian and Bailey Robert IRAa By Custodian to Tauchus, Thomas and Tauchus, Gail A., Lot 51, The Retreat At Grand Harbor, $100,000.
Canfield, Tyler C. to Brewer, D. Ansel, Parcels, County, $90,000.
Fortner Realty & Builders LLC and Fortner Realty And Builders LLC to Herring, Dwight and Herring, Gwyn, Parcel, County, $5,000.
Gunter. Bradley E. and Gunter, Melisa B. to Anderson, Joshua F., Lot 30, Woodfields Sub., $70,000.
Long, Ronald D. and Long, Betty B. to Ferguson, Lyle Edward, Lot 57, Belle Meade Sub., $245,000.
Vinmar LLC to Lewis, Amber Michelle, Lot 1, Shurlington Sub., $230,000.
Laxgg LLC to Cunningham, Dwight F., Lot 15, Walnut Heights Sub., $190,000.
Laxgg LLC to Cameron, Richard Edward and Cameron, Meredith Brooke, Lot 14, Walnut Heights Sub., $8,000.
Murray, Kyle to Loggins, Aaron D., Lot 13, Kemside Sub., $220,000.
Blackwood, Teresa A. to Blackwood, Michael G., Lot No. 2, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase V.
Kobe, Keith A. and Kobe, Janice K., to Skippers Marine Inc., Tract County.
Hole 19 Properties LLC and Hole Nineteen Properties LLC to Gruber, Keith A. Trustee and Gruber, Shirlee M. Trustee and Gruber Family Revocable Living Trust, Lots 38, 39 And 40, County, $50,000.
Mundy, Terry Lee to Mundy, Kimberly Miller, Lot No. 1 And Lot No. 2, Spring Lake Sub.
McDonald, Charles Jr. and McDonald, Charles Jr. to Wilson, Austin Dan, Lot 5-B, County, $195,000.
Morton, James Wesley to Carroll, Angela and Morton, Charies V., Tract D, County.
Tate, Lucille V. Allen and Allen, Simon and Allen, Tony C. and Vazquez, Leah and Johnson, Amanda to Covington, Odell and Covington, O Dell, Lot, County.
Guardiola, Christopher to Pinckney, Betty V., Lot 96, Centre Court II, $20,000.
Bailey, Dylan Stevens to Haynie, Robert M. Jr., Strip Of Land County, $250.
Bailey, Haven F. to Haynie, Robert M. Jr., Strip Of Land County, $1,000.
Hawaii ERS Timberland LLC to Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W., Tract, County, $1,260,000.
Howell, Benjamin Gary to Kinard, Jordan I. and Kinard, Emily A., Lot 48, County, $225,000.
Riddle, Jane Garrett to Riddle, Neil and Riddle, Steven, Parcel, South Carolina Highway, No. 22.
Lyons, Ellis E. and Lyons, Ellis E. III and Lyons, Medlyn D. to Schepler, William, Lot 78, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $71,000.
Bunn, Elizabeth W. to Bunn, Elizabeth W. and Bunn, Ryan, Tract F, Sam Hodges Road, $0.
Johnson, George L. to Beaton, Lucila and Beaton, Ismael Nicholas, Lot 336, Section 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $72,000.
Larkins Properties LLC to Thompson Rental Properties LLC, Lot, County, $15,000.
Larkins Properties Llc to Thompson Rental Properties Llc, Lot 572 Sec 3 Sullivan Street Riegle Textile Corporation.
Cooper, Debbie L. to Thompson, Mitzi T., Lot 71, Cornelia Circle, C.L. Wells Sub., No. 2, $179,500.
G & L Company Inc. to Devon Park Holdings LLC, Parcel Old Abbeville Road & Strip Of Land County, $195,000.
Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to RW Properties LLC, Lot 13, Suburban Place, $23,000.
Cain, Walter Lamar and Scoggins, Delilah Inez C. and Cain, Lyndol Kennedy and Langford, Laura Antoinette C. and Hendricks, Susan Andrea C. and Hendricks, Pruitt Susan Andrea C. and Cain, Thomas Mattison to Gutierrez, Fuentes Jose L. and Fuentes, Jose L. Gutierrez and Fuentes, Gilberto Gutierrez and Gutierrez, Fuentes Gilberto, Parcel US Highway 25, County, $169,500.
Stoney Point Property Owners And Association Inc. to Cameron, William Ronald and London, Cynthia J., Lot 0.40A, Stoney Point Common Area, $20,000.
Mandic, Jacqueline Per. Rep. and Flanagan, Jackie Lynn Estate and Jackie Lynn Flanagan Estate to Mcmurtury, Robin R. and Mc Murtury, Robin R., Lot No. 38, Brentwood Hills, Sub. Ph. II, $213,860.
Boone, Terry W. and Boones, Sales And Rentals to Childs, Marvin, Tract 13, Breeze Hill Sub., $92,000.
Brown, Clara J. to Cornea, Sheila A. and Arnold, Susan B. and Lewis, Sherri B. and Brown, Clara J., Lot/Unit, 40, Hampton Trace.
Shelley, Curtis R. and Shelley, Jodie G. to Turner, Byron, Lot 1, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $479,900.
Deal, Fred O. III to Deal, Alison L, Lot County.
Price, Charles A. to Price, Anthony Blake and Price, Mark Stevens and Manley, Clara Elizabeth and Price, Charles A., Parcels County.
Whitmire, Caroline M. to Whitmire Rentals LLC, Lot 45, Sub. No. 1, Chinquapin Properties.
Wideman, Charles and Wideman, Sherry Ann to Vickery, Thomas D., Lot 5, Blk. E, Highland Forest Sub., $155,000.
Wateree Holdings LLC to Travis, Kevin and Travis, Dawn, Parcels, County, $785,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Lukens, Jordan Tyler and Lukens, Danielle, Lot 70, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $260,990.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Normandt, Gerald Sevier and Normandt, Ratnaporn, Lot 38, Milford Pines Sub,. Ph. III, $245,990.
McCowan, Tyrecce J. and McCowan, Tyrecce J. to Callahan, Jacob T. and Enlow, Heather N., Lot 6, Ph. II, Club Crossing, $134,500.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Martin, Chiquitta Y. and Martin, Michael T., Lot 72, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $254,490.
Fuller, Sylvia Y. to Fuller, Sylvia Y. and Gambrell, Jennifer Fuller and Whitmer, Stephanie Fuller, Lot/Unit 5-D, Curl Creek Townhouses.
McDonald, Ken and Whitt, Craig and McDonald, Ken to Lyle, Corley Brooks, Lot B-1, Devore Road, $90,000.
Watson, Amber and Watson, Troy to Simpson, William Allen and Simpson, Hope, Lt. 4, Miller Estates Sub., $194,000.