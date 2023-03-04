Alewine, John Paul to Adams, Candace, Lots 162 & 163, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation, $9,999.
Fuller, Fred N. to Castro, Ramirez Eva and Ramirez, Eva Castro, Lot 105, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub., $49,500.
Mufuka, Kenneth N. to Jones, Estelle, Lot 78, Abney Mills, $18,000.
Green, Sharon and Green, Thomas T. to Burgess, Terry L. and Burgess, James D., Tract A-1, County, $225,000.
Great South Partners LLC to Lopes, John F. III, Lot 54, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $50,000.
Herring, Janice M. to White, Deena Herring and Mobley, Dody Herring and Herring, Janice M., Lot No. 24, Glendale Heights.
Lordemann, Walter S. and Lordemann, Darla D. to Allen, Gregory Isabel C. and Gregory, Robert A. and Gregory, Isabel C Allen, Lot No. 96, Section 1, Phase III, Creekside Sub., $420,000.
Briggs, Brenda Ann to Waldrop, Roger and Waldrop, Debra M. and Briggs, Eric, Lot 37, County.
Bliss, Shirley J. to Wagner, Virginia, Lot #10, Susan J Harvin Lands.
Buchanan, Jo Ann B. to Buchanan, Taylor P. and Buchanan, Zachary H., Lot D-10, Gatewood Sub. & Lot County.
Garvin, Rhett Minor and Garvin, Bobbie Odessa and Garvin, Joshua Cain Trustee and Garvin, Robert Edward Jr Trust and Robert Edward Garvin Jr. Trust and Garvin, Annie Kate and Garvin, Laila Joy and Garvin, Maxwell Joshua and Garvin, Joshua Cain Custodian FBO and Garvin, Bobbie O. and Garvin, Stella Cain to Anderson, Benjamin W. and Garvin, Joshua Cain, Lot No. 8, Durst Avenue, $195,000.
Richardson, Thomas Mark to Richardson, Monty W., Parcel County.
Barnette, Lynn T. Per. Rep. and Barnette, Evans Taylor Estate and Evans, Taylor Barnette Estate to WOJM LLC, Parcels County.
Hall, Emily Justine and Hall, Douglas Lee and Hall, Douglas to Fitschen, John F. and Fitschen, Patricia A., Parcel County, $370,000.
Mccurdy, Elise R. and Mc Curdy, Elise R. to Mccurdy, Timothy S. and Mccurdy, Raye A. and Mc Curdy, Timothy S. and Mc Curdy, Raye A., Lot 2-C, Curl Creek Townhouses.
Lindsey, Jacob T. and Lindsey, Coursey C. to Ornitz, Janet Jones, Lot 16, Timberlake Sub. & Lot, Chinquapin Road, $249,900.
Hobgood, Jennifer Leigh Penland and Shaffer, Tracy Rene Penland to JDW & WLW LLC and JDW and WLW LLC, Lot F-3 And Adjacent Patio Heritage West Townhouses, $166,300.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Tallet, Thomas M. and Tallet, Lisa Miller, Lot 7, Mulligans Point At Stoney Point, $459,900.
Harrison, Curtis to Cobb, Audrey, Lot No. 16. Sunnydale Subdivision.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Fuller, Douglas A., Lot 8, Bradley Mill, Section 3, $24,500.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Clark, Derek A., Lot 4, Section Two, Hunters Run, $15,255.85
Barrett, Brenda J. and Barrett, Elaine to Barrett, Robert Shannon and Barrett, Jacob T. and Barrett, Samantha M., Parcel County.
Barrett, Brenda J. to Barrett, Brenda J. and Barrett, Elaine, Lot 61, Wisewood Sub.
Barrett, Robert Shannon and Barrett, Robert S. to Barrett, Elaine, Lot 61, Wisewood Sub.
Williams, Nina Jean Estate and Nina Jean Williams Estate and Coker, Donald Keith Jr. Per. Rep. to Devore, Doris T. and Bradshaw, Jan T., Lot No. 6, Hampton Trace Subdivision, $215,000.
Longmire, Neal and Longmire, Stacey to Powell, Jason A. and Powell, Dawn Ann, Lot No. 76, Harbor Heights Sub., $20,000.
Doolittle, Kenneth G. II to Potts, Gregory A. III and Potts, Michelle C., Lot No. 28, Creekside, $420,000.
Hamberry, Milton to Bloodworth, Brian and Bloodworth, Marilyn E., Lot No. 386, Section 2, Mathews Plant Subdivision, $187,000.
Eklund, Kathryn R. and Gregory, Kathryn R. to Fuller, Ferric and Fuller, Shelonda, Lot No. 6, Woodbury Place Sub., $259,500.
Waits, Linda C. to Waits, Linda C. and Waits, Darrell E. Jr. and Carwile, Stephanie W., Lot County.
Blackmon Properties LLC to Calhoun, Emmaleigh Payten and Childs, Stratton Reeves, Lot, North Street also 1/3 undivided interest in Common Area., $158,000.
Prime Investments Of The Upstate LLC to Prime Properties Of The Upstate LLC, Lot 1.34A County.
Crow, Richard J. and Crow, Debbie J. to Adonay, Maria E., Lot No. 2, County, $139,000.
Gunter, Stanley E. and Moore, Pamela J. to Lanave, James and Lanave, Teresa Ann, Lot No. 2, Summerhill Sub., $60,000.
Gossett, Steven C. to Lawrence, Benjamin Mckellar, Lot No. 10, Jessamine Park, $91,831.01.
Giles, Joe Robinson Sr. to Giles, Joe Robinson Jr. and Reid, Melanie G., Lot County.
Heritage Properties LLC to Greenwood County Hospital Board and Self Regional Healthcare, Lot A County.
Witt, Georgiana Trustee and Whitted, Georgianna G. Trustee and Henderson, Ltonya and Henderson, L. Tonya to Henderson, Ltonya and Henderson, L. Tonya, Lot, Byrd Street.
VHS Inc. to 905 Greenwood LLC, Lot, County, $864,000.
Duncan, Charles Melvin and Duncan, Charles M. to Mcginn Properties LLC, Parcel 2.00A County, $18,000.
Brookland Enterprises LLC to Spaulding, Caroline, Lot 35, Ph. II, Callison Estates, $10,000.
Thompson, Alexandria and Shelton, Alexandria to Collins, Kathy Ann, Unit No. 45, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase III, $81,000.
Patterson, Robert Gene to Firmin, Matthew James and Firmin, Lisa Nicole Thomas, Lot 15, Harborside Sub., $40,000.
Cosgrave, Dianne to Cosgrave, Timothy M. Trustee and Cosgrave, Keelyn J. Trust Agreement and Keelyn J. Cosgrave Trust Agreement and Cosgrave, Dianne, Lot No. 6, Block D, Gracemont Terrace.
Adams, Joseph Eulie Jr. to Adams, Marian H. and Adams, Michael A. and Adams, Joseph E. III and Robinson, Judith Adams, Tracts B, C, J & K County.
Tatham Properties LLC to Rothschild Capital Investments LLC, Lot, South Main Street and 10 foot strip of land county with easement, $285,000.
Bradley, Marvin L. to Bradley, Katie C., Lot 107, The Willows Sub.
Bradley, Katie C. By AIF and Metts, W. C. AIF to Barton, Alycia D. and Barton, Nicolas C., Lot 107, The Willows Sub., $175,000.
Duncan, Wonda E. Ferrell to Duncan, Randolph and Duncan, Karen, Lot County, $50,000.
Ouzts, Chevis Dale and Ouzts, Holly Leonard to Pollard, Noah W., Lot 40, Tract A, County, $207,200.
Kuras, Norman to Morris, Eric and Nicol, Morris Christine A. and Morris, James W. and Morris, Christine A. Nicol, Lot 36, Wisewood Sub., $145,000.