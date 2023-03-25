Futch, Shelli M. and Mcclain, Shelli B. and Mc Clain, Shelli B. to Futch, Shelli M., Lot Greenwood, McCormick Highway.
Babb, Connie Brown to Babb, Brannon M. and Chadwick, Stephanie B. and Babb, Brannon M. Trustee and Chadwick, Stephanie B. Trustee and Babb, Scott K. Trust and Scott K. Babb Trust, Parcel SC Hwy. 25 & Parcel County.
Hogan, Marcia Joy Lubar to Nunn, Priscilla and Hogan, Rachael and Hogan, Joshua D., Lot, County Farm Road.Werts Alvis Douglas to Werts Sheila, Lot C County,
Robinson, Judith Adams to Adams, Joseph E. and Adams, Michael A., Lot, Sparrow Road.
Adams, Joseph E. III and Adams, Michael A. and Adams, Marian H. By AIF and Adams, Joseph E. III AIF to Adams, Michael A. Jr. and Adams, Chandler B., Lot, Sparrow Road, $500,000.
Watts, Quandra N. and Watts, Henry to Berg, Randy D. and Berg, Robbin L., Lot No. 9, Aspen Heights Sub., $190,000.
Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC to Dykes, David W. and Miller, Loretta, Lot 2.946A, County, $235,000.
Stone, William E. and Stone, Terri C. to Escalante, Filadelfo Perez and Alfaro, Lucas Lorena D. and Lucas, Lorena D Alfaro, Lot SC Hwy. 72, $150,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Baskin, Katerra, Lot No. 5, Bentley Park, Phase I, $249,900.
Durbin, Frances K. and Durbin, Karen P. to Sanford, Kyle M., Lot 6, Brightman Place Sub., $178,000.
Andrew, Lloyd By POA and Andrew, Lloyd B. Jr. POA and Andrew, Frances By POA and Andrew, Lloyd B. III POA to Andrew, Lloyd and Andrew, Frances and Andrew, Lloyd B. Jr. Trustee and Lloyd B. Andrew Jr. Living Trust and Andrew, Lloyd B. Jr. Living Trust, Unit E-1 Of X-6 Gatewood.
Keeler, Eloise F. and Keeler, David M. and Keeler, Timothy D. and Keeler, Sumika to Holmes, S. Larry Trustee and David M. Keeler Irrevocable Trust and Keeler, David M. Irrevocable Trust and Eloise F. Keeler Irrevocable Trust and Keeler, Eloise F Irrevocable Trust, Lot 34, Highland Drive.
Russell, Jill Anne to Long, Derril, Lot 6, Walnut Heights Sub., $244,000.
Harrison, Martin Gary Sr. to Harrison, Andrew, Zachary, Lot 8, The Willows Subdivision.
Donaldson, Daniel Oneal II and Donaldson, Jimiyah O. to Rhinehart, Michael L. Jr .and Rhinehart, Truely, Lot 90, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. III, $192,800.
Kirby, David Joshua to Thompson, Maria L., Lot County, $125,000.
Mcalhany, John William Jr. and Mc Alhany, John William Jr. and Mcalhany, Pamela and Mc Alhany, Pamela and Mcalhany, John W. Jr. and Mc Alhany, John W. Jr. to Hyatt, Joseph Andrew and Hyatt, Elizabeth N., Lots 23-25, Block E, Gracemont Terrace Subdivision, $200,000.
Griffin, Derrick and Griffin, Cassandra to Ware, Domonique Rathell, Unit 29, Section 3, Promised Land Sub., $130,000.
Gandee, Stephanie Banes to Whatley, John B., Lot 139, Greenwood Plant Sub., $47,000.
Johnson, Stephen Blake and Johnson, Kassi L. to Jones, Marjorie Mason, Lot No. 14, Kensington Subdivision, $249,900.
Dunn, Joseph D. to Gentry, Angela, Unit C, The Commons, $110,200.
Maffett, Kathy Mcallister to Cox, Matthew Riley, Lot County, $85,000.
Christensen, Elizabeth T. Per. Rep. and Tommie, Homer Daniel Per. Rep. and Tommie Jean Still Estate and Jean, Still Tommie Estate to Quinn, Joel and Quinn, Maurissa, Lot A 1.25A, County, $47,400.
Gregory, Derrell P. to Anderson, Sarah Lauren Gregory and Gregory, Nolan R. and Gregory, Derrell P., Lot, Highway 72.
Griffith, Kenneth E. and Griffith, Debra B. to Griffith, Kenneth E. Sr. Trustee and Griffith, Debbie B. Trustee and Griffith Family Trust, Lot No. 10, Block No. 5, Unit 1, Greenwood Shores.
Palecki, Halina Trustee and Palecki Family Trust to Link, William Paul and Link, Debra S., Lot No. 179, Belle Meade Subdivision, $10,000.
Hudgens, Deborah Jean Branyon to Gillis, Anna Beth Hudgens Trustee and Billy Hudgens Joint Revocable Trust and Hudgens, Billy Joint Revocable Trust and Hudgens, Deborah Joint Revocable Trust and Deborah Hudgens Joint Revocable Trust, Lot B, Sparks Avenue.
Hudgens, Billy Harris to Gillis, Anna Beth Hudgens Trustee and Hudgens, Billy Joint Revocable Trust and Billy Hudgens Joint Revocable Trust and Hudgens, Deborah Joint Revocable Trust and Deborah Hudgens Joint Revocable Trust, Lot B, Sparks Avenue.
Gillis, Anna Beth Hudgens Trustee and Hudgens, Billy Joint Revocable Trust and Billy Hudgens Joint Revocable Trust and Hudgens, Deborah Joint Revocable Trust and Deborah Hudgens Joint Revocable Trust to Hudgens, Lance Branyon, Lot B, Sparks Avenue, $0.
Catalan, Miguel and Almazan, Lucina to Bautista, Enriquez Bryan Ulises and Enriquez, Bryan Ulises Bautista, Lot 61, Magnolia Place Sub., $169,000.
Grier, James Chalmers III to James C. Grier III Living Trust and Grier, James C. III Living Trust and Hamilton, David Trustee, Lots 61 & 48, County.
Cartledge, Georgia T. to Cartledge, Georgia T. and Cartledge, Leroy Jr. and Barrett, Sherry C. and Ligon, Brenda and Sherman, Eleanor and Cartledge, Gregory and Cartledge, Samuel and Ryan, Marsha, Lot 2, Magnolia Place Sub.
Ramsey, Samuel Regan to Boswell, Mary Driver, Lot 91, Harris Plant Sub., $129,000.
Martinez, Gerardo Sosa to Mendoza, Angelica Ramirez and Gomez, Abelardo Villeda, Lot C, County, $85,000.
Mays, John to Crawford, Richard and Crawford, Lacinda, Lot 3.52A, County.
Chiles, Gwendolyn and Griffin, Gloria E. and Morange, Gloria E.to Morange, Willie L. Jr., Lot, South Carolina Highway 24-173, $0.
Linsenbigler, Mark J. and Hamlett, Virginia and Hamlett, Virginia L. to Maynor, Wyatt Austin and Maynor, Ashley D., Lot, County, $275,000.
Milling, Dorothy M. Trustee and David L. Milling Marital Trust and Milling, David L. Marital Trust to Adams Limited Partnership, Parcel County, $700,000.
Suarez, Ariana to Bautista, Gregoria and Suarez, Pedro, Lot, Marion Avenue.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Stevenson, Randy Donald and Stevenson, Janet Ruth, Lot 24, Eighteen Queens Court, $315,000.
Tolbert, James E. to Ware, Kenneth G., Lot E, Hawkins Avenue, $55,000.
R2 Investments LLC to Waylyn Buys LLC, Lot 25, County & Lot 21 Anderson Industrial Park, $400,000.
Johnson, Donald B. and Johnson, Sherwanda S. to Equity Holding Corp Trustee, Lot 56, Magnolia Place Sub.