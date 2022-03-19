SE Investment Group LLC to Hernandez, Martha Isabel, Pt. Lot 3 & Lot 4, Blk. B, Douglas Featherstone Property, $19,900.
Harrison, Willie S. to Harrison, Sandra M., Lots 58 & 59, East End Heights, Sub., Lots 24-32, Briggs Reynolds Sub., Lots 3 & 4, Seaboard Heights Sub., Lot B. County.
Shaw, Judy and Lusk, Judy to Crawford, Craig, Lot U. S. Highway No. 25.
Textile Investment Company to WFC Timber LLC, Parcels County, $225,774.
Textile Investment Company to WFC Timber LLC, Parcel Siloam Church Road.
Garrett, Ronald Wade to Harvley, Timothy R., Lot County.
Greenwood School District 50 to State Of South Carolina and Department Of Administration, Parcel County.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Sebastian, Randy Caesar and Sebastian, Vivianne and Sebastian, Rene, Lot 125, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $259,990.
Holloway, Shequita AIF and Thomas, Donald Nathaniel Jr. By AIF to Opulent Knowledge, Lot, South Main Street.
Kennedy, Janice M. to Kennedy, Janice M. and Kennedy, David Elliot and Kennedy, Lola L. and Akintunde, David and Kennedy, Adedeji and Kennedy, Akil A., Lot, County.
Turner, Catherine A. to Turner, Catherine A. and Turner, Charlena and Spencer, Tiffanie L., Lot 27, William Mcadams Estate Lands Sub.
Tax Sale Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Thomas Riley Rentals LLC, Lot, Byrd Street, Lot Edgefield Street, Lot 534, Sec. 2, Mathews Mill Village, $94,158.35.
Lewis, Larie Dione to Mariott, Linda S., Lot, County, $144,400.
Love, Wesley Michael to Butler, Sara C. and Butler, Barry W., Lot No. 13, Idlewood Sub., $260,000.
Greenwood County South Carolina to Eaton Hydraulics LLC and Eaton Hydraulics Inc., Parcel County.
Eaton Hydraulics LLC to Swag Greenwood Holdings LLC, Parcel County, $4,000,000.
Grififth, Donna M. and Buck, Donna M. to Griffith, Donna M., Lot A, Cothran Drive.
Bailey, William Earl to Haynie, Robert M. Jr., Strip of Land County, $250.
Mccleese, Rodney D. and Mc Cleese, Rodney D. to Lawlor, Walter James, Lots 47-49 & 52-55, Woodville Sub., Lot County, Lots 12-13, Woodville Sub.
Feagin, Stacy to White, John E. Jr. and White, Kayla E., Lot 2, Silver Ridge Sub., $165,000.
Harmon, Todd D. to Harmon, Lola D., Lot 6-A, Flowers Road.
Shaffer, Stephen Ray to Shaffer, Stephen Ray and Wischer, Kim, Lot 5, Waterford Bay Sub.
Willner, Brent T. to Willner, Brent T. and Willner, Ashley A., Parcel County And Tract B And Tract C, County.
Grubbs, Elizabeth Ann Pinson to Stewart, Timothy H. and Hayes, Anthony J., Lots No. 23 & 24, Druid Hills Sub., $180,000.
Calhoun, Alphonzo and Parks, Clarence to Calhoun, Jimmy Lee, Lot No. 20, Edgefield Heights.
Mahon, Joe and Mahon, Norine A. and Stephens, Karlie Lynn to Mahon, Joe and Mahon, Norine A., Lot No. 54, Harris Plant Sub.
Mahon, Joe and Mahon, Norine to Mahon, Joe and Mahon, Norine A., Lot No. 8, Cedarbrooke Sub.
Williams, Fannie Mae G. to Smith, Christine and Williams, Henrietta, Lots, County.
Cohen, Vernon and Cohen, Vernon L. to Cohen, Henrietta and Cohen, Henrietta P., Lot 97, Spring Valley Sub.
Scott, Joe M. to Glodrey, Sandra, Lot 1.50A, County, $7,000.
Ouzts, Arianna A. to Ouzts, Charles M. and Ouzts, Arianna A., Lot 125, Harris Plant Sub.
Ouzts, Charles M. and Ouzts, Rodney A. to Ouzts, Charles M. and Ouzts, Arianna A., Lot 47, Ninety Six Plant Sub. & Tracts 1 And 2, County, $0.
Ethridge, Kymberly I. Per. Rep. and Redick, Kymberly I. Per. Rep. and Redick, Donald T. Estate and Donald T. Redick Estate to Mcclendon, Carie W. and Mc Clendon, Carie W., Tract 1-A County.
Stoney Point Property Owners Association Inc. to Gandee, Dave Wayne and Gandee, Shelia Denise, Strip Of Land 0.05A County, $2,400.
Sims, James Jr. to Melgarejo, Jose Arturo, Lot 17, East End Heights, $4,500.
Smith, Roy Jr. to Smith, Richard Vance, Lot 1.00A, Asbury Road.
Smith, Roy Jr. to Smith, Richard Vance, Lot Asbury Road.
Smith, Richard Vance and Smith, Roy Jr. to Smith, Roy Anthony, Parcel, County.
Smith, Richard Vance to Smith, Roy Anthony, Lot, Asbury Road.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Thompson, Timothy Clark and Thompson, Mary Boyd, Lot 3, Verde Court Stoney Point Sub., $26,000.
Burton, Mary Jacquelyn to Burton, Gerald Ray and Burton, Barbara Rea, Tracts County.
Clary, Wendy Michelle and Clary, Matthew C. to Thompson Rental Properties LLC, Lot County, $42,500.
Posley, Matthew Robert to Posley, William Carroll III, Parcel County.
Keystone Homes Inc to Anderson Matthew C, Lot 18, Cedarbrooke Sub., $383,048.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Anderson, Michael W. and Anderson, Debra S., Lot 18, Cedarbrooke Sub., $306,141.
Timmerman, Wade J. and Timmerman, Kayla L. to Floyd, Travis and Floyd, Teri C., Lot 37, County, $225,000.
Oliver, Stacy L. to Oliver, Connie W., Lot County.
Saxon, Charles Robert Jr. to Saxon, Charles Robert Jr. and Saxon, Lisa Y., Lot 526, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Patel, Dineshbhai V. to Jay, Nathaniel Cody, Lot 436, Reigel Textile Corporation Sub., $134,000.
Holliday, Ann A. By AIF and Holliday, Jeffrey W. and Holliday, James R. and Holliday, James R. AIF to Holliday, James R. Trustee and Holliday Family Trust, Lot 36 & Pt. Lot 37, Sand Shores Sub. And Lot County.
Townsend Property MGT LLC to Calloway, Effie L., Lot 224, Greenwood Plant Sub., $90,000.
Townsend Property MGT LLC to Kanclerz, Joseph H., Lots 301 & 124, Greenwood Plant Sub., $165,000.
Townsend Property MGT LLC to Chapman Rental Properties LLC, Lot 221, Greenwood Plant Sub., $135,000.
Ashley, Betty P. to Powell, Micheal S. and Powell, Melissa L., Lot 21, Sec. 1, South Greenwood Ave., $50,000.
Torcom, James E. to Tarrance, Jane, Lot 10, Lakeview Heights Sub.
White, Willie to Robinson, Sierra Kanyatta, Lot 6, Ph. II, Kathwood Sub., $111,300.
Appelblom, Paul H. Trustee and Appelblom, Nancy H. Trustee and Appelblom Family Trust to Reed, Mark A., Parcel County, $420,000.
Eller, Robert Jeffrey to Eller, Anne B., Unit A-1 Of Lot X-3, Gates Horizontal Property, Regime I.
Tsantakis, Charlene O. and Tsikalakis, Eleni to MCM Development LLC, Lot 26, Locksley Hall Sub., $15,000.
Faith Home Inc. to Milestone Prop Group LLC, Lot 374, Sec 3. Riegel Textile Corporation Sub., $45,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Miller, Patti P., Lot 54, Clairborne Duplexes, $286,500.
Paden, Merri M. and Paden, Scott R. to Hankins, Latoya Shevette and Hankins, Lyle N., Lot 163, Grand Harbor, Ph. IV, $655,000.
Bartley, Michael A. to Fitzgerald, Albert E., Lot 144, Ph. II, Newport Sub., $35,000.
Gibert, Terry M. to Aviles, Mariela, Lot 60, Booker T. Washington Heights, $2,500.
Hawkins, Melissa Andrea to Hawkins, Kenneth, Lot 7, Blk. 8, Bailey Place.
Great South Partners LLC to Kellett, Myrna Michele, Lot 48, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Billing, Scott K. and Billing, Lisa A., Lot 7, Sec H., Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $526,943.
Deale, Derek L. and Deale, Abbey R. to Iriarte, Walter, Lot 8, Blk. E, Gracemont Terrace, $182,000.