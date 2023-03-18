Lee, Brenda and Williams, Gloria and Clinkscales, Brenda to Durham, Christopher, Lot Carolina Avenue & Strip Of Land County, $5,000.
Forrest, Ruth B. to Vaughn, Jonathan R., Parcels County, $123,750.
Retreat Real Estate Group LLC The to Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, Lot 19, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $40,000.
Evans, Kimberly A. and Evans, Lauren N. to Evans, Kimberly A., Lot 61, Druid Hills Sub.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Trantham, Brandon Keith and Trantham, Lauren Michelle, Lot 26, Bentley Park, Ph. I, $304,490.
Butler, Barry W. and Simmons, Donna B. to Allen, Amy S., Pt. Lot 36 & Lot 37, Fairforest Sub., $189,900.
Mitchell, William R. to Mitchell, Lynda Lee and Mitchell, William Ray and Mitchell Billy, Parcels County.
Anderson, James S. to Anderson, James S. Trustee and Anderson Residence Trust, Parcel Sand Shores Sub & Easement.
Patricia A. Mackin Revocable Trust and Mackin, Patricia A. Revocable Trust and Mackin, Patricia A. Trustee to Fortner. Lauren T. and Fortner. Brian P., Lot No. 235, Ninety Six Plant Subdivision, $75,000.
Hawkins, Annie P. and Hawkins, T. A. and Hawkins, Annie Pansy and Hawkins, Tommy Andrew to Slappy, Phyllis and Hawkins, Christopher L., Lot 16, Country Homes Sub.
Gunnells, Patricia P. and Gunnells, Barry D. to Attaway, Lisa Gunnells and Attaway, Martin Boyce, Lots 3, 4, 20 & 22, Blk. 3, Unit 1, Greenwood Shores.
Gunnells, Patricia P. and Gunnells, Barry D. to Attaway, Lisa Gunnells and Attaway, Martin Boyce, Lot, Greenwood Shores Sub.
Alexander, Rhiannon Nicole to Baird, David and Bauman, Margaret E., Lot 78, Section 1, Riegel Textile Corporation, $160,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 72, Clairborne Duplexes.
Calhoun, Steven L. to Hentz, Ladesheila, Lot 11, Linwood Estates.
Powell, Rebecca L. and Moon, Rebecca L. to Harrell, Elisha Heath Scott and Harrell, Kayla King, Lot 4, Sagewood Sub., $170,000.
Neighbors, Albert Lee to Rhodes, Tamara Burel and Rhodes, Tracy Lee, Lot No. 6, Section A, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $589,750.
Perry, Brenda to Visbisky, Lynn Seawright, Lot No. 13, Northlake Subdivision, $210,000.
Clark, Adrian Allen to Burroughs, Joshua L. and Colon, Adriana M., Lot No. Forty-One (41), Timberlake Subdivision, $245,000.
Trantham, Lauren and Trantham, Brandon to Smith, Debra Anne and Smith, Paul David, Lot 25, Auburn Place, $249,000.
Nixon, Mamie S. and Nixon, Edward T. to Fortner, Angie Kennemore Trustee and Cain, Tricia Kennemore Trustee and Bailey Gloria Charlene Trust Agreement and Gloria Charlene Bailey Trust Agreement, Lot County.
Fulton, Roberta E. to Ciosek, Donald E., Lot 10, Ph. I, Pucketts Ferry Sub.
Gilchrist, Alan Dean to Gilchrist, Jill Denise, Lot 143, County.
Payne, Vincent D. and Payne, Vincent to CVP Properties LLC, Lot 35, Cambridge Heights Sub. & Lot Baptist Street.
Stevenson, Travis Brown Jr. and Stevenson, Elizabeth D. and Deery, Elizabeth S. and Stevenson, Travis B. Jr. to Deery, Samuel Joel V. and Deery, Harmon Corley, Tract B, County.
Moore, Kathie M. to Moore, Robert J. Sr., Lot County.
Moore, Robert J. Sr. to Damron, Patricia L. and Moore, Robert J. Jr. and Moore, Sproch Wilma Clarice and Moore, Rallie Edmond and Sproch, Wilma Clarice Moore and Moore, Robert J. Sr. and Moore, Kathie Marlene, Lot County.
Hall, Loraine and Dixon, Ralph and Special Referee to Tri County Mobile Home Sales Inc., Parcel Freetown Road, 2014-CP-24-00643, $15,500.
Strubel LLC to Lopez, Juan Godinez, Lot 137, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation, $30,000.
L6 Properties LLC to Fair, Samantha Jane, Lot 20, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph. VI, $150,000.
Special Referee and Parks, Sim R. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lot 27, Grendel Plant Sub., 2022-CP-24-00727, $20,100.
Center Court Community Association Inc. to Gutierrez, Iram Noe, Lot 36, Center Court, $7,000.
Hawthorne, William G. to Fincher, Sesonya Twanette, Lot 14, Virgin Heights Sub., $160,500.
Boggs, Donnie R. and Boggs, Donnie Ray to Boggs, Patricia Anne and Boggs, Donnie Gabriel and Ferqueron, Rebecca Anne and Boggs, Daniel Ray, Lots 9-11, Block H, Blyth Heights Sub.
Smiley, Polly Ann to Nunn, Harvie C. Jr. and Nunn, Patty T., Lt. C, Blk. 4, Unit 1, Gwd. Shores, $3,000.
Robinson, Jean to Lopez, Alejandro and Juarez, Julia Elizabeth, Lot 6, Featherstone Property, $16,000.
Crawford, Craig to Clamp, Josie Tallie, Parcel County, $60,000.
Kidd, Merrie Elizabeth Giles to Tweed, Martha, Parcel County, $154,300.
Reeves, Sandra Jo to Richardson, Kathy Ann, Lot 75, Locksley Hall Sub.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Capacio, Grace Melanie and Capacio, Edgar G., Lot 67, Milford Pines, Ph. III, $279,900.
Sprowl, Reginald and Sprowl, James to Moss, Robert Lee, Lot No. 2, County, $195,000.
Fennell, Joseph Dubose to Fennell, Carolyn R., Lots No. 37 & 66, Idlewood Subdivision.
Travis Kevin and Travis Dawn to Walker Jeremy and Walker Amanda, Parcel County,
Kinard, Mary Elizabeth and Kinard, Mary E. to Kinard, Zeolean, Lot No. 37, Laurel Ridge Subdivision.
Edwards, Eric J. to Mohammadi, Mehdi Nadir, Lot 70, Summer Pointe, Lake Greenwood, $4,000.
Mauz, Horst Walter to Mauz, Horst Walter and Timmerman, Elisabeth K., Lot 18, Pinehurst Subdivision.
Sutton, Thomas J. to Morton, Darrell Erik, Lot No. 2, County, $180,000.
Cochran, Kameron A. to Compton, Donna M. and Compton, Paul M., Lot County & Lot 1, J. L. Maxwell Property, $135,000.
Bartless, Freddia Charlene and Partridge, Freddia Bartless to Partridge, Freddia Bartless and Partridge, Calvin Gerald II, Lot 1, Hill And Dale Sub.
Foss, Michael to Murrell, William Ray Jr., Lot 37, County, $165,000.
Boggs, Donnie Gabriel and Ferqueron, Rebekah Anne and Boggs, Daniel Ray to Boggs, Patricia Anne and Boggs, Patricia F., Lots 9-11, Block H, Blyth Heights Sub., $0.
Herndon, Charles H. III to Herndon, Charles H. III Trustee and Herndon, Charles H. III Family Trust and Charles H. Herndon III Family Trust, Lot 2, county with easement & well lot and road access lot.
Morris, Ray E. and Morris, Susan G. to Morris, Ray E. and Morris, Susan G., Lot County.
Rasmussen, Christopher E. Per. Rep. and Lorraine E. Christenson Estate and Christenson, Lorraine E. Estate to Davis, Donald L. and Davis, Bernadette M., Lot 63, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $355,000.
Culbertson, Calvin R. and Culbertson, Janice E. to Howard, Christy Mijares, Tracts 1-5, County & Lot 131, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation, $250,000.
Lawson, Dewey Glen and Lawson, Diana Patricia to Freeman, Quadisha L., Lot 83, Avondale Sub., Sec. II, $255,000.
TNT Properties Of Greenwood LLC to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Survey Station, Parcel #6856-495-710.
Timbervest Partners III South Carolina LLC to Mixon, T. E., Parcel County, $309,989.
Sullivan, Ronald D. to Holloway, Ronald and Holloway, Susie L., Lot No. Fifteen Of Magnolia Place Sub., $65,000.
Buchanan, Mary Alice to Adcock, Tony Timothy and Buchanan, Mary Alice, Unit 4-B, Curl Creek Townhouses.