Walker, Phillip M. to Walker, Phillip M. and Walker, Donna Fay, Lot C-2 County.
Gwinn, Marie B. Trustee and Helen T. Barnette Revocable Trust and Barnette, Helen T. Revocable Trust and Hodge, Ann Drew and Arnold, Andrew Trustee and Louise T. Arnold Trust Agreement and Arnold, Louise T. Trust Agreement and Brown, Marie S. Trustee and Andrew Taylor Smith Family Trust and Smith, Andrew Taylor Family Trust and Barron, Porter G. Jr. and Moore, Gail Smith to WOJM LLC, Lot Court Avenue East/Phoenix Avenue.
TM Properties LLC to Cox, Diana Lee, Lot No. 50, Belle Meade Sub., $247,500.
Streevy, James A. to Streevy, Glenda V., Lot 20, Reedy Cove.
Manley, Joel K. Jr. to Corona, Paulino, Parcel D, County, $140,000.
Shirley, William Eugene and Shirley, William E. to E. J. Sullivan Company LLC, Lot County, $20,000.
Hagood, Marty N. R. L. Per. Rep. and Robert C. Hagood Sr. Estate and Hagood, Robert C. Sr. Estate to Lattimore, Teresa Rose, Tract 3, W. B. Buchanan Estate, $180,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Holloway, Ilaria Natasha and Holloway, Michael Shannon, Lot 56, Milford Pines, Ph. III, $289,900.
Sutter, Marie T. to Tripp, Hanford R. and Tripp, Martha J., Lot 14-F Kathwood.
Sutter, Marie T. to Tripp, Hanford R. and Tripp, Martha J., Lot No. 156, Wellington Green Subdivision Section III.
Davis, Miriam T. to Tripp, Hanford R. and Tripp, Martha J., Lot E, Grove Street.
Davis, Miriam T. to Tripp, Hanford R. and Tripp, Martha J., Lot No. 14-I, Kathwood Subdivision.
Davis, Stephen L. Trustee and Emmett, I. Davis Jr. Living Trust and Davis, Emmett I. Jr. Living Trust to Lloyd, Charlie E. and Lloyd, Susan M., Lot County.
Central Trust Company to Wall, William T. Trustee and Dodgen, Wall Kathryn V. Trustee and Wall, Kathryn V. Dodgen Trustee and Wall, William Greyson, Lot 84, Colonial Heights Sub., $5,500.
Roton, Shannon to Chambers, Harper and Chambers, Trenten James, Parcel County, $200,000.
Louis, Bryan M. and Louis, Qariba S. to Suazo, Raymond, Lot 9, Ph. II, Kathwood Sub., $131,300.
Priddy, Judy to H2 Equities LLC, Lot 103, Country Homes Sub., $76,000.
Deery, Elizabeth S. to Dunlap, R. Thornwell III, Lot County, $3,000.
Costales, Jon H. and Bennett, Denise L. to Jones, William Wesley and Jones, Donna Marie, Lot 183, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. III, $10,000.
Leonardo, Julio Trustee and Brandon Investment Land Trust to Network Properties Inv. Inc. Lot 43, Avondale Sub., Sec. I.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Webb, Brentington and Fowler, Nicole, Lots 9 And 9-A, Cobblestone West Subdivision, $273,000.
Mccoy, Howard W. and Mc Coy, Howard W. to Drotzmann Properties LLC, Lot 44, Panola Plant Sub., $50,000.
Brissey, Ginger H. and Jacobson, Mary Kim Holshouser and Batts, Mary Kim Holshouser to Drotzmann Properties LLC, Parcels B & C County, Lots 6 & 7, Panola Heights, Lot Orange Street, $77,600.
Garcia, Kelly Ann and Leticia, Miranda Martha and Miranda, Martha Leticia to Butts, Ivan, Lot B & Lot County, $150,000.
Childs, Theresa Lee and Mahoney, Theresa Lee to Childs, Kayla Elise, Lot No. 6, Harbor Heights Sub., $450,000.
Ward, Matthew W. and Ward, Jessica L, and Ward, Jessica Birt to Thompson, Jacob Ryan and Thompson, Alexandria Shelton, Lot 16, Driftwood Subdivision, Phase IV, $318,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Giber,t Carolyn H. to Scrivner, Andrea, Lot County.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Hoover, Kai D. and Hoover, Eli G., Lot County.
Lifestyle Home Construction LLC to Plasterer, Carolyn M. Trustee and Osborn, William C. Trustee and Plasterer, Carolyn M. Revocable Living Trust and Carolyn M. Plasterer Revocable Living Trust and Osborn, William C. Revocable Living Trust and William C. Osborn Revocable Living Trust, Lot No. 278, Phase VI, Grand Harbor Subdivision, $467,000.
Link, William Paul and Link, Debra S. to 137 Country Village LLC, Unit 10-A, Phase II, Country Village Townhouses, $80,000.
Mahon Properties LLC to Zoss, Ricky L. and Zoss, Phyllis, Lot, County, $155,125.
Kinard, Thomas A. and Kinard, Maryann B. to Kinard, Thomas A. and Kinard, Maryann B., Lot Eagles, Harbor Drive.
Watson, Charles M. Jr. Trustee and Drummond, John W. to John Drummond Properties LLC, Parcels County.
Steve Wall Enterprises LLC to Bright, Melvin and Bright, Joan, Lot, Montague Avenue, $125,000.
Steve Wall Enterprises LLC to Bright, Melvin, Lot, Montague Avenue, $225,000.
Reese, Carmen Natashia Areka Dionne to Reese, Terry and Reese, Douglas and Donavan, Burt and Reese, Carmen Natashia, Areka Dionne, Lot County.
Reese, Carmen Natashia Areka Dionne to Reese, Barrett D. and Reese, Barrett Douglas, Lot County.
R & C Properties I LLC and R And C Properties I LLC to Moss, Tyrone, Lot A, County.
Able, Christine B. to Able, Elizabeth B., Lot D-28, Gatewood Subdivision.
Mary Alice Hollingsworth Estate and Hollingsworth, Mary Alice Estate and Hollingsworth, Donald Per. Rep. to Porter, Dustin A., Parcel 9.113A, US Highway 25 S, $126,000.
Rogers, Paul H. to Centerfield Properties Of SC LLC, Lot 30, Forest Lake Sub., $137,101.
Calvin, Joshua Cain and Anderson, Benjamin W. By AIF and Garvin, Joshua Cain AIF to BDC Investment Properties LLC, Lot 8, Durst Avenue.
Lark, James M. and Lark, Patty N. to Galloway, Osheanna, Lots 58-60, The Willows Sub., $156,900.
Banes, Susan Marlene and Banes, Marlene H. to Gandee, Stephanie Per. Rep. and Gandee, Stephanie Banes and George Thomas Banes Jr. Estate and Banes, George Thomas Jr. Estate, Lot 29, Harris Plant Sub.
Banes, George Thomas Jr. to Gandee, Stephanie Banes, Lot 29, Harris Plant Sub. & Lot 139, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Moore, Robert Eugene to Moore, Pamela J. and Moore, Stephanie J., Lot Deadfall Road, Lot & Lot B, Calhoun Hwy.
Moore, Pamela J. and Moore, Stephanie J. to Moore, Pamela J. and Moore, Stephanie J., Lot Deadfall Road Lot & Lot B, Calhoun Hwy, $0.
Holsonback, Michael J. and Holsonback, Carol G. to Holsonback, Michael J. and Holsonback, Carol G. and Hughes, Amy H., Parcel B, Irvins Fish Camp Road & Strip Of Land County.
Holsonback, Carol G. to Holsonback, Carol G. and Hughes, Amy H., Lot 35, Ferncliff Sub.
Sisiam, Leslie P. to Sisiam, Leslie Phillips and Sisiam, Roy Virgil and Sisiam, Joseph Carroll and Sisiam, William David, Lot 3, Pine Ridge Sub.
White, Bruce Foster to New Vision Trust CFBO and Jonathan Tripp IRA and Tripp, Jonathan IRA, Lot County, $88,500.
Land Company Inc. to Abbeville Area Medical Center, Lot Epting Avenue/West Alexander Avenue, $220,000.
Peden, James F. and Peden, Tracye S. to Greenwell, Ronald M. Trustee and Greenwell, Susan B. Trustee and Greenwell Living Trust, Lot No. 45, Gardenia Drive, Summer Pointe, $995,000.
Beach, Elizabeth D. to Beach, Jr. Orin W. Jr Trustee and Beach, Elizabeth D. Trustee and Orin W. Beach Jr. Revocable Trust and Beach, Orin W. Jr. Revocable Trust and Elizabeth D. Beach Revocable Trust and Beach, Elizabeth D. Revocable Trust, Lot 3, Sand Shores Sub. & Strip Of Land Keller Drive.
Ouzts, Jeremy B. and Ouzts, Dylan Lamar to Stevenson, Mark Seth Reece, Lots B, C & D, Robert Norris Property, $81,500.
Maye, Robert Anthony By AIF and Kelley, Debra Denise AIF to Jerrett, Theodore Ivan and Jerrett, Donna Marie, Parcel A, County, $118,500.
Anderson, Matthew to Scotts, American Martial Arts LLC, Lot County.
Reynolds Avenue Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Martinez, Anayeli Santiago, Lots 32 & 33, Claude L. Wells Sub., $225,000.
WOJM LLC to 104 Court LLC, Parcels County, $4,800,000.
Collins, Gerald E. and Collins, Janice C. to Dorman, Michael A., Lot 88, Idlewood Sub., $164,000.
Findley, R. Wayne Per. Rep. and Reese, Jacquelyn H. Estate and Jacquelyn H. Reese Estate to Bryan, Brenda Owen and Owen, Kirby S. and Owen, Sharon, Lot 11, Woodfields Sub., $177,000.
Shorter, Monica L. to Lopez, Samuel and Wilson, Zachary, Lots 14 & 15, Shearbrook Sub., Sec. B, $245,000.
Mcclam, William Glenn Per. Rep. and Mc Clam, William Glenn Per. Rep. and Mcclam, Pearl L. Estate and Mc Clam, Pearl L. Estate and Pearl L. Mcclam Estate to Evans, James Ryan, Parcel County, $85,000.
Morgans Farm And Nursery LLC to TRP 8 LLC and TRP Eight LLC, Lot Milwee, Street & Lot Green Street, $362,500.
Holsonback, Dana L. and Moore, Dana H, to Stevens, Clarence E. and Stevens, Ezander T. and Stevens, Clarence A. and Stevens, Cherelle C., Lot 84, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub., $100,000.
Tripp, Hanford R. and Tripp, Martha Jane to Harbor Island Holdings LLC, Lot E, County, $100,000.
Bering North LLC FBO and US Bank Cust and Bering North and Firstrust Bank to Ostorga Construction LLC, Lot .Asbury Road, $17,000.
Urbina, Arriola Juan Carlos and Arriola, Juan Carlos Urbina to Urbina, Derek C.and Virula, Alveno Olga L and Alveno, Olga L Virula, Lot Gage Street.
Lakelands Development LLC to Bomber Development LLC, Parcels County, $200,000.
Creech, Frances to Creech, Cody Adam, Tract 7, County.
Addison, Jody L. to Dodgen, Addison L. Alexandria and Addison L. Alexandria Dodgen, Parcel, Callison Highway.
Kelley, Sharon and Carroll, Sharon J. to Carroll, Sharon J. and Rapley, Shikina L., Lots 20 & 22, Sunrise Sub.