Round Two LLC to Johnson, Kevin Fitzgerald, Lot 129, Pinehurst Sub., $159,900.
Elmore, Amelia to Elmore, Amelia and Starks, Amelia Veronica, Lot 113, Avondale Sub.
Holsonback, M. J. to Raspa, Samuel D. and Raspa, Amber R., Lots 16 & 16-A, Ferncliff Sub., $24,000.
Marsh, Martha Kae to Willingham, Tiffaney Scott, Lot 7, Ridgewood Sub., $279,000.
Mccune, Elizabeth Ann and Mc Cune, Elizabeth Ann to Mahoney, Genevieve and Mahoney, Keith L., Lot No. 33, The Eleven Acres, $299,000.
Yarbrough, Wanda Deal to Yarbrough, Darryl A. and Karner, Rebecca and Yarbrough, Nick, Lot 10, Sec D, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Davis, Allison Y. and Davis, Jeremy L. to Davis, Allison Y. and Davi,s Brantlee James and Davis, Jeremy L. Custodian and Davis, Jeremy L., Lot 137, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Arnold, Louise T. to Arnold, Andrew T Trustee and Louise Taylor Arnold Trust Agreement and Arnold, Louise Taylor Trust Agreement, Lot No. 4, A.E. Taylor Sub.
Arnold, Andrew T. Trustee and Louise Taylor Arnold Trust Agreement and Arnold, Louise Taylor Trust Agreement to Arnold, Andrew T. Trustee and Louise Taylor Arnold Family Trust and Arnold, Louise Taylor Family Trust, Lot 4, A E Taylor Sub Marion Street.
Arnold, Andrew Taylor Trustee and Louise Taylor Arnold Family Trust and Arnold, Louise Taylor Family Trust to Greenwood County South Carolina, Lot 4, A E Taylor Sub., Marion Street & Lot, Marion Street, $20,000.
Hodge, Ann Drew Poe to Greenwood County South Carolina, Lot 7 & Pt Lot 8, A E Taylor Sub., $10,000.
Spradlin, Rhonda C. Per. Rep. and Judy F. Coleman Estate and Coleman, Judy F. Estate to Satterfield, Kenneth J. and Satterfield, Genevieve B., Lot 23, Sand Shores Sub., $320,000.
Williamson, Coleman Orlando to Willard, Neal Jr., Tract County.
Belk Inc. to Greenwood 20972 LLC, Parcel County portion of 6846-230-702.
Laxgg LLC to Sheppard, Ronando Deallantie, Lot 7, Walnut Heights Sub., $190,000.
White, Matthew Sean By AIF and White, Patrick Sean AIF to Hohensee Thomas E. and Hohensee, Roberta A., Unit 4-C, Fox Hollow Horizontal Property Regime, $63,000.
Emery, Perry Dean and Emery, Jerri Lynn to Emery, Jonathan Matthew and Emery, Bradford, Lot 22, Mrs. May Davis Sub.
Thompson, Jeffery M. and Duncan, Jeff to Barron, Arvit, Lots 5 & 6, Blk. 6, Bailey Place, $35,000.
Beacham, David Mark and Beacham, Jerry Gene and Beacham, John Clint to Davis, Alan Earl, Tract C, Burnett Road, $122,500.
Palmer, William Dewey By AIF and Palmer, Debra C. and Palmer, Debra C. AIF to Insalaco, Lindsey Barker, Parcels County, $95,000.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Tabernacle Baptist Church Inc., Lot, Singleton Street.
Hill, Ella to Williams, Patricia and Williams, Bobby Joe Jr., Lot, Booker T. Washington Heights Sub., $5,000.
Ball, Alma Wines to Luker, Talmadge H. Sr., Lot County.
Luker, Talmadge H. Sr. to Luker, Zachary Owen and Luker, Talmadge H. Sr., Lot County.
Fuller, John Henry Jr. to Morton, Jonathan Fuller and Fuller, Morton Jonathan and Fuller, Jonnica and Fuller, Zharia, Lot No. 8, Country Homes Estate.
Morton, Jonathan Fuller and Fuller, Morton Jonathan and Fuller, Jonnica and Fuller, Zharia to Dreamers Properties LLC, Lot No. 8, Country Homes Estate, $35,000.
Lake Greenwood LLC to CRRM LLC, Lots Nos. 1, 2, 3 and the southern and northern 1/2 (A) of Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 30 &31 of Block E Lakeview Cabin Colony. Also Lots 28 & 29, Block E, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Devore, James E. Sr., Lot 23, Calvary Trail Subdivision, Section 3, $15,900.
Ashley, Jimmy Ray to Ashley, Sharon Marie Trustee and Jimmy Ray Ashley Trust and Sharon Marie Ashley Trust and Ashley, Jimmy Ray Trust and Ashley, Sharon Marie Trust, Tract 2, Greenville Church Road.
Cobb, Robert to Cobb, Robert and Cobb, Paula Abercrombie, Parcels County.
Aliffi, Dennis J. to Aliffi, Miranda, Lots 64-66, Blk. F, Blyth Heights Sub.
Grant, Henry Lee Jr. By AIF and Grant, Henry Lee III and Patrick, Mary AIF to Martin, Jennifer M., Lot 71, Beechwood Sub., $152,900.
Reinhardt, Randall L. and Reinhardt, Joanne to Schrock, Jonathan and Schrock, Mary, Lot A-7, Gatewood Sub., $545,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Chen, Xun, Lot 16, Cedarbrooke Sub., $381,170.
RTB Capital LLC to Johns Creek Development LLC, Parcel 28.853A, County, $495,917.02.
Wideman, Eric R. to Queen, William Charles, Lot 5, Hartzog Acres, $185,000.
Whitmire, Horace C, III to Whitmire, Lynn W, Lots X & Y, Doris C. Mccord Tract.
Goodwin, Susan Y. to Rafanan, Victoria Lynn, Lots 1 & 2, Sand Shores Sub. And Rights To Sand Shores Water System, $225,000.
Brewer, D. Ansel to Harrison, Thomas J. and Harrison, Tiffany, Lots D-10 - D-16, County & Private Road Access, $32,000.
Cannon, John J. to Cannon, John J. and Cannon, Susan, Tract No. Nine (9) Able Lumber Company Land.
Scott, Lena Weeks to Moore, Kenneth W. and Moore, Wendy S., Lot No. 192-A, Stoney Point Sub., $445,000.
Jenkins, Phillip D. and Jenkins, Paulette F. to Hoffman, James Scott and Hoffman, Leah Mcalpine, Lot 27, Summer Pointe, $222,000.
Leonardo, Vianey Corona to Gorman, Sammy R. Jr. and Gorman, Jennifer A., Parcel 1.972A off Buggy Court, $22,000.
H2M2 LLC to Quezada, Mendez Julio Cesar and Mendez, Julio Cesar Quezada, Lot 4, Maplewood Sub., $45,000.
Johnson, Natasha and Witt, Natasha Dominique to Jones, Ronnie Carlos, Lot No. 35, North Lake Sub., Ph. II, $190,000.
Reeves, Gary F. and Reeves, Rebecca Diane to Thompson, Emerson M. III and Thompson, Ellen B., Lot 5 & Strip Of Cothran Sub., $925,000.
Reeves, Gary F. and Reeves, Rebecca Diane to Thompson, Emerson M. III and Thompson, Ellen B., Strip of Land Cothran Sub.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Patel, Raj M. and Patel, Sangitaben D., Lot 9, Cedarbrooke Sub., $335,000.
RS & LS LLC and RS and LS LLC to Shaffer, Jeremy M. and Fogle, Chase J., Lot 184, Country Homes Sub., No. 2, $120,000.
Breazeale, Cliff R. and Breazeale, Jana R. to Vahjen, Brian P. and Vahjen, Lauren S., Lot B-2A, County.
Mckee, Marcia and Mc Kee, Marcia to Tapia, Bautista Diego Armando and Bautista, Diego Armando Tapia, Lot No. 48, Beechwood Sub., $149,000.
Robinson, Joseph A. to Bateman, Thelma W., Lt. 1, J.W. Young And Mattie S. Young Sub.
Sandbloom, Darius K. and Sandbloom, Veronica to Patel, Nikulkumar M., Lot 17, Section F, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $28,540.
Caldwell, Keith Alan to Stewart Rentals LLC, Lot D-1 County & Lot D-2 County with Easement, $66,000.
Aliffi, Patrick to Aliffi, Patrick A. Trustee and Patrick A. Aliffi Revocable Trust and Aliffi, Patrick A. Revocable Trust, Lot 13, Ph. I, Centre Court Sub.
Adams, Aubrey By AIF and Adams, Madge By AIF and Hill, Ruth Price AIF and Sorrow,Linda M. AIF to Ouzts, Jeremy B., Lot Greenwood/Abbeville Hwy & Lot C, County, $135,000.
Ouzts, Jeremy B. to Lee, Shonna W., Lot 115, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $50,000..
Palmer, Debra C. to Webber, Taylor A. and Webber, Eileen F. and Webber, Benjamin K., Lot B & Lot 0.12A, County, $125,000.
Griffith, Catherine L. and Bockman, Catherine L. to Palmer, Debra C., Lot 11, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph. VI, $85,000.
Morella, Matthew M. and Morella, Shera G. and Morella, Cali A. to Guerra Kasonya A., Lot No. 2-A, Phase II, Lauren Circle Townhouses, $140,000.
Andrews, Thomas Brian and Andrews, Christina H. to Keri, Norma J. and Keri, Christopher J., Lot 149, Pucketts Ferry Sub., Phase V, $424,000.
Wilkie, Robert L. to Wilkie, Lillian C. Trustee and Wilkie, Robert L. Revocable Trust Agreement and Robert L. Wilkie Revocable Trust Agreement, Corrected Deed Of Distribution Lot No. 9 County.
Wilkie, Howard Lee Trustee and J. R. Wilkie Trust and Wilkie, J. R. Trust and Wilkie, Lillian Campbell and Wilkie, Lillian Campbell Trustee and Wilkie, Robert L. Revocable Trust and Robert L. Wilkie Revocable Trust to Corona, Fausto and Corona, Wuenseslao, Parcels County, $43,130.
Michael, William Glen to Michael, Steven Glen and Michael, Robert Eric and Michael, Thomas James and Davis, Sarah and Albea, Katharine Davis, Lots No. 2, 3 and 4 Page Drive.