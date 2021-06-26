Darragh, Thomas Ray and Darragh, Terry Mccombs to Hall, Mark, Tract 3, County, $200,000.
Titus, Mark to Titus, Brooke A., Lot 5, Bradley Mill Sub., Sec. II.
Brown, Douglas A. and Brown, Clara S. to Johnson, Amy L., Lot No. 416, Section 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $63,000.
Roddy, David J. to Whit,e Desharen Lasharn, Lot 43, Beechwood Sub., $135,000.
Spivey, Stanley C. and Spivey, Beverly G. to Walkup, William C. III and Walkup, Amanda N., Lot No. 17, Phase IV, Driftwood, $315,000.
Feldmaier, Douglas A. and Feldmaier, Donna L. to Hill, Kelly L. and Hill, Steven A., Lot No. 13, Phase 1, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $423,500.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Gutierrez, Iram Noe, Lot B, County, $49,900.
Hurt Holdings LLC to Hernandez, Juana and Almazan, Camerino, Lot 169, Grendal Plant Sub., $65,000.
Hurt Holdings LLC to Almazan, Camerino and Hernande,z Juana, Parcels County, $70,000.
Scott, Kelli J. and Scott, Steven to Matthews, Audrey Elisabeth and Owens, Nicholas A., Lot 23, Laurel Wood Sub., Ph III, $140,000.
Kinchen, Andrew William and Kinchen, Shelby I. to Scott, Steven and Scott, Kelli J., Lot 43, Ph. I, North Lake Sub., $169,000.
AJCX 08 LLC to Beggs, Melissa K., Lot 271, Liberty Street & Lot County, $107,000.
Florida, Katie Marie Vandegrift and Vandegrift, Forida Katie Marie and Florida, Katie to De La Paz, Cesar Daniel Carrillo and Carillo, De La Paz Cesar Daniel, Lot No. 341, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $75,000.
Rathburn, Randall E. Sr. and Rathburn, Deborah A. and Rathburn, Christopher R. and Rathburn, Randall E. Jr. to Hite, Thomas E. III Custodian and Hite, Handley Reid, Lot 28, Windtree Sub., $5,500.
Comerica Bank & Trust NA and Comerica Bank And Trust NAa and Storey, Julia Grier Estate and Julia Grier Storey Estate to Lucky Star Licensing LLC, Lot 17, County, $125,000.
Ward, Everett Lynn to Ward, Steven Lynn and Ward, Rickie Layne, Lot 8, Avondale Sub., Sec. 2.
Sutera, Sara B. to Ross, Michael D. and Ross, Toni P., Lot 24, Hampton Trace Sub.
Miles, Arthur Curtis and Miles, Barbara A. to Mccarty, Scott and Mccarty, Anna Marie and Mc Carty, Scott and Mc Carty, Anna Marie, Lot 7, Green Oaks Road, $9,000.
Moore, Lucile S. to Crawford, Billy Jean and Moore, Todd and Staples, Kimberly, Lot County.
Bryant, Martie S. to Whatley, Catherine B., Lot C, County.
Bryant, Rex Carroll Jr. to Bryant, Martie S. and Bryant, Mary A. and Whatley, Catherine E., Lots A & B, County With Rights To Access Road.
Whatley, Catherine E. and Bryant, Mary Ann to Bryan,t Martie S., Lots A & B, County With Rights To Access Road.
Bryant, Martie S. to Bryant, Mary Ann and Bryant, Martie S, Lots A & B, County With Rights To Access Road.
Johnson, Benjamin Franklin Jr. to Johnson, Doris H., Lot 67. Locksley Hall Sub.
Reid, Darrell R. to Powell. Jason A. and Powell, Dawn Ann, Lot 34, Harbor Heights Sub., $550,000.
Cobb, Shirley Ann to Cobb, Shirley Ann Trustee and Bane Nelson, William Residential Trust and Nelson William Bane Residential Trust, Lots A-3-A & A-4-A, Southland Sub.
Perry, Johanna B. to Garner, Phillip W. and Free, Donna Perry, Lots 110 & 111, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Peeler, William D. Trustee and Peeler, Graham W. to Bice, Diane, Lot 37, Ph. I, Ferncliff Sub.
Hall, Dorothy P. By AIF and Garrison, Janet L. AIF to Hawes, Cassandra, Lot 26, Woodfields Sub., $131,990.
Rodgers, Thomas James and Hembree, Wylie Ray and Hembree, Kevin Nicholas and Mcmanus, Kaitlin Hembree and Mc Manus, Kaitlin Hembree to Rodgers, Daisy E., Lot 31, Harris Plant Sub., $0.
Culbreath, Edith Hill to Dickerson, Zanipha M., Lots 11 & 13, Blk. A, Douglas Featherstone Property, $0.
Culbreath, Edith Hill to Morgan, Sherri, Lot 6, Blk. A, Douglas Featherstone Property, $0.
Culbreath, Edith Hill to Wiley, Lasheila, Lot 10, Blk. A, Douglas Featherstone Property, $0.
Anderson, George H. IV to Deason, Kasey Uldrick, Lot 10, Village At Midtown, $109,000.
GP Properties LLC to Burnett, Lester Duke Jr., Parcel 14.150A, New Market Street, $77,825.
Guerin, Casey Weeks Per. Rep. and Weeks, Milford A. Estate and Milford A. Weeks Estate to King, Anthony L., Lot 109, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $36,500.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lot 65, Milford Pines Sub., Ph III, $48,900.
Miller, Robert J. and Miller, Melinda H .to Gable, Tracy Lamar and Gable, Belinda Gail, Lot 2, Broken Ridge Sub., Ph. I, $220,000.
James, Leslie J. to Hathaway, Stephen and Hathaway, Susan, Lots 19 & 20, Spyglass, Stoney Point Sub., $130,000.
Larkins, Robert E. to Make Life Delicious LLC, Lot, Hwy. 25/Montague Ave.
Powell, Larod M. and Seymore, Lamar D. and Seymore, Tommy L. to Powell, Larod M. and Seymore, Lamar D. and Seymore, Tommy L., Lot 69, Wheatfield Sub.
Easley, Sandra T. to Kilkeary, Joseph P. and Kilkeary, Catherine C. and Adan, Kathryn Kilkeary, Lot 69, Augusta Fields Sub., Sec. II, $122,000.
Weeks, Teri Burnett By AIF and Brunner, Tina Loraine By AIF and Weeks, Timothy Wayne By AIF and Williams, Tamara Weeks By AIF and Weeks, Teri By AIF and Arnold, Teri Saxon By AIF and Saxon, Teri By AIF and Geary, Corey AIF to Dry Hook Investments LLC, Lot 1, Blk. C, Tract 1, Ligon Property & Lot 18, Blk. A, County, $350,000.
Sprowl, Awanyia M. to Gray, Deon Oneil, Lot 72, Pinehurst Sub., $113,000.
Stevenson, Walter and Stevenson, Eileen to Boring, Vance Alan and Boring, Deborah Gail, Lot 130, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub., $359,900.
Langley, Kimberly .P to Gayle, Jeffrey Ray and Gayle, Susan Lynne, Pt. Lot 18, Sec. G, County, $459,000.
Swanson, Benjamin Frederick and Swanson, Julianne P. to Cox, Joshua L. and Cox, Maura L., Lot 9, Forest Lake Sub., $166,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Williams, Amica T., Lot 25, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $202,877.
Johnson, Richard E. Trustee and Richard E. Johnson Revocable Living Trust and Johnson, Richard E. Revocable Living Trust to Durbin, Jeffrey C. and Durbin, Karen G., Lot 17, Eleven Acres, $50,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Silcox, Joshua P., Lot 27, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $189,200.
Harmon, Jean J. Estate By Per. Rep. and Jean J. Harmon Estate By Per. Rep. and Harmon, James B. Estate By Per. Rep. and James B. Harmon Estate By Per. Rep. and Harmon, James Curtis Per. Rep. to Sessa, Georgianna, Pt. Lot 2, North Hills Estates, $329,000.
Sessa, Georgianna to Sessa, Georgianna and Sessa, Nicholas and Sessa, Julia, Pt. Lot 2, North Hills Estates.
Corriveau, Joan Nancy Estate and Joan Nancy Corriveau Estate to Hale, Julie S., Lot/Unit 37, Bradford Place., $116,000.
Herndon, Alvin M. and Herndon, Alvin to Wammock, Wanda H. and Brown, Maxine H. and Herndon, Alvin M., Lot 11, Lawton Street.
Dukes, Garry R. and Coracy, Luanne D. to Mcginn, Properties LLC and Mc Ginn Properties LLC, Lot 43, Westwood Sub., $125,000.
Allison, Mark L. to Delacey, Charles and Plummer, Marlene and Delacey, John, Lot 3, Village At Midtown, $204,000.
Dempsey, Allison B. to Dordal, Matthew E., Lot 74, Sec. I, Ph. II, Creekside Sub., $345,000.
Devore, Terry L. and Devore, Karen J. to Hodges, Amber, Lot 1, County, $124,000.
Godsey, Charles Donald Sr. Estate By Per. Rep. and Charles Donald Godsey Sr. Estate By Per. Rep. and Bradley, Robin G. Per. Rep. to Dempsey, Allison B., Lot 25, Cherokee Hills Sub., $260,000.
Cade, Alvon S. to Clemons, Ernest T. II. and Clemons, Candace Denise, Lot 6, Milford Pines Drive, $247,700.
Williams, Charlie Mae S. to Williams, Charlie Mae S. and Williams, James Curtis, Lot 14, Magnolia Place Sub.
Mossman, Eldred S. and Mossman, Abigail to Mossman, Eldred S. and Mossman, Abigail, Lot 30, Sec. 3, Avondale Sub.
Fuller, Jeff S. to Wright, Thomas and Rivera, Yohnni, Lot 20, Blyth Road Sub., $10,500.
Mccravy, Matthew C. and Mc Cravy, Matthew C. and Mccravy, Essie A. and Mc Cravy, Essie A. to Corona, Kevin, Lot 21, Blk. B, Blyth Heights Sub., $119,900.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Bowlus, Matthew and Bowlus, Candace, Lot 282, Grand Harbor Sub., $374,153.75.
Central Rentals Inc. and Central Realty Trust & Construction Inc. and Central Realty Trust And Construction Inc. to Baxter Properties LLC, Parcel County, $475,000.
Patterson, Jessica and Tate, Brandon to Shirley, Alexus, Lot 51, Hyde Park Sub., $143,500.
Rudd, Kelly Suzanne and Rudd, Kelly S. to Watson, Lateka S., Lot 52, Ph. III, Brentwood Hills Sub., $190,500.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Allison, Robert and Allison, Tammy, Lot 7, A.R. Drummond Sub., $170,000.
Grell, Angela K. and Nadeau, Carolyn and Pettry, Jennifer to Byrd, John Austin, Lot 78, Section 1, Riegel Sub., $70,000.
Anderson, Douglas M. and Anderson, Shirley G. to Rosenberg, Brian L. and Rosenberg, Lori Zomick, Lot 15, Plantation Pointe Sub,. Sec. A, $47,000.
Sutton, Sara Goodyear to Turner, Leonard Allen and Turner, Sara Beth, Lots 1 & 2, Blk. A, Beckridge Sub.
Jones, Heather Simmons to Hernandez, Joseph A. and Hernandez, Kathryn A., Lot No. 5, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $586,000.