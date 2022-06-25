Tarasidis, Gregory and Tarasidis, Jamie B. to Tarasidis, Gregory Trustee and Tarasidis, Jamie Burnette Trustee and Tarasidis, Gregory Revocable Trust and Gregory Tarasidis Revocable Trust and Jamie Burnette Tarasidis Revocable Trust and Tarasidis, Jamie Burnette Revocable Trust, Lot No. D-65, Gatewood Sub.
Mansel, Brenda Darlene Woods to Nicolls, Vickie Lynn Woods, Lot 22, Cambridge Heights.
Whitmire, Caroline M. By AIF and Whitmire, Horace C. III AIF to Grodzicki, Eva Lorene Trustee and Grodzicki, Eva Lorene Living Trust and Eva Lorene Grodzicki Living Trust, Lot 66, The Lodge Grounds, $374,900.
Johnson, Susan W. and Brown, Elizabeth W. C. to Warner Pines LLC, Parcels County.
Wofford, Lydia Hughes to Haymaker, Elizabeth W., Lot 79, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub.
Wofford, Lydia Hughes to Haymaker, Elizabeth W. and Richardson Carol W., Lot, Grace Street.
Wofford, Lydia Hughes to Haymaker, Elizabeth W. Trustee and Wofford, Lydia Hughes Trust and Lydia Hughes Wofford Trust, Lot Grace Street.
Duran, Gregorio to Marin, Guadalupe, Lot, County.
Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W. to Brushy Flatridge LLC, Parcel County, $36,000.
Shook, David to Weston Timber Resources LLC, Parcel County, $253,000.
Parker, Brenda Davis to Parker, Troy A., Lot No. 30, The Willows Sub.
Cain, Tony Jacques to King, Pharrell, Lot No. 1, Harvey Avenue And Lot No. 3, Block E, Douglas Feaherstone Property.
Brogan, Emily Suzanne to Lamar, Aubrey, Lot Number 14, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase VI, $132,500.
Special Referee and Mcclain, Ricky George and Mcclain, Rick G. and Mcclain, Rick and Mc Clain, Ricky George and Mc Clain, Rick G. and Mc Clain, Rick to Thompson, David R. and Arnold, Alice P., Lot No. Four (4) Ben Franklin Sub., 2019-CP-24-01383, $82,500.
Boland, Marlene Vaughn to Babb, Susan Juanita Boland and Boland, Mickey J. and Boland, Miki, Lot US Hwy. 25.
Robinson, Rachel and Robinson, Maurice to Farmer, Kelli K., Lots 39 & 40, Alta Vista Sub., $130,000.
Smith, Gerald Thomas and Smith, Cynthia Ann S. to Wescott, William Charles and Wescott, Dana Breanne, Pt. Lot 10, County & Lot 9, County, $8,000.
Keeler, David M. Trustee and Keeler, Eloise F. Trustee and Holmes, S. Larry Trustee and David M. Keeler Trust and Keeler, David M. Trust and Eloise F. Keeler Trust and Keeler, Eloise F. Trust to Hellman, Richard C. and Hellman, Susan J., Lots 8-B & 9, Country Acres Sub., $110,000.
Yandell, Carol C. to Dimov, Katherine Elizabeth, Lot 7. County, $70,500.
Funderburk, Dwight E. II and Funderburk, Kathryn S. to Keener, Brent and Keener, Carol, Lot 15, Mimosa Green Sub., $680,000.
Higgs, George A. and Higgs, Mary Ellen and George A. Higgs Revocable Trust and Mary Ellen Higgs Revocable Trust and Higgs, George A. Trustee and Higgs, George A. Revocable Trust and Higgs, Mary Ellen Revocable Trust and Higgs, Mary Ellen Trustee to Butler E. Shannon and Butler, M. Kathryn, Lot 51, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $285,000.
Gilchrist, James Marion to Schultz, Robert L., Parcel County, $72,000.
Ellenburg, Johnny M. and Ellenburg, Cherri C. to Ellenburg, Johnny M. and Ellenburg, Cherri C. and Fleming, Jennifer L. and Green, Ajay A., Parcel County.
Miller, William Edward and Miller, Penne D. to Miller, William Edward and Miller, Penne Denise and Miller, Stephen Paul and Pollard, Holly Miller, Lot No. 4, Pinehurst Sub.
Ellis, Melissa to GDP Properties LLC, Lot 241, Sec 2., Reigel Textile Corporation, $100,000.
4 B Properties IV LLC to Schultz, Evelyn and Schultz, Gregory G. and Libby, Mona and Schultz, Rodney, Unit 23, Timberwood, $153,000.
Norvell, Scott and Norvell, Kim to Norvell, Scott and Norvell, Kim and Whittenburg, Brenda, Lot, East Cambridge Street.
Hammett, Benjamin and Hammett, Allison to Hammett, Benjamin F., Lot No. 72, Ammonwood.
Holmes, Johnny to Holmes, Marie R., Lot No. 39, Raintree Sub.
Kinlaw, Alex Jr. to Farah Enterprises LLC, Lot, Magnolia Avenue, $90,000.
Jameson Rental LLC to Garcia, Julia Vega, Lot, Oak Avenue, $23,500.
Fields, Luberta to Fields, Willie L., Lot No. 54, Section II, Avondale Sub.
Davies, Judith H. and Davies, Charles E. to Davies Judith H. Trustee and Judith H. Davies Revocable Trust and Davies, Judith H. Revocable Trust, Lot No. 90 Of Spring Valley Sub.
Davies, Charles E. and Davies, Judith H. to Davies Charles E. Trustee and Davies, Charles E. Revocable Trust and Charles E. Davies Revocable Trust, Lot No. 90 Of Spring Valley Sub.
Davies, Charles E. to Davies, Judith H. Trustee and Davies Judith H Revocable Trust and Judith H Davies Revocable Trust, Lot County,
Davies, Charles E. to Davies, Charles E. Trustee and Davies Charles E Revocable Trust and Charles E Davies Revocable Trust, Lot County.
Scott, Ulysses to Scott, Dorothy and Scott, Derrick and Scott, Cheryl, Lots 59 And 60, Wisewood Sub.
Scott, Dorothy and Scott, Cheryl to Scott, Derrick, Lots 59 And 60,Wisewood Sub.
Elmblad, June Alice to Elmblad, June Alice and Menchetti, Justine, Lot Number 21 Of Chinquapin Sub Number 3.
Wood, Phillip E. to Wood, Phillip Brandon Jr. Lot, County.
Boyter, Heather to JLL 1 LLC, Lot 6, E. W. Stalnaker Sub., $68,000.
Clark, Betty to Taylor, Kimberly L., Parcel County.
Miner, Greg S. and Miner, Julie M to Park Terrace Greenwood LLC, Lots 1-4, Park Terrace Sub. & Lot 6, Park Terrace Sub., $1,512,000.
Jones, Howard Gilland to Jones, Selma T. Estate and Jenkins, Caroline Per. Rep. and Jenkins, Caroline Jones and Jones, W. Townes IV and Wilson, Mary Jane Conservator and Jones, Nelson L. By Conservator and Selma T. Jones Estate, Parcels County.
Edwards, Virginia Martin and Martin, Theodore A. Jr. By AIF and Edwards, Virginia Martin AIF to Pavan Parth LLC, Parcel SC Hwy. No. 72 By-Pass, $358,000.
Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood LLC to Macrae, Christopher Ryan, Lots 22-24, The Landing At Lake Greenwood, $75,000.
Macrae, Christopher Ryan to Macrae, Michael L. and Macrae, Sarah R., Lot 24, The Landing At Lake Greenwood.
Kingsmore, Michael to RLM Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lot 3, Panola Heights Property, $29,000.
Moore, Patrick W. to Kingsmore, Michael, Lot, Hwy 246, $5,000.
BLG and D LLC and BLG and D LLC to Burch, Garet, Lot County.
Waters, Deborah W. to Hallback, Jeremy Wade, Lot 143, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Waters, Deborah W. to Phillips, Julie Marisa and Waters, Jennifer Lynn and Waters, Deborah W. Lot 143, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Gorman, Donna Renee to Mcswain, Pauline Brown and Mc Swain, Pauline Brown, Parcel County.
Morrison, David By AIF and Morrison, Deborah and Morrison, Deborah AIF to Blakeley, David and Blakeley, Chelsea, Lot 53, Creekside Sub., Ph. 2, Sec. 2, $365,000.
Hogan, Mary M. to Hogan, Joseph F. Trustee and Hogan, Mary M. Trustee and Hogan, Joseph F. Family Trust and Joseph F. Hogan Family Trust and Hogan, Mary M. Family Trust and Mary M. Hogan Family Trust, Lot No. 181 Stoney Point Sub.
Fields, Willie L. to Johnson, Lanell and Fields, Willie L., Lot 54, Sec. II, Avondale Sub.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc, to Bonnett, Jeffrey L. and Bonnett, Kathleen L., Lot #4, Calvary Trail — Section One, $27,500.
Moody, John Patrick and Moody, Constance G. to PC Investments Group LLC, Lots A, B & C of S. H. Mcghee Property.
Moody, John Patrick and Moody, Constance G. to Moody, John Patrick and Moody, Constance G., Lot No. 5 And Pt Of Lot 6, Frazier Pointe Sub. With Permanent Right Of Ingress And Egress To Property.
Funderburk And Funderburk LLC and Funderburk & Funderburk LLC and Funderburk Holding Group Limited Partnership and Funderburk, Dwight E. to Keener, Brent and Keener, Carol, Access Easement.
RDCC LLC to Keener, Brent and Keener, Carol, Access Easement.
Greenwood Mills Inc. to Keener, Brent and Keener, Carol, Access Easement.
Rodgers, Brenda S. and Bundrick, Brenda S. to Smith, Ricky A. and Smith, Alisa L., Lot No. 227, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $25,000.
Mccuen, C. Gregg and Mc Cuen, C. Gregg to Rashad, Michael, Lot No. 549, Section 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $80,000.
Schopp, Betty T. By AIF and Psomas, Beverly Jean Taylor AIF to Carter, Marty A., Lot No. 8, Hampton Trace Sub., $203,000.
Carter, Marty A. to Beeker, Brenton Jock, Lot, Southern Side Of Jennings Avenue, $290,000.
Tolson, Tina and Tolson, Raymond B. and Donn, Megan to Huynh, Tham Thi, Lots No. 29, 30, 31 And 32, Block B, Laurel Hill Sub., $105,000.
Whitt, Roy F. By AIF and Whitt, Mary C. By AIF and Whitt, Roy F. Jr. AIF to Hagood, Allen B. Jr. and Hagood, Trista A., Lot No. 24, Woodfield Sub., $162,000.
Sherard, Trudy G. to Brandl, Jeffrey A. and Brandl, Kim, Lot 2, Friendfield Sub., $1,120,000.
Zhadkevich, Michael M. to Bastow, Bonnie and Bauer, William J. Jr., Lots 125 & 126 ,Grand Harbor Ph. II, $375,000.
Iglesia, Cristiana Misionera A. D. to Sanchez, Ramon and Sanchez, Maria C., Lot 13, Brooklane Sub.
Weston Chapel AME Church to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Parcel County.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc, to Aiken, Sheryl Brown, Lot 11, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $405,000.
Hoffman, Effie C. Estate and Effie C. Hoffman Estate and Hoffman, Karl Per. Rep. to Dilleshaw, Roxie Diana, Lot 2, County, $160,000.
Anderson, Nicole to JSC Rentals LLC, Lot 6, Elm Court, $36,000.
Lopez, Alexander Largo and Medina, Graciela Isabel to Bodie, Robert M. Jr. and Bodie, Margaret M. and Williams, Amanda, Lot No. 103, The Willows Sub., $155,000.
Duvall, Billy Fred to Duvall, Billy Fred and Duvall, William Mark, Lot 90, Idlewood Sub.
Henderson, Steven B. and Henderson, Lisa Brazill to Henderson, Matthew Steven Trustee and Shore Mountain Irrevocable Residence Trust, Lots 23 & 24-A, Mountain Shore Sub.
Wirtjes, Janice to Wirtjes, Joshua, Lots No. 23, 25, 34, 35, 37, 39, 47 And 50 Of J.C. Cork Estate, $0.
Wirtjes, Janice and Wirtjes, Joshua to Rubio, Oscar, Lot No 33 J.C. Cork Estate, $1,500.
Burch, Jeffrey Alan to Burch, Linda R. and Burch, Jason A., Lot 10, Spring Valley Sub.
Referee Special and Hartlage, Judy S. to Gaskin, Monica, Special Referee Deed, 2019-CP-24-01293, Lot 64, Rockcreek Sub., $120,000.