Macrae, Christopher R. and Macrae, Candi V. to Hull, James S. Jr. and Hull, Rhonda J., Lot 16, Homestead Acres Sub., $589,000.
Patel, Rakeshkumar and Patel, Kavya and Patel, Surekhaken to Baglyos, Alex P. and Neal, Denise Y., Lot 53, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $375,000.
Aviles, Yasmin to Aviles, Francisco, Lot 65, White Oak Circle, $0.
Coleman, Edwin D. Jr. and Tenbusch, Lynda M. to Mozingo, Brian Edward, Parcel 19.98A, County, $330,000.
Blue Sky Investment Properties LLC to Bahha, Abdulaziz and Ismail, Hadil, Lot 6, The Estate At Stoney Point, $12,000.
Horne, Scott to Vickery, Jason Paul, Lot 46, J. C. Cork Sr. Estate, $67,000.
Ware, Margie R. and Ware, Allen Nathaniel and Daniels, Alexis Patrice Ware to Young, Kaurie D., Unit 9-B, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. III, $145,000.
Karpenske, Cary A. to Mountz, Nicholas J. and Mountz, Shannon L., Lot County, $230,000.
Coffey, Curtis D. Jr. and Coffey, D. Jr. and Coffey, Michael T. and Coffey, Beatrice Mae to Bent Ear Farms LLC, Parcel County, $174,375.
Mountz, Nicholas J. and Mountz, Shannon L. and Lominick, Shannon R. to Scott, Jeffery A. and Scott, Annette L., Lots 46 & 47, Brookside Sub., $165,000.
Thompson, Perfecta B. to Harrison, Curtis M. and Harrison, Sana L., Lot 13, Ridgemont Farms Sub., $30,000.
Seigler, Steven Demetrius Andrews and Seigler, Angela to Gomez, Perez Olga Lilia and Perez, Olga Lilia Gomez, Lot, Taggart Street, $12,000.
Sprowl, Rose Ann to Sprowl, Curtis and Arnold, Aleatha, Parcel Mosley Road.
Sprowl, Curtis and Sprowl, Rose to Sprowl, Curtis, Parcel County.
Lowe, Leandrew F. Trustee and Betty F. Lowe Revocable Trust and Lowe, Betty F. Revocable Trust to Baer, Cheryl L. and Mcwhorter, Fredda L. and Mc Whorter, Fredda L., Lot 3 & Lot County.
GFP Greenwood Limited Liability Company to Smith, Benjamin A., Lot, Karen Way, $135,000.
Lantz, Chase J. and Lantz, Amanda H. to L6 Properties LLC, Tract 2, Woodlawn Road.
Kelley, William Ray to Appletree Properties LLC, Lot County, $85,000.
Hammelmyer Investment Group LLC to Williams, Carla Marie, Lot 54, Country Homes Sub., $43,450.
Boggero, Nadell O. to Boggero, Earline and Boggero, Laurin Ann and Partain, Eugenia B. and White, Tracy Boggero, The Boggerro Lot of the P.C. Jeans Sub. On Lake Greenwood.
Boggero, Earline and Boggero, Ann and Partain, Eugenia B. and Boggero, Tracy and White, Tracy Boggero and Boggero, Laurin Ann to Boggeros Lake Property LLC, The Boggerro Lot of the P.C. Jeans Sub On Lake Greenwood.
Hackett, Willie J. Jr. and Khan, Monique C. and Hackett, Monique to Wright, Kelsey C., Unit A, Keltons Horizontal Property Regime, $92,500.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Rodriguez, Omar Moreno, Lot A-1, Chrisley Sub., $30,000.
Aiken, Sheryl V. and Brown, Sheryl V. to Smith, Kevin D. and Walker, Rebekah E., Lot No. 21, Section 3, Avondale Sub., $192,000.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Van Gorder, Rollin Kenneth IV and Van Gorder, Ashlee Rae, Lot 11, County, $24,000.
Dorn, Leeann Pressley and Pressley, Adam L. to Pressley, Adam L., Tracts B-1 And B-2 Miller Road.
Dorn, Leeann Pressley and Pressley, Adam L. to Dorn Leeann Pressley, Tract A, Ridge Road.
Beeson, John W. to Mark III Properties LLC, Parcel County, $325,000.
Martin, Lilly Turner to Martin, Curtis Davis, Tract 9 & Tract 3, Vivian Moore Turner Estate.
Rusche, James A. to Hann, Joseph C. and Hann, Megan T., Lot 62, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub, $30,000.
Jones, Gary Brooks to Jones, Larry P. and Jones, Celia B., Lots 3 And 4, Greenwood Shores, $87,000.
Dorn, Leeann Pressley and Pressley, Adam L. to Pressley, Adam L., Parcel County.
Bratcher, John M. and Bratcher, Chandra P. to Bryant, Robert Michael and Bryant, Rhonda Snipes, Lot No. 12, Westridge Sub., $329,000.
Nesbitt, Dequata Young and Young, Lakinta to Young, Thomas Jr., Lot 14, Charles Stewart Estate.
Young, Pamela Jean to Young, Thomas Jr., Lot 14, Charles Stewart Estate.
Young, Thomas Jr. to Rio,s Higinio Cornejo and Cornejo Rios Higinio, Lot 4, Charles Stewart Estate, $30,000.
Duvall, Evan Thomas to Hernandez, Cecilio and Mora, Delia Lopez, Pt. Lot 1, County, $35,000.
Riddle, Steven and Riddle, Neil to Rincon, Maria D. Pulido, Parcel Hwy. 22 and Parcel, Greenwood Ninety Six Hwy., $51,000.
Riddle, Teresa K. to Rincon, Maria D. Pulido, Parcel Hwy. 22 and Parcel, Greenwood Ninety Six Hw.y, $51,000.
Lagrone, Darrell Yancey to Whitlock, Helen Lagrone, Parcels County.
Redbury Properties LLC to Metze, Robert F. III and Metze, Terri L., Unit 9, Green Pointe Horizontal Property Regime, $136,000.
Fogartie, Carol Ann to T & K Wright Homes 4 U LLC and T And K Wright Homes 4 U LLC and JRC Builders LLC, Lots 28 And 29, Ridgewood Sub. Section Two, $45,000.
Abernathy, Joseph Bradley and Abernathy, Michelle N. to Andrews, Thomas B. and Andrews, Christina H., Parcel E, Harbin Farms, $645,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Hardy, Maurice D., Lot 42, Milford Pines Ph. III, $285,990.
GWD SS LLC to Storage Cap Greenwood L. P., Lot SC Hwy. 72, $2,000,000.
Rush, Joyce Bell to Rush, Joyce Bell and Rush, David H., Parcel County.
Poznick, Frederick P. Jr. to Keller, Curtis D. and Keller, Rodney M., Lot 102, Lodge West, $130,000.
Deason, Ryan Curtis and Deason, Savannah Jean to King, Clayton, Lot 44, Barkwood Sub., $160,000.
Smith, Johnny Wayne to Smith, Dora B. and Smith, Anna Marie and Harrison, Caleb Adam, Lot, Old Edgefield Road.
Warner, Betty Coursey to Johnson, Susan W. and Brown, Elizabeth W. C., Parcels County.
Johnson, Susan W. Trustee and Brown, Elizabeth W. C. Trustee and Warner, H. T. Trust and H. T. Warner Trust to Johnson, Susan W. and Brown, Elizabeth W. C., Parcels County.
Dorn, Madison Elizabeth to Pracht, John Christopher V., Parcel County, $37,695.60
Dorn, William Jennings Bryan III to Pracht, John Christopher V., Parcel County, $37,695.60
Dorn, William Jennings Bryan Jr. to Pracht, John Christopher V., Parcel County, $113,200.
Moore, Annette B. and Moore, Floy Annette and Stuart, Annette B. to Moore, Annette B. and Moore, Floy Annette and Stuart, Annette B. and Stuart, Michael B., Parcels County.
Natarajan, Raj and Natarajan, Leigh Michelle to Johnston, Chris, Lot No. 9, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $16,000.
Johnson, Adelaide M. to Johnson, Wayne E., Lot No. 428, Section 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Berry, John Francis to Berry, Marlene M., Lot No. 131, Devon Park.
May, Jennifer Lynn to Sturn, Chase Robert and Sturn, Bryant Taylor, Unit 202, The Clusters.
Soni, Sajiv K. and Soni, Sajiv and Soni, Sangeeta to Digital Ruckus LLC The, Lots, West Creswell Avenue, $112,000.
Burton Builders LLC to Wardlaw, Cecelia T., Lot 20, Ammonwood Sub., $268,800.
Abney, J. B. to Sibert, April Abney, Parcel County.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Fischer, Alexander R. and Fischer, Shelby N., Lot 11, Cedarbrooke Sub., $370,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Trapp, Clyde R. and Trapp, Donna M., Lot 212, Cedarbrooke Sub., $325,421.
Crawford, Billy Jean and Staples, Kimberly and Moore, Todd and Staples, Kimberly M. to Crawford, Craig, Lot US Hwy. 25.
Detweiler, Ruth Ann to Sherard, S. Michael, Lot 8, Sec. B, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $425,000.
Busbee, Robert W. III and Busbee, Robert W. and Busbee, Sherry L. to Busbee, Robert W., Parcel County.
Parker, Barbara Louise to Smith, Daniel Carlos, Lot 19, Almers Acres.
Coleman, Freddie C. to Makins, Shirlvella Verlisa and Makins, Lawanda, Pt. Lots 2-5, Blk. D, Laurel Hill Sub., $190,000.
Gilchrist, Lilly J. to Williams, Janet M., Lot 2-A, John K. Harley Sub.
Smith, Hanna C. and Dunkman, Hanna Smith to Jackson, Hannah, Lot 106, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $125,000.
Stathas, Alexander N. Trustee and Stathas, Alexander N. Revocable Trust and Alexander N. Stathas Revocable Trust and Stathas, Karen A. Trustee and Stathas, Karen A. Revocable Trust and Karen A. Stathas Revocable Trust to Abedi, Zain Ali and Abedi, Syed Ahsan and Abedi, Gulshan Ahsan, Lot 3, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $474,900.
Hudgens, William H. and Hudgens, Carol Vivian to Hudgens, Codi Lee, Unit 5-B, Quarterpath Ph II, $115,000.
Burgess, Robert A. and Burgess, Sharon K. to Nelson, Kevin and Nelson, Laura, Lot No. 22, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $51,000.
Boggs, Brad to Walsh, Jonathan W., Lot 22, Meadowbrook Sub. and Mobile Home Located Thereon., $82,400.
Jameson Rental LLC to Fernandez Properties LLC, Unit No. 6-B, Fox Hollow Horizontal Property Regime., $79,900.
Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood LLC to Gattozzi, Nicholas M. III and Gattozzi, Stefani R., Lot 27, Charleston Place, Lake Greenwood Sub., $72,500.
Kinsaul, Karl A. and Kinsaul, Deborah K. to Kinsaul, Karl A. Trustee and Kinsaul, Deborah K. Trustee and Karl A. Kinsaul Revocable Trust and Deborah K. Kinsaul Revocable Trust and Kinsaul, Karl A. Revocable Trust and Kinsaul, Deborah K. Revocable Trust, Lots 74 & 75-A, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub.,
Mariscal, Tomas to Tolentino, Karina Olvera, Lot 12, Woodrow Sub. & Lot, Woodrow Sub.,
Perez, Monica H. and Mariscal, Tomas to Palmas, Penaflor Luis Alberto and Penaflor, Luis Alberto Palmas, Lot, East Cambridge Street.
Reynolds, Robert G. II to King, Sarah E., Lot 129, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $122,000.
Cagle, Richard and Cagle, Virginia to Williams, Ron and Williams, Joy and Whitson, Joe and William, Whitson Lorena E. and Whitson, Lorena E William, Lot 1, Irvins Cove Sub., $0.
T & K Wright Homes 4 U LLC and T And K Wright Homes 4 U LLC and Rivera, Yohnni to T & K Wright Homes 4 U LLC and T And K Wright Homes 4 U LLC and JRC Builders LLC, Lot 23, Woodville Sub.
Bagwel,l Julie Pratt to Kingsmore, Michael, Lot County.
Bopp, Richard L. Trustee and Bopp, Emily R. Trustee and Richard L. Bopp Revocable Trust and Bopp, Richard L. Revocable Trust to Carl Putnam Group LLC, Lot, Highland Park Avenue, $232,000.
Meary, Jerome to Stribling, Joseph Reynolds and Stribling, Skylar Jean, Lot, Janeway Avenue, $170,000.
Abrams, Betty J. and Abrams, Amy C. and Wilson, Amy C. to Bell, Casey, Lot, Woodland St/East Sproles Ave.
Bell, Casey to Appletree Properties LLC, Lot, Woodland St/East Sproles Ave., $98,000.
Palmore, Senenca F. and Palmore, Tracy A. to Wideman, Cheryl Lynnette, Lot 198, Sec. III, Wellington Green Sub., $259,500.
Joseph Lincoln Tolbert Sr. Family LLC to Mt. Pleasant A.M.E Church Of Ninety Six South Carolina Trustees, Parcel County, $30,000.