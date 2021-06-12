Frost, Roddey W. to Wade, Christopher Lee, Lot 37, 38, 39, 40 & 41 Of The E. H. Blake Sub., $185,000.
Rivera, Juan Jose and Rivera, Laura H. to Holmes, Steven W., Lot 10, Kingswood Sub., $240,000.
Dilleshaw, Douglas Dean to Rubio, Oscar, Lot No. 82, Grendel Plant, $10,000.
Kelly, Shaun and Kelly, Linda S. to Windsor, Charles R. and Windsor, Karen M., Lot 138, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub., $24,000.
Carter, Eddie Eugene to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Parcel County Tm#7814-002-569.
Calhoun, Robert Todd to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Parcel County Tm#7814-109-680.
Brookland Enterprises LLC to Rodriguez, Miguel, Lot No. 4, Deer Chase Sub., $25,000.
Harter, James Milton to Harter, William Johann and Harter, James Yurgen, Tracts 152.5A, County.
Harter, James Milton to Harter, James Yurgen and Harter, Austin and Harter, Dillon, Tracts 22.38A, County.
Harter, James Milton to Harter, William Johann, Parcels County.
Harter, James Yurgen to Harter, William Johann, Parcels County.
Mackin, Katherine to Sargent, Katina R., Unit 10 Of The Oaks Carriage Home, $155,000.
Peterson, Roland G. III and Peterson, Susane R. to Lucas, Christian M., Lot 3-B, Ph. II, Lauren Circle Townhouses, $125,000.
Searles, Amber N. and Searles, Taylor to Hodges, Lauren M. and Hodges, Heather R., Lot, Sloan Street, $155,000.
Marsh, Harry AIF and Robinson, Delone C. By AIF and Robinson, Wanda A. By AIF to Vinmar LLC, Highway No. 254, Cokesbury Road, $66,629.96
Ware Shoals School District 51 to White, Brandon P., Lot No. 517, Section 3, Residential Properties Of Ware Shoals, $50,000.
Demakes, Craig and Demakes, Julie to Hedin, Karen E., Lt. 19, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $810,000.
Lazar, Kayla and Brewer, Kayla L. and Brewer, William S. to Grooms, Jessica Lynn, Lot 11 Of Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph VII, $100,500.
Fujifilm Manufacturing Usa Inc. to Henderson, Patricia K. and Burgess, Jared M., Lot 34, Phase II, North Lake Sub., $179,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Bastow, Bonnie and Bauer, William J. Jr., Lot 248, Ph. V, Grand Harbor Sub., $350,000.
Lai, Peter to Mullins, Aaron Scott, Lots 33, 34 & 35, Block D, Laurel Hill Sub., $73,000.
Wright, Thomas L. and Rivera, Yohnni to Ibarra, Requena Leida and Jimenez, Ariel and Requena, Leida Ibarra, Lot No 13-A Of A Sub. Of Lot No. 13, L. B. Clark Sub., $236,900.
GRW Realty LLC to Patterson, Terance and Patterson, Stephanie C., Lot 40, Beacon Hill Sub., $45,000.
Fertig, John to Finlan, Theodore A. and Finlan, Eva S., Lot 164, Eagle Harbor Sub., Ph II, $60,000.
Rowe, William E. and Rowe, Sharon K. to Finlan, Eva S. and Finlan, Theodore A., Lot 164, Eagle Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $105,000.
Cowan, Melissa Kay Per. Rep. and Cowan, Nelma Williams Estate and Nelma, Williams Cowan Estate and Cowan, Nelma W. to Quinn, Joe Earl Jr., Parcels County, $12,400.
Jimenez, Edi M. to Aviles, Felipe Torres and Torres, Jacqueline, Lot No. 203, Grendel Plant, $24,000.
Butcher, Sean Paul Raymond and Butcher, Stefanie Ann and Payne, Stefanie Ann to Mcgarity, Michael and Mcgarity, Lisa W,. Lot No. 7-A, County, $144,000.
Riddle, Angela K. to Johnson, Kristin E. and Johnson, Ace L. Jr., Lots C & B, County, $68,000.
Bluegrass Properties LLC to Ward, John H. IV, Parcels County, $88,500.
Moore, Christine T. to Moore, Mark A. and Moore, Gary A. Jr. and Sargent, Beth M., Parcels County.
Cureton, Elizabeth Stockman to Cureton, Robert Holmes and Cureton, Robert H. and Darby, William Felber Jr. and Darby, Andrew Stockman, Lot 30, Cedar Lake.
Gunnells, Barry D. and Gunnells, Patricia P. and Attaway, Lisa G. to Staggs, Ron M., Lot No. 20, Block 1, Unit No. 1, $0.
Inman, Guy Andrew Jr. By AIF and Burleson, Ashley Byron AIF to Orndoff, Michael S. and Inman, Guy Andrew Jr., Lot 42, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub.
Willimon, Wesley and Willimon, Haven to Clark, Matthew C. and Clark, Adrian Allen, Lot 137, Greenwood Plant Sub., $67,000.
George, Diana Owens and George, Alan Dexter to Alewine, Destini Rose, Lot 323, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $13,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Contreras, Nain Melgarejo and Melgarejo, Contreras Nain and Hernandez, Silvia Eleupteria Palacios and Palacios ,Hernandez Silvia Eleupteria and Palacios, Alexa Michelle Melgarejo and Melgarejo, Palacios Alexa Michelle, Lot 17, John K. Harley Sub., $70,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Buffington, Loretta W. and Buffington, Richard James to De La, Trinidad Amanda and Trinidad, Amanda De La, Tax Deed, Lot County, $262.46
Mobley, Wyladene C. to Brock, Edith M., Lot 10, Sub. Of Kay Tract, $76,000.
Buffkin, Bryan E. and Buffkin, Anna Chavis and Buffkin, A. C. to Smith, Maxine G., Lot 7-2, County, $138,000.
Bagwell, Julie Pratt and Bagwell, Julie P. to Kingsmore, Michael, Parcel County, $21,000.
Creasman, Joshua S. and Creasman, Kerry R. to Creasman, Joshua S. Trustee and Creasman, Kaeley R. Residential Trust and Kaeley R. Creasman Residential Trust, Lot 27, Ph. I, Newport Sub.
Bagwell, Roger D. to Collins, Susan Dowis, Lot/Unit 11 Hampton Trace Townhouses, $80,000.
Collins, Susan Dowis to Collins, Susan Dowis and Collins, Jacob Chelner, Lot/Unit 11, Hampton Trace Townhouses.
Horne, Robert Irby Per. Rep. and Horne, William Jay Estate and William Jay Horne Estate and Horne, William J. to Smith, Ronald W., Lot 16, Anderson Circle, $85,000.
Lefavor, Glenda A. Trustee and Lefavor, Franklin A Revocable Trust and Franklin A. Lefavor Revocable Trust to Kodak Properties LCC, Parcels County, $125,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc, Lots 53 & 54, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $97,800.
Marcengill, Richard L. and Marcengill, Joni A. to Marcengill, Richard L. and Marcengill, Joni A., Lots County.
Summer Place 106 LLC to Case, Lewis Mark and Case, Carol C., Lot 7-A, County, $265,000.
Shila Inc. to Hari Om Group LLC, Tracts 1 & 2 And Easement, $1,571,000.
Hite, Mack Seal By AIF and Hite, Courtney Hall AIF to Patterson, Russell and Patterson, Amanda, Lot 8, Sec. K, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $298,000.
Shurden, Michael C. to Richardson, Amanda S., Parcel C, County, $0.
Richardson, Amanda S. to Shurden, Michael C., Parcel D, County, $0.
Richardson, Amanda S. to Revis, James W. and Revis, Deborah D., Parcel A, County, $0.
Revis, James W. and Revis, Deborah D. to Richardson, Amanda S., Parcel B, County, $0.
Milling, Marie T. to Milling, Marie T. Trustee and Marie T. Milling Revocable Trust and Milling, Marie T. Revocable Trust, Parcel County,
Invesco LLC to Avalon Homeowners Association, Lots County.
Milling, Marie T. Trustee and Marie T. Milling Revocable Trust and Milling, Marie T. Revocable Trust to Milling Tree Farm LLC, Parcel County.
Krcatovich, William and Krcatovich, Sheryl to Morgan, Carolyn J., Lot 12, Logan Court, $190,000.
Gibert, Terry M. to Vazquez, Sonia Mayela Hernandez and Hernandez, Vazquez Sonia Mayela, Lot 252, Country Homes Sub., No. 2, $60,000.
Erwin, Anne R. to Calhoun, Jessyca, Lot 43, Greenwood Plant Sub., $110,500.
Hook, Alvin Louis Jr., to Hook, Linda R., Lot D-29, Gatewood Sub.
Johnson, Dale Hart to Provision Builders LLC, Lot 80, Woodfields Sub., $7,000.
Patterson, Lee Andrew to Johnson, Theodore Robert Jr. and Johnson, Sean Vines, Lot A-61, Gatewood Sub., $530,000.
Special Referee and Keller, Wiley R. and Keller, Wiley and Keller, Catharina M. and Keller, Tom and Mendoza, Katinka and Keller, Marc and Keller, Van Hoogen Catharina M. and Van Hoogen, Catharina M. Keller to Smith, Koran and Miles, Norris, Lot 64, Greenwood Company Sub., 2019-CP-24-00479, $80,000.
Townsend Property Mgt LLC to Chapman, Jacob H. and Chapman, Kimberly M., Lots, County, $50,000.
Chandler, Peggy Irene to Ramirez, Moreno Alexis and Moreno, Alexis Ramirez and Ramirez, Veronica, Lot 1.05A, County, $10,000.
7518 Hwy 25 S LLC to Parkman, William M., Parcel, Timothy Lane, $120,000.
Mastrangelo, Frank A. to Mastrangelo, Louise and Mastrangelo, Anthony and Mastrangelo, Frank and Zinck, Tia M., Lot A, County.
Mastrangelo, Frank Jr. and Mastrangelo, Anthony and Zinck, Tia M. to Mastrangelo, Louise, Lot A, County.
Mcmahon, Maggie A. and Mc Mahon, Maggie A. and Mcmahon, Matthew L. and Mc Mahon, Matthew L. to Ferren, Ernest C. and Ferren, Margit, Lot 31, Ph. I, Laurel Ridge Sub., $162,500.
Special Referee and Mcgrew, Clarence E. and Mc Grew, Clarence E. and Mcgrew, Margaret R. and Mc Grew, Margaret R. to Boone, Terry W. and Boone, Anthony W., Lot, U.S. Highway 25, 2018-CP-24-00251, $51,401.
Phillips, Alethea and Phillip,s Jeff to Breazeale, Cliff R. and Breazeale, Jana R., Lot 2, Sec. B, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $364,000.
Special Referee and Dahmer, Benjamin C. and Dahmer, Jennifer B. to TM Properties LLC, Lot 50, Belle Meade Sub., 2019-CP-24-00197, $131,000.
Carroll, Lisa A. to Smith, Natasha C. and Carroll, Lisa A., Lot 9, Cokesbury Hills & 1/9 Interest in well lot.
Alducin, Adele to Chandler, Greg and Chandler, Gloria L., Parcels County, $250,000.
Giles, Kenneth N. By AIF and Giles, Nora G. AIF to Giles, Kenneth N. and Giles, Bailey Scott and Kidd, Chester Walton V. and Kidd, Tyler Scott and Giles, Isaiah Gregory and Giles, Karlie Isabella, Lots 24-26, US Highway 25.
Giles, Frank Michael and Giles, Frank M. to Giles, Nora Mae Gregory and Kidd, Merrie Elizabeth Giles and Giles, Michael Scott and Giles, Isaiah Gregory and Giles, Karlie Isabella, Lots 24-26, U.S. Highway 25.
Giles, Nora Mae Gregory to Giles, Bailey Scott and Kidd, Chester Walton V. and Kidd, Tyler Scott and Giles, Isaiah Gregory and Giles, Karlie Isabella, Lots 24-26, U.S. Highway 25.
Gauvey, Robert J Jr. and Gauvey, Theresa M. to Miller, Laverne and Miller, Ida C., Lot 199, Wellington Green, Sec. III, $255,000.
Wilkie Development LLC to Avera Properties LLC, Parcels 1 & 2, County, $280,000.
Rooy, Daniel Robert and Rooy, Jenna L. to Overton, Wilson B. III and Tran, Diem T., Lot 29, Ph. I, Centre Court, $293,000.
Hazel, Charlene L. and Weeks, Charlene L. to Weeks, Charlene L. and Roberts, Benjamin and Nave, Caroline Roberts, Lot/Unit 5, Hampton Trace Townhouses.
Moore, W. Marion and Moore, B. Sidney Jr. to Clegg, Karl B. and Clegg, Gail R., Pt. Lot 7, E. L. Sanders Property, $375,500.
Richardson, Amanda S. to Westerfield, Maria, Tract 0.27A, Sunset Drive, $160,000.