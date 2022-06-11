White, John to Hernandez, Lopez Ada Guillermina and Lopez, Ada Guillermina Hernandez, Lot, Pressley Street, $60,000.
Atkinson, Kristy K. to Jeffery Daniel and Jeffery, Lavoda Vansha, Lot 15, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $485,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Guo, Wen De and Chen, Xiu Ling, Lot, 129 Milford Pines Sub., Phase III, $287,990.
Hall, Scott to WP RE Ventures 1 LLC, Lot County, $3,000.
Corley, Laura Jo to Baker, Margaret Shirley, Lot No. 12, Hampton Trace Sub., $235,500.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Hayden, Daniel P. and Hayden, Melissa W., Lot E-32, Gatewood Sub., $425,000.
Knight, Donna W. to Copeland, Chastity K. and Knight, Joseph R. and Knight, Donna W., Lot 18, Saddle Hill Sub., Phase I.,
Kleinau, Karl J. Trustee and Kleinau Living Trust to Jolley, Duane Lee and Jolley, Regina Kay, Lot 64, Planters Row Palmetto Crossing, $299,000.
Pederson, David L. to Boone, Terry W., Lot 2.946A, County, $25,000.
Le, Wendy Thi and Lopez, Linda Le and Le ,Steven Van and Le, Lopez Linda to Le, Pov Cheng, Strip Of Land Old Abbeville Highway.
Hsu, Ching Hsin to Gulamali, Boonloeng, Tract 1.7A G.E., Hawkins Sub., $50,000.
Palmore, Latrenticia S. to Dillard, Grant K. and Dillard, Taylor J., Lot 6, Laurel Ridge Sub., Ph. I, $174,900.
Abernathy, Joseph Bradley and Abernathy, Michelle N. to Andrews, Thomas B. and Andrews, Christina H., Parcel F, Harbin Farms, $60,000.
Jameson Rentals LLC to WP Holdings Of The Upstate LLC, Lots 9 & 10, Blk. D, Green Acres Sub., $99,000.
Anderson Family Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Walsh, David John and Piccolo, Pamela R., Lot 74, County, $139,000.
Jacobsen, Susan M. to Falconer, Kerrie M. Trustee and Susan Marie Jacobsen Trust Agreement and Jacie L. Jacobsen Trust Agreement and Jacobsen, Susan Marie Trust Agreement and Jacobsen, Jacie L. Trust Agreement and Jacobsen, Susan M., Lot 184, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Brown, Legrand D. Jr. and Brown, Legrand Davis Jr. and Brown, Suzanne R. and Brown, Suzanne Rasheed to Brown, Legrand Davis Jr. Trustee and Brown, Suzanne Rasheed Trustee and Brown Family Trust, Lot G-26, Greenwood Sub.
Gast, Tony to Eppinette, Thomas and Eppinette, Deborah, Parcel B, Smith Street Extension, $65,000.
Kazmierczak, Betty Joan to Davis, John C. and Davis, Joel L. and Davis, William A. III, Lot 8, Phillips Circle.
Smith, Ricky to Singer, Donald Albert, Lot A-2 Of Lot 1 County, $15,000.
Barry, Renee Leavitt and Barlow, Renee L. to Barlow, Kevin W. and Barlow, Renee L., Lot 3, Mountain Shore Drive.
Rearick, Roger L. Jr. to Taylor, Cindy Rearick, Lot 1, Callison Estates, Ph. I.
Carter, Charles L.to Young, Toi Priscilla, Lot, Eve Street.
Trammell, Margaret to Hart, James Harold and Ngo, Dat Quang, Lot 73, Grand Harbor, Ph. I, $10,000.
Hatfield, James H. and Hatfield, Janine M. to Monolo Enterprises LLC, Lot, County, $449,705.17.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Patel, Pallavkumar S, Lot 40, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $296,990.
Bauknight, Sherry Rhodes and Bouknight, Sherry Rhodes to Futch, Brittany Bouknight and Bouknight, Daniel Heath and Bauknight, Sherry Rhodes, Lot County.
Nolan, Patrick J. and Nolan, Lisa D. to Nolan, Phyllis Holbrooks, Lot 0.019A, County.
Amiri, Timothy J. and Amiri, Haven to Lowell, Street LLC, Lot 193, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Rolle, Elgadro and Rolle, Migdalia, Lot 46, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $296,490.
Jones, Linda Brooks to Moore, Floy Annette and Moore, Annette B., Parcel Hwy. 246 N.
Lower Long Cane ARP Church Trustees to Thompson Rental Properties LLC, Lot 2, C. W. Garrett Property, $170,000.
Prather, Joshua and Prather, Jodi to White, Thomas Lee, Lot 70, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $7,500.
Trinidadm Amanda De La and De Lam Trinidad Amanda to Whitem Thomas Lee, Lot 0.26A County & Lot B County, $21,000.
H2M2 LLC to Long, Crosby J. and Long, Keran M., Lots 7-9, Maplewood Sub., $75,000.
Maye, Stephen John to Lingenfelter, Landon Delain and Lingenfelter, Anna Jolibois, Lot 36, Auburn Place Sub., $181,000.
Chaney, Sarah C. to Long, Alexa and Long, Corbie N., Lot, West Main Street, $85,000.
Ricketts, Wallace and Wallace, Ricketts Properties to WJ Capital Partners LLC, Lot 70, Riegel Textile Corporation, Sec. 1, $37,500.
White, Thomas Lee to Kamini, Cyrus, Lot 2, Lila W. Gunderson Lands, $26,300.
Williams, Charles L. Jr. to Drawdy, Kenneth V., Lot County, $32,900.
Quiller, Clarence to Garduno, Carla Lisset Jaimes, Lot 21, Sec. D, Highland Forest Sub., $4,500.
Greenmail Limited LLC to Mccuen, C. Gregg and Mc Cuen, C. Gregg, Lot 549, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Hill, James Thomas to Hill, William Steven and Hill, James E., Lot 79, Augusta Fields, Sec. 2.
Young, Kaurie D. to Williams, Amanda Horton, Lot 12, Joe F. Parks Property, $155,000.
Power, Richard L. and Power, Dongyan F. to Novak, Robert and Novak, Inger, Lot 54, Ph. I, Newport Sub.
Shirley, Linda F. to Lyle, Tara Y. and Shirley, Linda F., Pt. Tract 1, County.
Vaughn, Lynn W. to Vaughn, Lynn Walker Trustee and Lynn Walker Vaughn Revocable Trust Agreement and Vaughn, Lynn Walker Revocable Trust Agreement, Lots F-10 & F-11, Gatewood Sub.
Robinson, Herthy F. and Robinson, Gwendolyn C. to Mcmahon, Loyd and Mcmahon, Tenny and Mc Mahon, Loyd and Mc Mahon, Tenny, Lot 19, Kirksey Forest, Ph. I, $6,000.
Culbertson, Cheryl T. to Toston, Brian and Toston, Khanh Ly Huynh, Lot 297, Greenwood Plant Sub., $52,000.
Brown Mae Alice to Brown Samuel Jr and Brown Joseph Carmichael and Brown Arthur Robert, Lot 50 Terra Villa Sub,
Glodrey, Sandra to Shaffner, Kelly Jo and Shaffner, Keith Leroy, Parcel County, $166,000.
Sanders, Lorene Rucker to Sanders, Bryant G., Lot 23, W. P. Corley Estates.
Lee, Shonna W. to Anderson, Harla J., Lot 115, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $65,000.
Harmon, John Raymond to Harmon, Mary Joanna, Lot County Farm Road.
Harrison, Robert M. Estate By Per. Rep. and Robert M. Harrison Estate By Per. Rep. and Harrison, Christopher D. Per. Rep. to Maynard, Alex Jacob and Maynard, Morgan, Lot 5, Botany Court, $92,000.
Harrison, Robert M. Estate By Per. Rep. and Robert M. Harrison Estate By Per. Rep. and Harrison, Christopher D. Per. Rep. to Maynard, Alex Jacob and Maynard, Morgan, Lot 4, Botany Court.
Schultz, Evelyn J. and Schultz, Gregory Grant and Libby, Mona Lisa Schultz and Schultz, Rodney Blake to Oliver, Derrikus and Oliver, Latonya, Lot 54, C. L .Wells Sub., No. 2, $198,000.
Compton, James David and Compton, Shelby Nicole to Morgan, Emma Faith and Morgan, Jacob David, Lot 26, Laurel Ridge Sub., Ph. I, $200,000.
D. R. Horton In.c to Minor, Bryce Everette and Minor, Kendall Mary Marie, Lot 140, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $268,990.
Ace DVM Properties LLC to Terravet Greenwood LLC, Parcel County, $1,750,000.
Quinones, Carlos and Quinones, Yvette to Sheets, Jacob A. and Sheets, Susan D., Lot 184, Sec. III, Wellington Green Sub., $285,000.
Harrelson, Alan J. and Harrelson, Alexandrea B. to Smith, Penelope E., Parcel County, $360,000.
Calvary Home Repairs LLC to Lowman, Donald Everett and Lowman, Diane Louise, Lot 26, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $777,000.
Johnson, Wilma W. to Circle T Farms At Mulberry Creek LLC, Pt. Tracts 1-3, Tract 4 & Tract 7 Elliot Moon Sub., $166,350.
Mountaineer Holdings Of SC LLC to Sunset Executive Properties LLC, Parcel County, $274,000.
Lake Greenwood Investments LLC to Bush, James A. and Bush, Jeanine D., Lot 279, Ph. VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $10,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Mcdonald, Dwight P. and Mcdonald, Linda J. and Mc Donald, Dwight P. and Mc Donald, Linda J., Lot 15, Cedarbrooke Sub., $317,500.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Anderson, Dennis M. and Anderson, Jameena Lasandra, Lot 137, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $267,490.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Spearin, Burton D. III and Byrum, Kaitlyn Marie, Lot 63, Milford Pines, Ph. III, $259,990.
Edge Investments LLC to Wendell, Andria D., Lot No. 41, Rock Creek Subdivision, $110,300.
Montgomery Rental Properties LLC to WLJ Holdings LLC, Parcels County, $2,000,000.