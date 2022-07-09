D. R. Horton Inc. to Norman, Alvarez Demarcus, Lot 47, Milford Pines, Phase 3, $270,990.
Attaway, Charles Daniel Jr. and Pitts, Matthew Timothy and Attaway, Charles D. Jr. to Chapman Rental Properties LLC, Lot 6, W. H. Cobb Property & Lot County, $46,500.
Williams, Keith to Rodgers, Mary Keith, Lots 10 & 11, Sheffield Sub.
Conyers, Julia E. and Conyers, Judy E. and Conyers, Julie E. and Bolen, Joyce A. and Morrison, Tammy J. and Bowlin, Joyce A. and Elledge, J. Ray and Elledge, Charles W. to Conyers, Mary Ann, Lot No. 141, Section 2, Residential Properties Of Riegel Textile Corporation.
Curtis, Matthew M. and Curtis, Angelia Patience to Rodriguez, Joseph Miguel, Lot 134, Wellington Green Sub., $280,000.
Peele, Stephen L. to Quezada, Genaro and Mendoza, Aurora, Lot 6, Park Sub., $65,000.
Cox, Troy and Cox, Nancy to Cox, Troy and Cox, Nancy and Cox, Michael Shane, Lot 4-11, Sub. No. 4, Chinquapin Properties Inc. & 3/4 Inch Water Tap.
Horne, Danny Scott and Horne, Scott to Grandview Investment Group LLC, Lots County, $65,000.
Foxwood Holdings LLC to Horne, Danny Scott, Lots No. 26, 27 And 28, Estate Of J.C. Cork Sr. Subdivision., $63,324.50.
Morgan, Willie Frank to Morgan, Arlene W. and Morgan, Willie and Morgan, Eric, Lot 189, Abney Mills Grendel Plant Sub.
Mcadams, Alice Jewell and Mc Adams, Alice Jewell to Watts, Lachandra A., Lot West Alexander Road.
Davis, Kyle to Ware Shoals 14 Lee Grantor Trust, Lot 611, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation Sub., $14,000.
Chiles, Caroline L. and Campbell, Janice L. and Lewis, Samuel E. and Lewis, Fernanzer A. Sr. to Lewis, Reginald O. Sr., Lot, Deadfall Road/Clem Road & Lot 0.22A County.
Miller, William Webster to Miller, Marie B., Parcel 2.81A, Rabbit Run Road.
Valkenburg, Jenny and Valkenburg, Jenneke to Valkenburg, Jenneke Trustee and Valkenburg, Jenneke Revocable Trust and Jenneke Valkenburg Revocable Trust, Lot No. 24, Chinquapin Sub. No. (3) Three.
Abney, Josephine B. Revocable Trust and Josephine B. Abney Revocable Trust and Waring, Joseph I. II Trustee and Waring, Thomas Richard Trustee to Abney Hall Trust and Waring, Joseph I. II Trustee and Waring, Thomas Richard Trustee and Josephine B. Abney Revocable Trust and Abney, Josephine B. Revocable Trust, Parcels County.
Hall, David Eugene and Hall, Candace B. to Halls Water Hole LLC, Lots 1-5, Blk. 1, Unit 3, Greenwood Shores.
Appletree Properties LLC to Philhower, Jesse Coy and Philhower, Michael Lester, Parcel County, $125,000.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Greenwood County South Carolina, Lot, Edgefield Street.
Thompson, Randy to Thompson, Tina K., Lot No. 256, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Ivie, Greg By AIF and Cleveland, Tiffany Ivie AIF to Wardell, Jacob Christopher, Tract 10, County, $150,000.
Truman, Chester E. Jr. and Truman, Pollianne to Callaghan, Roberta L. and Callaghan, Kerry S., Lot 62, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $675,000.
Burdette, Paul A. to Molina, Victor A. and Hernandez, Virginia, Lot 24, Grendel Plant Sub., $18,500.
Drafts, Christy Leigh to Ra Land Development LLC, Tract B, County, $160,000.
Vaughn, Robert Michael and Vaughn, Pamela D. to Durfee, John, Parcel 11.00A, County, $225,000.
Scott, Lillie Frances to Ned H Scott Estate and Scott, Ned H. Estate, Parcels, County,
Hamilton, Kim B. to Durham, Kimberly B. and Durham, Andrew T., Lot 25, Northfall Acres Sub.
Gillion, John D. to Turner, Cecilia, Lot 32, Grendel Plant Sub., $32,000.
Clamp, Taylor K. to Clamp, Kelby C., Tract B, County.
BSB LP to Satterfield Construction Company Inc., Parcels A, B & C, County, $100,000.
Brooks, Jason Randall to Brooks, Furman Roy, Parcel 3.316A SC Highway 246.
Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood Llc to Kuykendall Robert D and Kuykendall Ashley N, Lot 26 Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood, $55,000.
T & K Wright Homes 4 U LLC and JRC Builders LLC and T And K Wright Homes 4 U LLC to Grant, Annie Logan and Grant, James L. and Sherman, Louise, Lot No. 23, Woodville Sub., $290,000.
Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood LLC to Carnes, Sherrill L., Lot 25, Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood Sub., $44,900.
Kellett, Robert J. By AIF and Hendrix, Anna Christian AIF to Moseley, Hugh D. Jr., Lot B, Lowell Avenue, $1,000.
Pinckney, Betty V. to Moon Mcmanus Commercial Construction LLC, Lot 96, Centre Court II, $25,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Schosky, Judith C., Lot 44, Clairborne Duplexes, $294,550.
Directed Trust Company FBO and Mulkey, Mark S. IRA and Mark S. Mulkey IRA to Centerfield Properties Of SC LLC, Pt. Lot No. 12, Winding Creek Sub., Phase I.
Tellock, Denise to Whittington, N. Brooks and Whittington, Rebecca, Tract 4, South Carolina Highway 246.
Whittington, N. Brooks and Whittington, Rebecca to Tellock, Denise, Tract 2, South Carolina Highway 246.
Hendrick, Arley Seth and Hendrick, Thomas N. to Gresham, Kayla Leigh, Lot 189, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $73,000.
Scott, Gerald N. Per. Rep. and Scott, Ned H. Estate and Ned H. Scott Estate to Ashley, Daniel R. and Ashley, Whitney D., Parcel 5.49A, County, $86,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Singleton, Caleb Coleman, Lot 135, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $283,990.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to White, Ruby P. and Sexton, Melodi W. and White, Carla A., Lot 43, Clairborne Duplexes, $302,025.
Heindl, Katy A. and Heindl, R. Robert to Delgado, Robert Eric and Delgado, Haley S., Lot 77, Creekside Sub., Sec. II, Ph. II, $434,000.
Mcfadden, John S. and Mcfadden, Deborah J. and Mc Fadden, John S. and Mc Fadden, Deborah J. to Wenzel, Don and Wenzel, Bonnie Jean, Lot 31, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $500,000.
Darragh, Margie to Fallaw, Laurie Darragh, Lot 121 Harris Plant Sub.
Freeman, Kimberly Ann Smith to Freeman, Pamela N. and Freeman, Kristina M., Lot No. 2, US Highway 25.
Freeman, Kristina M. to Freeman, Pamela N., Lot No. 2, US Highway 25.
H2M2 LLC to Emery, Jonathan M., Lots 2 & 5, Maplewood Sub., $90,000.
Lee Investment Company Of SC LLC to NP2 Boxwood LLC, Lot Durst Avenue, $1,750,000.
Martin, Hannah E. to Alkarawi, Basim, Lot 20, Smithfields Sub., $185,000.
Daniel, Edward Wayne and Daniel, Stephanie D. to Grandsouth Bank, Lot C, County.
Mendelsohn, Roy and Mendelsohn, Bronwen to Grandsouth Bank, Lot C County.
Egbert, Aaron Lee By AIF and Egbert, Laura Jill and Egbert, Laura Jill AIF to Hayler, Julie Ivester, Lot No. 36, Section H, Of Hunters Creek Sub., $479,900.
Robertson, Decole S. and Robertson, Stephen E. Jr. to Shemereko, Mikhail N., Lot 72, Ph. II, Winding Creek Sub., $207,500.
Galphin, George Jr. and Galphin, George III and Galphin, Henry Perrin and Galphin, Christine M. and Bowers, Pamela G. and Galphin, Mack and Floyd, Gwendolyn G. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith, Ricky, Tax Deed, Lot County, $797.
Compass Management Services Inc. and Clark, Catherine and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith, Ricky, Tax Deed, Parcel A, County, $838.
Compass Management Services Inc, and Clark, Catherine and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith, Ricky, Tax Deed, Tract B, County, $357.
Burnie, Claudia Lomax and Burnie, Willie M. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith, Ricky, Tax Deed, Lot 2, Henry Lomax Property, $777.
Calhoun, Angela M. and Drennon, Angela N. and Morgan, Sherela S. and Klugh, Sarah L. and Glenn, Josephine C. and Calhoun, Thomas B. and Calhoun, Jesse W. and Devlin, James and Calhoun, Jeffery B. and Calhoun, David and Watson, Livia V. and Morgan, Natasha M. and Drennon, Rodney and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith Ricky, Tax Deed, Lot 1B-1 County, $8,267.
Bowers, Margie and Coleman, Leroy and Coleman, James E. and Coleman, Leatha and Puckett, Frank and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Thompson, Dave, Tax Deed, Lot 5 Blk 1 Bailey Place, $4,737.
Sanders, Lawrence L. Jr. and Kilgore, Angela K. S. and Sanders, Anetta F. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith Ricky, Tax Deed, Lot 1 West Main Street Extension, $1,319.
Mclane, Lillie B. and Mc Lane, Lillie B. and Jenkins, Aquaruis and Allen, Alberta and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Bannister, Joseph, Tax Deed, Lot Oak Street, $850.
Fairview Development Company Ltd. and Mayfair Associates Inc. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Arnold, Scott, Tax Deed, Lot 29, Sec. F. Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $11,100.
Poindexter, James Trustee and Tax Collector Greenwood County and Poindexter, Candice Woodall and Smith, David T. and Woodall, Dick and Smith, James B. Jr. and Davis, John and Jameson, Louise Harn and Smith, Stephen and Davis, William K. to Wells, Calvin III, Lots 13-14 & 17-18, Blk. F, Lakeview Cabin Colony, $1,000.
Boyd, Dealia W. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith, Ricky, Tax Deed, Lot County, $355.
Washington, Jacob and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith, Ricky, Tax Deed, Lot 3, Andrew Mckinney Estate, $1,005.
Darnell, David A. and Darnell, Hilary S. to Ryans, Kendall, Lot 9, Hartzog Acres, $184,000.
Ball, Daniel W. and Ball, Marjorie H to Leblanc, Jay L. and Leblanc, Sheryl M., Lot 11, French Village At Stoney Point, $329,000.
Joyce A. Sweitzer Revocable Trust Agreement and Sweitzer, Joyce A. Revocable Trust Agreement to Gurley, Sherry L, Lot 7, The Eleven Acres, $849,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Vickery, Luke A. and Vickery, Megan N., Lot 206, Cedarbrooke Sub., $324,660.
Fujifilm Manufacturing U S A Inc. and Fuji Photo Film Inc. to Stewart, Derrick and Stewart, Wanda, Lot 92, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. III, $141,200.
Finkenstadt, Marian F. and Von Seelen, Hartmut and Seelen, Hartmut Von to Thigpen, David Kevin and Thigpen, Laura Lenox, Pt. Lot 30, Cherokee Hill Sub., $375,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Johnson, Deshandra F., Lot 124, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $275,490.
Lindberg, Matthew Craig to Shockley, Edwin J. and Shockley, Sheila J., Lot 29, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing Phase One, $25,000.
Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood LLC to Marotti, Richard and Marotti, Sandra and Obrien, Mark Hugh and O Brien, Mark Hugh and Obrien, Deborah Ann and O Brien, Deborah Ann, Parcel, Spray Shed Road, $410,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Palmore, Tracy A. and Palmore, Senenca F., Lot 205, Cedarbrooke Sub., $391,612.
Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC to Lockwood, Karen L., Lot 12, Smithfields Sub., $190,500.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Reid, Randall S., Lot 29, Cobblestone West Sub., $270,300.
Lan, Wei and Han, Merry Lu to Reel, Jacob Dillon, Unit 38, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph III, $140,000.
Laxgg LLC to Fuller, Landerius D. and Lane, Tiffany, Lot 25, Rock Creek Sub., $239,900.
Allison, James E. II to Roller, Mikayla D. and Gettys, Blake, Lot 3, Wideman Sub., $155,000.
Carpenter, Mary Jo Byrd to Carpenter, Terry and Carpenter, Mary Jo, Lot 96, Avondale Sub.
Fasick, David L. and Fasick, Megan C. to Durbin, Robert J. and Durbin, Rosemary A., Lot 40, Ammonwood Sub., $265,000.
Boggeros Lake Property LLC to Williams, Jon F. and Williams, Joy L., Lots 5 & 6, And Boggero Lot PC Jeans Sub., $354,375.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Mccray, Oliver T. Jr. and Mccray, Tamera D. and Mc Cray, Oliver T. Jr. and Mc Cray, Tamera D., Lot 207, Cedarbrooke Sub., $319,990.
Yandell, Carol C. to Metts, Pamela W., Tracts 5 & 6, Blue Jay Road, $210,000.