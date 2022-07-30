Hernandez, Leticia to Medina, Guadalupe Vazquez and Segura, Pablo Ochoa, Lot 4, Belle Oaks, Sec. 4, $105,000.
Martin, George L. and Martin, Margaret F. to Mckenzie, E. T. and Mckenzie, Michael and Mc Kenzie, E. T. and Mc Kenzie, Michael, Lot 116, Kings Grant Atrium Homes, $293,500.
Hill, Krista D. and Shaw, Krista Dunn to Conway, Mekila Kiara, Lot 21, Laurel Ridge Sub., Ph. I, $184,900.
Newby, T. Darrell to Newby, T. Darrell and Newby, Forest Bruce, Lot, East Laurel Avenue.
Wal Timbers LLC to Pruitt, Robert Glenn and Ayers, Kathryn Elizabeth, Lot, County, $17,568.
Smith, Ginna A. Per. Rep. and Aull, Louise Fleming Estate and Louise Fleming Aull Estate to Fennell, Kenneth Earl and Fennell, Laura Werts, Parcels County, $150,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Watts, Brandon and Smith, Watts Shandreika and Watts, Shandreika Smith, Lot 133, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $313,990.
Owls Club International Inc. to Calvary Home Repairs LLC, Lot No. 446, Canoe Bay In Grand Harbor, $48,000.
Manning Realty of SC LLC to Kampert, Keith W. Jr. and Kampert, Dolores and Allord, Shane and Allord, Julie Christina, Lot 289, Phase VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $522,191.
Linn, Samantha R. to Linn, Samantha R. and Linn, Joshua L., Lot No. 189 Greenwood Plant Sub.
Laxgg LLC to Marcengill, Noah, Lot 24, Rock Creek Sub., $10,000.
Wiley Real Estate LLC to 400 Piedmont LLC, Lot No. 121, Section 1, Mathews Plant Subdivision.
Stevenson, Travis Brown Jr. and Stevenson, Elizabeth D. to Deery, Elizabeth S. and Stevenson, Travis Brown Jr. and Stevenson, Elizabeth D., Lot, County.
Stevenson, Travis Brown Jr. and Stevenson, Elizabeth D. to Cooper, Ann Douglas Stevenson and Stevenson, Travis Brown Jr. and Stevenson, Elizabeth D., Lot No. 50, Cherokee Hills.
Moore, Patrick T. to Holloway, Diana B., Lot 3, Ph. I, Maxwell Springs Sub., $285,000.
Harris, Charles Lamar to Harris, Charles Lamar and Powell, Sherry Ashley, Lot 68, Woodfields Sub.
Shaw, Thurman Dwight to Shaw, Patricia P., Lot No. 25, Ridgewood Sub. also southern corner of Lot No. 25 triangular in shape.
Montjoy, Helen H. and Montjoy, Helen Annette to Montjoy, Helen H., Lot, County.
Cribbs, David R. to Clark, Heather D. and Cribbs, Melissa Claire and Cribbs, Darian K., Lot 118, Harris Plant Sub. & Unit 2-D, Fox Hollow Horizontal Property Regime.
Mowatt, Hyman Leroy to Lopez, Maria, Lot No. 2 and western portion of Lot No. 1 on Williams Avenue, $2,800.
Drafts, Terrie to Gorman, Isaac, Parcel 3.30A, County, $51,000.
Weaver, Brian W. to Weaver, Brian W Trustee and Brian W. Weaver Revocable Trust and Weaver, Brian W Revocable Trust, Parcels County.
Dills, Kendall Brooks Jr. Per. Rep. and Dills, Kendall Brooks Estate and Kendall Brooks Dills Estate to Dills, Robert J. Trustee and Dills Revocable Trust and Dills, Melissa E. Trustee, Lot 0.99A, County, $115,000.
Futurestar Financial Inc. to Lopez, Alejandro A. and Lopez, Caridad B., Lot No. 14, Planter’s Row at Palmetto Crossing, $40,000.
Watson, Charles M. Jr. Per. Rep. and Williams, Francis J Estate and Francis J. Williams Estate to Delesie, Jennifer Williams and Tateyama, Christine Williams, Unit 101, Driftwood, Ph. I, Townhouses And Common Areas.
Joyce, Jimmie L. and Lambert, Georgine Faye to Shirley, William Eugene, Lot No. 177, Section 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Rapp, John Brook to Crawford, Gladys, Lot No. 7, Subdivision of Empire Life Insurance Company Property.
Sanders, Michael C. and Sanders, Michael Chase to Roberts, Jessica, Lot 67, Beechwood Sub., $190,000.
Hamby, Chester Andrew and Hamby, Fredda B. to Holt, Amy and Holt, Ritchie, Lot C-1, County, $310,000.
Sigety SC Holdings LLC to Union School Investments LLC, Parcel Union School Road and the Bell Tract, $728,840.
Johnson, Chris Patrick Trustee and Gebbie, Johnson Linda Trustee and Johnson Family Revocable Trust and Johnson, Linda Gebbie Trustee to Hill, Matthew Larry and Hill, Carrie Lynn, Lot 22, Harbor Heights & 3/4 Waterline Tap, Lot A County, $1,100,000.
Carithers, Paul Douglas and Carithers, Kenneth D. and Carithers, David R. and Carithers, Hunter G. and Zimmerman, Nissa C. to Martinez, Brandon J. and Martinez, Kendell Leigh, Lot 6, SC Hwy. No 22 & Lot 5, Greenwood/Ninety Six Hwy., $162,000.
Perpetual Unimproved Real Estate LLC and Perpetual Residential Real Estate LLC to Scurry, William P., Parcel Miller Road, $1,266,948.
Lyons, Louis Talmadge to Williams, Tonya and Lyons, Alvin T. and Lyons, Christopher D. and Ford, Setrena P. and Perrin, Dennis B. and Perrin, Vincent L. and Perrin, Brian K., Lot County.
Owens, Mark S. to Williams, Kelli D. and Holder, William E., Lot, Claussen Drive, $268,000.
Burch, Jason A. to Burch, Linda R., Lot No. 10, Spring Valley Sub.
Anderson, Benjamin W. to Anderson, Benjamin W. Trustee and Anderson, Lauren G.Trustee and Anderson Family Trust, Lot 13, Brookside-Nicholson Re-Subdivision.
Pedrotti, Ricardo Prospero and Pedrotti, Clelia Yolanda and Soto, Ricardo Pedrotti and Diaz, Clelia Vargas to Morton Eric L. and Morton, Darline, Lot 12, Fox Chase at Hunters Creek Sub. $373,500.
Contreras, Rogelio Mora and Casas, Marbella Molina and Mora C. Rogelio and Molina C. Marbella to Contreras, Rogelio Mora and Casas, Marbella Molina, Lot City.
Konsek, John D. to Hansen, Todd C. and Hansen, Tamia M., Lots 46 & 45, Section H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $795,000.
Scott, Lillie P. Estate and Hester L. Scott Estate and Scott, Hester L. Estate and Scott, Todd M. Per. Rep. and Lillie P. Scott Estate and Scott, T. M. Per. Rep. to Miele, Michael C,, Lot 71, Avondale Sub., Sec. 2, $250,000.
Berry, George Alfred to Helper, Nora and Bagwell Nora, Parcel County.
Berry, George Alfred to Berry, Barbara J., Parcel County.
Fuller, Jeff S. to Moore, Noah, Lot No. 12, Block L, Blyth Heights Sub. and one-sixth interest in Lot No. 15, $137,250.
Nicholson, William H. IV to Thomas, Joshuha Lee and Thomas, Elizabeth Mclellan, Lots 41-43, Block C, Janeway, $270,000.
Rearden, Philip C. and Rearden, Lauren B. to Harrell, Hyatt R., Lot No. 158, Harris Plant Sub., $180,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Roberts, Jake Arthur, Lot 17, Cobblestone West Sub., $299,000.
Joyner, Brian Keith and Joyner, Brian K. to Luu, Anthony Hai and Cowan, Tatum Anne Elizabeth, Parcel County, $150,000.
Ruddock, Carol H. to CHC Rentals LLC, Lot Main Street.
Suggs, Michael Ray and Sugggs, Michael Ray to Suggs, Robert S. and Suggs, Shirley S., Lot 170, Harris Plant Sub.
Allison, Mark L. to Cutler, Benjamin, Lot No. 9-A, Henry Pinson Property Sub., $253,900.
Fang, Xiaolan to Bagnall, Andrea Renee and Bagnall, James Arthur, Lot No. 23, Forest Lake Sub., $210,000.
Greentree Wealth Management LLC to Evergreen Business Properties LLC, Unit 2 County.
Wiley, John Christopher to Wiley, Lisa D., Lot 5, Idlewood Sub.
Staggs, Sandra Kay to Staggs, Ronnie M., Pt. Parcel 2, County.
Staggs, Sandra Kay to Staggs, Ron Medferd and Staggs, Sandra Kay and Staggs, Ronnie M., Pt. Parcel 2, County.
Staggs, Ronnie M. and Staggs, Sandra K. to Staggs, Ron Medferd and Staggs, Ronnie M. and Staggs, Sandra K., Lot County.
Smooth Seas LLC to Harris, John W., Parcel, Neel Street.
Osborne, Michael to Burton, Christopher Lee Lyles and Burton, Miranda Brooke, Tract A & Tract A-1, County, $113,000.
Jordan, Martha L. to KLB Properties MGT LLC, Unit 47, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase II, $136,000.
T. Rays Interprize LLC to Chihta LLC, Lots A, C & B, County, $55,000.
Williams, James to Morin, Sheena Marie and Rumney, Caleb Michael, Lot/Unit 4,. Deirdres Place Sub., $122,500.
Dorroh, Griffin III to Marshall, Weldon Regan, Lot 91, Harris Plant Sub., $140,000.
Hill, Jasper to Hill, Lillie Ruth, Lots 2 & 7, Sec. 5, J. D. Nicholson Promised Land Sub.
Hill, Jasper to Hill, Lillie Ruth, Lot 7, Plowden Lots, Phoenix Street.
Hill, Jasper to Hill, Lillie Ruth, Parcel County.
Hill, Jasper to Hill, Lillie Ruth, Tract 3, White Hall Road.
Hill, Jasper to Hill, Lillie Ruth, Parcel County.
Souther, David J. and Souther, Bari L. to Cooper, Jeffrey Lane and Cooper, Valerie Lynn, Lot 92, Brightwater Bay, Sub., Ph. I, $50,000.
Boyd, Greg to Boyd, Greg and Boyd, Phyllis, Parcel County.
Hayes, Darryl K. and Hayes, Anjanette to Hayes, Darryl K. and Hayes, Anjanette, Lot No. 36, Section 3, Avondale Sub.