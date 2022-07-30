Hernandez, Leticia to Medina, Guadalupe Vazquez and Segura, Pablo Ochoa, Lot 4, Belle Oaks, Sec. 4, $105,000.

Martin, George L. and Martin, Margaret F. to Mckenzie, E. T. and Mckenzie, Michael and Mc Kenzie, E. T. and Mc Kenzie, Michael, Lot 116, Kings Grant Atrium Homes, $293,500.