Scott, Kenneth E. to Dover, James Travis and Dover, Hanna Norris, Lot No. 201, Ph. I ,Driftwood, $279,000.
Grecco, George M. and Grecco, Deborah A. to Thomas, Mel and Thomas, Eric M., Lot 19, Pepperhill Sub.
Bussey, Linda W. to Bussey, Linda W. and Samuel, Kevin Lamar, Lot 60, Raintree Sub.
Hunt, Monnie Lisa Young and Young, Jenny Lee to Young, Joshua Tanner, Lot No. 30, Druid Hillls Sub., $125,000.
Wood, Timothy C. and Wood, Beth A. to Outridge, Bryan W. Jr.and Johnson, Shaylee A., Lots, County, $406,000.
Beattie Development LLC to City Of Greenwood SC and City of Greenwood SC, Chancellor Court, Frampton Court, Claussen Drive and storm drains.
Arnold, Brandy Nicole and Smith Brandy N. to Arnold, Brandy Nicole and Arnold, Scott Calvin, Lot 27, Locksley Hall.
Byars, Joanne P. Trustee and Ronald A. Byars Revocable Trust and Byars, Ronald A. Revocable Trust to Ronald A. Byars Family Trust and Byars, Joanne P. Trustee and Byars, Ronald A. Family Trust, Tracts County.
Bowles, Brian W. to Ballenger, Randle and Ballenger, Laury, Parcel County, $255,000.
J. B. Thomas Properties LLC to Junkie Chase LLC, Lot B, County with easement for ingress And egress over Lot A, $57,000.
Schlock, Fred T. to Schlock, Fred T. and Schlock, Melinda Faye, Lot 108, Hyde Park Sub.
Owens, Steven and Owens, Sheila to Pegues, Thomas C. Jr. and Pegues, Robin, Lot 17, Ph. II, Newport Sub., $22,000.
Mcgarity, Michael and Mcgarity, Lisa W. and Mc Garity, Michael and Mc Garity, Lisa W. to Mcgarity, Michael Trustee and Mc Garity, Michael Trustee and Mcgarity, Allison Michelle Residential Trust and Mc Garity, Allison Michelle Residential Trust and Allison Michelle Mcgarity Residential Trust, Lot 7-A County.
Baer, William D. and Baer, Cheryl L. to Garrison, William and Owens, Kaelyn, Lot A-1 and Lot County, $111,000.
Whitley, John C. III and Whitley, Nancy to Mcelrath, Shane B. and Mcelrath, John G. and Mc Elrath, Shane B. and Mc Elrath, John G., Lot B, County and joint driveway easement, $132,500.
Hawaii ERS Timberland LLC to Kidd, Heyward, Parcel County, $132,000.
Miner, Barry S. and Miner, Janice to Cornejo, Lawson Catalina Kassandra and Lawson, Catalina Kassandra Cornejo, Lot No. 26, Blyth Road Sub., $8,000.
Mcallister, Mary J. and Mc Allister, Mary J. and Mcallister, Mary Jane and Mc Allister, Mary Jane to Mcallister, Beverly G. and Mc Allister, Beverly G. and Mcallister, Rhonda Lee and Mc Allister, Rhonda Lee, Parcel County.
Young, William P. to Young, Richard S., Parcel County.
Burnett, Peggy P. to Burnett, Carmen Erin, Tract B, County.
Burnett, Peggy P. to Burnett, Dustin and Burnett, Ashley, Tract A, County.
Alexander, John H. Jr. to Alexander, Jennifer, Lot 11, Colonial Heights Sub.
Skinner, Joshua Aaron and Skinner, Mary Kate Dula to Skinner, Joshua Aaron and Skinner, Mary Kate Dula, Lot, East Cambridge Street.
Dorn, John R. to Dorn, John R. and Dorn, Stacy E., Lots No. 17 & 18, East Cambridge Heights Sub.
Whip Poor Will SC LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lots 1 & 2, County, $54,000.
Powers, Martha and Powers, Martha M. to Fowler, James M., Parcels County.
Fisher, Cathy to Jones, James Albert, Lot, Little Mountain Road, $2,000.
Harrell, Kimberly Scott By AIF and Harrell, David L. and Harrell, Kim S. By AIF and Harrell, David L. AIF to Shier, George Michael, Lots 1-A & 1-B And Pt. Lots 2-A & 2-B County, $228,000.
George, Christopher B. and George, Lauren A. to Turner, Stephen Scott and Turner, Sharon Jane, Parcel 2.50A County, $0.
Nettles, Don Ray and Nettles, Judith K. to Nettles, Don Ray and Nettles, Judith K., Lot 22, Ammonwood Sub.
Nettles, Don Ray and Nettles, Judith K. to Nettles, Don Ray and Nettles, Judith K. and Kent, Lori and Geda, Dawn and Mccoy, Michelle and Mc Coy, Michelle, Lot 22, Ammonwood Sub.
Wehunt, Peggy Langley Per. Rep. and Langley, Foster Keith Estate and Foster Keith Langley Estate to Wilbanks, Danny N., Lot 22, Northgate Sub., $104,000.
Ashley, Lester Ashley to Ashley, Robert Chris and Wood, Lori M., Lot 14, Green Acres Sub., No. 2.
Williams, Edna Kathleen By AIF and Williams, Edna M. By AIF and Hopkins, Mary Williams AIF and Coleman, Kathy AIF to Mccurry, Terry D. and Mccurry, Nancy B. and Mc Curry, Terry D. and Mc Curry, Nancy B, Lot 9, Greenwood Plant Sub., $38,000.
Figueroa, Arlette to Mondragon, Lorena Figueroa and Requena, Angel Ibarra and Figueroa, Mondragon Lorena and Ibarra, Requena Angel, Lot, Sample Street.
Ruiz, Arlette Dion and Figueroa, Mondragon Ernesto and Mondragon, Ernesto Figueroa and Dion, Ruiz Arlette to Bautista, Genara and Ruiz, Antonio, Lot 4-B, County.
Mcclain, Roy and Mc Clain, Roy to Garrett, Goree Alysia and Goree, Alysia Garrett, Lot SC, Hwy. 10, $5,500.
Sanders, Jennifer M. to Greentree Wealth Management LLC, Unit 2, County.
Mullady, Nancy D. to Smith, Lisa M. and Tatum, Lynn M. and Mullady, Thomas F. IV and Thomas F. Mullady III Estate and Mullady, Thomas F. III Estate and Atchley, Fielding H. Jr. Per. Rep. and Mullady, Peter T. and Mullady, Stephen, Lot 154, Grand Harbor Sub., Ph. IV.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots 55, 56, 63, 64, 129 & 130 Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $293,400.
Co,x Ann R. to Allen, Michael and Allen, Michelle, Lot 31, Sub. 1 of Chinquapin Properties, $250,000.
Timmerman, Ellis F. to Timmerman, Chad Stacy and Timmerman, Rhonda Lynn, Lot 0.95A, County, $2,000.
Quest Trust Company and Quest Ira Inc. FBO and Vaughn Harvey Ira and Harvey Vaughn Ira to Karydakis, Efstathios, Lot 335, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $43,000.
Vaughn, Harvey to Karydakis, Efstathios, Lot 335, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Mcferrin, James Marshall and Mcferrin, Stephen Franklin and Mcferrin, Suzi R and Mc Ferrin, James Marshall and Mc Ferrin, Stephen Franklin and Mc Ferrin, Suzi R to Schoof, Allan D. and Schoof, Bellinda K., Lot 5, Scotch Cross Estates, $15,000.
Johnson, James M. Jr. and Johnson, Ruby D, to Smith, Adrian T. and Smith, Dawn D., Lot 0.87A, County, $217,400.
Smith, Christine M. By AIF and Brannon Kristin AIF to Lobue, Andrew Thomas, Lot 38, Belle Meade Sub., $146,000.
Stevenson, Leona W. By AIF and Long, Mary W. AIF to Long, Mary W., Parcel Smith Street Extension & Tract 3 County, $75,900.
Long, Mary W. to Long, James R. and Long, Mary W., Parcel Smith Street Extension & Tract 3 County.
Solis, Ismael and Solis, Esmeralda to Poirier, Ronald R. and Poirier, Marie H., Lot 11, Kirksey Sub., $143,000.
Bryant, Ellen S. and Smith, Ellen W. and Smith, James Keith to Greenwood County, Lot 0.506A County, $5,000.
Beattie Development LLC to Gilson, Suzan Marie and Gilson, Michael, Lot 1, County, $205,000.
Chanin, Robert J. to Hipp, H. Neel III, Lot 5, Ph I, Patriot Plantation, $43,500.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Butcher, Sean Paul R. and Butcher, Stefanie A., Lot 52, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $247,981.
Lopes, Pedro Jorge and Lopes, Jennifer M. to Jennings, Brandon, Lot 20, Folly Bend Drive, $260,000.
Tipton, Charles L. to Scoggins, Virginia R., Lot 7, Laurel Ridge Sub., $170,000.
Owens, Robi and Owens, Mary H. to Rubright, Kirk Marshall and Rubright, Yvonne Faye, Lot 38, The Retreat Grand Harbor Sub., $135,000.
Lighthouse Of The Carolinas Inc. The to Rowland, James E. Sr., Lot 19, The Taggart Estate, $18,058.
Chandler, Hobson B. Jr. By AIF and Chandler, Sherri AIF to Marvin, Peter John Jr. and Marvin, Holly Vickery, Lot 4, Hyde Park Sub., $159,500.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Furr, Robert Scott and Furr, Tammy Watts, Lot 292, Ph. VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $370,600.85.
LPP Mortgage Inc. and LPP Mortgage Ltd. to Whatley, John B., Lot 210, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $37,000.
Whatley, John B. to Mcdermott, George F. and Mc Dermott, George F., Parcel A, County, $29,000.
Turner, Stephen Scott and Turner, Sharon Jane to Willis, Elizabeth L., Parcel County, $425,000.
BD Asset Company 1 LLC to Deleon, Frank David, Tract, Willard Road, $144,000.
Rice, Mark to Roberts, Matthew and Roberts, Shaley, Lots 26, 27 & 28, Virgin Heights Sub., and interest in well, $182,500.
Baylor, Cleo and Baylor, Remedios to Montgomery, Jack F., Lot 3, R. T. Adams Estates, $11,000.
Darby, William F. to Darby, Brenda L., Lot 16, Hampton Trace Sub.,
Warren, Robert to Warren, Melvin Leon, Lot A, James Street.
Werts, Ernest C. and Werts, Reba J. to Werts, Ernest C. and Werts, Reba J., Lot 27, Rosemont Sub.
Brailsford, Hollister to Davenport, Jobie A. and Davenport, Jessica M., Lot, Church Street, $38,000.
Crowder, James F. Jr. to Ramirez, Gomez Jose B. and Gomez, Jose B. Ramirez, Tracts, Ridge Road, $45,000.
Marshall, Matthew and Marshall, Lola F. to Marshall, Matthew II, Lots, County, $30,000.
Kirby, Estelle S. and Kirby, Estelle S. Trustee and Kirby, Estelle S. Trust and Estelle S. Kirby Trust to Swanigan, David M. and Swanigan, Jody A., Unit 127, Orchard Park Sub., $217,000.