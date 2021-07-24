Aiken, David A. and Aiken, Jerry A. to Smith, Cody Wayne and Smith, Melissa Marie, Parcel County, $50,500.
Smith, John Eric and Smith, Nicole to Douglas, Daniel Kevin and Douglas, Kimberly P., Lot No. 4 of Club Crossing, Ph. II, $134,900.
Clinkscales, Tony R. to Clinkscales, James and Clinkscales, Ora, Lot #13, Silver Ridge.
Koon, Michael R. and Koon, Amie M. to Koon, Michael R. and Koon, Amie M., Lot 10, Morgan Meadows Sub.
Reynolds, Anthony Del and Reynolds, Tracy Michelle and Reynolds, Anthony D. to Gay, Theodor A. and Gay, Terry S., Lots County, $290,000.
Strange, Ronald G. III to Strange, Ronnie and Strange, Paula, Lots 68, 69 & 70 County.
Strange, Ronnie and Strange, Paula to Lenyear, Terrence D., Lots 68, 69 & 70, County, $96,000.
Norman, Cleola Ruff and Norman, Cleola R. to Norman, Brian K. and Myers, Sherelle N., Tract C, County.
Taylor, T. W. to Taylor, Juanita Lynn and Haston, Lynn T., Lot, Hwy. 25.
Brown, Richard K. to Brown, Ronald W., Lot No. 110, Avondale Sub., Section One.
Owens, Wallace H. to Price, Donna O., Lot 9, Block 3, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores Sub.
Findley, Ernest E. Jr. and Findley, Elizabeth A. to Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae, Tract B, County.
Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to Findley, Elizabeth A. and Findley, Ernest E., Tract C, County.
Summey, Mary Ann to Summey, George Stephen, Parcel SC Hwy. S-245-284.
Barnette, Sean M. and Barnette, Cheryl to Wood, Avery K., Lot 37, Ph. II, North Lake Sub., $185,000.
TLSS Properties LLC to LTK Properties LLC, Lot 30, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $170,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trustee and Christiana Trust to Wildwood Of The Upstate LLC, Lot 3, Raintree Sub., $86,100.
Lindenthal, Sandra E. to Lindenthal, Sandra E. Trustee and Lindenthal, Sandra E. Revocable Trust and Sandra E. Lindenthal Revocable Trust, Lot 16, Hunt Street.
Mcmahan, John L II and Mc Mahan, John L. II and Mcmahan, Brenda P. and Mc Mahan, Brenda P. to Mcmahan, John L. II and Mc Mahan, John L. II and Mcmahan, Brenda P. and Mc Mahan, Brenda P. and Mcmahan, Angela L .and Mc Mahan, Angela L., Lot 3, Chipley Road.
Special Referee and Lemacks, Jackie P. Jr. Estate and Lemacks, Jackie Pierre Jr. Estate and Jackie P. Lemacks Jr. Estate and Jackie Pierre Lemacks Jr. Estate and Griffin, James M. and Griffin. James Martin to Holland, Tiesha Trustee and Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lot 47, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. III, 2020-CP-24-00978, $155,000.
Livingston, Peter J. to Patel, Mukeshkumar A., Lot 395, Sec. 3, Reigel Plant Sub., $50,000.
Magaha, Jennifer Leigh to Kellett, Robert J., Lot B, Lowell Ave., $77,900.
Maxie, Sammie Lamar and Maxie, Sarah Matthews to Maxie, Gina Wood and Maxie, Scott Elliott and Maxie, Sammie Lamar and Maxie, Sarah Matthews, Lot 56, Roman Acres Sub.
Reynolds, Joye L. By AIF and Wood, Merry R. AIF to N & Q LLC and N And Q LLC, Lot 6, Idlewood Sub., $160,000.
Howard, Matthew E. and Meredith, F. Michael Jr. to Clegg, William and Clegg, Elizabeth M., Lot B, County, $25,000.
Bentley, Jennifer C. to Negron, Madilyn A., Lot 55, Crestview Sub., $155,000.
Wise, Carla A. and Gardner, Pamela W. to Lawrence, Benjamin Mckellar, Lot 295, Greenwood Plant Sub., $55,000.
Kent, Lori K. to Kent, Lori K. and Kent, Jerome B., Lots 61 & 62, Broken Ridge Sub., Ph. II.
Hancock, John R. and Hancock, Joyanna L. to Hancock, John R. and Hancock, Joyanna L., Pt of Lots 3-8 & 3-7 County.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Ferguson, Miriam E., Lot 127, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub., $411,480.
Southern Land Development Corporation to Rylander, Andrew W. and Rylander, Mary L., Lot 8, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Plantation, $26,500.
Timmerman, Alvin F. Jr. to Timmerman, Robert Wesley and Timmerman, Chad Stacy and Timmerman, Alvin F. Jr. and Timmerman, Susan Rebecca, Lot 20, Henry Creswell Tract Sub.
Boatwright, Barbara Jean to Bright Day LLC, Parcels County, $225,000.
David A. Crotts Marketing Inc. and Greenwood Realty And Development to Allison, Mark L., Lot 9-A, Henry Pinson Property Sub., $7,000.
Hayes, Anthony to MCK Development Co. Inc., Lot 172, Newport Ph. 2, Sec. 1, $42,000.
Mcdill Properties LLC and Mc Dill Properties LLC to Shoals Jct LLC, Lot 11, Blk. B, Douglas Featherstone Property.
Wideman, Cameron S. and Wideman, Kristen W. to Pippin, Freddie D., Lots 5 & 6, Blk. 6, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores, $321,500.
Hall, G. W. By AIF and Branyon, Cecelia Renee AIF and Branyon, Cecelia Renee to Donaldson, Daniel Oneal II and Donaldson, Jimiyah O., Lot No. 90, Winding Creek Sub., Ph III, $194,500.
Platt, Stacy Michelle to Salgado, Lilia, Lot 23, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph VI, $102,000.
Hochuli, Anthony C. and Hochuli, Kayla M. to Yang, Su, Lot No. 3, Milford Pines Drive, $253,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Rapp, D. Omega Estate and D, Omega Rapp Estate and Rapp, Canaan K. Per. Rep. to Smith, Ricky, Tax Deed, Lot 17, Blk. M., Highland Forest Sub., $810.99.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Daniel, Lawrence Jr. to Smith Ricky, Tax Deed, Parcel County, $4,910.37.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Tate, Clayton P. and Tate, Beatrice, Estate and Beatrice C. Tate Estate to Smith, Ricky, Tax Deed, Lot A-2 of Lot 1, County, $1,506.75.
Padgett, Carolyn Brake Nicely and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith, Ricky, Pt. of Lots 13 & 14, Henderson, $2,051.83.
Crum, Ryan J. and Crum, Jessica F. to Barnette, Sean M. and Barnette, Cheryl A., Lot No., 104, Forest Hills, $242,425.
Williams, Jackson and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Smith, Ricky, Tax Deed Parcel County, $2,700.02.
Phelps, Joe and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Tyler, Anthony and Salgado, Juvenal, Tax Deed Lots B & C, James Street, $1,401.
Sanders, Robert R. Jr. and Sanders, Lisa M. to Sanders, Robert R. Jr. and Sanders, Lisa M., Lot 5, Nelson And Elliott Street Development.
Culbertson, Carroll P. and Culbertson, Donna C. to Irar Trust Custodian FBO and Steinfeld Allen Acct. 3600425, Lot 46, County, $100,000.
Cowan, David E. Jr. to May, Thomas Dowling and May, Jennifer Cowan, Lot 6, Edgemere Sub., $106,300.
Hartung, Stefan and Hartung, Patricia to Cobb, Paul A. and Cobb, Brenda D., Lots G-3 & G-4, Gatewood Sub., $825,000.
Smith, Byron Walter to Smith, Thessa Goodwin, Lot 56, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub.
Smith, Thessa G. and Smith, Byron W. to Smith, Thessa G. Trustee and Cheryl Nacole Smith Residential Trust and Smith, Cheryl Nacole Residential Trust, Lot 81, Druid Hills Sub.
Collins, Margaret Cork and Cork, John C. Jr. By AIF and Williams, Katherine C. AIF to Williams, Ryan M., Lot 59, County, $4,500.
Culbertson, Randall M. and Culbertson, Kathy Mcdowell to Culbertson, Randall M., Lot 1.01A, Werts Road, $10.
Forbes, Diane M. Estate By Per. Rep. and Diane M. Forbes Estate By Per. Rep. and Spellman, Karen E. Per. Rep. to Bridges, Montgomery A.and Bridges, Leslie A., Lot No. 54, Grand Harbor, Ph. I, $458,000.
Waters, Jennie M. Estate By Per. Rep. and Jennie M. Waters Estate By Per. Rep. and Waters, Tony P. Per. Rep. to Chrisley, Alexis Taylor, Lot 52, Fair Forest Sub., $165,000.
Provision Builders LLC to Guillebeaux, Brittany Nicole and Guillebeaux, Washonda, Lot 18, Wisewood Sub., $145,000.
Bearcat Properties LLC to Brandon, Sloane and Dahlheim, Andrew, Lot 207 And 208, Harborside Sub., $7,000.
Johnson, Lynn Floyd and Massey, Lynn Floyd to Beattie Development LLC, Parcel County, $399,020.
Tauer, James H. and Tauer, Carolyn J. to Short, Edward Scott, Lot No. 72, Patriot Plantation, $99,000.
Nave, John P. to Nave, Caroline R., Lot 27, The Lodge Grounds, 2021-CP-24-00505.
End Poverty Now Inc. to Lee, Terry S. and Mccaudy, Lee Tammi and Lee Tammi Mccaudy, Lots No 87 & 88, Patriot Plantation, $14,000.
Brock, Edith to Wright, Thomas and Rivera, Yohnni, Lot No. 20, Block B., Beckridge Sub., $12,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Lockhart, Ethel N., Lot 51, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $216,620.
Thomason, Samuel Nathan and Thomason, Carol H. to Leonard, Gwendolyn Hoff, Unit 15, Timberwood, $160,000.
Langley, Diane S. to Langley, Diane S. and Bledsoe, Lisa and Bartley, Amy and Stroble, Tara, Lot No. 9, Hunters Creek Plantation, Section U.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Villafuerte, Marisol Magana and Magana, Villafuerte Marisol and Ortiz Manuel, Villicana and Villicana, Ortiz Manuel, Tract 12, Cook Road, $19,500.
Harbuck, Curtis W. and Harbuck, Cynthia to Alvarez, Sergio and Loggins, Haley, Lot 8, Laurel Ridge Sub, $182,500.
Henderson, Ashley to Sidwell, Steven C. Trustee and Sidwell, Steven C. Revocable Family Trust and Steven C. Sidwell Revocable Family Trust and Sidwell, Shawn O Revocable Family Trust and Shawn O Sidwell Revocable Family Trust and Sidwell, Shawn O Trustee, Lot 167, Pucketts Ferry Pointe Road, $371,900.
Nash, Karen to BL Family Reality Group LLC, Lot 135, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Pointe Sub., $10,000.
Pruitt, Kayla N. and Pruitt, Cody T. to Pruitt, Eliza L. and Pruitt, Olivia A. and Pruitt, Nolan G. and Pruitt, Kayla N. Trustee FBO and Pruitt, Cody T. Trustee FBO, Tract A, County.
Ballentine, Mark D, and Ballentine, Giovanna to Ballentine, Mark D. and Ballentine, Giovanna and Ballentine, Kaleb M. and Ballentine, Makayla L., Parcel 2, Pickens Creek Road, $0.
Cox, Ann W. to Cox, Ann W. and Wypasek, Angela, Lot 10-B, Oxford Creek Townhouses.
Beard, Cody Alan and Beard, Kayla Rene to Rodriguez, Rene, Lot County, $219,750.
MCK Development Company Inc. to Hunt, Barron Sarah and Barron, Sarah Hunt and Barron, Brad Edward, Lot 6, Champion Green, Ph. I, $357,500.
Stover, David W. and Stover, Jean C. to Stover, David W. and Stover, Jean C., Lot 24, Terrapin Pointe Sub.
Mcmahon, Howard Robert Per. Rep. and Mc Mahon, Howard Robert Per. Rep. and Mcmahon, Judith A. Estate and Judith A. Mc Mahon Estate and Judith A. Mcmahon Estate and Mc Mahon, Judith A. Estate to Wade, Kenda Haltiwanger, Lot 16, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. VI $99,000.
Rakes, Michael Spencer to Rakes, Michael Spencer Trustee and Rakes, Carie Tipton Trustee and Rakes Revocable Family Trust, Lot 7, Bradford Place.
Rakes, Michael Spencer to Rakes, Michael Spencer Trustee and Rakes, Carie Tipton Trustee and Rakes Family Revocable Trust, Lot D-70, County & Lot 61 Gatewood Sub.
Darby, Andrew S. and Darby, Ashley J. to MCK Rental Properties LLC, Lot, Backwater Road, $35,000.
Edwards, Jamie L. Trustee and Hannah, Stanley A. Irrevocable Trust and Stanley A. Hannah Irrevocable Trust to Edwards, Eric J., Unit 11, Phase I, Gracecourt Townhouses.
Edwards, Jamie L. Trustee and Hannah, Stanley A. Irrevocable Trust and Stanley A. Hannah Irrevocable Trust to Edwards, Jamie L., Lot Or Unit 7, Ph. 2, Grace Court.
Tommie, Jean S. Estate By Per. Rep. and Jean S. Tommie Estate By Per. Rep. and Tommie, Dannie Per. Rep. and Christensen, Elizabeth T. Per. Rep. to Lafrancis, Haley D. and La Francis, Haley D., Parcel County, $165,000.
Anderson, Edith Arthuretta Holmes and Holmes, Anderson Edith Arthuretta to Anderson, Richard and Anderson, Richard W., Parcel Promised Land Section.,
Forfeited Land Commission to Smith, Ricky, Play Area No. 1, Country Homes Sub., $150.
Forfeited Land Commission to Smith, Ricky, Play Area No. 2, Country Homes Sub., $150.
Forfeited Land Commission to Smith, Ricky, Play Area No. 3, Country Homes Sub., $150.