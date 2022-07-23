Perkins, Ramie to Johnson, Linda S., Parcel 5-A County.
Suggs, Robert S. to Suggs, Robert S. and Suggs, Shirley S. and Sugggs, Michael Ray, Lot 170, Harris Plant Sub.
Moore, L. Darrell and Smith, Kimerli M. and Jones, Kimerli M. to Jones, Kimerli M. and Jones, Richard, Lots 24 & 25, J. E. Gunter Property Sub.
Stevenson, Elizabeth D. to Stevenson, Travis Brown Jr., Lots B & C, County And Lot 50, Cherokee Hills.
Mitchum, Jeffrey E. to Crescent Homes LLC, Lot 14, Ph. II, Kathwood Sub.
Sutton, Elena Kay to Sutton, Elena Kay Trustee and Elena Kay Sutton Marital Trust Agreement and Sutton, Elena Kay Marital Trust Agreement and Sutton, Elena Kay, Lot 4, Flatwood Road.
Blue Heron House LLC to Cove Vibez LLC, Lot County.
Cove Vibez LLC to Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W., Strip Of Land County,
Brazill, Gina S. to Curry, Ontario and Curry, Rae Kima and Curry, Raekima, Lot 65, Roman Acres Sub., $330,000.
Bowen, Kenneth E. and Trautman, Christy Cheek to Sullivan, Curtis A. and Crawford, James Cleveland and Crawford, Dolly Faye, Lot, Main Street, $125,000.
Willard, Linda E. to San, Selena, Parcel, County, $170,000.
Funke, Margaret E. to Barnette, Payne Henderson Jr. and Arbogast, Barnette Erica Anne and Barnette, Erica Anne Arbogast, Lots 59 & 60, And Lots C & D, Henrietta Heights Sub., $640,000.
Gaflhey, Kathryn M. and Dunton, Elizabeth P. to Mackin, Daniel C. and Mackin, Kaylyn Leigh Ann, Lot 7, Druid Hills Sub., $279,000.
Crooks, Marion B. Jr. Estate and Marion B. Crooks Jr. Estate and Crooks, Mary Ann Lawson Per. Rep. to Crooks M. Brabham III, Lots C & B, County.
Elmore, Zachery Demond and Elmore, Zackery Demond to Elmore, Zackery Demond and Settles, Juanita and Elmore, Donald Kinte, Lot 32, Ruben Williams Property, Lots 44 & 45, North And Lot B County.
Mccarty, Tracy L. and Mc Carty, Tracy L. to Mc Carty, Daniel C. and Mccarty, Daniel C. and Wall, Rebecca May and Dannenmaier, Katie Lyn and Mccarty, Jacob Charles and Mc Carty, Jacob Charles and Mccarty, Benjamin Robert and Mc Carty, Benjamin Robert, Lot 69, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II.
TM Properties LLC to Lewis, Kalesha Shanea, Lot 44, Emerald Place Sub., $202,000.
Brown, Samuel Jr. to Brown, Joseph Carmichael, Lot 50, Terra Villa Sub.
WAJM LLC to JNB enterprises LLC, New Lot B, County, $80,000.
Fisher, Christopher R. and Fisher, Laura A. to Love, Mark A. and Love, Vanessa D., Lots 95 & 96, Forest Hills Sub., $339,900.
Watts, William Henry Jr. to Watts, Wilma and Starks, Roxie and Rapp, Connie and Craft, Alazh, Lot 34, Edgefield Heights Sub.
Butler, Marion B. and Butler, E. Bryan and Smith, Sherry B. to Butler, E. Bryan and Allen, Claywell F., Lot No. 63, JC Cork Sr. Estate.
Lollis, Ruby Mae Ashley and Lollis, Timothy James and Lollis, Julie Mccall and Lollis, James Dean to Butler, Marion B. and Butler, E. Bryan and Smith, Sherry B., Lots Nos. 3 And 4, J.F. Greene Property And Lot 0.5A County, $20,000.
Giles, Michael Scott to Giles, Mary O. and Giles, Bailey Scott and Giles, Jadia Devin, Parcel County.
Giles, Nora G and Kidd, Merrie Elizabeth Giles and Giles, Mary O. and Giles, Bailey Scott and Giles, Jadia Devin to Kidd, Merrie Elizabeth Giles, Parcel County.
Giles, Michael Scott to Giles, Mary O. and Giles, Jadia Devin and Giles, Bailey Scott, Lot Fredericks Road.
Giles, Nora G. and Kidd, Merrie Elizabeth Giles and Giles, Mary O. and Giles, Bailey Scott and Giles, Jadia Devin to Giles, Mary O., Lot, Fredericks Road.
Giles, Bailey Scott to Kidd, Chester Walton V. and Kidd, Tyler Scott and Giles, Isiah Gregory and Giles, Karlie Isabella, Lot 24-26, U.S. Hwy. 25.
Poore, Cindy Nelson to Davis, Wesley Cole, Lot No. 33, Northcrest Sub., $200,000.
Mcdaniel, Matthew F. III and Mc Daniel, Matthew F. III and Mcdaniel, Susanne B. and Mc Daniel, Susanne B. to Judd, Daniel R. and Judd, Julie A, Lot 7, Stoney Point Sub. Known As Spyglass, $50,000.
Henchy, Michele Ann to Mohammadi, Mehdi Nadir, Lots No. 34 And 35, Summer Pointe On Lake Greenwood.
BL Family Reality Group LLC to Wright, Kelsey C., Unit 4-D, Fox Hollow Horizontal Property Regime, $60,000.
Puckle, John N. to Puckle, Denise G., Lots 11, 6 & 10, Chestnut Farms.
Puckle, Denise G. to Anderson, Hollie and Mccauley, Terry G. and Mc Cauley, Terry G. and Mccauley, Brenda P. and Mc Cauley, Brenda P., Lot 11, Chestnut Farms, $30,000.
Mccray, David Wayne and Mc Cray, David Wayne and Mccray, John Franklin and Mc Cray, John Franklin and Mccray, Ted Rhea and Mc Cray, Ted Rhea to Cosentini, Gianna Sherwood, Lot No. 81, Augusta Fields, Section 2, $195,000.
White, Christopher Roland and White, Alexandra Catherine to Sherwood, George, Lot Ridgewood Sub., Sect. Two, Page 2, $345,000.
Mercury Funding LLC to Lordemann, Walter S. and Lordemann, Darla Dee, Lot 34, Creekside Sub. Sec II, Ph. II, $215,000.
Ashley, Robert Chris and Wood, Lori M. to K & D Enterprises Of Greenwood LLC and K And D Enterprises Of Greenwood LLC, Pt Lot 14, Green Acres Sub., No. 2, $50,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Mingyu, Park and Rogers, Raney C., Lot 14, Cedarbrooke Sub., $339,600.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Price, Justin C. and Price, Kayla A., Lots 1 And 1-A, Cobblestone West Sub., $277,750.
Round Two LLC to Rushton, John Lee II, Parcels, Watts Bridge Road, $249,900.
Jared P. Tavernier Holding LLC to Tavernier, Jared P. and Tavernier, Kayla Peterson, Tracts 1 & 2 County.
Stewart, Timothy H. and Hayes, Anthony J. to Gaffney, Kathryn M., Lots 23 & 24, Druid Hills Sub., $341,500.
Bhochhibhoya, Amir K. and Ghimire, Pragya S. to Shemereko, Nikolay Nikolayevich and Shemereko, Valentina Nikolaevna, Lot 20, Ammonwood Sub., $267,000.
Tallent, Keenan W. II and Tallent, Heather M. to Tallent, Keenan W. II, Lot D-43, Gatewood Sub., 2020-Dr-24-530.
Patrick, David Michael Trustee and Patrick, Linda Irene Trustee and Patrick Family Trust to Sherard, Trudy G., Lot/Unit 119, Orchard Park Sub, $230,000.
Stewart, Tomasina H. and Stewart, Thomasina H. to Stewart, Tomasina H. and Williams, Joshua Isaiah, Lot Hospital Street & Lot County.
Stewart, Tomasina Hill and Stewart, Thomasina Hill to Stewart, Tomasina Hill and Williams, Joshua Isaiah, Parcels County.
KHCT Barkwood LLC to Andrews, Charles J. and Andrews, Kristen, Lots 37 & 38, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II, $20,000.
Andrews, Charles J. to Andrews, Charles J. and Andrews, Kristen, Lot 38, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II And 2006 Clayton Mobile Home.
Floyd, Ethel M. to Kemp, Debra S. and Floyd, Ethel M., Lot 33, Wellington Green Sub. & Parcels County.
Thomas, Richard W. and Thomas, Lindsay T. to Thomas, Richard W. Sr. and Thomas, Lindsay T., Lot 31, Ph. I, Canterbury Sub.
Baglyos, Alex P. and Neal, Denise Y. to Konsek, John D., Lot 53, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $379,900.
Coumas, James M. to Coumas, James M. and Coumas, Rhonda W., Lot 23, Summer Pointe On Lake Greenwood.
Jameson Rental LLC to Parra, Victor H., Lot 45, Ph. I, Stoney Point Sub., $18,500.
Gambrell, Jennie Olivia to Moseley, Barbara Ann, Lot Laurel Road.
Terry, Deborah and Downey Alesia and Thompson, Bonnie Michelle and Falls, Allison Brooke C. and Baughman, Danielle Rene T. and Cooper, David Eugene to Thompson, Eugene M., Lot 54, Spring Valley Sub.
Special Referee and Campbell, Bonnie and Marshall, Carolyn and Parker, Harry Jr. and Adams, James and Campbell James and Parker, Katonya and Hill, Lawanna and Campbell, Lawrence Jr. to Bowser, Joshua L., Parcels County., 2020-CP-24-00098, $105,001.
White, Beverly to White, Tawanda G. and White, Sherman D. and White, Beverly, Lot 35, WP Corley Estate Property.
Smith, James E. to Day, Magin, Lots 3 & 4, Circle Drive, $40,000.
Alewine, John W. and Alewine, John W. AIF and Alewine, John David By AIF to Chalaire, Justo, Lots 1 & 2, Kay Tract Sub., $185,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Cos, Jaime, Manuel Sitavi and Sitavi, Ingrid Patricia and Sitavi, Cos Jaime Manuel, Lot 74, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $257,490.
Tjemsland, Leah Anne By AIF and Tjemsland, Kristian By AIF and Holmes, Steven Larry AIF to MTRAX LLC, Lot 27, Greenwood Plant Sub., $100,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc, to Reinhardt, Jo Anne, Lot 3, Eighteen Queens Court, $322,200.
Garcia, Jose R. and Garcia, Ada I. to Garcia, Jose R. and Garcia, Baltazar Jose and Baltazar, Jose Garcia and Garcia, Ada I., Tract 6, County.
Cates, Minnie B. to Ginn, Kenny and Ginn, Jennifer, Lot No. 5, Section 4, Piedmonte Pointe And Easement, $40,000.
Hunter, Shirley and Wardlaw, Angie and Wardlaw, Travis T. and Norman, Mary Lucy H. and Johnson, Mary Elizabeth to Hackett, Edward Jr., Lot Pearle Street.
Grand South Bank to Cox Construction Services LLC, Lot C, County, $130,000.
W. J. Capital Partners LLC to Bradley, John W., Lot 270, Sec. I, Riegel Textile Corporation.
Woodard, Robbie C. to Woodard, James E., Parcels County.