WEC 99D 39 LLC to Harikunj Inc., Parcel County, $3,786,000.
Baylor, Marion E. and Baylor, Corrietta Y. and Baylor, Willie James Jr. to Baylor, Marion L., Pt. of Lots 8 And 9 of W.P. Watkins Property And Pt of Lot B Elsie Drive, $1,200.
Griffin, Bernard to Baylor, Marion L., Pt. of Lots 8 And 9 of W.P. Watkins Property And Pt of Lot B, Elsie Drive.
Schosky, Judith C. to Funke, Margaret E. and Funke, John and Funke,Sara M., Lots 12 & 13, French Village At Stoney Point, $374,900.
Laxgg LLC to Stewart, Carr Connie S. and Carr, Connie S. Stewart and Garrison, Robert D., Lot No. 9, Walnut Heights Sub., $239,900.
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Robert T. Bailey Roth IRA to Adams, Michael Shannon, Lot 5 And Lot 6 Kate Fowler Road And Lot No 278, Phase VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $110,000.
Stewart, Yashika and Wilson, Yashika Latoi to Stewart, Yashika and Stewart, John, Lot No. 4, Kensington Sub.
Smith, Stephanie Adams to Anderson, Anna Karen and Anderson, Michael, Lot No. 9, Owen Bros. Property, $190,000.
Dibona, Nicholas G. to Lab LLC, Lots, County, $172,500.
Gallman, John H. By AIF and Bullard, Iris B. AIF to 774 Pioneer Exchange Accommodation Titleholder LLC, Lot 144, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph II, $649,900.
Faulks, Jody R. to Faulks Timothy and Faulks, Timothy S. and Faulks, Alisa Dawn, Parcel 7.3A, County.
Bennett, Cynthia Michelle to Taylor, Jodie, Unit 13, Green Pointe Horizontal Property Regime, Ph. II, $145,900.
Centerfield Properties of SC LLC to Crawford, Jonathan and Brown, Ruth C. B., Pt .Lot 12, Winding Creek Sub., Ph I, $230,000.
Langley, Adam to Langley, Warren and Langley, Jayn, Lot 11, Pucketts Ferry.
Skidmore, Amber Paige to Skidmore, Amber Paige and Skidmore, Hunter William, Lot No. 295, Section I, Mathews Plant Sub.
Franks, Harrison Lee to Partain, Hope, Parcel County.
Karp, Jeffrey R. and Karp, Mary Ann to Karp, Jeffrey R. Trustee and Jeffrey R. Karp Revocable Declaration Of Trust and Karp, Jeffrey R. Revocable Declaration Of Trust and Karp, Mary Ann Trustee and Karp, Mary Ann Revocable Declaration Of Trust and Mary Ann Karp Revocable Declaration Of Trust, Lot No. 38, Summer Pointe On Lake Greenwood.
Hamlett, C. Darrell to Hamlett, Lisa L., Lot 7, County.
Hamlett, C. Darrell to Hamlett, Lisa Ann and Hamlett Lisa L., Parcel 17.960A, County.
Hamlett, C. Darrell to Hamlett, Lisa Ann and Hamlett Lisa L., Lots A, B & C, County.
H2M2 LLC to Sotelo, Rene, Lot, Abney Street, $60,000.
Miner, Barry and Miner, Janice and Miner, Barry S. to Koober Commercials LLC, Parcels County, $685,000.
Belk Inc. to Greenwood 20972 LLC, Parcel County, $575,000.
Devore, Vernon C. and Devore, Jody W. to Brazill, Gina, Lot/Unit G-1 & Adjacent Patio Windsor Oak Townhouses, Ph. II, $205,000.
Eppley, Eugenia C. Estate and Eugenia C. Eppley Estate and Gilliam, Janice C. Per. Rep. to Mcduffie, Beverly C. and Mc Duffie, Beverly C., Lot 18, Hampton Trace Sub., $190,000.
Anderson, Harla J. to Kline, Janet A., Lot No. 115, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Moore, Leonard Darrell to Smith, Austin Bradford, Tract 2, County.
Moore, Leonard Darrell to Smith, Olivia Grace, Tract B, Containing 18.69A Fronts Along Julian Road.
Moore, Darrell to Smith, Austin Bradford, Parcel County.
Ramsey, William A. and Ramsey, Kimberly A. to Mohrmann, Joey, Parcel County, $280,000.
Smith, Samuel D. to Hitt, Danny R. and Hitt, Dorothy J., Lot 35, Calvary Trail - Sec. 3, also included CMH Manu. Home With Serial No. Cap018388tnab, $80,000.
Fletcher, Brenda K. Reese and Fletcher, Hill Brenda and Hill, Brenda Fletcher to Nguyen, Cindy Thi, Lot, Oak Avenue, $50,000.
Derrick, Wendy S. to Derrick, Dayton and Hopkins, Darby, Lot, Daniel Road, $40,000.
RWG Holdings LLC to Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design Llc, Lot No. 193, Stoney Point Sub.
Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC to Abernathy, Joseph B. and Abernathy, Michelle, Lot No. 193, Stoney Point Sub., $490,720.53.
Miner, Barry and Miner, Janice and Miner, Barry S. to Koober LLC, Parcels County, $6,702,127.66.
Kirk, Tammy M. to Kirk, Tammy M. and Kirk, Kenneth, Lot 54, Saddle Hill Sub., Phase III And Lot 101, Phase II The Cottages At Palmetto Crossing And Lot 102, Phase I The Cottages At Palmetto Crossing.
David A. Crotts Marketing Inc. and Greenwood Realty And Development Inc. to Allison, Mark L., Lot 76, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $17,300.
BL Family Reality Group LLC to Dolshette Way Construction Group LLC, Lot 69, Phase I, Section II, Stoney Point Sub.
Hughes, Kenneth L. and Hughes, Jennifer M. to Hughes, Kenneth Lee Trustee and Hughes, Jennifer Margaret Trustee and Hughes Family 2008 Revocable Living Trust, Lot No. 160, Stoney Point Sub.
96 CP II LLC to 96 CP V LLC, Buildings #3 & #4, Middleton Place, Units H and I of Thornbrook And Parcel County.
Hetzel, Cathy E. to Parker, Amanda E., Lot 2, Blk. Z, Avalon Townhomes, $140,000.
Walker, William R. and Walker, Donna E. to Walker, William Rodgers and Walker, Donna Rowland, Lot 15, Wideman Property Sub.
Hutchens, Eric to Hutchens, Eric Dale and Hutchens, Teresa Lynn, Lot 9, Blk. A, Kimbrook Sub.
Turner, Linda H. to Turner, Linda H. and Turner, Donald Wayne Jr. and Mccutcheon, Melissa Turner and Mc Cutcheon, Melissa Turner, Lot 19, Woodbury Place Sub.
Burton, Keith Thomas and Burton, Steven H. to Smith, Shantell Elizabeth, Lot 54-A, Laurel Hill Sub. & Lot County, $50,000.
Chandler, Thomas N. and Chandler, Thomas Nathaniel to Chandler, Barbara B., Lot 128, Belle Meade Sub.
Radcliffe, Arthur H. to Pinckney, Matthew Perry, Lot D-84, Gatewood Sub., $383,000.
Wildwood Of The Upstate LLC to Truman, Athena, Lot 3, Raintree Sub., $81,700.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Hagadone, Margaret and Visneau, Robert Sr., Lot 139, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $272,490.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Anderson, Jozette, Lot 141, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $273,990.
Moon, Forrest to Smith, Eulanda, Lots 66 & 67, Redwood St.
Whitt, Kristi L. Per. Rep. and Maria V. Norris Estate and Norris, Maria V. Estate to Dreamers Properties LLC, Lot, Burnett Road, $53,000.
Whitehead, Gloria B. Per. Rep. and Stewart, Harold H. Estate and Harold H. Stewart Estate to Mcfaddin, Michael Ray and Mcfaddin, Melissa Anne and Mcfaddin, Skyler Banks and Mc Faddin, Michael Ray and Mc Faddin, Melissa Anne and Mc Faddin, Skyler Banks, Lot 132, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $95,000.
Craatz, Marvin and Craatz, Laurie to Butsko, Douglas Jr., Lot SC Hwy. 246, $80,000.
Johns Creek Development LLC to Johns Creek Holdings LLC, Parcel County, $840,000.