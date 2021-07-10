Pfeiffer, James A. to Chakraborty, Shubhra, Lot No. 12 & Lot No. 13, Club Pointe Sub. at Gatewood, $375,000.
Merritt, Branda S. to Dorn, Joseph Travis III and Randall, Rebecca Jane, Lot 3, County, $272,000.
Farmer, Danny R. to Roberts, Carol J., Lot 25, Sunrise Circle Sub., $65,000.
Greenway, Crystal to Mcelrath, John G. and Mcelrath, Shane B. and Mc Elrath, John G. and Mc Elrath, Shane B., Lot A, West Cambridge Ave., $10,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Welton, Janina C., Lot 111, Milford Pines, Ph. II, $230,390.
Phil R. Floyd Revocable Trust and Floyd. Phil R. Revocable Trust and Countybank Trustee to Johnson, Lynn Floyd, Parcel County.
Countybank Trustee and Floyd, Phil R. Revocable Deed Of Trust and Phil R. Floyd Revocable Deed Of Trust to Floyd, Charles, Parcels County.
Countybank Trustee and Floyd, Phil R. Revocable Deed Of Trust and Phil R. Floyd Revocable Deed Of Trust to Floyd, Philip R. Jr. Trustee and Floyd, Philip R. Jr. Revocable Trust and Philip R. Floyd Jr. Revocable Trust and Stoney, Lillian Floyd and Floyd, Selina, Parcels County.
Macmillan, Donald T. Jr. and Mac Millan, Donald T. Jr. to Omalley, Joseph P. Jr. and O Malley, Joseph P. Jr., Lot No. 12 of Section C, Hunter’s Creek Plantation Sub., $324,000.
Abercrombie, Danny to Sanders, Reginald Lee, Lots 550-B & 550-C, West Fleming Street, $1,500.
American Advisors Group to Butler, Brian Madison Trustee and Butler, Brian Madison Revocable Trust Agreement and Brian, Madison Butler Revocable Trust Agreement, Lot 71, Belle Meade Sub., $70,000.
Fish, Gerri Sue and Smith, Jeffrey Lyle and Smith, Vivian Sue to Smith, Granger T., Unit 130, Abbey Court Condominiums, $117,000.
Hollingsworth, Ashley Warren to Smith, Elizabeth Warren, Lot County.
Patrick, William B. Jr. Trustee and Patrick, Lucille B. Living Trust and Lucille B. Patrick Living Trust to Chrjapin, Dorais Kelly and Dorais, Kelly Chrjapin and Dorais, Eric, Parcel D, County. $107,910.
Reid. Mike to Hanna, David A. and Hanna, Bonnie L., Lot 9, Olive Mill Section I, $9,000.
Sales, Cora S. to Turner, Audrey M. and Turner, Garrett F., Lot 6-B and Lot 1.626A County, $9,000.
Moody, Mack Harvey to Howard, Belinda Jane and Calhoun, Lesley Ann, Parcel County.
Wilson, Jennifer and Wilson, Chad to Hawthorne, Donald H. and Hawthorne, Tracey S., Pt. Lot 29 Sand Shore Sub., $540,000.
Hughes, Richard H. and Gainer, Martina M. to Hawes, Larry D., Lot 81, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. I, $240,000.
Shockley, Edwin J. and Shockley, Sheila to Jones, Robin Ginn, Lot 12, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph I, $22,000.
Stidham, Ronald P. to Greene, Patricia O. and Greene, Harry D., Lot 4, Blk. 4, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores Sub., $24,400.
Bayne, Anna Catlin to Simchon, David, Lot D, County, $120,000.
Carter, Daisy Mae to Carter, Charles L. and Fisher, Stephanie and Young Toi and Williams, Maurice, Lot, Eve Street.
Bailey, Robert IRA and Robert Bailey IRA and Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO to Cissell, Kelly L. Powell and Cissell, John R., Lot 49, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $120,000.
London, Heather and Brunges, Heather and London, Joseph to De Matos, Ross Lane and Matos, Ross Lane De, Parcel County With Easements, $180,000.
Kidd, Heyward to Kidd, Heyward B. and Kidd, Susan D., Parcel County, $0.
Timmerman, Keith Douglas and Timmerman, Mark Tracy and Timmerman, Todd Stacy and Boswell, Amber to Loggins, Dillard C. and Loggins, Theresa H., Lot No. 83, Augusta Fields, Section 2., with drainage easement, $156,200.
Wood, Carrie to Butler, Robert W. and Butler, Betty P., Lot 22, Eagle’s Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $32,500.
Southern Land Development Corporation to O Kelly, Tonya Long and O Kelly, James Kevin and Okelly, Tonya Long and Okelly, James Kevin, Lot 18, Eighteen Queens Court.
Bentley, Susan S. to Morales, Oscar Martinez and Martinez, Morales Oscar and Garcia, Zayuri Reyes and Reyes Garcia, Zayuri, Lot 74, Grendel Mill Sub., $35,000.
Lovette, Ryan H. and Lovette, Darlene O to Lovette, Ryan H. and Lovette, Darlene O., Parcel Briarwood Road.
Mitchell, Jerald Todd and Special Referee to Williams, Ellis L., Lots 22 & 23, East Cambridge Heights Sub., 2020-CP-24-01059, $91,000.
Swanigan, David M. and Swanigan, Jody A. to Swanigan, David M. and Swanigan, Jody A. and Regan, Joseph and Regan, Kathryn, Unit 127, Orchard Park Sub.
Ginn, Mary Ann Per. Rep. and Hall, Pamela Sue Estate and Pamela Sue Hall Estate to Glenn, Katherine G., Lot 87, Panola Plant Sub., $88,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Reed, Ariel Justine and Reed, Samuel Douglas, Lot 32, Milford Pines Sub., Ph II, $243,490.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Wells, Lynne Marie and Wells, Daisy S., Lot 34, Milford Pines Sub., Ph II, $226,990.
Olson, Donald C. and Olson, Barbara A. to Olson, Donald C. and Olson, Barbara A. and Butzer, Deanna L. Olson, Lot No. 22 The Eleven Acres & Lot 23 The Eleven Acres, $0.
Able, Thomas Walker Sr. to Able, Denise S. and Able, Tonya and Able, Thomas W. Jr., Lot 287, Ninety Six Plant.
Rakes, James Michael to Rakes, Michael Spencer Trustee and Rakes, James Michael Revocable Trust and James Michael Rakes Revocable Trust, Parcels County.
Bradberry, Patricia W. to Chadwick, James and Chadwick Tina, Lot 6, Tract B, North Fall Acres Sub., $155,900.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots 38, 39, 131 & 132 Milford Pines Sub., Ph III, $195,600.
Flying Crown LLC to Strawn, Charles Wesley and Strawn, T. J., Lots 26 & 27, Cambridge Heights Sub. And Water Line Rights.
Steely, Michael L. and Oliver, Sarah E. to Uni Rent Properties Inc. and Unirent Properties Inc., Lot 40, Harris Plant Sub., $0.
Cannon, Jason E. III and Cannon, Stacie A. to Calvary Home Repairs LLC, Lot 26, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $100,000.
Haston, Mary Frances By AIF and Haston, Kevin Dean AIF to Jester, Victoria I. and Perkins, Travis L., Lot No. 63, C. L. Wells Sub., $82,500.
Okelly, James Kevin By AIF and O Kelly, James Kevin By AIF and Okelly, Tonya Long AIF and O Kelly, Tonya Long AIF and Okelly, Tonya Long and O Kelly, Tonya Long to Phillips, Jeffrey Allen and Phillips, Alethea Gurley, Lot No. 18 Of Eighteen Queens Court, $161,000.
RWD Rental Properties LLC to LYS8820 Revocable Living Trust, Existing Foundation Building 5, Middleton Place, $235,000.
Kingsmore, Michael G. to Harris, Phillip B and Harris, Julie C., Tract 2, County, $90,000.
Gunnells Rentals LLC to Armstrong, Diane Patricia, Lots 12 & 13 In Block No. 4, Unit 1, Greenwood Shores & 1974 Mobile Home, $45,000.
Gunnells, Barney By AIF and Gunnells, Barney Ellis By AIF and Gunnells, Gwen and Gunnells, Gwendolyn B. and Gunnells, Gwendolyn B. AIF to Armstrong, Diane Patricia, Lot 21, Blk. 4, Unit 1, Greenwood Shores Sub., $2,000.
Ramos, Pamela Jane and Ramos P. J. to Godfrey, Samuel C., Lot 0.72A, Hwy 25 N., $55,000.
Williams, Bobbie Jean to Hilltop Groceries LLC, Lots 54 & 55, Washington Heights Sub., $24,000.
Bryant, Tommie J. Jr. and Bryant, Audrey M. to Bryant, Tommie J. Jr. Trustee and Bryant, Audrey M. Trustee and Tommie J. Bryant Jr. Revocable Trust and Bryant, Tommie J. Jr., Revocable Trust and Bryant, Audrey M. Revocable Trust and Audrey M. Bryant Revocable Trust, Parcel, Old Laurens Hwy.
Rogers, Mitchell F. to Rogers, Katherine Mcduffie and Rogers, Mitchell F., Tract 3, Maggie Weeks Estate.
Hurt Holdings LLC to Martinez, Juana Alfonso and Martinez, Emiliano Gonzales and Alfonso Martinez Juana and Gonzales Martinez Emiliano, Lots 13 & 13-A, Maplewood Sub., $70,000.
Smith, Vivian to Edwards, Dakota, Lots, County, $55,000.
Holmes, Edith Reynolds to Anderson, Edith Holmes, Parcel County.
Rogers, Katherine Mcduffie to Rogers, Katherine Mcduffie and Rogers, Mitchell F. Lot 28, Jennings Property & Lot 30, Jennings Avenue.
Lenyear, Helen and Turner, Isaac Jr. to Turner, Steve, Lot, County.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Davis, Mark, Lot 50, Cottages at Emerald Farm, $202,650.
Hemphill, Roy R. to Kirksey West LLC, Tract A, County.
Stark, Jean J. to Stark, Stephen H. and Stark, Stuart L. and Stark, Jean J., Lot A-65, Gatewood Sub.
Luker, Margaret M. to Sherbert, Gerald L., Lot 441, Sec. 3, Riegel Plant Sub., $40,000.
Sanders, Thomas L. and Sanders, Louise F. to Talbott, Joseph Collins and Talbott, Alice Corrington, Lots County, $465,000.
Weeks, Milford A. Estate and Milford A. Weeks Estate and Guerin, Casey Weeks Per. Rep. to Philipkosky, Thomas G. and Philipkosky, Rebecca A., Lot 35, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $747,500.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Coon, Jordan M. and Coon, Brandy L., Lot 18, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $262,095.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Robinson, Latoya N., Lot 24, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $224,490.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Robinson, Krystal, Lot 26, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $212,750.
Corporate Communications International Inc. to Schwartz, Stephen and Schwartz, Amy, Lot 15-C, Dalewood Estates, $330,000.
Sicilia, Bethany Jones Trustee and Bethany, Jones T. U A and Jones, Bethany T. U A to Umberger, Michael G. and Umberger, Jodie D., Lot 21, Summer Pointe Lake Greenwood, $170,000.
Miller, James F. and Miller, J. F. to Landers, Anne Marie Major and Miller, Marie and Miller, James Derrick and Duchene, Denise, Lots 3-B & 4-B Mccombs Sub.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Robinson, Damain R., Lot 22, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $236,650.
Leake, Sarah Adams to Morse, Patsy and Adams, John Larry, Lot 59, Terra Villa Sub.
Morse, Patsy to Adams, John Larry, Lot 59, Terra Villa Sub.