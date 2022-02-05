Dordal, Matthew Eric to Dordal, Matthew Eric and Dordal, Jena Livingston, Lot 74, Sec. I, Ph. II, Creekside Sub.
Long, Vivian Marie to Long, Robert Eric, Lot 28, Glendale Heights Sub.
Mango, Louis A. and Mango, Pamela D. to Hargette, John W. and Hargette, Elizabeth A., Lot 46, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation & Lot County, $1,050,000.
Glazier, Glenn E. to Cox, Robert Odell II and Cox, Cynthia Bliss, Pt. Lot 14 Lakeside Heights Sub. & 1984 Chadwi Mobile Home.
Knestrick, Robert F. to Knestrick, Beverly A., Pt. Lot 8 County.
Cotten, Charles Robert III and Steifle, Lesa K. and Cotten, Lesa Steifle to Evans, Thomas Wayne Jr. and Evans, Crystal Vines, Lot 21, Westgate Sub., $235,000.
Mcdonald, Morgan Faith and Mc Donald, Morgan Faith to Mcdonald, Charles Jr. and Mc Donald, Charles Jr., Lot 5-B, North Acres Road.
Reeder, Mike to Mcdonald, Charles K. Jr. and Mc Donald, Charles K. Jr., Lots County, $1,500.
Provan, Mary W. to Provan, Henry Walker, Lot, Old Cambridge Road.
Cichon, Wayne Walter and Cichon, Nancy Joanne to Younce, Katherine Y. and Younce, William E., Lot 98, Harborside Sub., $10,000.
Holloway, Rodney to Farmer Enterprise of SC LLC, Lot, Hackett Stree.,
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 45, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction, Inc., Lot 44, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Properties LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 43, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 42, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 41, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 40, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 39, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 38, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 37, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 46, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Matthews, Robert Shapleigh to Matthew,s Emily G., Lot 128, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II.
Edwards, Malcolm W. and Edwards, Ann G. to Van, Nguyen Tram and Tran, Thuytram and Nguyen, Tram Van, Lot 13, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $52,000.
Anderson, Gwen R. to A. P. Neal Construction Inc., Lots 28 & 29, A. L. Milling Property, $1,080,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Pape, Kenneth Jr., Lot 75, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $261,990.
Kazee, Laura Smith to Kazee, David M., Parcel 7.28A County.
Williams, Virgil to Williams, Jacqueline V., Parcels County.
Redd, Charles W. and Redd, Mary G. to Redd, Charles W. Trustee and Redd, Mary G. Trustee and Charles W. Redd Trust and Redd, Charles W. Trust and Redd, Mary Gruber Trust and Mary Gruber Redd Trust, Lot 6, County.
Vivian, Sammy E Estate By Per. Rep. and Sammy E. Vivian Estate By Per. Rep. and Vivian, Vivian N. Estate By Per. Rep. and Vivian N. Vivian Estate By Per. Rep. and Cline, Sharon Barnett Per. Rep. to Paige, Benjamin P. and Paige, Della, Lot No. 121, Wellington Green Sub., Sec. II, $225,000.
Haynes, Joseph C. and Haynes, Paula B. to Goldman, Joshua L., Parcel County with Perpetual Easement, $15,000.
Hinton, Dakota T. and Hinton, Diana E. to Hinton, Dakota T. and Hinton, Diana E., Lot No. 25, Woodlawn Sub.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Clark Ruby C., Lot 20, Goldbrook Acres, Ph. 2, $17,200.
Atlantic Coast Properties LCc and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc., to Hendley, Isiah, Lot 93, Sec. 8, Belle Oaks Sub., $17,900.
Hill, April D. and King, April D. to Loggins, Steven H. II, Lot 527, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation, $16,000.
Burton, Robert Corey to Lewis, Dewayne D., Lots No. 20 & 21, Pepperhill Sub. And Lots No 20A & 21A, Pepperhill Sub., $31,000.
Widner, Deborah K. and Widener, Deborah K. and Widner, Steven Carroll and Widner, Carroll Steven to Widner, Carol G., Unit No. 6, Green Pointe.
Carter, John F. Jr. to Carter, Elizabeth G., Lot 23, Mckellar Farms, $0.
Smith, Jerry W. to Lockhart, Jerry W., Lot No. 12, Ridgemont Farms Sub.
Werts, Rickey J. to Werts, Rickey J. and Werts, Nancy B., Tract fronting on Highway No. 34.
Werts, Nancy B. to Werts, Nancy B. and Werts, Rickey J., Lot B 3.32A, County.
Jones, Deone A. and Jones, Lisala R. and Jones, Deone to Jones, Deone A., Lot 1.993A, County.
Watterson, Heath L. to Bearcat Properties LLC, Lot 17, Laurel Street Sub., $132,000.
Lance, Susan King to King, Anthony L., Lot No. 464, Section Two Mathews Plant Sub.
King, Anthony L. to Lance, Susan King, Parcels County.
Lewis, Charles L. to Lewis, Charles L. and Lewis, Tresla A., Lot 190, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Zambaras, Peter to Salerno Properties LLC, Lot Dd, County, $275,000.
Slagle, James D. and Slagle, Stacy L. to Kelley, Amanda Faye, Lot 6, Hillbrook Sub., $298,000.
C & R Rental Properties LLC and C And R Rental Properties LLC to Saguaro Sunrise LLC, Building D, Hazelwood Condominiums.
C & R Rental Properties LLC and C And R Rental Properties LLC to Saguaro Sunrise LLC, Building C, Hazelwood Condominiums.
Lee, Virginia Lee Bealmear to Franklin Holdings LLC, Lot 204, Wellington Green Sub., Sec. III, $140,000.
Brock, Charlotte H. to Brock, Jeffrey T., Parcel County.
Hartz, Melinda M. to Ek, John W., Lot 2, Wellington Green, $152,300.
Ek, John W. to Ek, John W. and Ek, Donna, Lot 2, Wellington Green.
Bowman, Broadus M. and Bowman, Margaret A. to Magee, Gerald G. and Magee, Laura L., Lot 143, Starboard Tack Stoney Point, $420,000.
Keaser, Joseph C. and Keaser, Beth A. to Christie, Brad and Christie, Gloria, Lot, North Avenue, $329,500.
Flowe, Randolphe G. Per. Rep. and Flowe, Kenneth G. Estate and Kenneth G. Flowe Estate to Larkins, Robert E., Lot 6, County, $22,000.
Thompson, David R. Jr. to Finney, Ryan G., Lot, Siloam Church Road, $174,000.
Greenway, Lori D. to Greenway, Lori D. and Greenway, Jeffery Smith, Unit No. 110, Abbey Court Condominiums., $0.
Smith, Tiffany Lollis Custodian For and Lollis, Camden Michael By Custodian and Lollis, Taylor Leeanne By Custodian and Lollis, Camden Michael to Smith, Todd M., Lot No. 212, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant, $0.
Burroughs, Willis H. Jr. and Burroughs, Jo Ann H. and Burroughs, Joann H. to Burroughs, Willis Herman Jr. and Burroughs, Jo Ann Harter and Gonce, Tara Burroughs, Parcels County.
Manning, Nancy Y. to Manning, Nancy Y. Trustee and Dana Michelle Drake Residential Trust and Drake, Dana Michelle Residential Trust, Lot 1 & Lot County.
Niethammer, John and Coyle, Matthew to Magnolia Green LLC, Lot No. 22, Seaboard Heights Extension Sub., $22,875.
Lawrence, Benjamin Mckellar to Anderson, Ashley Nicole, Lot 59, Fairforest Sub., $152,500.
Powell, Micheal Scott to Powell, Micheal Scott and Powell, Melissa L, Lot 118, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation.
Town & Country Real Estate Inc. and Town And Country Real Estate Inc. to Hidden Creek Homeowners Association Inc., Common Area Windtree Sub.
Southern Investments I LLC to Windtree Place Homeowners Association, Common Area Windtree Sub.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Jackson, Ronnie Le and Riley, Deltrice Lanique, Lot 119, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $281,990.
Martin, Peggy to Martin, Donald W. and Martin, Bryan and Glanton, Magan, Lot 257, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Martin, Bryan and Glanton, Magan to Martin, Donald W., Lot 257, Greenwood Plant Sub.