Sprouse, John and Sprouse, Deborah and Sprouse, John S. and Sprouse, Deborah Y. to White, Jonell S., Lot, County, $8,000.
Moshenko, David J. to Nguyen, Patricia L. and Nguyen, Emily A., Lt. No. 10, Timber Place, $149,900.
Blocker, Derrick to M And M Enterprises of SC LLC, Lot, Walker Street, $0.
Davis, Alice Faye and Davis, Alice F. to Davis, Jerry L, Lot No. 1, Westgate Sub.
Guy, George T. and Guy, Anna E. to Lewis, Teresa C., Lot 2, Forest Woods Sub., $162,000.
Burnett, Timothy Otis to Wallace, Ravon B., Lot 76, Hyde Park Sub.
Reis, Adriano M. and Reis, Adrian M, to Wiley, Joseph J. III and Wiley, Corrie M., Lot No. 38, Eagle's Harbor Sub., Ph I, $38,000.
Migdalas, Konstantinos and Syka, Sofia to Migdalas, Konstantinos and Syka, Sofia, Lot No. 25, Phase 1, Maxwell Springs Sub.
Mr. 81 3404136 Indigenous of The North Zaatnure Xi Amaru to Mr. 81 3404136 Indigenous Of The North Zaatnure Xi Amaru, Lot No. 68, Phase 1, Lot No 69, Phase 1, Lot No 87, Phase 1, Centre Court.
Mr. 81 3404136 Indigenous of The North Zaatnure Xi Amaru to Mr. 81 3404136 Indigenous Of The North Zaatnure Xi Amaru, Lot No. 85, Centre Court, Ph. I.
Futurestar Financial Inc. to White, Christofer D. and White, Annette M., Lot 13, Planter's Row At Palmetto Crossing, Phases One And Two, $321,600.
Hall, Leanna H. and Usry, William Floyd to Suttles, Thomas Jr. and Suttles, Ashley, Lot No. 8, Shearbrook Sub., Sec. B, $147,000.
Mcgorty, John W. and Mc Gorty, John W. and Mcgorty, Lisa J. and Mc Gorty, Lisa J. to Brown, Jay J. and Brown, Cornelia L., Lot 27, Patriots Plantation At Grand Harbor And Perpetual Full Club Membership, $398,000.
Nichols, Gregory to Catalan, Miguel and Almazan, Lucina, Lot No. 60, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II, $5,500.
Lawson, Vicky Diane to Leverette, Sonia and Leverette, Barry T., Lot/Unit 2, Ph. II, Gracecourt, $145,000.
Phillips, James Douglas Jr. Successor Trustee and Phillips, Joan C. Living Trust and Joan C. Phillips Living Trust to CDS Delaware Holdings LLC, Parcel located in Abbeville and Greenwood counties.
Phillips, James Douglas Jr. to CDS Delaware Holdings LLC, Parcel located in Abbeville and Greenwood counties.
Bridges, Nathan and Elder, Angela and Bridges, Angela to Wade, Bethany, Lot 16, Bl. B, Gracemont Terrace Sub., $215,000.
Deale, Lena L. to Morris, Andrew Howard and Morris, Aimee Harris, Lot 22, Idlewood Sub., $250,000.
Pfancook, David R. and Pfancook, Heather to Kroll, George and Kroll, Jean, Lot No. 55, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $410,500.
Brock, Edith M. to Beale, Charles Z., Lot 10, Kay Tract Sub., $147,000.
Fehlinger, Trent J. to Harrison, Justin Luke, Lot No. 214, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $90,000.
Wells, Stephen R. Estate By Per. Rep. and Stephen R. Wells Estate By Per. Rep. and Wells, Claude C. Jr. Per. Rep. to Feeney, Richard B., Tract 7, Ballenger Acres, $80,000.
Blackwell, Charles W. to Douglass, Robert and Douglass, Cynthia, Lot No. 21, Sec. C, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $395,000.
Hurt Holdings No. 2 LLC and Hurt Holdings No. Two LLC and Hurt, Lajunta By AIF and Hurt, Wayne C. AIF to King, Keith S. and King, Nicole L., Lot No. 137, Harris Plant Sub., $102,000.
Haeuser, Linda A. to Shelley, Curtis R. and Shelley, Jodie G., Lot 9, Verde Court, Stoney Point, $500,000.
Albury, Roxanna and Chaiken, William to Aquino, Marcos A., Lot No. 34, Henrietta Heights Sub., $229,900.
Louden, William P. to Louden, William P. and Jackson, Rodney P., Lot, East Cambridge Street.
Hackett, Mattie Jane to Hackett, John D., Lot Promised Land Section.
Smith, William V. to Arnold, David and Cobb, Brittany, Lot Nos. 73-82, Section A, Dan Richardson Estate.
Mariscal, Tomas to Isaac, Alondra Selene Martinez, Lot 76. Section 8, Belle Oaks Sub., $0.
Gottlieb Properties LLC to Snider Investments LLC, Tract A-3, SC Highway 72, West, $464,000.
Shipes, Christopher James to Johnson, George L., Lot No. 336, Section 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $45,000.
Chadwick, James Scott to Rodriguez, Chandler, Lot No. 5, Wiley Court, $114,000.
Jones, Oscar Henry to Jones, Oscar Henry and Jones, Nathlean, Lot 4, Old A. F. Mckissick Place.
Delavan, Bruce and Delavan, Sarah G. to Birchall, Richard D. and Birchall, Sharon L., Parcel located In Sandridge Section, $315,000.
Garber, Mark B. to Greenwood Investments LLC, Multiple Parcels City & County, $1,406,500.
Terry, Jason Arlen Per. Rep. and Terry, Faye S. Estate and Faye S. Terry Estate to Heard And Saad LLC, Lot 114, Belle Meade Sub., $115,000.
Newman, Merri Neale Welborn to Newman, Joshua Lyon, Lot, Penn Street, $165,000.
Christie, Brad and Christie, Gloria to Stinnett, Cameron Taylor, Lot 82, Ph. I, Milford Pines Sub., $191,600.
Burke, Joan A. Trustee and Burke. Joan A. Revocable Living Trust and Joan A. Burke Revocable Living Trust to Oreilly, Stephen Regan and O Reilly, Stephen Regan and Oreilly, Teri Jeanne and O Reilly, Teri Jeanne, Lot No. 46 And 46-A, Grand Harbor, Ph. I, $175,000.
Young, Mae Sears and Young, Mae S. to Young, Larry Dale and Manning, Nancy Young, Lot 1 And Lot County.
Greer, Christopher A. and Greer, Stephanie L. H. to Greer, Stephanie L. H. and Greer, Christopher A., Parcels County.
Jackson, Vera Hildagarde to Wells, Charles S., Lot County.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 3, Eighteen Queens Court, $15,000.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T t Bailey Construction Inc, Lot 13, Eighteen Queens Court, $15,000.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 24, Eighteen Queens Court, $15,000.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 15 Sec. E, Hunters Creek Sub, $15,000.
Flagstar Bank FSB By AIF and Fay Servicing LLC AIF to Tatum, Jon K., Lot SC Hwy. 10 & Tract 1, Lillie Evans Property, $42,666.66
Crowe, Franklin R. Conservator and Crowe, Bonnie R. to Crowe, Franklin R., Lot 9, Page Place Sub., 2020-GC-24-00034,
Haynes, William W. and Linnell, Lindsey L. and Holder, D. Bradley and Goldman, H. Thea to Goldman, M. Jerrel, Tract 1, County.
Juergens, Sheila and Stephens, Ila M. to Oxner, Randy and Oxner, Michelle S., Lot County.
Tucker, Wade Anthony and Hawks, Cynthia Michelle Tucker to Wallace, Michael, Lot 1, Old Brickyard Road, $21,500.
Garbutt, George to Branham, Georgette M., Lot 5, Sally White Road, Acres Ph 2-A.
Holloway, Leroy and Holloway, Louise to Holloway, Leroy and Holloway, Louise, Lot 23, Sec. 3, Avondale Sub.
Williams, Ollie Jr. Estate and Ollie Williams Jr. Estate and Davis, Kenterrious A. Per. Rep. to Norman, Stephanie, Lot 9, Blk. C, Wade Heights Sub., $38,500.