Collier, Roscoe to Simmons, Jessie C., Lots 4 & 5, Sec. I, Broadway Avenue.
Ward, Markus Shane and Ward, Amy Haddon to Richey, Clint Carson and Butler, Joy Alexis, Tracts B & C, Ruby Greer Property & Lot County, $215,000.
W. K. Brown Timber Corporation to Riley Farm Holdings LLC, Tract 5, Gaines E Ross Lands, $51,750.
Danehy, Michelle T. to Chartier, Louis and Chartier, Diane M., Unit 14, Bradford Place Sub., $140,000.
Shelton, Lovie M. to Shelton, Lovie M. and Deford, Bonnie Elaine, Lot, Grace Street.
Corley, James Self III and Corley, Christina Craig to Corley, James Self III and Corley, Christina Craig, Lot 38, Sec. II, Ph. II, Creekside Sub.
Rushton, Phyllis B. and Coursey, Phyllis B. to Rushton, William Lynn II, Lot 4, Westridge Sub.
Fritz, Albert G. and Strackbein, Kerri Anne Fritz to Fritz, Albert G. and Strackbein, Matthew Joseph and Strackbein, Kerri Anne Fritz, Lot 67, Ashton Park Sub.
Lu, Anh By AIF and Li, Jennifer AIF to Ramirez, Lizbeth, Lot 134, The Willows Sub., $155,000.
Reynolds, Vera L. and Reynolds, Vera Lee Edwards to Reynolds, Joseph Michael and Reynolds, Jerry Lee, Parcels County.
Reynolds, Joseph Michael and Reynolds, Jerry Lee to Widener Reynolds Family 2021 Trust, Parcels County, $243,250.
Moore, Daisy M. Trustee and Ritter, Caressa M. Renee Trustee and Robert C. Moore Trust and Moore, Robert C. Trust to Chiles, Miriam, Lot County.
Wilson, Austin Dan to Wilson, Anslee and Wilson, Austin Dan, Lot 5-B, County.
Kemp, Arthur L. to Kemp, Doris A., Lot County.
SDG Rentals Llc to Swezey, Duncan F. and Swezey, Laura F., Unit No. 8, Reynolds Colony Townhouses, $90,300.
Lance, Susan K. to Nelson, Adrianna, Lots, Utopia Acres with undivided 1/20th interest in well, $55,000.
Haynes, Margaret G. to Jones, Angela and Haynes, Margaret G., Lot 30 and portion of Lot 29, Timberlake Sub.
Allen, Marvin J. to Allen, Marvin J. II, Lot County.
Heslin, Theresa Marie to Heslin, Brooke Elizabeth and Heslin, Thomas Joseph III and Heslin, Theresa Marie, Lot 18, Bradford Place.
Alexander, Mary K. Per. Rep. and Arthur, Steven Alexander Estate and Alexander Arthur Steven Estate to Lyle, Steven M. Jr. and Lyle, Tara Y., Tract A, County, $273,211.90.
Demeritt, Leland E. and Demeritt, Susan to Attaway, Dustyn L. and Bates, Stacey, Lot 334, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $120,000.
Rudd, Joey M. to Rudd, Joey M. and Rudd, Kelly S., Lot 42, Saddle Hill Sub.
Lolar, Francis P. and Lolar, Mary Ellen to Meeler, Courtney Claire, Lot 496, Section II, Matthews Plant Village.
Lolar, Mary Ellen and Lolar, Francis P. to Meeler, Courtney Claire and Lolar, Mary Ellen and Lolar, Francis P., Unit E-3 and adjacent patio Heritage West Townhouse, Phase III.
Johnson, Zachery E. and Johnson, Zachary E. to Garnett, Tamara and Hunter, James Allen III, Parcel County.
Kasper, Catherine Grey to Ingram, Clint L. and Ingram, Christine E., Lot 6 & Lot 5, Stoney Point Sub., $520,000.
Ingram, Clint L. and Ingram, Christine E. to Roos, Brian Dale and Roos, Brenda Marie, Lot 108, Eagles Harbor Sub. Phase II, $760,000.
Lu, Anh By Aif and Li, Jennifer Aif and Li, Jennifer to Vaughn, Patterson Tanya B. and Patterson, Lawrence and Patterson, Tanya B. Vaughn, Lot No. 16, Section H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $510,000.
Sprowl, Reginald and Sprowl, James to Bryson, Glynda, Lot 1, County, $185,000.
Brookland Enterprises LLC to Jennings, Ronnie, Lot 38, Block 8, Section 2, Promise Land Heights, $5,500.
Adams, Marian H. By AIF and Adams, Joseph E. III AIF and Sparrow Road 502 LLC to Adams, Michael A. and Adams, Joseph E. III, Tracts County.
Barbee, Ivey G to Barbee Cathern A and Barbee Ivey G and Barbee Gigi, Parcel County,
Barbee Ivey G. to Trull, Amanda Lea Barbee and Barbee, Ivey G. and Barbee, Gigi, Parcels County.
Hyde Park Water Works Inc. to CSWR South Carolina Utility Operating Company LLC, Parcels Hyde Park Subdivision with easement, $12,500.
Henderson, Betty Jo Wells and Henderson, Betty W. and Henderson, Betty Jo W. and Henderson, David Lander and Henderson, David L. to Henderson, Betty W. and Henderson, David L., Parcels, Joe Wells Road.
Bailey, Robert T. and Ennis, Joseph L. to ATC Property Group LLC, Parcel County, $896,000.
Quinn, Joel E. Jr. to Quinn, Joseph Earl III, Lot No. 39 and part of Lot 38 Sunset Acres Sub.
Taylor, Loretta to Taylor, Barry and Taylor, Loretta, Lot No. 114, Avondale Sub.
Makins, Cherry Louise to Makins, Michael Angelo, Tract B, County.
Makins, Samuel Lee to Watson, Cheryl D. and Makins, Shawn, Tract B County.
Tellock, Stephanie Lynn and Wrenn, Stephanie Lynn Tellock to Burton, Alexis Grace and Pelfrey, Isaac Lee, Lot 14 & Pt Lot 13, County, $135,900.
Mariscal, Timoteo to Vicente, Felipe Mariscal and Moreno, Natalia Mendoza and Mendoza, Elsa Mariscal, Lot 20, Belle Oaks Sub., Section VII.
Keenan, Ansley B. and Keenan, John F. and Keenan, Marguerite to Ramirez, Yessica, Lot No. 4, Englewood Sub., $147,000.
Lee, Shonna W. and Lee, Toby E. Jr. to Davis, Nathan and Davis, Breanna, Lot No. 245, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $155,000.
Prince, Frankie C. and Prince, Connie E. to Portillo, Pedro Suarez, Lot 1, Marion Street, $20,000.
IRAR Trust Custodian and Steinfeld Allen Acct 3600425 and IRAR Trust Company and Ira Resources Inc. and Allen Steinfeld Acct. 3600425 to Oneil, Lori A. and O Neil, Lori A. Lot 46, County, $125,000.
Larkins, Clinton to Larkins Properties LLC, Parcels County.