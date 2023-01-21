Fay, Evans Shaw Estate and Gregg, Evans Floyd Testamentary Trust and Floyd Gregg Evans Testamentary Trust and Floyd, Phillip Leslie Trustee and Floyd Phillip Leslie and Floyd, Fay E. and Shaw, Fay Evans Estate and Floyd Gregg Evans to Kodak Properties LLC, Lots 1-2, Brooklane Sub., $40,000.
Bidwell, Judy and Bidwell, James W. to Bidwell, Judy and Bidwell, James W., Lot No. 26, Section S, Hunters Creek Plantation Subdivision.
Burnsed, Wanda J. to Burnsed, Wanda J. and Wesson, Daniel S., Parcel Scotts Ferry Road together with 1996 Homestead Mobile Home permanently affixed to real property.
Falls, Allison Brooke C. Per. Rep. and Stone, Danielle Rene T. Per. Rep. and Thompson, Eugene M. Estate and Eugene M. Thompson Estate to Jarman, David A., Lot 54, Spring Valley Sub. $114,500.
M & T Enterprises Inc. and M And T Enterprises Inc. to Rodgers Hodges Property LLC and Not Just Blessings LLC, Parcel County, $1,556,000.
Gibert, Carolyn H. and Gibert, Terry M. to Flores, Marina Zamora and Duarte, Victor, Lot 2, Jackson Sub., $7,500.
Carrington, Kenneth to Lucas, Feliciano L Alfaro and Alfaro, Yolma Floricelda Perez Roldan De, Parcel, Gilliam Street, $30,000.
Williams, Thomas A. to Gardenia Homes LLC, Lot County, $20,000.
Horne, Scott to James, Jason Alan, Lot County.
Bennett, Taelor Ashlee and Bennett, Thomas Neil to Price, Curtis Graham, Parcel County, $125,000.
Amick, Cathy V. to Livengood, Elizabeth Downs, Lot 25, Sec. 1, Riegel Textile Corporation, $100,000.
Lawrence, Elizabeth Russell and Durham, Elizabeth Lawrence to Arnold, Alice Lawrence, Pt. Tract 6, Harbor Cove Sub. & Tract 1 County.
Arnold, Alice L. to Durham, Elizabeth Lawrence, Lot, Magnolia Street.
Manley, Joel K. Jr. to Manley Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lot County, $650,000.
Cade, Virginia A. and Cade, Guilford W. III to Harvey, William James, Lot 1.02A County.
Mariott, Linda S. to Mariott, Winston E. and Mariott, Linda S., Lot County.
Comet, Joanna Lynn to Comet, Gary Leroy, Lot No. 52, Terrapin Pointe Sub.
Jackson, Betty Jean to Jackson, Rodney P., Lot. No. 256, Country Homes Subdivision No. 2.
Gary, Kathy Elizabeth Gable to Owens, Z. Gary Jr., Lot 2, County.
Gottlieb, Julie A. and Gottlieb, Steven J. to Huang, Xuewu, Lot D-49, Gatewood Sub., $355,000.
Long, Charles W. and Long, Martha M. By AIF and Long, Charles W. AIF to Charles W. Long Revocable Trust and Long, Charles W. Trustee and Long, Charles W. Revocable Trust, Lot 8, Page Place Sub.
Long, Charles W. to Charles W. Long Revocable Trust and Long, Charles W. Trustee and Long, Charles W. Revocable Trust, Lots 80 & 81, Pine Grove Hills Sub.
Brennan, Nellie S. to Gann, Virginiann Paige and Brennan, Nellie S., Lot 11 & Pt. Lot 12, The Lodge Grounds.
Jones, Marine Murray to Jones, Marine Murray and Jones, Michael Bernard, Lot Whitehall Road.
Sheets, Jacob Albert and Pearman, Ruth and Sheets, Matthew and Sheets, John R. to Brandon, Lee R. III and Brandon, Ann H., Lot, East Creswell Street, $80,800.
Lakelands Baptist Association to RLM Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Parcel A-2-2, US Hwy. 25, $200,000.
Gary, Bruce A. to Gary, Barbara A., Lot 11, Milton Sullivan Estate Lots.
Valmas, Gregory Peter to Valmas, Gregory Peter and Benedict, Jennifer, Lot 29, Ashton Park, Tract A.
Ramsey, Faye A. By AIF and Ramsey, Russell A. AIF to Ramsey, Russell A., Lots 12-A & 12-B, Elliott Street, $375,000.
Gary, Ricky L. to Gary, Barbara A., Lot 11, Milton Sullivan Estate Lots.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Roman, Octavius T., Lots 2 & 2-A, Cobblestone West Sub., $319,400.
Gary, Barbara Ann to Gary, Sandra A. and Gary, Jacqueline D. and Lanier, Patricia, Lot 11, Milton Sullivan Estate Lots.
Rector, Branden A. and Whitmire, Miranda A. to Cauble, Rebecca Joan, Lots 268 & 268-A, County, $50,800.
White, Toby Clark and Day, Kelsey and White, Kelsey to Langlois, Robert Wayne, Lot County, $253,900.
Kadu, Swapnil A. and Pednekar, Alpana A. to Sundberg, Robert and Sundberg, Shelley, Lot 1-A, Oxford Creek Townhouses, $212,000.
Wilson, Judy D. to Dubose, Thomas Alexander IV, Unit 5-B, St. Kitts Subdivision, Phase II, $145,000.
Arnold, Andrew Taylor Trustee and Andrew Taylor Arnold Declaration Of Trust and Arnold, Andrew Taylor Declaration Of Trust to Yarbrough, Nick, Tract No. 3, County, $40,000.
Price, Jarrid T. and Special Referee to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Lot No. 249, Ninety Six Plant Sub, 2021-CP-24-01098.
Dorn, Leeann Pressley to Pressley, Earline H. and Pressley, Eric Michael, Tract A Ridge Road.
Totherow, Theresa to Questor Properties LLC, Lot 29, Beechwood Sub., $100,000.
Horne, Danny Scott to Butler, Bryan, Lots 26-28, County, $20,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Butler, Kenneth Alan, Lot 57, Milford Pines, Phase III.