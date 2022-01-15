Adams, Nancy Shirley to Adams, Louie Calvin, Lot Fronting On U.S. Hwy 25.
Edwards, Robert J. and Edwards, Connie R. to Edwards, Robert J. and Edwards, Connie R. and 313 Grace Street No. 6 LLC, Lot/Unit 6, Ph. II Gracecourt.
Edwards, Connie and Edwards, Connie R. to Edwards, Connie and 105 St Barts LLC, Unit 18-B, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. IV.
Edwards, Connie R. to 136 St Kitts LLC and Edwards, Connie R., Unit 14-Dc St. Kitts Sub., Ph. II.
Edwards, Connie R. to 149 St Kitts LLC and Edwards, Connie R., Unit 7-C, St Kitts Sub., Ph. II.
Special Referee and Laughlin, Terry Franklin Jr. and Laughlin, Terry Sr. Estate and Terry Laughlin Sr. Estate and Laughlin, Nancy Elizabeth Estate and Nancy Elizabeth Laughlin Estate and Laughlin, Terry Franklin Jr. Per. Rep. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Tracts 2 & 3 County, 2018-CP-24-00109.
Brown, Clara Susan to Perdue, James C., Lot 32, Blk B, Beckridge Sub.
Middlebrooks, Gloria Frances Nowak to Middlebrooks, Billy R. II and Middlebrooks, Billy R. III and Middlebrooks, James Gary and Middlebrooks, Billy R. III Trustee FBO and Middlebrooks, Jolie Rae, Lot County.
Ethridge, Judy C. Trustee and Hamrick, Mary Lewis C. Trust and Mary Lewis C. Hamrick Trust to Hamrick, Mary Lewis C., Lot 115 Orchard Park Sub.
Ethridge, Judy C. and Troutman, Kathy C. and Hamrick, Mary Lewis C. and Hamrick, Mary Lewis to Troutman, Katie E., Lot 115, Orchard Park Sub., $208,550.
Kelley, Joyce G. to Goldman, Perry Steven, Lot And Well, Lot County.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Hernandez, Benjamin Paul, Lot 120, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $259,990.
Mckellar, Linda M. and Mc Kellar, Linda M. and Cade, Ann M. to Bannister, Daniel Kaine and Bannister, Kelsey Hudson, Lot 26, Sec. A Fairforest Sub., $74,000.
Howard, Amy Elizabeth and Faulkner, Amy Mcdonald and Faulkaner, Amy Mcdonald and Woods, Amy Mcdonald to CRL 1 LLC, Lot No. 10, Laurel Avenue, $86,900.
Gantt, Davis Alexandra to Driver, Laura, 1/2 Of Lot No. 18 And Lot No. 19, Westover Sub., $150,000.
Houser, Richard D. Jr. and Houser, Carrie A. to Smith, Byron R. and Smith, Shirley L. Lot No. 6, Auburn Place Sub., $195,000.
Jones, Phillip R. and Jones, Judy S. to Mcdonald, Ken and Whitt, Craig and Mc Donald, Ken, Lot, County, $182,200.
Mcmahan, Thomas L. and Mc Mahan, Thomas L. to Ellenberg, Andrew J. and Ellenberg, Abigail, Lot No. D-59, Stonewood Sub., Ph II, $140,000.
Wiley, Dennis A. to Hubbard Rentals LLC, Lot County.
Reynolds Avenue Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Pollock, Zecillia L., Lot No. 176, Belle Meade Sub., $157,500.
Hazel, Joseph Michael Jr. to Hazel, Donna Lynn, Lot No. 33, Glendale Heights Sub., $99,800.
Carbajal, Idalia to St. Cyr, Michelle L., Tract 8, Harmon Property Sub., $238,000.
Sullivan, Tim G. to Whirlwind Properties LLC, Parcel, Miller Road, $40,000.
Haskell, Deborah and Day, Deborah W. to Calhoun, Stefanie W., Parcel Indian Road.
Fields, Troy Edward and Fields, Danielle W. to Guthrie, Trent T. and Guthrie, Kendra N., Lot 143, Harris Plant Sub., $130,000.
Sightler, Jerry L. and Sightler, Donna P. to Rogers, Merwin L. and Rogers, Virginia P., Lots No. 110 & 110-A, Grand Harbor, Ph. II, $250,000.
Hubbard Rentals LLC to Hubbard, Joseph C. and Hubbard, Rebecca M., Parcels County, $155,500.
Martin, Alice Marie and Going, Patricia and Going, Patricia M. to Gaston, Glenn, Lot 59, Avondale Sub., Sec. 2, $137,000.
Parham, Curtiss E. to G2G Properties LLC, Lot No. 7, Tangleweed Sub., $77,600.
Hall, Vincent A. and Davis, Shakeva and Davis, Jada to Thomas, Lester, Lot 8, Terra Villa Sub., $27,000.
Goodwin, Ruby Dean P. and Goodwin, Ruby D. to Smith, Thessa G. Trustee and Goodwin, Leshown D. Trustee and Goodwin Family Trust, Lot No. 2, City, $0.
Haynie, Rhonda A. and Mitchell, Rhonda Haynie to Halo Private Investments LLC, Lot No. 27, Ph. II, North Lake Sub., $2,500.
Mccravy, John R. III and Mc Cravy, John R. III to Mccravy, John R. IV and Mc Cravy, John R. IV and Mccravy, Amelia L. and Mc Cravy, Amelia L., Tract 1 & New Lot 3, County with 30-foot access easement.
Ward, Gary P. Per. Rep. and Ward, G. Pelham Estate and G. Pelham Ward Estate and Cox, James M. III Agent and Cox, Mary F. By Agent and Cox, James M. III to 3RMT LLC, Parcel County, $334,513.
Perry, Bradley to Perry House LLC, Lot No. 12, Block 2, Unit 2, Greenwood Shores Sub.
Ninety Six Fashion And Fabrics LLC and Ninety Six Fashion & Fabrics LLC to Peden, James F., Parcel 1.21A County, $2,000.
Helker, Sondra to Connor, Sharyl H., Lot No. 1, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase VI.
Mcjunkin, Carol Lynn and Mc Junkin, Carol Lynn to Alexander, Samantha L., Lot County.
Perez, Avila Sarai and Avila, Sarai Perez to Azamar, Erika, Lot 37-C, Moss Creek Lane, $30,000.
Lonestar Tree Ranch LLC to Irons, Nigel C., Lot County.
Irons, Nigel C. to Family Tree Woodworks LLC, Lot County.
Gantt, Anna E. and Gantt, Samuel C. to Curtis, Christine A., Parcel, Dove Road, $28,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Watson, Donald Sr. and Watson, Gwendolence G., Lot 14, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $449,000.