Kuusela, Daniel to Kuusela, Erica S., Lot 36, Adams Drive, $111,000.
Robinson, Richard and Darracott, Ashlea to Darracott, Ashlea, Lots 15-17, Melrose Terrace.
Broome, Christopher Eugene and Broome, Michael James and Yarbrough, Lisa Broome to Broome, Ann L., Lot, West Henrietta Street.
CMH Homes Inc. to Young, Robert T. Jr., Parcel County, $200,868.
Allen, Gloria Jean and Allen, Danny R. to Allen, Jamie Ray Residential Trust and Jamie Ray Allen Residential Trust and Allen, Danny R. Trustee, Lot No. 6, J.L. Leary Property, $0.
Craft, Louis Manuel and Craft, Rhonda Nicholson to Sparkman, Theresa and Sparkman, William, Lot 34, Northfall Acres Sub. & Parcel A, County, $250,000.
Covan, Shirley J. to Browning, Phillip, Lot Hwy. 25 N.
Morris, Shou Mei to Morris, Shyh Shiun, Lot, Montague Ave.
Duncan, Wonda E. Ferrell and Ferrell, Duncan Wonda E. to Sprowl, Robert, Lots 12 -15, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub.
Ward, Rex S. to Ward, Rex S. Trustee and Mcclinton, Reeves Ellis Residential Trust, Mc Clinton Reeves Ellis Residential Trust and Reeves Ellis Mcclinton Residential Trust, Lot 75, Pinehurst Sub.
Elliott, Bobby Owen to Elliott, Janice, Lot 58, Lodge Grounds.
Kampert, Keith W. Jr. and Kampert, Dolores and Allord, Shane and Allord, Julie Christina to Kampert, Dolores A. Trustee and Dolores A. Kampert 1999 Qtp Trust and Kampert, Dolores A. 1999 Qtp Trust and Kampert, Keith W. Jr Trustee and Kampert, Keith W. Jr. Qtp Trust and Keith W. Kampert Jr. Qtp Trust, Lot 289, Phase IV, Grand Harbor Sub.
Kampert, Keith W. Jr. and Kampert, Dolores and Allord, Shane and Allord, Julie Christina to Allord, Shane M. Trustee and Allord, Julie C. Trustee and Allord, Shane M. Joint Living Trust and Shane M. Allord Joint Living Trust and Allord, Julie C. Joint Living Trust and Julie C. Allord Joint Living Trust, Lot 289, Phase IV, Grand Harbor Sub.
Kimberling, William C. to Kimberling, Mary Allison and Kimberling, William C., Tract 2, County.
Davenport, Willie Thomas and Davenport, Arthur Leroy Jr. and Greene, Sarah Davenport and Davenport, Sarah Ann and Bunch, Barbara Ann and Davenport, Barbara Ann to Hovis, Mary Louise, Lot 157, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation.
Davis, Randolph R. Trustee and Davis, Michael G. Trust and Michael G. Davis Trust to Davis, Randolph R., Lot No. 27, Section 1, Harris Plant Sub.
Davis, Randolph R. to 101 Hutson LLC, Lot No. 27, Section 1, Harris Plant Sub, $150,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Orr, Richard Wayne and Orr, Peggy Mccall, Lot 8, Mulligans Point Stoney Point Sub., $462,000.
Jameson Rental LLC to Greenwood Family Rentals LLC, Lot No. 8-B, Elm Court, $60,000.
Bearcat Properties LLC to Wilson, Angela M. and Wilson, Ryan L., Lot 131, County, $7,900.
Balchin, Maegin C. to Sweatt, Megan Elizabeth and Coxe, Taylor Eli Johnson, Lot No. 22, County, $205,000.
Hellams, Lou E. to Tanner, Jacqueline and Campbell, Jacqueline, Lot 1, County, $117,000.
Free, Bobby Edward to Alewine, John Paul, Lot No. 163, Section 2, Reigel Textile Corporation, Ware Shoals Division, $8,000.
Stevens, Kelcey and Stevens, Iris to Goldman, Eric and Goldman, Heather, Lot 26, Kensington Sub., $249,900.
Sherard, Trudy G. to Sherard, Trudy Goff Trustee and Trudy Goff Sherard Living Trust and Sherard, Trudy Goff Living Trust, Lot/Unit 119, Orchard Park Sub.
Roach, Juanita M. Jordan to Lindley Harold Roy III, Lot 20, Tangleweed Sub.
Bradley, Derrick Riley Jr. to Dillard, Gayron W. and Dillard, Paul Henry and Jones, Barbara, Lot No. 15, Belle Oaks Sub. Sec V, Tract B, County and Lot 37, County.
Dillard, Gayron W. and Dillard, Paul Henry and Jones, Barbara to Backwater Investments LLC, Lot No. 15, Belle Oaks Sub., Section V, $22,000.
Dillard, Gayron W. and Dillard, Paul Henry and Jones, Barbara to Parker, Ronald Scott, Tract B, S.C. Hwy. 34, $16,000.
Crawford, Shirley Jean to Hill, Labreshia K., Lot Number 77, Avondale Sub.
Balchin, Pamela Gatlin to Balchin, George M. Jr., Lot 229, Belle Meade Sub.
Balchin, George M. Jr. to Balchin, James Colby and Balchin, George Milton Tanner III and Balchin, George M. Jr., Lot 229, Belle Meade Sub.
Ley, Edith G. to Ley, Bryant E. Estate and Bryant E. Ley Estate, Lot 2, Brightwater Bay Subdivision, Phase I.