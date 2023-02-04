D. R. Horton Inc. to Lopez, Andrea Ramos and Lopez, Rodriguez Jose and Rodriguez, Jose Lopez, Lot 50, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $244,000.
Byrd, Daniel L. to CSWR South Carolina Utility Operating Company LLC, Deed Of Easement, Parcel #6837-527-796, $12,000.
Fujifilm Manufacturing U S A and Fuji Photo Film Inc. to Terrell, Cynthia, Lot 27, Hampton Trace Sub., $126,000.
Bruce, Wilson R. to Faulks, Jody Richard and Faulks, Gladys Salinas, Lot 12, Blk. B, Wade Heights Sub., $63,500.
Jones, Michael Bernard to Jones, Marine Murray, Lot, Whitehall Road.
Burton, Orville Vernon Trustee and Orville Vernon Burton Revocable Trust Agreement and Burton, Orville Vernon Revocable Trust Agreement to Filer, Eric Charles, Lot, Coronaca, Ninety Six Hwy., $79,400.
Smith, Karen Debra to Galeazzi, Heather, Parcel Nation Road.
Ross, Mich Jermaine to Ross, Guy Jr., Lot 17, Ridgemont Farms Sub.
Watts, Gerald Lee to Ross, Guy Jr., Lot 17, Ridgemont Farms Sub.
Cockrell, William A. to Cockrell, Alex Jeannine and Cockrell, William A., Lot 9, Belle Rive Sub.
Patterson, Shelia W. and Wideman, Shelia L. and Durant, Sheneshia P. and Patterson, Sheneshia L. to Patterson, Shelia W. and Durant, Sheneshia P., Lots 1 & 2, Blk. C. Blyth Heights Sub.
Powers, Michelle D. Trustee and William Walter Spearman Testamentary Trust and Spearman, William Walter Testamentary Trust to Mcclam, William Glenn Per. Rep. and Mc Clam, William Glenn Per. Rep. and Pearl L. Mcclam Estate and Mcclam, Pearl L. Estate and Mc Clam, Pearl L. Estate, Parcel County.
Higdon, Phillip to Higdon, Phillip Michael and Alexander, Brandi Higdon and Higdon, Randall Alexander, Tracts 1-B & 1-A2 County.
Link, Judith Ann to Link, Glen D., Lot 17, Ridgewood Drive.
Goodman, Joelyn M. and Goodman, Richard Thomas to Lopez, Alejandro, Lot 31, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, Ph. I, $85,000.
Smith, Eleisia to Blocker, Jyler and Smith, Eleisia, Lot 28, Booker T. Washington Heights.
Sibert, John W. to Sibert, Carolyn M., Lot 3, Forest Acres Sub.
Newson, Delores R. to Newson, Delores R. and Newson, Oscar Bernard, Parcels County.
Childress, Julie W. to C And H Properties Of SC LLC and C & H Properties Of SC LLC, Lot 3-A, Pine Ridge Sub., $25,000.
Makins, Shawn and Makins, Michael Angelo and Makins, Larry Melvin and Watson, Cheryl D. to Williams, Jonathan, Tract B, County, $28,000.
Peurifoy, Ottis Wayne to Tellock, Denise, Lot County, $95,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Smyth, Olga H., Lot 63, Clairborne Duplexes, $289,475.
Joan W. Tidwell Revocable Trust and Tidwell, Joan W. Revocable Trust and Tidwell, Georganna M. Trustee to Tidwell, Georganna Marie, Parcel Lipscomb Avenue.
Link, Glen D. to Link, Glen D. Revocable Trust and Glen D. Link Revocable Trust and Link, Glen D. Trustee, Lot 17, Ridgewood Drive.
Turner, Virginia M. Estate and Turner, Virginia A. Estate and Virginia A. Turner Estate and Virginia M. Turner Estate and Turner, Randy Brett Per. Rep. to Curry, Darlene H., Lots 3 & 3-A, Bridge Pointe Development, also 1/12 interest in 50’ maintenance access, $363,800.
Riley, Laurie Ann and Riley, Jeffery Todd to Riley, Laurie Ann Trustee and Riley Family Living Trust The, Tract No. One (1) County.
Polatty, Danny Ray and Polatty, Maxine to Polatty, Danny Ray and Polatty, Maxine and Polatty, Danny Ray Jr. and Polatty, Joseph Lee, Tract A-1 County.
Pena, Edwin to Rubio, Oscar, Lot 172, Sec. 1, Matthews Plant Sub., $50,000.
Snead, Nyree Dawn to Rogers, Vergil A. Sr. Trustee and Vergil A. Rogers Revocable Trust and Rogers, Vergil A. Revocable Trust, Parcel 14.04A, US Hwy. 178, $375,000.
Foggie, Stephonie H. to Chartier, Louis and Chartier, Diane M., Parcel County, $171,300.
Orcutt Properties LLC to Holloway, Osric, Parcel County, $150,000.
Price, Verna Mae H. and Price, Verna H. to Carroll, Earl and Price, Verna Mae H., Parcels County.
Lopez, Andrea Ramos and Lopez, Rodriguez Jose and Rodriguez, Jose Lopez to Bowman, Wilton Grady, Lot 29, Kirksey Forest, Phase I, $173,500.
Bowman, Wilton Grady to Big Properties LLC, Lot 29, Kirksey Forest, Phase I.
Mcgee, John W. and Mc Gee, John W. to Murray, John D. and Murray, Barbara A., Lot 83, Phase I, Section III, Stoney Point Subdivision, $38,000.
Gold, Ericka P. to L6 Properties LLC, Lot 20, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase VI, $110,000.
Self, William Mathews Trustee and Self, James C. III Trustee and Self, William Mathews Jr. Trustee and Watkins, William B. Trustee and James C. Self Revocable Trust and Self, James C. Revocable Trust to Jackson, Virginia Cade Brennan, Lot County.
Carroll, Margaret Nabors Trustee and Margaret Nabors Carroll Revocable Trust and Carroll, Margaret Nabors Revocable Trust to T. Rays Interprize LLC, Lots 30 & 31, Blk. P, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub., $23,000.
Smith, Stephen B. and Worley Chiropractic Clinic P.A. to Shiv Shiv LLC, part of parcels A, B & C County, $580,000.
Riggins, Don R. to Riggins, Don R. and Owens, Vanessa Riggins and Riggins, Jeffrey Wayne, Lot 6, Forest Acres Sub. & Parcel County.
Vallejo, Diana and Lawson, Dewey Glen to Lawson, Diana Patricia and Lawson, Dewey Glen, Lot 83, Avondale Subdivision, Section Two.
Herring, Harry W. Jr. to Herring, Janice M., Lot 24, Glendale Heights.
Mcdonald, Charles Jr. and Mc Donald, Charles Jr. to Ventura, Elias Isidoro, Lot 43, Roman Acres Sub., $380,000.
Cobb, Amy Barrett Trustee and Amy Barrett Cobb Revocable Trust and Cobb, Amy Barrett Revocable Trust to Cobb, Amy B., Tract 8, Wakefield Tract, Tract C, County Lots 19-22, Sec. B, Wakefield Nicholson Sub.
Hedin, Karen E. to Patrick, Diana Lee Trustee and Diana Lee Patrick Revocable Trust and Patrick, Diana Lee Revocable Trust, Lot 19, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $950,000.
Gilfillan, James Madison to Gilfillan, Alexis Faith, Lot No. 3, Section C, Dan Richardson Estate Property.
Williams, Jonathan to Williams, Jonathan R. and Williams, Christopher R., Tract B, County.
Caldwell, Charles Randall and Powell, Kyley to Mac Estates LLC, Lot 34, Curl Creek, Phase Three & Lot 33, Curl Creek Phase Two, $150,000.
Harrison, Mary B. to Harrison, Martin Gary Sr. and Harrison, Martin Gary Jr., Lot 8, The Willows Subdivision.
Harrison, Martin Gary Jr. and Harrison, Martin Gary Sr. to Harrison, Martin Gary, Lot 8, The Willows Subdivision.
Shepard, Tyron to Moore, Angelica M., Lot 14, Grendel Plant Sub., $35,000.