Cox, Bobby Gene to Darnell, Ivy, Lots 163 & 155, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Cox, Bobby Gene to Cox, Rodney Kent, Parcel 30.16A, County.
Stevenson, Robert F. to Johnson, James Keith, Lts. 37 & 38, Blk. D, Milford Manor Sub., Ph. I, $34,000.
RLM Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Iriarte, Frances Leona and Iriarte, Samuel E., Lot 6, C. G. Trakas Sub., $73,900.
Shelley, Greg to Cochran, James N. and Cochran, Debora A., Lot 286, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $67,900.
Nantz, Edith C. to Edwards, Jonathan and Edwards, Paula, Parcel, County, $50,000.
Stockman, Cassey C. to Lash, Betty L. and Lash, Michael R., Lot 216, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $105,000.
Calhoun, Benjamin N. to Goldman, Austin J., Lot No. 70, Idlewood Sub, $225,000.
Abercrombie, Danny Ray and Abercrombie, Debbie Lane to Acheson, Daniel Jr., Lot 323, Sec. 3, Reigel Textile Corporation Sub., $75,000.
Frederick, Debra Lee Brown Per. Rep. and Frederick, Debra and Frederick, John Edward Estate and John Edward Frederick Estate and Frederick, John Estate and John Frederick Estate to Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC, Lot 10, County with 2003 Champion Mobile Home, $62,000.
Corley, Frances T. By AIF and Jackson, Charles W. AIF to Moates, Charles L. Jr. and Moates, Alice Ann M., Lot/Unit M, Windsor Oak Townhouses, $150,100.
Scott, Nicole and Branyon, Caleb to Scott, Nicole, Lot 53, Section 2 of the C.L. Wells Sub.
Jackson, Izetta to Williams, Jacqueline V. and Williams, Mary Perrin and Williams, Christine Cunningham, Parcel County (Greenwood And Mccormick).
Sprowl, Robert and Sprowl, Betty to Sprowl, John L. Jr. and Sprowl, Doretta V., Lot, Mosley Road With Easement, $31,000.
Durkin, Linda to Durkin, John P. and Durkin, Linda, Lot 11, Harbor Heights Sub.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Kingsmore, Michael, Lots No. 1, 2 & 3 County.
Nix, Betty K. By AIF and Nix, James E. III and Nix, James E. III AIF to Graddick, Tiffany and Williams, Stephen, Lot No. 174, Wellington Green Sub., $250,000.
May, Stacia H. to Dobbins, Charles Ryan and May, Stacia H., Lot 14, Leyland Place.
Smith, Erin R. and Wallace, Erin R. Smith to Wallace, Erin R. Smith and Wallace, Michael, Parcels Chinquapin Road.
Bryson, Billy Lee Jr. to 103 Windtree LLC, Parcels County.
Friendfield Land Development Company Inc. Of Greenwood SC to Patton, Richard Alan and Patton, Rosa M., Lot 3, Friendfield Sub., $37,500.
Sibi, Moshe to NGOY LLC, A Florida LLC and NGOY LLC, Lot City.
John A. Bradley Inc. and Bradley, John A. Inc to Bradley, John A., Lot 7, Greenacres Sub.
Grier, Susan M. and Moton, J. B. to Moton, Alma Trustee and Moton Family Living Trust, Lot 5, Elgin Heights Sub.
Butler, Dennis Jarrid to Lance, Susan K. and Lance, Crystal Rose, Lot No. 35, Woodville Sub., $120,000.
Hall, Logan B. to Sprowl, Jerry Roland, Lot D, Block J, Blyth Heights Sub. $130,000.
Whip Poor Will SC LLC to Jones, Barry Haskeal and Hudson, Sarissa S., Lots 9 And 10, Oakwood Acres, $54,000.
Barker, Richard Brandon to Craft, Bradley W. and Craft, Tami H., Lot No. 13, J. L. Leary Sub., Lot 14, J. L. Leary Property And Lot No. 2, Dutton Sub., $183,400.
Kittles, William J. and Kittles, Melanie C. to Henderson Group LLC The, Lot No. 156, Greenwood Plant Sub., $65,000.
Wyn, Richard G. III and Wyn, Lisa L. to Ortiz, Diaz Mauicio A. and Polanco, Milagros and Diaz, Mauicio A. Ortiz, Lot 69, Brentwood Hills Sub., $23,500.
Prince, Russell Lee to Prince, Russell Lee and Webb, Chad, Lot 64, Auburn Place Sub.
Sears, Gregory F. to Sears, Abbey, Lot 53, Ammonwood Sub.
Waldrop, Roger W. and Waldrop, Lisa J. to Waldrop, Roger W. and Waldrop, Lisa J. and Waldrop, Kacey Elizabeth, Lot 10, Scotch Cross Estates.
Irvin, Deloris M. and Perrin, Deloris M. and Irvin, Deloris P. to Irvin, Rickie Wayne Jr. and Irvin, Deloris M., Lot 29, Marshall Heights Sub.
Melton, Kelly and Gary, Kelly to Gary, Kelly L. and Gary, Kevin E. and Evatt, Brandi, Lots 16 & 17, Sec. A, Dan Richardson Estate Sub.
Whip Poor Will SC LLC to Burleson, Joshua A. and Burleson, Alexis C., Lot 3, Fairforest Drive, Oakwood Acres, $20,000.
Robinson, Andrew W. Trustee and Robinson Family Trust to Fyle, Richard H. and Fyle, Darly D., Tract C-4, County, $34,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. and Gibert, Jeffery Brian, Parcels County.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. and Gibert, Wayne H., Parcel County Lots 6-8, Blk. 3, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores, Lot 1, Blk. 5, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. and Turner, Robert Coke, Lot, Wilson Bridge Road & Lot Steel Bridge Road.
Revis, Lois A. to BIC LLC, Unit Number 5-B, Fox Hollow Property Regime, $77,000.
Jordan, Bennie C. to Jordan, Carlton Keith and Jordan, Bennie C., Lot 46, Woodlawn Sub.
Matthews, Hazel and Moon, Hazel L. and Mattison, Alexander and Moon, Hubert and Moon, Mitchell to Mays, Charles Terrell, Lot B, County, $6,000.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Shore, Richard Lee and Shore, Patrice Elizabeth, Lot 21, Verde Court, $26,000.
Taylor, Linda B. to Taylor, Eric W. and Taylor, Linda B., Lot 79-A and well, Lot. Woodfields Sub.
Town & Country Real Estate Inc. and Town And Country Real Estate Inc. to Corley, Glenda Hatfield and Corley, William Howard, Lot D-88, Gatewood Drive, $18,000.
Perdue, James C. to Perdue, James A. and Johnson, Amy L. and Perdue, James C, Lot 32, Blk. B, Beckridge Sub.
Quarles, Dennis R. and Quarles, Harriett M. and Quarles. Harriett A. to Quarles, Dennis R. and Quarles, Harriett M., Tracts County.
Jennings Family Properties LLC to Loggins, Steven H II, Lot No. 418, Section 3, Riegel Textile Sub., $29,900.
Fiocco, Agostino Jr. to Fiocco, Agostino Jr. and Fiocco, Lauren E., Lot 136, Wellington Green Sub., Sec. II.
Shirley, Dorton and Winchester, Angela and Shirley, Angela Winchester to Bobo, Dale Barry, Lot, Townsend Road, $20,000.
Murphy, Mary A. By AIF and Murphy, Kenneth Alan AIF to Counts, Rachel A., Lot, Eleven Hampton Trace Sub., $188,000.
Green, Kelly to Howell, Michael W. and Howell, Kerri A., Lot No. 4, Grand Harbor, Phase I, $153,000.
Lesser, Georgia Grace to Hoffman, Madison, Lots 5-8, Blk. B, Laurel Hill Sub, $178,500.
Patton, Richard A. and Patton, Rosa M. to Mcgraw, James E. and Mc Graw, James E. and Mcgraw, Jeanette R. and Mc Graw, Jeanette R., Lot 8, County With Easement, $130,000.
Baylor, Frances S. to Baylor, Frances S. and Baylor, Earl and Baylor, Melinda M. and Williams, Beverly R., Lot No. 5, Shurlington Sub.
Harling, Libby Anderson and Harling, Yancy Ann to Tiger Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lots A, B, C & D, Hwy. 72/221, $223,000.
NRCT LLC to Dabrasky, Gordon Jr. and Dabrasky, Leslie, Lot 94, Grand Harbor, Ph. II, $225,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Jones, Wyshondia S., Lot 6, Cedarbrooke Sub., $343,090.
Evans, Deborah Giarla to Evans, Timothy Glen, Unit 27, Bradford Place Sub.