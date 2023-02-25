Forrest, Amy Y. to Massey, Eric Todd, Lots County.
Ramsey, Russell A. to Ramsey, Faye A., Lots 12-A And 12-B, Elliott Street.
Stribling, Gwendolyn H. and Stribling, Gwen Hodge to Stribling, Melvin D., Lot 24, Abners Acres Sub.
Lovell, Sherri to Knight, Uvil, Lot 8 County.
Thompson, David R. and Arnold, Alice P. to Parks, Melissa, Lot 4, Franklin Sub., $215,000.
Leopard, John B. to Leopard, Sheila W., Lot County.
MCK Mortgage Properties LLC to Bartley, Michael A., Lot 162, Newport Subdivision.
Bartley, Michael A. to MCK Mortgage Properties LLC, Lot 38 And Pt. Lot 37, Kayak Point.
Broadwater, Kobe Jordan and Broadwater, Patricia and Scott, Patricia to Baylor, Quincy, Lot No. 237, Belle Meade Sub., $150,000.
Harris, Janet G. and Still, Janet Harris to Thrasher, Codee J. and Thrasher, Savannah W., Lot No. 62, Idlewood Sub., $220,000.
Turner, Jacob Zachariah to Binford, Jennifer, Lot 21, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $140,000.
Caron, Glenn and Caron, Debbie to Lewandowski, Shawn T. and Lewandowski, Stephanie M., Lot 16, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $15,000.
Bering North LLC and US Bank Custodian and Bering North and Firstrust Bank to BN2021 LLC, Lots County.
Black, Dorothy Ann Nickles to Jones, Edwin Russell, Tract 14, Kathwood Sub., $15,000.
Group 48 LLC to Hunsucker, Brandy L., Parcel Bowie Road, $110,000.
Broome, Ann L. and Long, J. Ted to Southern Point LLC, Lot, West Henrietta Street, $55,000.
Ridgeway, Martin F. and Ridgeway, Julie K. to Ridgeway, Martin F. and Ridgeway, Julie K., Lot 88, Wellington Green Sub.
Rubio, Oscar to Rodriguez, Magdonel Uriel and Lucas, De Jesus Rosa, Pt. Lot 7, County, $7,000.
Lewis, Jeffrey S. to Lewis, Jeffrey S. and Lewis, Stephanie P., Lot 0.99A, County.
Jackson, Hannah to Hilley, Marilyn Elizabeth, Lot 106, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $126,000.
Morris, Jenness Ann By AIF and Brazier, Leeann AIF to Ballard, Paul M. Jr. and Ballard, Dora Anne, Lots 124 & 182, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $112,000.
Jennings, Rosetta and Gibson, Rosetta J. to Jennings, Rosetta and Gibson, Rosetta J. and Gibson, James O., Lot 13, Hunters Run, Sec. III.
Prime Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Andrews, Bridgette L., Lot 275, Greenwood Plant Sub., $110,000.
Richard, John Charles and Moore, Tammy to Richard, John Charles, Lot 4, S.C. Riley Sub., $5,000.
Chambers, Trenton James and Chambers, Harper Elizabeth and Burch, Harper Elizabeth to Morgan, Megan M. and Morgan, Randy, Lot 61, The Willows, $160,000.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, Lot 27, Spyglass Drive & Lots 186-187, Swingabout, $70,000.
Orr, Peggy Mccall and Orr, Richard Wayne to Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, Lot 188, Swing About Stoney Point, $38,000.
Johnson, Linda A. to Hampton, Stuart W. and Hampton, April D., Lot 16-B, Sunset Drive, $25,000.
Ouzts, Jeremy B. to Lindsey, Jacob Todd and Lindsey, Coursey Cobb, Lot, Greenwood-Abbeville, New Hwy. & Lot C, County, $331,900.
Martin, Walter Emory and Martin, Walter E. to Martin, Mary B., Lots 24 & 25, Lakeland Village Sub.
Moore, Lee By AIF and Moore, Brian AIF to Gage, Jason F. and Corlew, Gage Michelle R. and Gage, Michelle R. Corlew, Unit 20, Royal Oak Villas Horizontal Property Regime, $193,215.
Allison, Elaine E. to CS Investments LLC, Lot County, $11,000.
Peeler, Sara E. to Lawrence, Benjamin Mckellar, Lot 62, Wisewood Sub., $80,500.
Bambrough, James M. Trustee and Bambrough, Mary Jane Trustee and James M. Bambrough Revocable Living Trust and Mary Jane Bambrough Revocable Living Trust and Bambrough, James M. Revocable Living Trust and Bambrough, Mary Jane Revocable Living Trust to Bambrough, James M. and Bambrough, Mary Jane, Lot 52, Summer Pointe.
Garcia, Natalie to Lifestyle Home Construction Inc., Lots A, B & C, Cross Avenue, $21,000.
Mutch, David Wayne and Mutch, Tenia S. and Mutch, Emily K. to Callaway, James E. Jr., Lot 7-A, Ph. III, Autumn Trace Townhouse Development, $172,000.
Layne, John C. to Lear, Helms Nicole Paige and Helms, Nicole Paige Lear, Tract A, County, $450,000.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Lamb, Thomas D. and Lamb, Kandice N., Lot 249, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $85,000.
Lamb, Thomas D. and Lamb, Kandice N. to Lamb, Thomas D. and Lamb, Kandice N., Lot 249, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Allocco, Philip to Lampley, Bobby Ray and Feorino, Diane Marie, Lot 20, Plantation Pointe Sub., $85,000.
Bruce S. Snipes R & D LLC and Bruce S. Snipes R And D LLC to Hunter 12 LLC and Hunter Twelve LLC, Parcels A-G, County, $1,450,000.