Fair, Larry Loren and Fair, Larry L. to Fair, Mary G., Tract No. 14, Holmes Place And Lot No. 201, Section 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Fair, Mary G. and Lodge, John F. to Lodge, Kaleb A., Tract 14, Holmes Place.
Fair, Mary G. to Doerflein, Dillon K., Lot 201, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub.
Hernandez, Hugo Crispin to Roman, Andres Aguero and Alvarado, Florelena Juarez, Lot 319, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation, $12,500.
Banks, Christopher Donald to Williams, Kither E., Lot, Laurel Road, $118,000.
Goldman, M. Jerrel and Goldman, Linda Mckinney to Goldman, M. Jerrel and Goldman, Linda Mckinney, Lot 15 Brookside Sub.
Goldman, M. Jerrel and Goldman, Millard Jerrel to Goldman, M. Jerrel and Goldman, Linda Mckinney, Tract 1 & Tract 4, County And Easement.
Pulley, Trevor to Lefebvre, Benjamin and Lefebvre, Cynthia N., Lot, Smith Street Extension & Lot 4, Smith Street Extension Acres, Ph. I, $153,500.
Quarles, Karen C. and Creswell, Louise L. to Davenport, Bridget Gwen and Davenport, George Jr., Lot, Robinson Street, $46,000.
Henderson, Larry E. Trustee and Henderson, Ruth Elaine Trustee and Dorothy Hipps Trust Agreement and Hipps, Dorothy Trust Agreement to Henderson, Larry E., Riegel House Parcel Highway 25.
Henderson, Larry E. Trustee and Henderson, Ruth Elaine Trustee and Dorothy Hipps Trust Agreement and Hipps, Dorothy Trust Agreement to Detwiler, Katharine H., Lots 1-3, County & Lot Main Street.
Whip Poor Will SC LLC to Powell, Samuel G. and Powell, Angela, Lot 7, Fairforest Drive, Oakwood Acres, $26,000.
Young, Glenda S. and Young, Tony and Young, Roger to Davis, Brandi E. and Pressley, Brandi E., Lot, Briarwood Road.
Mathews, Charles A. and Mathews, Charles A. Trustee and Andrews E. Devore Jr. By Trustee to Hughston, Joyce and Hughston, Joyce Per. Rep. and Andrews, David Wayne Estate and David Wayne Andrews Estate, Parcel H, City.
Freemon, Christina J. to Christie, Tracie Elizabeth, Lot 3, Sec. F, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $300,000.
Carner, Aaron B. to Carner, Carolyn F., Lot No. 13, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Langley, Tony E. Jr. to Tomczyk, Wojciech, Tracts A, B and C, County, $59,000.
Wash, R. Larry and Wash, Mary Jo to Huntsberger, Mark and Huntsberger, Mathew and Wash, R. Larry and Wash, Mary Jo, Lot No. 9, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Sims, Cody B. and Sims, Katharine A. to Koda Homes LLC, Lot No. 275, Section 1, Mathews Plant.
Sprowl, Robert to Brooks, Samantha Dawn, Parcel 2-D, Maxwell Avenue, $137,000.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Kirk, Tammy M., Lot 102, Phase I, The Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, $75,000.
Davis, Stephen L. Successor Trustee and Davis, Emmett I. Jr. Living Trust and Emmett I. Davis Jr. Living Trust to Hayler, Julie I., Lot No. Twenty-Seven (27) Chinquapin Sub., $44,900.
Normandia, Sarah W. and Normandia, Erich A. to Howard, Lorraine C., Lot No. 24, Ammonwood Sub., $240,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Tate, Harry Jr. and Bone, Bonnie Lynn, Lot No. 10, Cedarbrooke Sub., $346,481.
Maag, Adam W. and Maag, Jessica N. to Wright, Dorothy G. and Wright, Randy L., Lots 12 & 12-A, Bridge Point Development, $534,400.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Chiles, Aleecya, Lot 33, Cobblestone West Sub., $237,550.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Mcleod, John Edwin and Mc Leod, John Edwin and Mcleod, Abey Mary Jessie and Mc Leod, Abey Mary Jessie, Lot 31, Cobblestone West Sub., $265,000.
Roberts, Richard A. to Gowlis, Alexander, Lot No. 9, Block D, Highland Forest Sub., Ph. I, $145,000.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Hicks, David and Hicks, Lois, Lot 9, Goldbrook Acres, Ph. I, $10,700.
Anderson, James Stephen to Liakos, Carrie and Chapelle, Antowne Q., Lot 5, Westgate Sub., $159,000.
Thompson, Rickie to Butler, Bryan, Lot No. 201, Section 2, Riegel Sub., $17,000.
Price, Joyce M. to Price, Charles A. and Price, Joyce M., Lot 1, Pinehaven Road.
Price, Charles A. By AIF and Price, Joyce M. By AIF and Price, Anthony Blake AIF to Price, Charles A. and Price, Joyce M., Lot A, Pinehaven Drive, Lot B, County Lots 15 & 16, Pinehaven Drive.
Gordon, Sherri B. and Gordon, William F. to Gordon, Sherri B. Trustee and Kathryn E. Pickelsimer Residential Trust and Pickelsimer, Kathryn E. Residential Trust, Lot 117, Harris Plant Sub.
Talbert, Eva Ann to Talbert, Jonathan Allen, Lot 30, East End Heights Sub.
Walker, Robert Glenn to Walker, Gracie W., Lots Y & Z, Alexander Avenue.
Thomas, Jeff D. to Olson, Alicia Jo W. and Olson, Christopher M., Lot 63, Harborside Sub, $215,100.
Reynolds, J. Michael to Reynolds, Michael Trustee and Widener, Deborah Trustee and Reynolds Widener Family 2021 Trust and Widener Reynolds Family 2021 Trust, Tract A, County.
Montjoy, Jerry I. to Montjoy, Helen H. and Montjoy, Helen Annette, Lot, North Acres Drive.
Webber, Benjamin K. to Pletcher, Timothy N. and Pletcher, Deanna F. Best, Lot No. 18, Ferncliff Sub., $0.
Adams, Joseph E. III to Sparrow Road 502 LLC and Adams, Marian H., Lot County.
Zaxbys Holdings LLC to Zaxbys Properties LLC, Parcel U.S. Highway 72 And 25-178 By-Pass, $1,328,799.
Mcbride, Betty Joe and Mc Bride, Betty Joe and Mcbride, Betty Jo and Mc Bride, Betty Jo to Williams, Kayela and Saddler, Tia, Lots County.
Lake Greenwood Holdings LLC to Fallaw, Anthony Wayne, Tract C, County, $239,000.
Burton, Zachary to Zar Investments LLC, Lot, Lawson Street & Lot 468, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Williams, D. Glenn and Williams, Alice A. to Caldwell, Bess Patterson, Lot, Reynolds Street, $225,000.
Williams, Victor J. to Norman, Stephanie, Lot 98, Country Homes Sub., $17,212.97
Dimiati, Abdel R. and Dimiati, Andrea M. to Carbajal, Idalia, Pt. Tract 4B-2, County, $278,500.
Hill, Samuel Joseph Benjamin Jr. and Hill, Samuel Joseph Benjamin to Hill, Rachel Louise H., Lot 17, Wellington Green Sub.
Mitchell, David L. and Mitchell, Melissa W. to Mitchell, Melissa W., Lot 1, Blakedale Heights Sub., Ph. II, Rock Knoll Townhouse Development.
Aiken, Gregory Haven and Aiken, Travis Lamont to K & P Real Estate LLC and K And P Real Estate LLC, Parcel Hwy. 10 & Parcel A, County, $85,000.
Bagwell, Julie Pratt and Bagwell, Julie P. to Kingsmore, Michael, Lot County.
Reynolds, Dayna L. and Harris, Dayna L. to Eads, Sybil J., Lot 40-B, Sunset Acres, $120,000.
Stortz, Amber and Stortz, Rhett M. to Walker, John and Crawford, Walker Brittany and Walker, Brittany Crawford, Lots No. 33 And 34, Sheffield Sub., $275,000.
Brewer, Angela Kristine Per. Rep. and Hammond, Stanley Thomas Jr. Estate and Stanley Thomas Hammond Jr. Estate to Round Two LLC, Lot #10, Susan J. Harvin Lands, $70,000.
Mcallister, James David and Mc Allister, James David to Mcallister, James David and Mc Allister, James David and Mcallister, James David Jr. and Mc Allister, James David Jr., Lot SC Hwy S-24-54.
RWG Holdings LLC to Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC, Lot 128, Grand Harbor, Ph. II.
Elmore, John C. Jr. and Elmore, Kay J. to Scott, Cynthia Y. and Scott, Donald H., Lot 70, Druid Hills Sub., $205,000.
Matthews, Emily G. to Pohl, Michael and Pohl, Maria, Lot 128, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $45,000.
Love, Donald Allen and Love, Valentina Alethia and Love, Donald A. to Jalisco Construction LLC, Lot 69, Summer Pointe, $17,500.
Laxgg LLC to Goode, Lakavin D., Lot 13, Walnut Heights Sub., $190,000.
Spearman, Jerry C. and Spearman, Elizabeth E. to Thompson, Julia H. and Thompson, Kyle A., Lot No. 22, Sec B., Gatewood Sub., $290,000.
Bray, Virginia Brenda and Bray, Brenda Dilleshaw to Bussey, Kristin and Bussey, Melody, Lot, Lanham Street, $174,900.
Rapp, Canaan K. to Rapp, Lloyd, Lots 11 & 12, Blk. E, Highland Forest Sub. and Lot 23, Blk. M, Highland Forest Sub.
Christensen, Elizabeth T. Per. Rep. and Tommie Jean Still Estate and Jean, Still Tommie Estate and Tommie, Homer Daniel Per. Rep. to Laughlin, Tyler Carroll and Laughlin, Taylor Brooke, Lots 7 & 8, Wingert Road, $66,500.
Warner Investment Company LLC and Warner SC LLC and Warner Greenwood LLC to 1156 Bowman LLC, Parcels County, $5,470,000.
Owens, Timothy Wayne to Owens, Ronald S., Parcel 10.54A, Sam Hodges Road.
Reality Rentals LLC to Cartagena, Hector Luis Santos and Santos Cartagena Hector Luis, Lot 474, Sec. 3, Pearl Street, Riegel Textile Corporation, $55,000.
Mcmanus, Barbara and Abbott, Barbara Mcmanus and Mc Manus, Barbara to Detreville, Richard Lindsey, Lot 51, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $600.
Taylor, Linda B. Trustee FBO and Taylor, Lindsay Ann and Taylor, Erin Marie to Taylor, Linda B., Lot 79-A, Woodfields Sub.
Bradford, Scott D. to Godinez, Alejandro Garcia, Lot 186, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. III, $15,000.
Coleman, Mary Joyce to Coleman, Andrew Bradford and Rushton, Joyce Coleman and Coleman, Andrew and Coleman, Bernard and Coleman Bradford, Lots 5 And 6, Block F, Blyth Heights.
Holmes, Gladys Foster to Gray, Kenneth Lee and Holmes, Ashton Hakiem and Wideman, Bryson and Wideman, Kejarrious, Tracts of Land with Tax Map Numbers of 6930-316-029 & 6930-352-013.
Morgan, Daniel to Weir Properties LLC, Parcel know as extension Of Durst Avenue, $62,500.
Jennings, Maxine W. to Jennings, Roderick R., Lot No. 7, Chinquapin Road.
Rochelle, Mary Bethe and Rochelle, Michael to Duffie, Marie C., Lot 22, Folly Bend Drive, $280,500.