R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Brittain, Pace R., Lot 4, Clairborne Duplexes, $310,117.
Harris, Justin L. to Ball, Arthur A. and Ball, Lynne J., Lot D-54, Gatewood Sub., $425,000.
Rogers, Charles J. Jr. Trustee and Charles J. Rogers Jr. Revocable Trust and Rogers, Sally E. Trustee and Sally E. Rogers Revocable Trust and Rogers, Charles J. Jr. Revocable Trust and Rogers, Sally E. Revocable Trust to Drummond, Kay H., Lot 2, Laurel Ridge Sub., $128,000.
Hayes, Anthony to Hayes, Leslie, Lot 25, Cedar Lake.
Special Referee and Zimmerman, Emilio J. and Nance, Tracause Delonta and Brown, Adaia Lashon and Brown, Deactra Latoria and Brown, Attache Lashondra to Brown, Darlene Michelle, Lot 58, Raintree Sub 2021-CP-24-00412, $7,981.45.
Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC to Blanchard, William and Blanchard, Patricia, Lot 128, Grand Harbor, Ph. II, $449,900.
Galindo, Luisa Ignacia Zarate to Jose, Amelia Bautista, Lots 8 & 9, Ellis Realty Company Sub.
Meyer, Christopher A. and Meyer, Mary B. to Mcalhany, John W. Jr. and Mcalhany, Pamela L.and Mc Alhany, John W. Jr. and Mc Alhany, Pamela L., Lot 25 & Pt Lot 26, Henrietta Heights Sub., $350,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Miller, Judson David and Miller, Danielle Renee, Lot 55, Milford Pines, Ph. III, $275,000.
Stachurski, Sandra G. to Endo Holdings LLC, Lot, Roseland Avenue, $53,200.
Smith, Paul David and Smith, Debra Anne to Skinner, Shane and Skinner, Jennifer, Lot 56, Saddle Hill Sub., Phase III.
Crawford, Bobbie K. to Crawford, Jarva J., Lot No. 67, Pine Hills Sub.
MCK Mortgage Properties LLC to Mactaggart, Jessica and Mactaggart, Donald and Mac Taggart, Jessica and Mac Taggart, Donald, Parcel A, Newport Drive.
Darby Properties LLC to APNT Homes LLC, Lot No. 186, Section No. 2, Residential Properties Of Riegel Textile Corporation Sub., $34,000.
Darby Properties LLC to Ervin, Brenn T., Lot No. 75, Country Homes Sub., $74,000.
Butler, Gabriel Hugh and Butler, Walter Thomas to Butler, Hugh D., Lot 3,Leyland Place.
Stewart, Sandra S. to Stewart, Sandra S. and Anderson, Michael Chad, Lots 34, 35 & 64, Brookside Sub.
Pinchoff, Samantha Lee to Pinchoff, Samantha Lee and Allison, Samantha Lee and Allison, Ronald Dean III, Lots 17 & 19, Brentwood Hills.
Hollingsworth, Donavan R. and Hollingsworth, Donavan to Hollingsworth, John A., portion of Lot D, Pine Drive.
Parke,r Larry and Parker, Larry J. to Parker, Larry J., Parcel A ,Tract #3 County.
Parker, Larry and Parker, Larry J. to Parker, Larry and Parker, Larry J., Parcel B, Tract #3 County.
Holloway, Barney to Foundry Memories LLC, Lot No. 2, County.
Southern Country Investments LLC to SECP Greenwood GP, Parcel 12.63A, County, $255,000.
Sprouse, James Frederick and Sprouse, James F. and Sprouse, J. Fred and Sprouse, James Fred to Sprouse, Cecile R., Lots 5 & 6, Meadowview Sub., Phase 1.
Bennett, Alan W. and Bennett, Barbara B. to Bennett, Alan W. and Bennett, Barbara B., Tract 1, County.
Sanchez, Reyna Casas to Torres, Marifer, Lot East, Cambridge Street.
Kanuch, Ronald John to Kanuch, Drew, Lot No. 436, Phase VII, Grand Harbor Sub.
Moore, Blake A. to Moore, Jessica M., Lot 8, Sagewood Sub., 22-Dr-24-637.
Reynolds, Jameson L. and Reynolds, Courtney O. to Amiri, Timothy J. E., Lot 40, Sunset Drive, $105,000.
Smith, June F. to Smith, June F. and Smith, Roxanne and Calhoun, Elaine S. and Burkett, Lynn S. and Parkman, Karen P., Lot 322, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corp.
Special Referee and Barnette, William A. III to Al & T LLC and A L And T LLC, Parcels County, 2020-CP-24-00655, $1,045,932.42.
Edwards, Christopher M. to Van Nguyen, Tram and Tran, Thuytram, Lot No. 13, Section H, Hunter’s Creek Plantation Sub.
Hart, William A. Jr. to Hart, William A. Jr. and Hart, Stacey D., Lot No. 56, Woodfields Sub.
Peeler, Sara Poole and Peeler, Sara P. to Peeler, Sara E. and Peeler, Sara Elizabeth, Lot 62, Wisewood Sub.
Gunter, Virginia Wiley to Gunter, Stanley E. and Moore, Pamela J., Lot No. 2, Summerhill Sub.
Calhoun, Andrew to Butler, Deandra K., Parcel County.
Dillard, Gayron W. and Dillard, Paul Henry and Jones, Barbara and Dillard, Paul to Tullis, Joseph Matthew and Peek, Taylor Lynn, Lot No. 37, County, $32,000.
Beattie Development LLC to Havenwood Mathis LP, Lot 1.93A, County, $30,000.
Pinckney, Betty V. to Lumley, Nancy, Lot No. 27, Ashton Park Sub., Tract A & Lot No. 35-B, Ashton Park Sub., Tract A, $17,000.
Chinquapin Holdings LLC to Spin To Win Properties LLC, Parcel County, $261,586.74.
Bearcat Properties LLC to Linares, Francisco Alberto and Linares, Amber Parnell, Lot 147, Harborside Sub., $11,500.
Keppler, Timothy P. and Keppler, Dorothy A. to Weese, Richard H., Lot 52, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $352,500.
Henderson, Cheryl C. Estate and Cheryl C. Henderson Estate to Shoudy, David C. III, Lot 49, Roman Acres Sub., $295,000.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Keppler, Timothy P. and Keppler, Dorothy A., Lot 1, The Retreat At Grand Harbor, $450,000.
Day, Magin M. to Jackson, Marlon L. and Williams, Maria A., Tract B, County, $235,000.
Thompson, David Ray Jr. to Lark, Benson Michael, Lot 27, Cambridge Heights Sub., $125,000.
Graybeal Construction And Design LLC to Leggieri, Charles P. and Leggieri, Lenora A., Lot 37, Champion Green, Ph. I, $355,900.
Turner, Elaine and Turner, Erma J. and Turner, Belinda Gail and Turner, Belinda G. to Turner, Erma J. and Turner, Belinda Gail, Lot No. 36, Idlewood Subdivision.
Mauldin, Thomas W. to Bearcat Properties LLC, Lots A-2 & B, Sproles Avenue, $99,000.
Buist, Michael Scott and Harvley, Lindsey Carol and Buist, Lindsey Carol to Bayne, Anna Catlin, Lot 1, County, $420,000.
Turner, Eddie and Turner, Clara to Turner, James and Turner, Karen, Lot County.
Walker, Wesley C. and Walker, Erin to Fallaw, Jonathan and Minor, Dakota B., Lot 37, Forest Lake Sub., $208,000.
Destiny Of Greenwood Inc. to Life Company Inc., Parcel A, Parkway.
Griffin, Tonia L. to Griffin, Tonia L. and Oliver, Linda G., Lots Nos. 22 And 23 of Block A, Green Acres Subdivision.