Jennings Family Properties LLC to Clary, Matthew C. and Clary, Wendy M., Lot 272, Sec. 2, Riegel Plant Sub., $26,000.
Gildner, Lynn A. to Kaman, Jennifer R. and Kaman, Ralph P., Lots 2 & 3, Marshall Street, $66,000.
Miller, Charles Wesley and Miller, Mary Frances and Miller, Charles W. to Miller, Charles Wesley Trustee and Johnnie Mae Miller Residential Trust and Miller, Johnnie Mae Residential Trust, Lot 86. Sec. 2, Avondale Sub.
Dominguez, Homar Nunez to Carachure, Emma Rojo, Lot County.
Brooks, Robert Wayne to Cas,e Steve Wayne and Case, Leonard Jervis, Parcels, County.
Brooks, Robert Wayne to Case, Leonard Jervis, Lot County.
Brooks, Robert Wayne to Case, Steve Wayne, Lot County.
Lawrence, Benjamin Mckellar to BML Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lot 295, Greenwood Plant Sub., $0.
Roof, Donald R. and Roof, Gail S. to Young, Charles Len and Young, Melony A., Lot, Kirksey Drive, $50,000.
Aiken, Robert Pressley to Aiken, Ubirda and Reyes, Ubirda Morales, Lot 185, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. III.
Capehart, Janet to Cooper, Gregory R., Pt. Lot C, County, $68,200.
Blizzard, Clyde J. and Blizzard, Clyde James to Blizzard, Lina R. and Blizzard, Lina Riley, Lot 87, Woodfields Sub.
Blizzard, Lina R. and Blizzard, Lina Riley to Blizzard, Lina Riley and Odell, Sara B. and O Dell, Sara B. and Blizzard, Travis J., Lot 87, Woodfields Sub.
Gomez, Ernesto Gonzalez to Gomez, Andres Gonzalez, Lot 5, Davis Property.
Floyd, Philip R. Jr. Trustee and Stoney, Lillian Floyd and Floyd, Selina and Philip R. Floyd Jr. Revocable Trust and Floyd, Philip R. Jr. Revocable Trust to Chinquapin Holdings LLC, Parcel County, $1,139,800.
Hastings, John Jeffrey to Hastings, John Wyatt, Tract 3, County.
Thompson, Daniel Edward to Vaughn, Terrylee M. D., Lot 53, Sec. 1, Riegel Textile Corporation/Lot 22, South Riegel Street.
Cardaci, Alfred Jr. and Cardaci, Lynn D. to Mcdermott, Brian Leroy and Younger, Mcdermott Joann M. and Mcdermott, Joann M. Younger and Mc Dermott, Joann M. Younger and Mc Dermott, Brian Leroy, Lot 167, Grand Harbor, Ph. IV, $130,000.
Chapman, James H. Jr. and Chapman, Jackson Garrett to Petersen, Joen, Lot 73, Harborside Sub., $534,900.
Petersen, Joen to Petersen, Joen and Slugg, Mary Ellen, Lot 73, Harborside Sub.
Rexroad, Aaron M. to Hartz, Melinda M., Lot 2, Wellington Green, $260,000.
Strickland, Brandon R. to Harris, T. Keyah Z. and Harris, Tkeyah Z., Lot 75, Claud L. Wells Sub., No. 2, $175,000.
Mabe, Sprunt and Mabe, Jean M. to Hudgens, William H. and Hudgens, Carol Vivian, Unit 5-B, Ph. II, Quarterpath, $115,000.
Kelley, Steven Paul and Kelley, Rebecca Sue to Hill, William R. and Hill, Shannon W., Lot 447, County, $34,900.
4 B Properties IV LLC to Rajendran, Pavithra, Unit D, Thornbrook, $260,000.
Mcwhite, Richard W. and Mcwhite, Patricia L. and Mc White, Richard W. and Mc White, Patricia L. to Mckee, Eric B. Jr. and Mc Kee, Eric B. Jr. and Southard, Shyanne R., Lot 48, Saddle Hill Sub., Ph. III, $247,000.
Giczewski, James and Giczewski, Maria L. to Morgan, Corrie Vandale and Hicks, Lacandace, Lot 48, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. III, $217,000.
Baker, Caleb Brice to Mobley, Marcus Alan, Lot County, $173,000.
Tripp, David Ray and Tripp, David R. to Maddox, Bryan Jr. and Whittaker, Dwight and Tripp, Dominic, Parcels County.
Armstrong, Roy Henry to Deloach, Cynthia L., Lot County, $2,500.
Bussey, Ronald Lee Sr. to Bussey, Brenda L., Lot No. 3, Oakhaven Court.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Rendon, Zapata Manuel A. and Orozco, Susan Barney and Zapata, Manuel A Rendon and Barney, Orozco Susan, Lot No. 247, Phase V, Grand Harbor Sub., $370,000.
Quinn, Ronnie Lee and Quinn, Rebecca F. to Wideman, Christian and Wideman, Kymberly Mccoppin, Lot 509, Sec. 3, County/Lot, Hampton Avenue, $4,601.
Williams, Willie Joe to Williams, Elma Jean, Lot 88, Wisewood Sub.
Special Referee and Rogers, Corey to Martin, Timothy A. and Martin, Krystie C., Lot No. 242, Ninety Six Plant Sub., 2019-CP-24-01412, $74,000.
Tillotson, Faye J. By AIF and Martin, Lisa B. AIF to Marchi, Camilla Jean, Lot 165, Wellingotn Green Sub., Sec. II, $220,000.
White Bluff LLC to Fuller, William Robert, Tract 6, County, $22,000.
Holland, Thomas Walton and Holland, Claude Robert and Holland, Bonner Whitlow to Holland, Bonner Whitlow, Lots 86-88, Blk. B, Laurel Hill, $53,333.34.
Weeks, Milford Allen to Guerin, Casey Weeks Trustee and Milford A. Weeks Family Trust and Weeks, Milford A. Family Trust, Unit L, Stanley Park Horizontal Property Regime/Stanley Park Condominiums.
Williams, Cozetta L. and Williams, Annette H. to Yeldell, Eddie James, Lot, Mclees Street.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots 57 & 58, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $97,800.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Cruz, Jaimes Jesus and Jaimes, Jesus Cruz, Lot 28, Belle Oaks, Sec. 6, $21,500.
Allison, Robert Drayton and Allison, Tammy H. to Mccutcheon, Deborah and Mc Cutcheon, Deborah, Lot No. 9, Deidre’s Place Sub., $55,200.
Giles, Michael Scott to Giles, Bailey Scott, Lots County.
Kidd, Merrie Elizabeth Giles to Kidd, Chester Walton V. and Kidd, Tyler Scott, Lots County.