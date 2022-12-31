Hastings, Thelma Jean to Golden, Lillie Mae H., Lot A, Scotch Cross Road.
Gambrell, Albert C. III and Gambrell, Leigh L. to Gambrell, Albert C. III and Gambrell, Leigh L., Unit 167, Orchard Park Sub.
Hill, Lillie Ruth to Panzo, Calihua Isauro and Calihua, Isauro Panzo and Panzo, Josefina Panzo, Lot 7, Plowden Lots, $55,000.
Powell, Tommy Lamar and Powell, Tommy L. to Perry, Brenda, Lot No. 13, Northlake Sub.
Thetgyi, Katherine to Batunkyi, Sean and Batunkyi, Sandy and Batunkyi, Saunders, Lot 46, Eagles Harbor Subdivision, Phase I.
Francisco, Louise Violette to Francisco, Americo, Lot No. 34, Ashton Park Subdivision, Tract A.
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7 to Faulkner, Tammy C., Lot Hwy. 10, $135,000.
Murtiashaw, Martha Hedden and Murtiashaw, Tom and Mcgahee, Bryan and Mc Gahee, Bryan and Raheja, Lucy M. and Mcgahee, Lucy and Mc Gahee, Lucy and Mcgahee, Hunter and Mc Gahee, Hunter and Murtiashaw, James and Murtiashaw, Jake and Murtiashaw, John to Timmerman, John Wesley and Timmerman, Richard Phillip, Lot Greenwood, Verdery Hwy., $78,500.
Bentley Park LLC to Bentley Park Development Company LLC, Parcel County.
Moore, B. Sidney Jr. to Moore, Dennis E., Lot 0.108A, County.
Lazar, William A. and Lazar, Kathy J. to Anderson, Brian Scott and Anderson, Christine M., Lot 13, Patriot Plantation, $115,000.
Godfrey, Marvin E. Jr. to Hillside Mobile Home Park LLC, Lot 1, County.
Godfrey, Marvin E. Jr. and Godfrey, Deborah Lynn to Hillside Mobile Home Park LLC, Lots 3-5, Block B, Mulberry Creek Subdivision.
Brown, Stacey M. and Barka, Stacey M. to Barka, Stacey M. Trust and Barka Njie G. Trust and Njie G. Barka Trust and Stacey M. Barka Trust and Barka Njie G. Trustee and Barka, Stacey M. Trustee, Parcels County.
Jaffe, Carol Suzanne to Fitzgerald, Ana M., Lot 2, Belle Rive Sub. & Lot County.
Chakraborty, Shubhra to Chakraborty, Shubhra Trustee and Shubhra Chakraborty Living Trust and Chakraborty, Shubhra Living Trust, Lots 12 & 13, Club Pointe Sub.
Reeder, Anna to Raines, Janie A., Parcel Brickyard Road.
Thompson, Tony E. to Thompson, Tony E. and Thompson, Brock S., Lot 3, Miller Estates Subdivision.
Ward, Markus S. to Ward, Amy Haddon and Ward, Markus Shane, Lot A, Dixie Highway.
Lee, Shonna W. and Lee, Toby E. Jr. to Garcia. Flores Alan M. and Marquez, Nanci Garcia and Flores, Alan M. Garcia, Lot 289, Country Homes Sub. No. 3, Ph. 2, $115,000.
Fujifilm Manufacturing USA and Fuji Photo Film Inc. to Mahoney, Kevin M. and Mahoney, Theresa O., Lot 44, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. III, $145,700.
Brown, Paul J. and Brown, Peggy P. to Altman, Julie B. and Edwards, Marlana B., Lot County.
Brown, Paul J. and Brown, Peggy P. to Pow And Brown Farm LLC, Parcels County.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Impresa Building Systems Of Greenwood SC LLC, Lot 118, Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, Ph. III, $75,000.
Bright, Delano Lebron Sr. and Bright, Deborah H. to Bright, Delano Lebron Sr. and Bright, Deborah H., Tract G, Terrapin Pointe Rd.
Bright, Deborah to Bright, Delano Lebron Sr. and Bright, Deborah H., Lot/Unit 2, Hampton Trace Townhouses.
Bridges, Ronnie and Bridges, Shannon D. to Chiles, Aretha V., Lots 16 & 17, Woodrow Street Ext., $93,000.
Rubio, Oscar to Leonardo, Martinez Mario, Lot 82, Grendel Plant Sub., $10,000.
Poston, Kenneth W. Per. Rep. and Cothran, Jean S. Estate and Jean S. Cothran Estate to Rudd, Kelly Suzanne, Corrective Deed.
Harrison, Frank E. Jr. and Harrison, John E. and Harrison, Wade C. II to Davis Land & Timber Limited Partnership and Davis Land And Timber Limited Partnership, Parcel County (Greenwood And McCormick), $59,643.
Ferguson, Jane J. to Jarvis Farms LLC, Parcel County.
Sherard, S. Michael to Lovelady, Nancy L. Trustee and Nancy L. Lovelady Revocable Trust and Lovelady, Nancy L. Revocable Trust, Lot 8, Sec. B, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Sherard, S. Michael to Sherard, S. Michael Trustee and S, Michael Sherard Revocable Trust and Sherard, S. Michael Revocable Trust, Lot 8, Sec. B, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Larson, Levonna M. to Larson, Levonna M. Trustee and Levonna M. Larson Revocable Trust and Larson, Levonna M Revocable Trust, Lot 10, C. Y. Thomason Sub.
Mathews Fields LLC to Hinkle, Camala and Self, James C. III Trustee and James C. Self III Revocable Trust and Self, James C. III Revocable Trust, Parcel County, $104,869.
Finkenstadt, Marian F. to Thompson, David R. Jr., Lot 174, Harris Plant Sub., $60,000.