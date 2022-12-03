Lowe, Leandrew F. and Lowe, Kelley G. to BGKR LLC, Lot 88, J. Lewis Smith Sub., $100,000.
Louden, James III and Louden, Myra S. to Griffin, Gregory and Griffin, Tujuana, Pt. Lot C, County, $12,500.
RML Properties LLC to Chance With Destiny LLC A, Lots 29-31 High Side Hill, $57,000.
Hallmark South Carolina Six LP to Promenade Residential LLC, Lot County, $3,300,000.
Jordan, Michael Jay to Jordan, Michael Jay and Jordan, Leanna Grace, Parcel A-1, County & All Mineral Interest.
Round Two LLC to Bliss, Shirley J., Lot 10, Susan J. Harvin Lands, Henderson Street, $190,000.
Hasting, Pamela Claudette and Hastings, Pamela Claudette and Timms, Roxine to Wiley Real Estate LLC, Lot 73, C. L. Wells Sub., No. 2, Cornelia Circle, $80,000.
Hines, Wendell Scott and Hines, Bonnie By AIF and Hines, Wendell Scott AIF to Adamo, Jerome M. and Hines, Valli Marie Weaver, Lot 10, Sec C, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $318,000.
Kelley, Raymond Otis and Kelley, Kathy D. and Davis, Kelley Kathy and Kelly, Kathy Davis to Mcdaniels, Oscar and Mc Daniels, Oscar and Miller, Brittaney A. and Mcdaniels, Devin M. and Mc Daniels, Devin M. and Mcdaniels, Pamela M. and Mc Daniels, Pamela M., Lot 97, Raintree Sub., $30,000.
Young, Jennifer and Young, Harry A. III to Pechacek, Lanell Living Trust and Lanell Pechacek Living Trust and Pechacek, Robert Living Trust and Robert Pechacek Living Trust and Pechacek, Lanell Trustee and Pechacek, Robert Wayne Trustee, Lot 24, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $190,000.
Miller, David Thomas Trustee and Miller, Catherine Marie Trustee and Miller, Catherine Marie Family Living Trust and Catherine Marie Miller Family Living Trust and Thomas, David Family Living Trust and David Thomas Family Living Trust to Pope Family Trust and Pope, Margaret Dewane Trustee and Pope, Craig Martin Trustee, Lot 222, Harborside Sub., $805,000.
Etheredge, James Henry Jr. to Etheredge, Devin S. and Etheredge, Eian and Etheredge, Erin and Etheredge, Kimberly B., Lot 93, Pinehurst Subdivision And Parcels County.
Aiken, Ubirda and Reyes, Ubirda Morales to Aiken, Roderick P. and Aiken, Sarah D. and Aiken, Ubirda, Lot 185, Eagles Harbor Subdivision, Phase III And Parcel County.
Boles, Edward Earl and Boles, Earlean and Boles, Earline W. to Martin, Christine and Martin, Terry, Parcels County, $18,000.
Tejeda, Jessica E. to Tejeda, Johnathan A., Lot 21, Milford Pines Sub., Phase Two, 2021-Dr-24-419.
Jones, Willie E. to Jones, Barbara Joyce and Way, Holly Jones, Lots 25 & 23, Golding Acres Sub.
Jones, Barbara Joyce to Boswell, Mary Frances, Lot 24, Golding Acres.
Miller, William T. Jr. to Frick, Lavinia C., Lot No. 7, Leyland Place.
Flowe Enterprises Inc. to Schulze, Charles W. Trustee and Flowe, Randolphe G. Trust and Randolphe G. Flowe Trust, Parcels County.
Schulze, Charles W. Trustee and Flowe, Randolphe G. Trust and Randolphe G. Flowe Trust to Flowe Enterprises Of S C L L C and Flowe Enterprises Of SC LLC, Parcels County.
Special Referee and Wharton, Christopher R. to Medrano, Elmer E., Tract C County, 2022-CP-24-00516, $75,000.
Allison, Carolyn S. to Allison, Gregory L., Lots 27-29, Woodrow Sub.
Gulamali, Boonloeng to Hinson, Michael E., Lot 0.14A, Sagewood Sub., $1,000.
Special Referee and Ricketts, Logan S. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lot 5, S C Riley Sub., 2022-CP-22-400298, $70,001.
Wells, Eljem Apple White and Wells, David Sterling to Harrison, Terence and Harrison, Fallon, Lots 7-10, Blk. F, Blyth Heights Sub., $7,000.
Beair, James H. and Beair, Dianne B. to Carrington, Jan Michael O., Lot 87, Belle Meade Sub., $195,000.
Strategic Choices LLC to Kuras, Norman, Lot No. 36, Wisewood Sub., $91,000.
Great South Partners LLC to Calvert, Melissa, Lot 7, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing.
Lee, Mandy L. and James, Mandy L. to Salame, Sumra T. and Loner, Dana Williams, Lot 88, Sec. I, Riegel Textile Corporation, $153,500.
Strong, Marie W. to Strong, Willie and Brown, Helen Ann, Lot County.
Gorman, Wendell D. to Mcferrin, James and Mc Ferrin, James and Mcferrin, Emily and Mc Ferrin, Emily, Parcel County.
Davis, Larry Dean to Beaulieu, Kenneth and Beaulieu, Linda, Parcel 10.85A, County, $595,000.
Wells, William S. to Belcher, Tycia, Lot 29, Rockcreek Sub., $190,000.
Family Tree Woodworks LLC to Hoskins, Carlton Orlando, Lot A, Reynolds Street Extension, $86,000.
Alderfer, Glen C. to Alderfer, Glen C. and Faulk, Patricia J., Unit 201-G, Lake Shore Villas Horizontal Property Regime.
Lomax, Donald Lee Sr. to Lomax, Carol Darlene Lee, Lot 12, Linwood Estates Sub.
Roberts, Christopher T. and Hipp, Linda Stephens and Hipp, Linda J. to Willis, Frank J. and Willis, Patricia E., Lot No. 116, Section 1, Orchard Park Sub., $182,000.
Smith, Joan to Washington, Eugene, Lot, Hwy. 702.
Bell, C. Wayne to Bell, C. Wayne and Bell, Patricia M., Lot 118, Belle Meade Sub.
Barrett, Cynthia P. and Sudduth, Cynthia P. and Barrett, Robert S. to Castellanos, Jorge Salvador Martinez and Marino, Ana Victoria Garcia and Martinez, Castellanos Jorge Salvador and Garcia, Marino Ana Victoria, Lot B, Rippy Property, $99,800.
Salerno Properties LLC to Chandler Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lot D, County, $420,000.