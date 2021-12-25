Sherrill, Charles Kermit II to Oak Ridge Andrews LLC, Lot 233, Greenwood Mill Village Sub., & Lot 34, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. II.
Le, Dat Van and Le, Dat V. to Le, Pov Cheng and Le, Wendy Thi and Lopez, Linda Le and Le, Steven Van and Le, Lopez Linda and Van, Le Steven and Cheng, Le Pov and Thi Le Wendy, Lot 1, Bottany Woods Sub.
White, Walter L. and White, Sherman Keith to White, Odell Serigo, Parcel County.
Crews, Thomas M. to King, Mark J., Lot 20, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, Ph. I, $600,000.
Ashley, Keith H. and Ashley, Amy H. to Burnsed, Gregory W. Sr. and Burnsed, Sheri A., Lot 146, County, $287,500.
Culbertson, Susan F. to Davis, John A., Lot 0.58A, County.
Ballard, Elmer Sue to Lowe, Sandra Ballard, Lot 2, SC Hwy. 420.
Ballard, Elmer Sue to Lusk, Rita Faye, Lot 1, SC Hwy. 420.
Harris, George H. to Bela, Ruhan and Bela, Minavere, Lot, County, $10,000.
Hill, Thomas Franklin Jr. to Hill, Mary Wanda H., Lot 7, Deer Wood Sub.
Stockman Lands Inc. to Restoration Worship Center Inc., Parcel B, Evans Pond Road.
Wells, Charles S. Per. Rep. and Jackson, Hilda V. Estate and Hilda V. Jackson Estate to Dominick, Anna G.and Dominick, William Rhett, Lot, Phoenix Street, $200,000.
Latham, Emma E. to Latham, David K., Tract 1, County & Easement.
Latham, Emma E. to Latham, David K. and Strawhorne, Sally L., Tract 6, County.
Latham, Emma E. to Latham, David K. and Strawhorne, Sally L. and Latham, Emma E, Parcels, County.
Johnson, Margaret Linn to Johnson, Linn Family Trust and Linn Johnson Family Trust, Lot 32, Westwood Sub.
Wall, Walter T. and Wall, Tara C. to Wall, Walter T. and Wall, Tara C., Parcel 5.03A, Poplar Hill Road.
VSM Management Real Estate LLC to Carolina Capital Development LLC, Lots County & Encroachment And Permanent Right Of Way, $1,299,000.
Fowler, Kelli P. to Lane, Jarvis, Lot 32, Laurel Street Sub., $108,700.
Dominick, Anna G. and Dominick, William Rhett to Burden, Leslie D. and Burden, Leslie Dominick and Dominick, Anna G. and Dominick, William Rhett, Lot, County, $0.
Palmetto Crossings Construction LLC to Golden, Robert and Golden, Suzanne, Lot 105, Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, Ph. I, $68,500.
Broussard, Virgil C. and Broussard, Margaret and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Brookland Enterprises LLC, Tax Deed, Lot 35, Callison Estates, $975.
Jennings, Ernest Odell, Jr. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Brookland Enterprises LLC, Tax Deed, Lot 38, Blk. 8, Sec. 2, Promise Land Heights, $1,325.
R & C Properties I LLC and R And C Properties I LLC and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Thompson Dave, Tax Deed, Lots, Milwee Street, $1,200.
R & C Properties I LLC and R And C Properties I LLC and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Thompson, Dave, Tax Deed, Lot Gage Street, $825.
J & B Investment Of Greenwood LLC and J And B Investment Of Greenwood LLC and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Childs, Brandon, Tax Deed, Lot County, $250.
Able, Lester and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Gibert, Terry M., Tax Deed, Lot 12, Blk. 2, Unit 3, Greenwood Shores, $1,425.
Vicari, Sal and Vicari, Sandra and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Clark, Curtis G. and Alewine, John W., Tax Deed, Lot 12, Eagles Harbor Sub,. Ph. I, $8,500.
R & C Properties I LLC and R And C Properties I LLC and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Hawkins, Melissa Andrea, Tax Deed, Lot Towne Street, $4,000.
Smith, Jacqueline D. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Mercury Funding LLC, Tax Deed, Lots C, D, E & F Smith Road, Pt. Lot G, County And Strip Of Land County, $42,000.
Garrett, Marvin and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Biltmore Holdings LLC, Tax Deed, Lot US Hwy. 25, $20,100.
Cosby, Eunice and Lee, John Howard and Lee, Joe Nathan and Lee, Mary Frances and Alexander, Edith and Waller, Johnnie Odell and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Belcher, David, Tax Deed, Lot County, $707.
Brown, Paul Andrew and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Biltmore Holdings LLC, Tax Deed, Lot 128, Sec. 2, Riegle Textile Corporation, $2,300.
J & B Investments Of Greenwood LLC and J And B Investments Of Greenwood LLC and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Holloway, Shequita, Tax Deed, Lot Owens Street, $775.
King Doris Brooks and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Tax Sale Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Tax Deed, Lot County, $22,500.
J & B Investments Of Greenwood LLC and J And B Investments Of Greenwood LLC and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Childs, Brandon, Tax Deed, Lot Owens Street, $1,000.
Price, Jannie and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Central Palmetto Asset Management LLC, Tax Deed, P. Lot 5, Suburban Place And Pt. Lot 6, County, $9,100.
George, Tracy S. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Childs, Brandon, Tax Deed, Lots 21-26, Sec. A. Maxwell Nicholson Sub., $1,300.
J & B Investments Of Greenwood LLC and J And B Investments Of Greenwood LLC and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Tax Sale Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Tax Deed, Lot 534, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $23,000.
Edwards, Freddie and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Roman, Avery D., Tax Deed, Lots 24-25, Blk. A, Green Acres Sub., $350.
Rappley, Jimmy and Rappley, Robert and Tarrant, Byron and Collins, Michael and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Roman, Avery D., Tax Deed, Lot, Dean Street, $350.
Scott, Deanna D. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Childs, Brandon, Tax Deed, Lot 16, Idlewood Sub., $250.
Fuller, John and Cummings, Betty J. and Williams, Shanta and Robinson, Tammy W. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Larkins, Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot 25, Seaboard Heights Sub., $6,800.
Ferqueron, Nancy Wright to Ferqueron, George and Melton, Susan Lynn and Knox, Lisa Marie, Lot Pecan Drive.
RLM Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Beatty, Patricia, Lot 5, C. G. Trakas Sub., $77,000.
Galphin, Marion Camak Per. Rep. and Camak, Glenda Ann Estate and Glenda Ann Camak Estate and Chandler, Glenda Estate and Glenda Chandler Estate to Brown, Grayson Caroline, Lot 1, Gaillard Place And 1/8 Interest In Private Road, $82,900.
Carvalho, Aristoteles S. Jr. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Powell, John E. II, Tax Deed, Lot 90, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation, $1,500.
Mcclain, James Ross and Mc Clain, James Ross and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Gibert, Terry M., Tax Deed, Lot 11, Blk. 1, Unit 3, Greenwood Shores Sub., $21,500.
J & B Investments Of Greenwood LLC and J And B Investments Of Greenwood LLC and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Larkins, Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot Owens Street, $5,900.
Robinson, Agnes and Robinson, Willie J. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Biltmore Holdings LLC, Tax Deed, Lot County, $4,500.
Walker, Donald Edward Jr. and Walker, Edie Michelle and Walker, Heather Nicole and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Biltmore Holdings LLC, Tax Deed, Lot 7, Olive Mill Sub., Sec. II, $7,500.
Deluca, Michael and Deluca, Juliet and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Randall, Melvin II, Tax Deed, Lot 121, Grand Harbor, Ph. II, $1,600.
Chrisley, Linda and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Tax Sale Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Tax Deed, Pt Lot 5, Brookside Nicholson Sub., $4,200.
Griffin, Thomas and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Rogers, Kellar, Tax Deed, Lot 15, Blk. 2, Unit 3, Greenwood Shores, $1,500.
LT Estate and Lowe, Francey M. and Tax Collector Greenwood County and Lowe, Vickie to Central Palmetto Asset Management LLC, Tax Deed, Lot SC, Hwy. 10, $875.
Brown, Wendy Lou and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Randall, Melvin II, Tax Deed, Lot, Cokesbury Street, $1,100.
Crawford, Billy Jean and Staples, Kimberly and Moore, Todd to Crawford, Craig, Lot, County, $65,880.
Harbage, Gregory W. and Harbage, Karen W. to Harold, Bridgett O. and Sellars, Anthony, Lot No. 11, Sunset Drive Sub., $110,000.
Pryor, Roxie G. to Larson, Gerald Russell, Lot B., Laurel Road, $180,000.
Roberts, Jeffrey R. By AIF and Roberts, Jeffery R. By AIF and Roberts, Jeffery Roland By AIF and Roberts, Lisa Evonne AIF to Roberts, James M., Tract 6, Besher Hills, $41,000.
Strickland, Ralph R. Jr. and Strickland, Ted W. and Yon, Glenda Janet to Strickland, Brandon R., Lot 74-B, County/Strip Of Land, Hill, Julie A. to Reed, Andrew B., Lot 67, Augusta Fields Sub., Sec. 2, $176,000.
Thompson, William Wayne to Thompson, William Wayne and Thompson, Margaret, Lot 181, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Perez, Genaro Quezada and Quezada, Perez Genaro to Martinez, Alondra Selene and Selene, Martinez Alondra, Lot No. 33, Siloam Acres Sub., $15,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots 61 & 62, Milford Pines Sub., Phase III, $97,800.
Neal, John Kyle and Neal, Lisa A. to Weeks, Pamela Stallard and Weeks, Eric C., Parcel, South Carolina Hwy. 246, $195,000.
Lamb, John Charles to Davis, Howard L. and Davis, Karen D., Lot G-1, County, $99,500.
Haston, Kevin Dean to Jay, Kari Brianne, Tract 1-B, Country Acres Sub. & Well Rights With 1990 Redman Mobile Home, $95,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lot 78, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $48,900.
Pridgen, Donnie L. and Pridgen, Timothy L. to Pridgen, Donnie L., Tract 5, Hunters Glen Sub.
Carl Putnam Group LLC to Farmer Enterprise Of SC LLC, Parcels County, $30,000.
Pridgen, Donnie L. to Pridgen, Timothy L., Tract 5, Hunters Glen Sub. & Easement.
Skelton, Richard W. and Skelton, Laura K. to JP Carports LLC and J P Carports LLC, Parcels City, $250,000.
Maez, David N. and Maez, Kathleen to Dreamers Properties LLC, Lot No. 16, Foxcroft Sub., $56,000.
Special Referee and Richards, Annie Mae and Richards, Annie Mae Bell Johnson to Allen, Vernon E. and Allen, Toula C., Lot No. 32, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., 2020-CP-24-00936, $56,100.
Hodges, John Philip to Hodges Shirley Life Estate and Duncan, Melody and Shirley Hodges Life Estate and Hodges, Shirley, Parcels County.
Franklin, Robert G. to Kosmac, Teresa, Lot, East Cambridge Street, $318,546.41.
Creswell, Stephen Craig and Creswell, Lisa S. and Simmons, Lisa Catherine to Marciante, Beverly, Lot, County, $51,000.
Gantt, Mable L. to Bryant, John B., Lot, City With Interest In Water Line, $71,000.
Graham, Linda Edwards and Edwards, Linda D. to Curenton, Terry L. and Summey, Mary Ann, Lot No. 20, Leyland Place, $73,500.
Dry Hook Investments LLC and Gross, Terry to Gross, Terry, Lot 1, Blk. C, Tract 1, Ligon Property & Lot 18, Blk A, Robert Ligon Lands.
Boggs, Gail B. to Pearce, Dennis E. and Pearce, Cheryl A., Lot C30-C, Caymen Court, $55,000.
Upstate Investment Partners LLC to Kandipilli, Govinda Krishna Murthy, Building G, County & Right Of Ingress And Egress, $265,000.
Culbertson, Myron Glenn to Culbertson, Marvin Bruce Estate and Marvin Bruce Culbertson Estate, Parcel County.
Culbertson, Marvin Bruce to Culbertson, Marion Thomas, Parcel County.
Rodgers, Michael Lewie to Rodgers, Kay C., Lot 28, Hwy. 25 N & Lot 42, Center Street.
Mccravy, John R. III and Mc Cravy, John R. III to Mccravy, John R. V and Mc Cravy, John R. IV and Mccravy, Amelia L. and Mc Cravy, Amelia L., Tract 1, Ann Shield Bishop Sub., & New Lot 3, County With 30 Foot Easement.
Griffin, Vida W. to Griffin, Brian Moore and Stroud, Jimmy Don Jr., Lot No. 18, Northside Drive.
Holliday, Jeffrey W. and Holliday, Bonnie Sullivan and Craft, Bonnie Sullivan to Perrin, James B. Jr., Parcel County, $8,000.
Cobb, Joseph Walter Trustee and Cobb, Ena Elizabeth Testamentary Trust and Ena, Elizabeth Cobb Testamentary Trust to Fehr, Diedrich Jr., Lot, County, $85,000.
Shirley, Raymond C. to Shirley, Jason P., Lots A-1, A-2 And A-3, Lakeview Heights Sub.
Holden, Olin C. and Holden, Rhonda P. to Holden, Olin C. and Holden, Rhonda P., Lot 47, Northfall Acres Sub.
Lumley, John Harold to Lumley, Nancy K., Parcels County.
Bartoli, John A. and Bartoli, Claudia M. to Bartoli, John A. Trustee and Bartoli, Claudia M. Trustee and Bartoli Family Revocable Trust, Lots 138 & 139, Grand Harbor, Ph. III, And Club Membership.
Lai, Peter to Bela, Ruhan and Bela, Minavere, Parcel 10A, County, $0.
Jones, Deborah Ann and Jones, David E. to Rhinehart, Grady L. Jr and Rhinehart, Alisa H., Lot 113, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $113,000.
Spry, Kathryn A. Per. Rep. and Thorp, Annette F. Estate and Annette F. Thorp Estate to Titus, Matthew and Titus, Marie, Lot 9, Bradford Place, $118,000.