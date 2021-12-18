Whitt, Connie Ann to Whitten, Audra Danette, Lot 442, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation/Lot 22, North Greenwood Ave.
Whitten, Audra Danette to Babb, Rodney M., Lot 442, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation/Lot 22, North Greenwood Ave.
Aiken, Tabbatha Ann and Merida, Cruz Leonardez and Leonardez, Merida Cruz to T & K Wright Home 4 U LLC and Rivera, Yohnni and T And K Wright Home 4 U LLC, Lot 1 County, $27,000.
Wills, John Walter and Wills, Linda L. to Bagley, Vernon E. and Bagley, Karen L., Lots 146 & 147, Stoney Point Sub., $41,000.
Houghton, Lonnie Gene and Houghton, Wanda Sue to Claphan, Angela Dawn, Lot No. 84, Idlewood Sub., $186,000.
Gilbert, William E. and Gilbert, Emilie Y. to Gilbert, Stephen C. Trustee and Gilbert, William E. Trust and William E. Gilbert Trust and Gilbert, Emilie Y Trust and Emilie Y. Gilbert Trust and Gilbert, William E. and Gilbert, Emilie Y., Unit 220, Lodge West Carriage Homes.
Butler, Bryan and Allen, Claywell to Mcconnell, Byson and Mc Connell, Byson, Lot 54, County, $67,000.
Wright, Alan W. to Network Properties Inv. Inc., Lot 197, Greenwood Plant Sub., $102,000.
Lamp, Patricia L. Trustee and John W. Lamp Revocable Trust Agreement and Lamp, John W. Revocable Trust Agreement and Patricia L. Lamp Revocable Trust Agreement and Lamp, Patricia L. Revocable Trust Agreement to Curtis, Christine A., Lot 135, Pucketts Ferry Sub. $390,000.
Dykes, Raymond Lee to Dykes, Davis Ray and Dykes, Madison Lisanne, Condominium Apartment F-8, Hillcrest Horizontal Property Regime.
Christopher, Aaron Darnell Sr. to Smith, Krystle Delane, Tract County, $321.
Floyd, Carol Ann Blum to Floyd, James C. Jr., transfer of ownership interest pursuant to the Last Will And Testament of decedent of installment contract For Sale Of Real Estate, Lot Bluff Road.
Mccravy, Samuel F. and Mc Cravy, Samuel F. to Mccravy, Margaret Ellen L. and Mc Cravy, Margaret Ellen L., Lots County.
Emery, Jonathan M. to Emery, Branford and Emery, Michelle R., Lot 123, Harborside Sub.
Hackett,, Willie J. Jr. to Hackett, Willie J. Jr. and Khan, Monique C., Unit A, Keltons Horizontal Property Regime, $0.
Bartley, Michael A. to Wilson, Jeffrey, Lot 1, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $125,000.
Nguyen, Patricia Lamb to Nguyen, Brooks Diep, Lot No. 40, Phase IV, Beech Run Sub.
Giancaspro, Thomas and Giancaspro, Catherine to Thacker, Christopher M. and Thacker, Gina R., Lot 168, Eagles Harbor Sub., Sec III, $84,000.
Sides, Lindsey L. to Blackwell, Kenneth N. and Blackwell, April N., Lot 78, Idlewood Sub., $256,900.
Leopard, John Tanner and Leopard, Sara Courtney and Dodgen, Sara Courtney to Leopard, John Tanner, Pt. Lot 3, Miners Bridge.
Dickert, John F. to Comeaux, Jerry R. and Comeaux, Vicky Jo, Lot 0.79A, County, $107,100.
Floyd, Charlene M. to Lester, Regis D. and Floyd, Lentiqus K., Lot 19, Seaboard Heights Sub.
Yarbrough, Nick C. to Gonzalez, Rosa Corona and Flores, Corona Gladys Elizabeth and Corona, Gladys Elizabeth Flores, Parcel County, $12,000.
Divens, Martha and Aime Ava Divens and Walker Thea M. Divens and Rhea, Cassandra and Phea, Cassandra to Sligh, Joseph, Lot No. Four (4), Hartzog Acres.
SCPROPERTYMANAGEME LLC To Henderson Group LLC, Lot 88, Terra Villa Sub., $63,000.
Hall, Gary A. to Ramey, Courtenay H., Unit 4, Lodge West Carriage Homes, Sec. I.
Duvall, Raymond E. Sr. Estate and Raymond E. Duvall Sr, Estate and Duvall, Wanda Per. Rep. to Guzman, Palmerin Gustavo and Palmerin, Gustavo Guzman, Lot 34 & 2 Seven Foot Strips Second Avenue, $117,000.
Morgan, Pamela M. Estate and Pamela M. Morgan Estate and Morgan, Stuart Charles Per. Rep. to Gosling, Marc and Gosling, Janet, Lot 3, Blk. G, Avalon Townhomes. $130,000.
Hughes, Angie B. and Davis, Angie Boyd to Walker, Austin Jesse, Lot, County, $120,000.
Johnson, Robert L. and Darr, Jennifer C. to Brown, Bradley Joseph and Halpin, Cynthia Jean, Lot 109, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $650,000.
Bridges, Ronnie to Bridges Ronnie and Bridges Shannon D, Lots 16 & 17 Woodrow St Ext/Woodrow Avenue.
Harrison Thomas W. and Harrison, Dianne S. to Orr, Charles Irvin and Harrison, Thomas W. and Harrison, Dianne S., Lot 9, US Hwy. 178.
Suarez, Pedro Portillo to Paez Sobal Julio Cesar and Sobal Julio Cesar Paez and Fernandez Guadalupe Guevara and Guevara Fernandez Guadalupe, Lot 270 Blyth Road Sub, $50,000.
Hurt Holdings No. 2 LLC to Cloud, William Ryan, E. Bldg. Westbrook Apartments And 1/4 undivided interest in certain lot of land situated on sw side Westbrook Drive, $235,100.
Jackson, Thomas F. and Jackson, Kathleen Elyse to Jones, Jennifer P., Lot Jennings Ave., $350,000.
Rillon, Fe Bullayongan Trustee and Fe Bullayongan Rillon Revocable Trust and Rillon Fe Bullayongan Revocable Trust to Rillon, Adrian, Lot 178, Belle Meade.
Paramore, Natalie J. and Parramore, Natalie Jo to Mitchell, Charles S. and Mitchell, Nancy T., Lot 178, Stoney Point Sub., $525,000.
Mcallister, Lois Willis and Mc Allister, Lois Willis to Mcallister, Dennis Ray and Mc Allister, Dennis Ray and Ouzts, Mary Ann and Wengert, Pamela Moore and Fain, Harold Glen and Harbin, Lori Denise, Lot 57, Augusta Fields Sub.