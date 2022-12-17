White, Betty S. to Barksdale, Martin Bruce, Lot County, $8,000.
Fujifilm Manufacturing USA Inc to Phoenix Greenwood Industrial Investors LLC, Tracts County, $65,237,000.
Fujifilm Manufacturing USA Inc to Phoenix Greenwood Industrial Investors LLC, Parcels County.
Innovations Of Wealth And Worldwide LLC to Smax Investments LLC, Lot County, $11,500.
Bley, Edna W. to Bley, Roger F. Trustee and Bley, Edna W. Trustee and Bley Roger F. Living Trust and Roger F. Bley Living Trust and Edna W. Bley Living Trust and Bley, Edna W. Living Trust, Lot 49, Block D, Milford Manor Phase I.
Godfrey, Samuel C. to Jones, Gary G., Lot A, County, $25,000.
Jones, James Neal to Jones, James Neal and Jones, Pamela S, Parcels County.
Jones, James Neal and Jones, Pamela S. to Jones, James Neal and Jones, Pamela S., Lots 3-B And 3-C County.
Jones, Pamela S. to Jones, James Neal and Jones, Pamela S., Lot Langley Road And Calhoun Hwy.
Coleman, Robert C. to Dorn, Henry Trustee UWO and Coleman, Robert C., Lot City.
Knight, Uvil to Knights Mhp LLC, Lots A & B, Pine Ridge Drive Knights Trailer Park.
R & C Properties I LLC and R And C Properties I LLC to Lakelands Property Group LLC, Lot County, $60,000.
Knights Mhp LLC to C&C Holdings Group LLC and C And C Holdings Group LLC, Lots A & B, Pine Ridge Drive, $350,000.
Shirey, Glenn Herod and Shirey, Margaret J. to Smith, Paul David and Smith, Debra Anne and Skinner, Shane and Skinner, Jennifer, Lot 56, Saddle Hill Sub., $390,000.
Hasting, Clarence to Hasting, Tony William and Hasting, Loretta Lynn and Duncan, Patsy T. and Timmerman, Patsy Marie and Turner, Jackie Marie, Tract A County.
Hasting, Clarence to Turner, Jackie Marie Trustee FBO and Turner, John, Lot 1, Olive Mill Section 2.
Haynes, David Eugene to Haynes, Margaret G., Lot 30 And Portion Of Lot 29, Timberlake Sub.
Scott, Ned Hudson to Willingham, Deborah S., Parcel County.
Scott, Ned Hudson to Scott, Gerald N., Parcel County.
Scott, Ned Hudson to Leedy, Linda S., Parcel County.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Metro Homesites LLC, Parcel 39.09A County.
Fisher, Barry L. and Fisher, Laura J. to Jones, Angela N. and Alston, Donna M., Lot No. 209, Greenwood Plant Sub., $69,000.
New, Lonnie W. to Barton, Tina Marie and Danner, Christine Barton, Lot No. 6, County, $13,500.
Le Claire, Gene Estate and Leclaire, Gene Estate and Gene Le Claire Estate and Gene Leclaire Estate to Shirey, Glenn H. and Shirey, Margaret J., Lot 13, Rustic Chase, $365,000.
Reyes, Leonel to Munoz, Alfaro Carmen Maria and Alfaro, Carmen Maria Munoz, Lot County.
Bethea, Mica G. and Hammond, Rocky L. J.r to Bethea, Mica G., Lot 37, Wind Tree Sub.
Quarles, Gladys Jones and Anderson, Gladys Jones to Jones, Marine Murray, Lot, Whitehall Road, $6,000.
Boone, Lynn P. to Gantt, Daniel Jr., Lot 272, Sec. 1, Mathews Mill Village, $44,000.
Graybeal Construction And Design LLC to Nelson, Jessica Dawn James and Nelson, Andrew Rallyn, Lot 36, Champion Green Phase I, $393,300.
Harrison, Terence and Harrison, Fallon to Brown, Ruby L., Lot County, $175,000.
Sherard, S. Michael and Lovelady, Nancy L. to Crocker, Alice Faye, Lot 1, Hunters Creek Plantation, Sec. U, $335,000.
Green, Paul R. to Green, Laureen H., Lots 2-A & 3, Panorama Sub.
Sealy, David P. and Sealy, Ann O. to Misty Meadows Retreat LLC, Lots 23-25, Lakewood Heights Sub.
Shirley, William Eugene to Marshall, Joshua Wayne, Lot 177, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant, $145,000.
Coleman, Michael and Coleman, Winifred to Coleman, Michael W. Trustee and Coleman, Winifred A. Trustee and Coleman Family Trust, Lot 33, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation.
Patton, Ray F. IV to Lussier, Susan M., Lot 9, Pebble Creek Sub., Ph. I, $179,900.
Tafta, Jerry D. to Tafta, Jerry D. and Getzelman, Brenna Tafta, Lots 33 & 34, Brentwood Hills Sub.
Warner, George R. and Warner, Charles E. to Phillips, Gloria W., Tract 1-A County.
Phillips, Gloria W. to Warner, George R. and Warner, Charles E., Parcel, County.
Swenson, Jason Earl to Roberts, David K., Lot 66, Greenwood Plant Sub., $71,300.
Gardner, Richard James and Gardner, Richard J. Sr. to Gardner, Richard James Jr., Tracts County.
Cook, Herman to Cook, Vicki M., Lot 28, Broken Ridge Sub., Ph. I.
Matthews, Joe Oscar to Matthews, Joe Oscar and Matthews, James David and Abrams, Melanie Jo M., Lots 45-48, Laurel Hill Sub.
Phillips, William Fred to Phillips, Katherine E. Trustee and Katherine E. Phillips Revocable Trust and Phillips, Katherine E. Revocable Trust, Lot 333, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation.
Abbeville Greenwood Development LLC to Invest 19 LLC and Invest 16 LLC, Parcels A & B County, $2,083,333.
Greenwood Pathway House Inc. to Wright, William David, Lot 2, County & Easement.
Wright, William David and Wright, William D. to Greenwood Pathway House Inc., Lot 1, County.
Watson, Charles M. Jr. Trustee and Drummond, John W. Trust and John W. Drummond Trust to Adams Limited Partnership, Parcels County, $137,250.
Risavich, Frank A. Jr. and Risavich, Frank A. to Williams, James and Williams, Brittney, Lot 7, Olive Mill, Sec. 3, $30,000.
Strategic Choices LLC to Arender, Justin William and Arender, Angela Nicole, Lot 31, Centre Court, Ph. I, $326,500.
Sightler, Jerry L. to Sightler, Jerry L. Trustee and Chadwick, Chandler Sightler Residential Trust and Sightler Chadwick Chandler Residential Trust, Parcel 14.08A County.
Scott, Robert L. to Scott, Robert L. and Lewis, Melba Broome Trustee and James Leland Broome Trust Agreement and Broome, James Leland Trust Agreement, Lot 14, Hill And Dale Sub.
Logan, Howard Earl Jr. to Logan, Rosalind D. and Logan, Desmond T., Lots 13 & 16, Terra Villa.
Raines. Brenda C, to Raines Thomas H. Estate and Thomas H. Raines Estate, Lots 81 & 81-A, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II.
Anderson Family Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Beartop Holdings LLC, Parcel A, Spring Street & Parcels B & C, Lindsey Ave., $80,000.
Moore, W. Marion and Moore, B. Sidney Jr. and Moore, Dennis E. to Moore, W. Marion and Moore, Nancy T., Tracts 1E, 1E-1 & 4, Pine Tree Drive.
Quarles, Benjamin Parks and Quarles, Benjamin Park to Quarles, Justin P., Tract 2, Thrush Road, $27,900.
Quarles, Benjamin Parks to Quarles, Adam R., Tract 1, Thrush Road, $27,900.
Weeks, Freeda Miles to Weeks, David Christopher, Lot 9, Woodlawn Sub.
Gardner, Richard James and Gardner, Richard J. Sr. to Gardner, Sandra Ficklin, Parcel 1.39A, County.
Flowe Enterprises Of SC LLC to Greenwood County, Tract 3, Hwy 25, $361,000.
Fitz, Thomas R. and Fitz, Amber S. to Marsh, Martha Kae, Lot 14, Sec. U, Hunters Creek Plantation, $330,000.
Gardner, Richard J. Jr. to Gardner, Sandra Ficklin and Gardner, Richard J. Jr., Tracts 1 & 1-A, County.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Irvin, Jack and Scurry, Johnny and Williams, Laura Mae and Scurry, Peter to Larkins, Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot 22, Blk. D, Douglas Featherstone Property, $14,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Helton, Susan K. and Helton, Mary and Helton, Laura and Helton, Tyler to Cook, Antonia, Tax Deed, Lot SC Hwy. 246, $3,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Helton, Susan K. and Helton, Mary and Helton, Laura and Helton, Tyler to Larkins, Clinton, Tax Deed, Parcel County, $26,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Ostorga Construction LLC and Brooks, Caroline Goldman to Bryant, Ozzie R., Tax Deed, Lot, Sandy Run Road, $650.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Dowdle, Lt. to Jackson, Bernice, Tax Deed, Parcel County, $6,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Hawkins, Walter Estate and Walter Hawkins Estate and Hawkins, Annie Bell Per. Rep. and Hawkins, Annie Bell and Hawkins, Joanne and Hawkins, Valeesa to Central Palmetto Asset Management LLC, Tax Deed, Tract A County, $4,100.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Ostorga Construction LLC and Vilardi, Rosmore and Vilardi, Amy and Palmetto Trust Of Historic Preservation to Bering North LLC FBO and US Bank Cust For Bering North and Firstrust Bank, Tax Deed, Lot Asbury Road, $1,250.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Mactaggart, Cherry W. and Emerald Gardens Of Greenwood LLC and Emerald Gardens and NHC Healthcare Greenwood LLC and Cullum Electric & Mechanical and Cullum Electric And Mechanical and Kelley Watson Properties to Mercury Funding LLC, Tax Deed, Unit 5, Grier Building Horizontal Property Regime, $80,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Owens, Roger and USDA Rural Development and Farmers Home Administration and Discover Bank to Riley, Thomas R., Tax Deed, Lot 102, Fairforest Sub, $28,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Long, Janet H. and Long, Roy T. to Riley, Thomas R., Tax Deed, Lot 105, The Willows Sub., $40,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Tirrell, William and Terrapin, Pointe Subdivision Property Owners Association Inc. to Bering North LLC FBO and US Bank Cust For Bering North and Firstrust Bank, Tax Deed, Lot 22, Terrapin Pointe Sub, $5,100.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Moon, Billy Lloyd Estate and Billy Lloyd Moon Estate and Creel, James Allen and Moon, Don Wayne and Moon, Johnny and Owens, Gladys N. and Matta, Barbara and Creel, Joshua and Tisdale, Debra C. and Creel, Samuel Corey and Moon, Billy Joe and Creel, John R. to Brookland Enterprises LLC, Tax Deed, Lot 17, Utopia Acres & Parcel County, $5,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Judy, Larry Estate and Larry Judy Estate and Dillard, Patricia M. Per. Rep. and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Central Palmetto Asset Management LLC, Tax Deed, Parcel 3.00A County, $7,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Matheny, Matthew M. to Bering North LLC FBO and US Bank Cust For Bering North and Firstrust Bank, Tax Deed, Lot 73, Terrapin Pointe Sub, $6,300.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and AAA Historical Home Movers Inc. to Thompson, Dave, Tax Deed, Lot 156, Fairforest Sub, $450.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and King, Tony R. and Mckee, John W. and Mc Kee, John W. and SCDOR and SC Department Of Employment And Workforce to Bering North LLC FBO and Us Bank Cust For Bering North and Firstrust Bank, Tax Deed, Lots 16-20, Sec. A, Maxwell Nicholson Sub., $17,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and AAA Historical Home Movers Inc. to Thompson Dave, Tax Deed, Lot 155, Fairforest Sub, $450.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Jones, Mary and Jones, James and Mackin, Patricia and SCDOR and Taylor, Aaron V. and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC to Larkins, Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot 11, W. P. Corley Estates, $16,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Davis, Elaine J. to Cook, Antonia, Tax Deed.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Lovell, Nancy R. and Rodgers, Elizabeth Julianna and Powell, Mildred Rebecca and Wardlaw, Jennifer Lynn to Bryant, Ozzie R., Tax Deed, Tract A County, $2,300.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Saunders, Doris W. to Bryant, Ozzie R., Tax Deed, Lot County, $675.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Jackson, Barbara and Jackson, Londa and Discover Bank and County Bank and SCDOR to Bering North LLC FBO and US Bank Cust For Bering North and Firstrust Bank, Tax Deed, Lot 63 Grendel Plant Sub., $21,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Johnson, Danny and Johnson, Tina to King, Tamika, Tax Deed, Lot 5, 96 Mill, $900.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and King, Wanda to King, Tamika, Tax Deed, Lot 150, Magnolia Place Sub, $4,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Hawkins, Annie Bell and Hawkins, Joanne and Hawkins, Valeesa and Hawkins, Walter Estate and Walter Hawkins Estate to Central Palmetto Asset Management LLC, Tax Deed, Lot Gary Road, $4,800.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Smothers, Janet and Dennis Law Firm PC and Pillsbury Law Firm LLC and SCDOR and Rush George Dexter III to Biltmore Holdings LLC, Tax Deed, Lot 47, Sec I, Riegel Textile Corporation, $15,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Klamp Properties Inc. and Bradley, Melvin to Biltmore Holdings LLC, Tax Deed, Lot 119, Fairforest Sub., $1,500.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Brownlee, Robert and Brownlee, Betty to Riley, Thomas R., Tax Deed, Parcel County, $20,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and George, Tracy S. and George, Bonnie F. and Limbaugh, Gary and Midland Credit Management Inc, and SC Department Of Health And Environmental Control to Sprowl, James D., Tax Deed, Lot 3, Anderson Williams Estate, $5,600.
Goldstein, Dorian L. and Goldstein, D. Lee and Goldstein, Linda C. to Goldstein, Linda C, and Goldstein, Dorian L., Lots 50 & 51, Blk. C, Kimbrook Sub.
Garic Corporation to Gunderson, Margaret A. Trustee and Margaret A. Gunderson Revocable Trust and Gunderson, Margaret A. Revocable Trust, Lot County.
Garic Corporation to Gunderson, Gary W. Trustee and Gary W. Gunderson Revocable Trust and Gunderson, Gary W. Revocable Trust, Lot County.
Lynch, Sandra Layton Estate and Sandra Layton Lynch Estate and Lyda, Jennifer Per. Rep. to Stewart, Tim H. and Hayes, Anthony, Lot, South Main Street, $120,000.
Sea Island Realty Group LLC to Beattie Development LLC, Parcels County.