Giles, Michael Scott to Giles, Bailey Scott, Parcel 4.97A County.
Adams, Eugene M. and Adams, Rayne B. to Adams, Eugene M. and Adams, Rayne B., Tract C, County & Tract D, Piney Woods Farm.
Fleming, Benjamin to Jones, Karen Caldwell, Pt. Lot 1 And Lots 2, 7 & 8, Sec. 6, J. D. Nicholson Promised Land Sub.
Fleming, Benjamin to Clark, Myioshe F., Unit 49, J. D. Nicholson Promised Land Sub.
Fortner, Harold Daniel to Dickerson, Katherine Fortner Trustee and Fortner, Lane Robert Trust and Lane, Robert Fortner Trust and Dickerson, Katherine Fortner and Clark, Anna Fortner and Bentley, Laura Fortner, Lot 33, Belle Meade Sub.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC, Lot 37, Champion Green, Ph. I, $20,000.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC, Lot 36, Champion Green, Ph. I, $20,000.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC, Lot 15, Champion Green, Ph. I, $20,000.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC, Lot 13, Champion Green, Ph. I, $20,000.
Windsor, Charles R. and Windsor, Karen M. to Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC, Lot 138, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub., $20,000.
Allison, Mark L. to Puckett, Jacqueline D., Lot 15, The Village At Midtown, $214,800.
Holley, Ricky H. to Connor, Betty A., Lot 1/Unit, 1 Deirdres Place Sub., $110,000.
Kerhoulas, Teta K. and Kerhoulas, Gus G. to Cameron, Margie L., Unit 106, Abbey Court Horizontal Property Regime, $136,000.
Owensby, James C. to Owensby, James C. and Owensby, Norma Jean, Lot 19, A County.
Stewart, Timothy H. and Hayes, Anthony J. to Foster, Tommy T., Lot No. 187, Section 1, Mathews Plant, $124,000.
Owens, Howard Louis to Owens, Howard Louis and Smith, James A., Lot County.
Harris, George H. and Harris, Cindy S. to Griffith, Kevin and Escolas, Nicole L., Tracts A, B, X & Y County, $432,900.
Harris, Tammy P. to Cooper, Rebecca Hastings, Lot 50, Broken Ridge Sub, $175,000.
Hasting, Roxie Anne to Gilbert, Timothy L. and Gilbert, Birgit C., Unit 112, Abbey Court Condominiums, $69,000.
Bering, North LLC and US Bank Cust and Bering North Firstrust Bank to BN2019 LLC, Lot County.
Beck, Samuel J. and Ward, Morgan C. to Ward, Morgan C., Lot 77, Hyde Park Sub., $44,000.
Moseley, Hugh D. to Bailey, Julie R., Lot 94, Greenwood Mills Sub.
Stumbo, Deborah H. and Stumbo, Clifford W. to Sealy, Ann Oenbrink Trustee and Sealy, Ann Oenbrink Revocable Trust and Ann Oenbrink Sealy Revocable Trust, Strip Of Land, Clem Road, $8,400.
Tran, Lon Ut and Lu Em Thi to Tran, Lon Ut and Lu Em Thi, Lot 13, Folly Bend Drive.
Bussey, Brenda L. to Martin, Kevin, Lot No. 3, Oakhaven Court.
Burton, Gerald Alvin to Burton, Mary Jacquelyn, Tracts County.
Taylor, Marvin E. Estate and Marvin E. Taylor Estate and Bledsoe, Donna T. Per. Rep. to Bledsoe, Donna T., Lot County, $15,000.
Sealy, Ann O. to Misty, Meadows Retreat LLC, Lot 8, La Port Sub.
Coleman, Wayman and Coleman, Wayman III to Jones, Shonda Yameko, Lots 52-54, Blk H. Blyth Heights, $6,000.
Brashears, Donald and Brashears, Teresa to Ausa, Lorena S., Lot 18, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $139,000.
Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC to Cape Abigail Brook, Lot 5, Morgan Meadows Sub., $166,000.
Philipkosky, Thomas G. and Philipkosky, Rebecca A. to Philipkosky, Thomas G. Trustee and Philipkosky, Rebecca A. Trustee and Philipkosky Living Trust, Lot 35, Pucketts Ferry Sub.
Wood, Susan C. to Garamella, Leslie M., Lot 68, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II, $97,500.
De Matos, Ross Lane to De Matos, Viana Heveli.
Cowan, Randy M. and Cowan, C. Wayne to Cowan, Scott W. and Cowan, Nube L., Parcel A, County, $150,000.
Smith, William V. to Arnold, David and Cobb, Brittany, Lots 83-87, Sec. A, Dan Richardson Estate, $160,000.
Bearcat Properties LLC to Tran, Khanh Quang Trustee and Khanh, Tran Joint Revocable Trust and Tran Khanh Joint Revocable Trust and Le Hong Joint Revocable Trust and Hong Le Joint Revocable Trust, Lots County, Pt. Lot 142 Harborside Sub., Ph. II And Lot 16-B, Harborside Sub., Portion Homes, Sec. B, $91,400.
Chiles, Aleecya to Stevenson, Martha Ann and Stevenson, Kenosha Latia, Lot 4, Truett Street, $147,000.
Brown, Lakesha S. to Cox, Holly Michelle, Lot 1, County, $155,000.
Willis Jerry N and Willis Cynthia C to Wilson Matthew James and Wilson Jennifer Erinn, Lot 150 Grand Harbor Sub Ph Iii, $70,500.
Patrick, Sean E. and Patrick, Heather L. to Palu, Justin, Lot 23, Glendale Heights, $192,500.
Round Two LLC to Watford, Rebecca and Hart, Sean, Lot 232, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $119,900.
Kerhoulas, Athena Andrews to Huffman, Vivian K. and Grumbos, Demetra, Parcels County.
Gilmer, Robert Joseph to GHS Holdings LLC, Lot 57, Spring Valley, Sec. A, $140,000.
Bruce, Wilson R. to Bruce, Wilson R. and Bruce, Cynthia E, Lot 8, Fox Chase At Hunters Creek Plantation, $0.
Linstrong LLC to 109 Windtree LLC, Buildings F, G & H, County, $1,375,000.
Hester, Laura E. to Bane, Kenneth D. and Bane, Angelia C., Lot 109, Harris Plant Sub., $131,000.
GHS Holdings LLC to Escalante, Gomez Francisco Olivio and Vasquez, Grisele Velasco and Gomez, Francisco Olivio Escalante, Lot 57, Spring Valley, Section A, $175,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lot 59 And Lot 60, Milford Pines Sub., Ph III, $97,800.
West, Cleve C. and West, Amy D. to Podsiadlo, Leon J., Tract 15, County, $132,000.
West, Austin C. to West, Cleve C. and West, Amy D., Lot A, County, $115,000.
Walter Sandra A Trustee and Walter Sandra A Revocable Trust and Sandra A Walter Revocable Trust to Walter James R Trustee and Walter Sandra A Trustee and James R Walter Revocable Joint Trust and Walter James R Revocable Joint Trust and Sandra A Walter Revocable Joint Trust and Walter Sandra A Revocable Joint Trust, Lot 10 Reedy Cove Sub,
Walter, James R. Trustee and Walter, James R. Revocable Trust and James R. Walter Revocable Trust to Walter, James R Trustee and Walter, Sandra A. Trustee and James R. Walter Revocable Joint Trust and Walter, James R. Revocable Joint Trust and Sandra A. Walter Revocable Joint Trust and Walter, Sandra A. Revocable Joint Trust, Lot 10, Reedy Cove Sub.
Tolly, Robert L. and Tolley, Robert L. to Carter, Austin B., Lot 25-D, Highland Forest Sub., $121,000.
Evans, Carolyn to Mchone, Mary C. and Mchone, Kris and Evans, Michael Ray and Evans, Carolyn and Evans, Gilbert D. and Mc Hone, Mary C. and Mc Hone, Kris, Lot 506, Holloway Street.
Evans, Carolyn to Evans, Gilbert D., Lot 506, Holloway Street.
Hayes, Anthony J. to Bic LLC, Unit 4-A, Old Mill Townhouses, $139,500.
Garnett, Dorothy to Garnett, James Jr. Lot, County.
Davis, Heather Mccammon and Davis, Heather M. to Attaway, Charles Daniel Jr. and Pitts, Matthew Timothy, Lot 83, Hyde Park Sub., $145,000.
Fennell, Manuel I. and Fennell, Peggy to Clary, Heather Nicollette, Parcels, County, $67,600.
Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to Johnson, Christopher S. and White, Meagan E. Lot 4, Quail Run Sub., $162,200.
Herndon, Charles H. III and Nations, Clayton N. to Johnson, Tyrance, Lots Nos. 79 And 80, Booker T. Washington Heights, $0.
Burdette, Diana L. to Sullivan, Joe Edward, Lot 20, Eighteen Queens Court, Hunters Creek Sub., $8,000.
Nichols, Sharon Lee to Nichols, Gregory, Lot No. 60, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II.
Carter, Amy S. and Masters, Amy S. to Masters, Amy S. and Masters, Thomas E., Parcels County.
Clary, Michael Thomas Jr. to Sullivan, Cameron James and Clary, Debra L., Lot 59, Augusta Fields Sub.
Pitts, Christopher Dylan and Pitts, Christopher D. and Pitts, Katelyn Fleming and Pitts, Katelyn F. to Luiz, Arthur K. and Luiz, Pamela J., Lots 11 & 12, County Farm Road, $340,000.
Johnson, Peggy A. to Galaviz, Echagaray Ana Elizabeth and Echagaray, Ana Elizabeth Galaviz and Manjarrez, Dominguez Pedro A. and Dominguez, Pedro A Manjarrez, Lot 106, Sec. B, Woodfields Sub., $169,500.
Durkin, Patrick J. to Durkin, Patrick J. and Durkin, Kristin Victoria, Lot 347, West Cambridge Avenue.
Goodman, Evelyn Kelley and Goodman, Evelyn K. to Goodman, James D. and Goodman, Daniel E. and Goodman, Eugene F., Lot No. 197, Section I, Mathews Plant Sub.
Speach, Betty and Williams, Willie Lee and Williams, George III to Ivory, Jadaisha, Regine, Lot, County, $0.
Livingston, A. Delores to Livingston, Donald Cameron and Livingston, Audrey Delores and Sims, Brentley Elizabeth, Lot No. 30, Pinehurst Sub., $0.
Livingston, Audrey Delores to Livingston, Mark A., Lot 59-C, County, $0.
Collins, Warren Scott to Collins, Warren Scott and Collins, Rachel Lynn, Lot 1, Sec. A, Shearbrook Sub., $0.
Livingston, Mark A. to Livingston, Mark Allen and Livingston, Amy Denise, Lot 27, Pinehurst Sub. And Lot 59-C, County.
Thomas, Albert F. and Thomas, Jean B. to Thomas, Albert F. and Thomas, Jean B., Parcel 23.65A, County.