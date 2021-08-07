Clemmons, Courtney A. to Butler, Kameesha, Lot No. 1, Lakeland Village, $116,000.
J Cad Real Estate Inc. to Norcross Lane Edward, Lot 60, Ph. II, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $275,000.
CMH Homes Inc. to Lange, Randall A. and Lange, Donna Colleen, Parcel 5.01A County, $169,057.13
Radford, Robin E. to Banford, Sean D. and Banford, Crystalene B., Parcels D & C, County, $32,000.
Hillbilly Investment Company to Saverance, Todd, Tract County, $48,000.
TC Properties Of 96 LLC to Round Two LLC, Lot 232, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $60,000.
Self, Linda C. to Self, Linda C. Trustee and Linda C. Self Revocable Trust and Self, Linda C. Revocable Trust, Lot 2-B, Grace Street Extension & Lot D-79, Gatewood Sub.
Mcjunkin, Sarah D. and Mc Junkin, Sarah D. to Mcjunkin, Carol Lynn and Mc Junkin, Carol Lynn and Mcjunkin, Sarah D. and Mc Junkin, Sarah D., Lot County.
Patrick, William B. Jr. Trustee and Patrick, Lucille B. Living Trust and Lucille B. Patrick Living Trust to Hanschke, Michael Walter and Hanschke, Cam E., Parcel B, County, $110,000.
Wells, Charles S. Per. Rep. and Jackson, Vera Hildegarde Estate and Vera Hildegarde Jackson Estate and Jackson, Hilda V. Estate and Hilda V. Jackson Estate to Vines, Charles Conway and Vines C. Conway and Vines, Conway and Vines, Kenneth E. and Wham, Ella V., Lots 23 & 24, Cobb And White Sub., $68,000.
Kingsmore, Glenda A. to Wallner, Stephen F. and Wallner, Pam Till, Lot 18, Sec. T, Hunters Creek Plantation, $675,000.
Ginn, William Dennis to Ginn, William Dennis and Ginn, Rebecca W., Lot, County.
Orr, Sandra S. and Orr, Sandra to Orr, Sandra Smith Trustee and Orr, Sandra Smith Revocable Trust and Sandra Smith Orr Revocable Trust, Lots 31 & 31-A, Ph. I, Grand Harbor Sub.
Adams, Dennis J. and Adams, Cynthia S. to Adams, Christopher S. and Knight, Hayley A., Lot 16, Block A, Beckridge Sub., $169,000.
Case, B. William and Case, Willie and Case, Lucy C. and Case, Lucy to Properties VV LLC, Lots, County, $340,000.
Palmetto Crossings Construction LLC to AFX Southeast Group Ltd, Lot 35, Palmetto Crossing, Ph. I, $92,000.
Lawrence, Russell M. and Lawrence, J. W. and J. B. Law LLC to Parda Federal Credit Union, Lot 21, Woodcrest Sub, $5,000.
Jacobs, John and Jacobs, Julie to Jacobs, John A. Trustee and Jacobs, Julia A. Trustee and John A. Jacobs Joint Revocable Trust and Jacobs, John A. Joint Revocable Trust and Julie A. Jacobs Joint Revocable Trust and Jacobs, Julie A. Joint Revocable Trust, Lot 9, Sand Shores Sub.
Curren, Harold Fred Estate and Curren, Susie Ann Estate and Swatland, Lisa K. Per Rep and Harold Fred Curren Estate and Susie Ann Curren Estate and Settelen, Teresa Per. Rep. to Sightler, Jerry and Sightler, Donna, Lot 13-B, Harborside Sub., $575,000.
Ivester, Ruth N. to Davenport, Sandra C., Lot/Unit C-2, And Adjacent Patio Windsor Oak Townhouses, Ph. I, $227,000.
Young, Douglas and Young, Douglas H. and Young, Douglas Harrison to Tollison, Joy Y. and Young, Steven D., Parcels County.
Young, Douglas H. to Young, Steven D., Lot 5, Edgemere Sub.
Lai, Peter and Fang, Yuh Ya Lori to Wyn, Richard G. III and Wyn, Lisa L., Tract A, US Hwy. 221, $137,360.
Corley, Jean B. Trustee and Davenport, Sandra C. Trustee and Corley Family Trust to Davenport, Sandra C. and Davenport, Susan C., Parcels County.
Dougherty, Robert J. to Dougherty, Robert J. and Dougherty, Justin R., Pt. Tract C County.
Moore, Walter Maurice to Moore, Linda J., Parcels, County.
Dorn, John William and Dorn, John W. to Dorn, John William and Dorn, Margaret Rhyne, Parcels County.
Cox, Jordan L. By AIF and Cox, Ashley W. By AIF and Chapman, Jacob Hamilton AIF to Beard, Cody Alan and Beard, Kayla Rene, Lot 144, Wellington Green, Sub. Sec., II, $236,500.
Butler, Inez M. to Tomlin, Ernestine and Butler, Michael A., Lot No. 14, E.D. Perrin Sub.
Butler, Inez M. to Butler, Anthony D., Lot 15, E.D. Perrin Sub.
Butler, Inez M. to Butler, Anthony D., Lot City.
Butler, Inez M. to Miller, Evelyn B. and Butler, Katinka G., Lot No. 9, East End Heights.
Mcgrier, Pandora and Mc Grier, Pandora to Curry, Desimond O., Lot 36, Cambridge Heights Sub., $20,000.
Pierre, Carrier and Sanders, Carrie Pierre to Sanders, Willie and Scurry, Malva Pierre and Sales, Lisa, Parcel SC Hwy. 254 & Tract 8, County.
Sanders, Willie to Sales, Lisa, Parcels County.
Sales, Lisa to Scurry, Malva Pierre, Parcel SC Hwy. 254 & Tract 8 County.
Hawthorne, Emily S. and Teasley, Austin W. to Hawthorne, Emily S., Lot 2, Timber Place.
Wright, Claude to Wright, Barbara Ann and Wright, Barbara Ann M. and Wright, Barbara A. and Wright, Barbara D., Parcels County.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots 42 & 43, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $97,800.
Lara, Jaime Rosales to Gonzalez, Eleuterio Diaz and Francisco, Minerva Lorenzo and Diaz, Gonzalez Eleuterio and Lorenzo, Francisco Minerva, Lots 12-17, Blk. J, Blyth Heights Sub., $69,000.
Harmon, James Curtis Per. Rep. and Harmon, James B. Estate and James B. Harmon Estate to EIPT LLC, Parcel 5.614A, County, $435,000.
Fortner Home Land And Development LLC to Turner, Victor and Turner, Rhonda and Styron, Rhonda Lynn, Lot County, $1,800.
Moody, Joan S. to Moody, Joan S. Trustee and Joan S. Moody Trust and Moody, Joan S. Trust, Lot 114, Sec. I, Orchard Park Sub.
Bennett, Thomas Neil to Bennett, Thomas Neil and Bennett, Taelor Ashlee, Lot County.
MJTrust 2 LLC to Cockrell, Thomas W., Lots 21-24, Blk. A, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub., $25,000.
Jones, Lillie Mae to Jones, Antonio J., Lots No. 20, 21 And 22, Booker T. Washington Heights Sub.
Davenport, Sandra C. and Davenport, Susan C. to Corley, Jean B. Trustee and Corley, Jean B. Living Trust and Jean B. Corley Living Trust, Parcels County,
Jackson, Shantai D. and Allen, Shantai D, to Jackson, Marcus Demonde, Lot 84, Mckellar Farms Sub., $8,000.
Callaham, Thomas to Smith, Callaham Shauna B. and Callaham, Shauna B. Smith and Gilchrist, Darren, Lot Walker Street.
Rodgers, Amanda to Ashlaw, Allen Dale Sr. and Ashlaw, Maria Ann, Lot 44, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub. & Lot 9, Mathews Plant Sub., $70,000.
Cowan, Scott W. to Gregory, David and Gregory, Kimberly, Lot 165, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $330,000.
Marsh, Martha to Barnes, Rickey M. and Barnes. Judith S., Lots 25 & 24, Sec. L, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $439,000.
Dye, Charles B. to Watts, Quandra N. and Watts, Henry, Lot 9, Aspen Heights Sub., $160,000.
Larkins, Clint to Herring, Garrett Edward, Pt. Lot D, City.
Sweat, Barbara Turner to Turner, Herman Clark, Lot 23, Panola Plant Sub.
Gunnells, Virginia S. to Gunnells, Chadwick H., Lot 147, Belle Meade Sub.
Shingler, Robert E. II to Eustace, Carlynn Breanna, Lot County, $73,000.
Duff, Linda D. to Mcclary, Sherri and Duff, Linda D. and Mc Clary, Sherri, Lot. No. 13, Hyde Park Sub., $0.
Davis, Jeffrey Paul to Powell, Timothy Alan, Tract, Stoney Point Section, County, $40,500.
R. T .Bailey Construction Inc. to Weinberger, Dave C. and Weinberger, Valeri A., Lot 78, Ph. I, Sec. IO, Stoney Point Sub., $342,100.
Arismendez, Alicia Heranandez and Hernandez, Alicia to Escalante, Perez Grisalia Consuelo and Perez, Grisalia Consuelo Escalante, Lot 31-C, South Creek Sub.
Richardson, Linda H. to Gronquis.t Reuben James and Gronquist, Rosemary, Lots 140 And 140-A, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $35,000.
Bryan, Diane L. to Gosbeth, Richard Edward and Gosbeth, Audrah Christine, Lot 202, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $90,000.
Cobblestone West Homeowners Association to Beattie Development LLC, Parcels Cobblestone West Sub.
Moore, Linda J. to Moore, Linda J. and Moore, Kevin Maurice and Moore, Keith Lee and Moore, Brent James, Lot 69, Rockcreek Sub.
Fujifilm Manufacturing U. S. A. and Fuji Photo Film Inc. to Birch, Vicki Lynnette and Birch, Alyssa June, Lot 22, Ph. II, North Lake Sub., $131,300.
Chandler, Peggy Irene to Louis, Bryan M. and Louis, Qariba S., Lot 3, Riley Sub., $110,900.
Thompkins, Dennis to Thompkins, Tongela L., Lots 2 & 3, Callison Estates.
Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance Inc. to Collins, Tony and Collins, Brenda A., Lot A, County including 2018 Clayton Mobile Home, $100,200.
Burnett, Robert Franklin to Tabakhov, Yan and Shuster, Yelena, Lot 10, Club Pointe Sub. At Gatewood, $305,000.
Thompson, David R. Jr. to Scheets, John B. and Scheets, Gloria F., Lot 108, Augusta Fields Sub. & Pt. Lot 106, Augusta Fields Sub Sec. II, $210,000.
Callaham, Nicole L. and Callaham, Nichole L. and Murray, Nichole L. to Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC, Lot 5, Morgan Meadows Sub., $107,000.
Salandro, Wesley A. to Philipose, Stephen and Philipose, Theresa, Lot 30, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $80,000.
Langley, Tony E. Jr. to Black Sail Inc. and Blacksail Inc, Condominium Apartments 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 13 & 15, Woodland Court Development, $227,500.
Wright, Thomas to Hill, Taja M., Lot 2, County, $249,900.
Brown, John Michael and Brown, Fran Nicole Daws to Holcomb, Chad and Amerski, Crystal, Parcels, County, $164,900.
Shelley, Byron E. to Lazo, Robert C. and Lazo, Cristina C., Lot, City, $85,000.
Lee, Jason P. and Lee, Elizabeth H. to Rogers, Richard Kenneth, Lot 2, And Part Of Lot 1, Gracemont Terrace Sub., $204,000.
Campbell, Charles Alton to Allred, William J. and Allred. Evelyn M., Unit 15, Royal Oaks Villas.
Townsend Property Management LLC to QB LLC, Lots 44-48, Blk. C, Lander Heights Sub., $265,000.
Smith, Ricky to Moore, Teekema Shayla, Lot, Wilson Road, $12,500.
Hemphill, Roy R. to Hemphill, Roy R. and Hemphill, Lynn T., Lots 2 & 3, County.
Peel, David and Peel, Hope B. to Jackson, Thomas F. and Jackson, Kathleen Elyse, Lot, Jennings Ave., $332,000.