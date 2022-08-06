Linsenbigler, Mark J. and Hamlett, Virginia Lee to Ward, Timothy Scott, Pt. Lot C, County, Tract C, County & Parcel B, County, $82,500.
Collins, Roger W. and Collins, Judith and Collins, Judy B. and Collins, Judith Bryan to Collins, Roger Wade and Collins, Judith Bryan, Lot 2 & Lot F, County.
Farris, Sean T. and Farris, Tabitha C. and Crenshaw, Melissa R. to Kirby, Dylan H. and Kirby, Theresa, Lot 6 & Pt Lot 5, Sunrise Sub., $137,500.
Cokesbury Historical And Recreation Commission to Arnold, Jerry W., Parcels A & B, County, $75,000.
Fennell, Kenneth Earl and Fennell, Laura Werts to Fairfield Farms Of 96 LLC, Parcels County.
Jefferson, Doris Dampier to Fuson, Joseph Wagner, Lot 22, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. VI, $149,900.
Lim, Sokkeang to Williams, Lawrence Steven, Lots 5-8, Cobb Sub., $65,000.
Davis, Tammy M. to Mayfield, Barry S. and Mayfield, Julia M., Lot County, $110,000.
Zieger, Eugene B. and Zieger, Theresa M. to Willow Grove LLC, Tract 15, Holmes Place With Mobile Home, $0.
Burns, Judith Mundy to Price, Mundy Burns Trustee FBO and Donaghy, St. Claire Burns Trustee FBO and Burns, James Calhoun III, Pt. Lots 21 & 22, Pinecrest Drive.
Cartagena, Hector Luis Santos and Santos, Cartagena Hector Luis to Heatherly, Lindsey, Lot 474, Sec. 3, County, $109,900.
Boone, Terry W. to Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC, Lot County, $40,000.
Hughes, Joan S. and Smith, Joe E. Jr. to Hill, Winslow D. and Hill, Jennifer L., Lot 9, Country Homes Sub., $34,200.
Bryan, Charles Steven Estate and Charles Steven Bryan Estate and Bryan, Steve Estate and Steve Bryan Estate and Gunter, Melisa B. Per. Rep. and Bryan Donna Divico Estate and Donna Divico Bryan Estate and Bryan, Donna D. Estate and Donna D. Bryan Estate and Gunter, Melisa B. Per. Rep. and Gunter, Melisa Per. Rep. to Livingston, Kayla, Lots 53 And 59-A, Pinehurst Sub., $180,000.
Crawford, Susie Lee and Maslow, Crystal Lee and Thomson, Crystal Lee and Crawford, Susie L. and Maslow, Crystal L. to Williamson, Hartwell Anthony and Cagle, Marshall Brook, Tract County, $180,000.
Stroud, Mary Ann to Stroud, Dwight A, Tract County.
Nelson, Ralph Cobb to Sherman, Melissa Ann, Parcels County.
Speir, Carroll C and Odell, Jeffrey and Odell, Paul and Odell, Bradford and Stroud, Dwight A. and Tanner, Linda H. and Tanner, Lynda H. and Hodges, Elizabeth L. and Mcclain, Patricia and Mcclain, Patti and Dickert, Peggy Louise Cobb and Gaddy, Donald G. and Cobb, John A. III and Sherman, Melissa A. and Nelson, Roger By AIF and Sherman, Melissa AIF and Mcalister, Sarah Nell By AIF and Parker, Debbie A, AIF and Posey, Edna By AIF and Rush, Edna H. AIF and Hodges, Jimmie H. and Massey, Carolyn C. By AIF and Massey, Carolyn Rebecca By AIF and Cobb, John A. III AIF and Shirley, Virginia C. By AIF and Shirley, Virginia Ann By AIF and Cobb, John A III AIF and Speir, Stephen M. and Gary, Cynthia S. and Kinney, Susan S. and Kidd, Susan S. and Dickert, Peggy Cobb and O Dell, Jeffrey and O Dell, Paul and O Dell, Bradford and Mc Clain, Patricia and Mc Clain, Patti and Mc Alister, Sarah Nell By AIF to Momin, Mohamed Saif, Tracts County, $251,000.
Shaw, Patricia P. to Robinson, Kristi Michelle and Shaw, Patricia P., Lot 25, Ridgewood Sub & Lot Ridgewood Sub.
Heath, William R. Jr. and Heath, Susan J. W. to Heath, William R. Jr. and Heath, Susan J. W., Lot 128, Cedarbrooke Sub.
Heath, Susan W. and Heath, William R. Jr. to Heath, Susan W. and Heath, William R. Jr., Parcel County (Greenwood And Mccormick).
Tafta, Steven R. and Tafta, Mary A. to Price, Timothy Paul and Price, Lori Bisek, Lot 1.83A, County, $7,686.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Dove, Sheldon, Lot 2, SC Hwy. 34, $30,000.
Harrison, David and Harrison, Lisa to Stone, Sarah Lorene and Houston, Michael, Lot 112, Belle Meade Sub., $150,000.
Wells, Wenona K. to Wells, Gregory Orlando, Parcels County.
Hampton, Floyd R. and Hampton, Floyd to Hampton, Stephen, Parcels Green Acres Drive.
Martin, Sondra Lee and Martin, Rodney K. to Martin, Rodney K., Lot No. D-77, Stonewood Sub., Ph. III.
Bergen, Allen J. and Bergen, Donna N. to Bergen, Allen J. and Bergen, Donna N., Lot No. 60, Section H, Hunter’s Creek Plantation Sub.
Corriher, Judy L. to Rentz, Jerry L. and Rentz, Connie S., Lot 3, Spray Shed Road, $250,000.
Clark, Ruby V. to Baglyos, Alex P .and Neal, Denise Y., Lot 48, Blk. D & Lot 48-A, Milford Manor, Ph. I, $399,900.
Driver, Julie to Dean, Karlie M., Lot 10-A, Oxford Creek Townhouses, $214,500.
Vizcarra, Jose Guadalupe Jr. and Vizcarra, Leticia Z. and Vizcarra, Jose C. and Zuno, Leticia to Vizcarra, Jose Guadalupe Jr. and Vizcarra, Zayra Magdalena Pinzon and Pinzon, Vizcarra Zayra Magdalena, Unit 2, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase IV.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Predraza, Dionisio N., Lot 15, Section E, Hunters Creek Sub.
Douglas, Daniel Kevin and Douglas, Kimberly P. to Douglas, Kayden, Lot No. 4, Club Crossing, Phase II.
Lumley, Nancy K. Per. Rep. and Keck, Eldora J. Estate and Eldora J. Keck Estate to Wilkinson, Julie Ann, Lots 46 & 47, Spring Valley, $265,000.
Wilbanks, Nikki Zouras and Zouras, Steve P. and Zouras, George P. to Hayes, Anthony and Hayes, Leslie, Lot 25, Cedar Lake, $420,000.
Liverman, Roland Johnnie Jr. and Liverman, Rolland and Liverman, Lindsey to Liverman, Roland Johnnie Jr. and Liverman, Lindsey Williams, Parcel 12.13A, Wrenn Road, $0.
Giles, Lou C. to SXN LLC, Parcel City.
Clark, Daniel G. to Gillespie, Michael Pauleck and Gillespie, Megan Jean, Lot No. 90, Milford Pines, $300,000.
Almazan, Camerino to Hernandez, Juana and Almazan Angel, Lot 169, Grendel Plant Sub.
Almazan, Camerino to Hernandez, Juana, Parcels County.
Goodman, Frances Butler and Lanford, Frances G. to SXN LLC, Lots County, $47,500.
Greenwood Lutheran Church LCMS Inc. to Greenwood SC 109 E. Alexander LLC, Lots County, $190,000.
Moseley, Hugh D. Jr. to Greenwood SC 109 E Alexander LLC, Lot 31 Of The Reid Property And Lot City, $375,000.
Hawkes, Katherine Pedersen and Hawkes, Katherine A.. and Pedersen, Karl Donald Estate and Hawkes, Katherine Pedersen Per. Rep. and Hawkes, Katherine A Per Rep and Karl Donald Pedersen Estate to Driver, Julie, Lot No. 27, Beech Run Sub., Phase III, $195,000.
Dickey, Adrienne Haley and Meredith, Adrienne Haley to Ward, Kelonda C. and Page, Venessa, Lot 15, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph VI, $95,000.
Hyatt, Dale K. and Hyatt, Karen to Clegg, Kailey, Lot 15, Harris Plant Sub., $75,600.
Ouzts, Lawrence and Ouzts, Lawrence B. to Ouzts, Lawrence B. and Ouzts, Brenda Sue, Tract A, County & Parcel, 12.08A County.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Waller, Jonathan Alexander II and Hernandez, Arely Mayte Morales and Morales, Hernandez Arely Mayte, Lot 134, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $262,890.
Wateree Holdings LLC to Gibert, Terry M., Parcel County, $175,000.
Stone, Marion Casey to Stone, Heather Hite, Lot A-29, Gatewood Sub., 2021-Dr-24-337.
Stone, Heather Hite to Capuder, Kelly and Mandile, Anthony, Lot A-29, Gatewood Sub., $492,000.
Mohammadi, Mehdi Nadir to Foster, Jerry L. Trustee and Foster, Anita F. Trustee and Foster Family Trust, Lot 28, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $145,000.
Mcginn Properties LLC to Mccary, Dylan and Mc Cary, Dylan, Lot 43, Westwood Sub., $188,000.
Reed, Clara P. By AIF and Reed, Richard AIF to Blue Ridge Properties LLC, Lots 28 & 29, Blk. A, Greenacres Sub., $42,000.
Big Properties LLC to Parrish, Christopher T. and Parrish, James W. and Parrish, James C., Lot 2, Blk. G, Avalon Townhomes, $147,000.
Kendall, Catherine T. By AIF and Sanders, Kaye T. AIF to Bowman, Wilton, Lot 3, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. VI, $105,000.
Bowman, Wilton to Big Properties LLC, Lot 3, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. VI.
Almazan, Lucia Suarez to Carvajal, Ofelia Hernandez and Jose, Jetro Justo, Lot, Phoenix Street, $155,000.
Double Gobble Real Estate LLC to SDQ Investments LLC, Lot, New Market Street, $50,000.
Reddick, Alberta to Cann, Noah Lee, Lot 46, Emerald Place Sub., $118,800.
Buchanan, Nancy A. to Moore, William Benjamin Jr., Lot B, County.
Buchanan, Nancy A. to Buchanan, Nancy A. and Moore, William Benjamin Jr., Lot 2-A, Briarwood Road.
Moore, Patrick W. and Moore, Halee N. to Platt, Tyler Edward and Platt, Halee, Lot 8, Meadowbrook Sub., Includes Mobile Home, $67,200.
Snead, Richard R. Jr. and Causey, Cheryl to Romero, Josselyne and Rodriguez, Marco, Lot Or Unit 34, Section II, Ph. II, Rock Knoll Townhouse Development, $85,000.
Banister, Miriam Bonds By AIF and Price, Debra D. AIF to Price, Debra D. and Banister, John T., Parcel 80.92A, Callison Road, $12,138.
Rodgers, Nancy and Rodgers, Michele and Rodgers, Karen to Rodgers Heritage Farm LLC, Tract B County.
Curry, R. B. III and Curry, Ravenel B. IV and Curry, Caroline Rivers and Curry, Marshall Anderson to Baglyos, Alex P. and Neal, Denise Y., Lot 47, Block D, Phase I, Milford Manor, $18,000.
Smith, Todd D. and Smith, Tammy Gaillard to Kithil, David L. and Kithil, Lorna L., Lot No. 68, Grand Harbor Sub., $13,000.
Dean, Karlie M. to Dean, Karlie M. Trustee and Dean, Karlie M. Revocable Living Trust and Karlie M. Dean Revocable Living Trust, Lot 10-A, Oxford Creek Townhouses.
Eddy Carolina Pride LLC to Store Master Funding XXV LLC, Parcel 21.78A, County, $13,500,000.
Praeger, Catherine D. to Grand Harbor Club LLC, Lot 23, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub.
Ramsey, Russell A. to Southbound Greenwood LLC, Lot County, $700,000.
Seymour, Blake R. to Deason, Richard R., Lot 66, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II, $40,000.
Booker, Jo Ann Rucker and Booker, Brandon Paul and Booker, Brandon to Booker, Tiffany Anne and Booker, Brandon Pall, Lot, Greene Street.
Jolly, Kevin E. and Jolly, Gina A. to Clark, Daniel G., Lot 35, Henrietta Heights Sub., $190,000.
Scott, Gerald N. Per. Rep. and Scott, Ned Hudson Estate and Ned Hudson Scott Estate and Scott, Ned H. Estate and Ned H. Scott Estate and Scott, Gerald N. Per. Rep. and Scott, Lillie Frances Estate and Lillie Frances Scott Estate and Scott, Lillie F. Estate and Lillie F. Scott Estate to Keystone Homes Inc., Parcel County, $495,000.
Stewart, Robert Earl and Stewart, Robert Earle to Stewart, Sandra S., Lots 34 & 35, Resubdivision Of Lot 64 Brookside Sub And Northwestern Portion Of Pageland Avenue.
Leary, Richard B. and Leary, Claudette C. to Leary, Richard B. and Leary, Claudette C., Lots 72 & 73, Blk. F, Kimbrook Sub.
Tackett, Ryan A. and Tackett, Kristin S. to Brickley, Glendon R. and Brickley, Lisa B., Lot 47, Ph. III, Saddle Hill Sub., $330,000.
Whitmire, Julia Kathryn to Round Two LLC, Lot, East Henrietta Avenue, $95,000.
Dunbar, Sharon Perlotte and Perlotte, Sharon Marlene and Perlotte, Sharon Linda to Gaffney, Julia, Lots County.
Hawthorne, Kimberly R. to Goodwin, Jonee S. and Kelley, Anthony T., Lot 27, Windtree Sub., $205,000.
Hedrick, Leslie L. and Miller, Laurel L to East Durst Storage LLC, Tract 1, County, $295,000.
Schwartz, Stephen and Schwartz Amy to Douglass, Linda, Lot No. 15-C, Dalewood Estate, $378,000.
Gibert, Terry M. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Parcel County.
Williams, Celia N. to Williams, Betty Joyce and Williams, Corey and Richardson, Clara E. and Brown, Edna Williams and Williams, Celia N. and Williams, Pearlene M., Parcel, Dixie Drive.
Bussey, Brenda L. to K Town Homes LLC, Lot 137, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation, $20,300.
Martin, Sasha L. to Curry, Desimond, Lot, Taggart Street, 2020-Dr-42-2245.
Bowie, James Herman Sr. to Bowie, Onnie M. and Bowie, Lisa and Bowie, James H. Jr., Lot 12, Blk. D, Highland Forest Sub.
Rogers, Lateshia to Cartledge, Lateshia and Cartledge, Terrence, Lot No. 38, Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Phase I.
Boyd, Thomas Dale and Boyd, Joyce G. to Boyd, Thomas Dale and Boyd, Joyce G. and Boyd, Rhonda R. and Boyd, Thomas Darrin, Tracts E & G County.
Woodard, James E. and Woodard, James E. Jr. to Mckee, Deanna W. and Mc Kee, Deanna W. and Woodard, Patrick E. and Woodard, James E. and Woodard, James E. Jr, Parcels County.