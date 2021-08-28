Jernigan, Janice Young Estate and Owen, Deborah Lynne Per. Rep. and Janice Young Jernigan Estate to Franklin, Robert G. Jr., Lot, East Cambridge Street, $319,900.
Watson, Charles M. By AIF and Watson, Dolores T. By AIF and Watson, Charles M. Jr. AIF to Riley, D. Robert and Riley, Jill W., Lots A2-A & A2-B, County.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Wingrove, Harriet Jordan, Lot 30, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. II, $231,390.
Simpson, Patricia Nell Young to Simpson, Patricia Nell Young and Farmer, Lisa R., Lot 15, Leyland Place.
Bucklevel Enterprises LLC to RBM Of Greenwood SC Inc. and Bartley, Michael A., Lots 1-3, County, $1,375,000.
Johnson, Wilma W. to Hackett, Tiffany, Lot 1-A, County, $7,000.
Johnson, Wilma W. to Hackett, Joseph II, Lots 1-B, 2-A & 3-A, County, $10,000.
Taylor, Shelley T. and Taylor, Shelley Turner to Taylor, Shelley L. and Brissey, Pamela M., Tract 3, Marshall Hall Sub.
Sproull, James F. to Rosenberg, Brian L. and Rosenberg, Lori Zomick, Lot 14, Plantation Pointe Sub., Sec. A, $49,000.
Pettit, Brenda S. to Pettit, Brenda Gayle Solesby Trustee and Pettit, Brenda Gayle Solesby Revocable Trust and Brenda Gayle Solesby Pettit Revocable Trust, Lot 56, Sheffield Sub. And Water Line Tap.
Miller, Kathleen T. to Campbell, Jacqueline M., Lot 99, Centre Court, Ph. II, $270,000.
Greer, George Richard to Nicholson, Roderic Ferris III, Lot No. 1, W. P. Pinson Sub., $18,000.
Lothridge, Grady L. Sr. and Lothridge, Altha P. to Greene, Joe L. and Greene, Mamie L., Lot 3-A, Canyon Drive, $3,800.
Griffin, Clarence to Turner, Garrett F. and Turner, Audrey M., Lot No. 22, Sec. 1, Promised Land Heights, $2,500.
Beattie Development LLC to Keystone Homes Inc., Lots 1-5, 8-13, 17-20, 28-31 & 33, Cobblestone West Sub., $674,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Frosceno, Adam Corey and Frosceno, Soper Tiffany Lea and Soper, Tiffany Lea Frosceno, Lot 33, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. II, $237,890.
Mulkey, Toma W. to Mulkey, Toma W. Trustee and Mulkey, Toma W. Family Trust and Toma W. Mulkey Family Trust, Lots 23 & 24, Gatewood Sub.
Perrin, Glenn and Perrin, Alyson to Hochberg, Thomas R., Lots 27 & 28, Brookside Sub., $137,500.
Godsey, Anne P. to Bradley, Robin G. Per. Rep. and Godsey, Charles Donald Sr. Estate and Charles Donald Godsey Sr. Estate, Lot 74, Pinehurst Sub.
Williams, James G. and Williams, Armetta O. to Williams, James G and Williams, Hattie O., Lot 3, Aspen Heights Sub.
Horton, Lizzie A. to Horton, Samuel Richard and Freeland, Glenda Dale, Parcel County.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots, Milford Pines Drive, $97,800.
Alexander, Craig R. and Alexander, Cassaundra R. and Mcdaniel, Cassaundra R. and Mc Daniel, Cassaundra R. to Alexander, Craig R. and Alexander, Cassaundra R., Lot 29, Plantation Pointe Sub.
Petock, Alexandra Rae By AIF and Browder, Michael AIF to C. V. Holdings LLC, Unit M, Stanley Park Condominiums, $85,000.
Graf, Robert E. Estate and Robert E. Graf Estate and Wilson, Robert Per. Rep. and Graf, Patricia A. By AIF and Gasper, Karen M. AIF to Blair, Branson and Blair, Maja D., Lot No. 84, Ph. II, Patriot Plantation, $642,500.
Mitchell, Lewis L. to JSC Rentals LLC, Lot No. 26, Meadowbrook Sub., $51,000.
Nickles, Sandra Brown and Babb, Connie Brown and Galloway, Brenda Brown to Chadwick, Stephanie Babb and Babb, Brannon Michael and Babb, Scott Kenneth, Parcel County.
Evans, William A. By AIF and Evans, Gloria M. and Evans, Gloria Moss AIF to Evans, Dennis Anthony Trustee and Evans, William Anthony Trust and William Anthony Evans Trust and Evans, Gloria Moss Trust and Gloria Moss Evans Trust and Evans, William A. and Evans, Gloria M., Lot No. 62, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub.
Shepard, Theresa L. to Lazarus, Kathryn Lynne and Shepard, Theresa L., Lot 189, Stoney Point Sub.
Ashley, Sonan Lynn to Ashley, Dosia R., Tract 1, County And Right Of Way.
Stewart, Jamey to Stewart, Thomas, Lots 4-6, Price Property.
Hallman, Curtis E. Jr. and Hallman, Jennifer N. and Gillion, Jennifer N. to Harbin, Kenneth Randall Jr., Parcel, Aull Mill Road, $345,000.
Hawkins, Treya and Hawkins, William Lee Jr. to Hallman, Jennifer N. and Hallman, Curtis E. Jr., Lot 16, Springdale Sub., $220,000.
Quarles, Judy P. and Qualls, Judy to Qualls, Judy Trustee and Judy Qualls Revocable Trust and Qualls, Judy Revocable Trust, 1/2 Interest In Part Lot 4 County.
Ashley, Daniel R. to Jenness, Robert Colin III and Jenness, Kristi Michelle, Lot 19, Brookside Sub., $145,000.
Glenn, Steven Keith to Ford, Lakeshia and Ford, Rodrigues, Lot No. 53, Druid Hills Sub., $250,000.
Burgess, George to Erb, David Richard and Erb, Allison Louise, Lot No. 32, Summer Pointe, $235,500.
Long, Donald A. to Dorn, Matthew B. and Dorn, Sarah K., Lot 58 Of Sheffield Sub., $285,000.
Mayo, William Craig and Mayo, Deborah Watson to Owens, Anthony and Smith, Megan, Lot 83, Greenwood Plant Sub., $110,000.
Weiss, Peter M. and Weiss, Laura I. to Henchy, Michele Ann, Lots 34 & 35, Summer Pointe & Easement For Lake Access, $275,000.
White, Jean S. and White, Paul V. III to Bjerke, Peter and Bjerke, Irene, Lot 172, Stoney Point Sub., $25,000.
Gates, Christopher E. and Gates, Deborah G. to Gronquist, R. James, Lots 138, 139 & 139-A, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II.
Gillespie, Jean C. to Skipper, Renee G. and Stevenson, Melissa, Parcel County.
Forrest, Amy to Cissell, John and Cissell, Kelly P., Parcels County, $250,000.
Swain, John W. and Swain, Evelyn J. to Mccord, Michael and Mccord, Leann and Mccord, Andrew and Hickey, Jennifer and Mc Cord, Michael and Mc Cord, Leann and Mc Cord, Andrew, Lot 7, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation, $70,000.
Davis, Taylor H. to Valdivia, Christian, Lot 11, Kensington Sub., $222,000.
DSB Contracting And Rental Properties LLC to Sessions, Debbie Bolt, Lot 121, Avondale Sub., $194,900.
Hurt Holding LLC to Contreras, Rogelio Mora and Casas, Marbella Molina, Lot, City, $225,000.
Mckean, William J. and Mckean, Lisa O. and Mc Kean, William J. and Mc Kean, Lisa O. to Singletary, Sandra S., Lot, East Cambridge Avenue And Lot City, $172,500.
Hurt Holdings LLC to Ventura, Eva Morales and Ventura, Gabino Morales, Lot County, $90,000.
Terrell, Ann to Terrell, Tracey A., Tract, Greenwood & Abbeville Counties.
Cromer, Haskell M. and Cromer, Sallie A. to Hinson, Kelvin L. and Hinson, Greta M., Lot No. 27, Belle Meade Sub., $240,000.
Kidd, Royce L. and Kidd, Sandra F. to Dennis, Janice Kidd and Kidd, Royce L. and Kidd, Sandra F., Lot County.
Kidd, Royce Leon to Walworth, Karen Kidd, Lot, County Farm Road.
Rowland, James E. Sr. to N & C Investments LLC and N And C Investments LLC, Lot 19, The Taggart Estate, $20,000.
Thompson, Ralph David and Nichols, Beverly Louise and Thompson, Doris F. and Thompson, Doris Faulkner to Bell, Bryson Lee, Parcel County, $134,040.
Rayford, Willie B. Jr. to Jamros, Alexander J. Jr., Tract 1, Hill Crest Farm Road, $30,000.
Townsend Property MGT. LLC to GFP Greenwood Limited Liability Company, Lot A, Merriman Avenue, $231,800.
Barrios, Miriam Miranda to Escalante, Filadelfo Perez and Alfaro, Lucas Lorena Diolanda and Lucas Lorena Diolanda, Alfaro and Perez, Escalante Filadelfo, Lot City, $57,000.
Mccurry, Terry D. to Gama, Irene Burgos and Camacho, Favian Aviles, Lot, Mineral Ave, $29,000.
Spencer, Ronald G. to Scott, Andrew Gene, Lots 29 & 30, Harless-Seymour Development.
Palmetto Crossings Construction LLC to Ward, Jeffery A., Planter's Row At Palmetto Crossing, Phase One, Fronting On Indigo Way, $120,000.
Morris, Ethel F. to South Carolina Funding Group LLC, Lot No. 8, Country Homes Sub.
Moore, Patrick W. to 96 Congregational Holiness Church Inc. Trustees and Ninety Six Congregational Holiness Church Inc. Trustees, Parcel 2.02A SC Hwy. 246, County, $25,000.
Farmer, Ray to Harper, Terresa and Harris, Myrna, Lots Nos. 10, 11 & 12, Block F, Lakeview Cabin Colony, $9,000.