Heard, Charles S. and Heard, Charles W. to Impresa Holdings Group LLC, Parcel 2.72A, Evans Pond Road, $75,100.
Harwell, Wanda Ivy to Wright, Nona Marie and Smith, Jessie, Lot 4-A County.
Foster, Joan D. and Foster, Tony A. to Foster, Joan D. and Foster, Tony A., Lot 3, Creekside Sub., Ph. I.
Stanley, Lemar Keith to Unda, Pablo Victor and Unda, Allison S., Unit 1-B, Ph. I, Old Mill Townhouses, $130,000.
Hedden, Martha W. to Murtiashaw, Martha Hedden, Lot, Greenwood-Verdery Hwy.
Small Town Services LLC to Holley Investments LLC, Lots 1 & 2, Blk A, Ponderosa Heights Sub., $96,213.53.
Holley, Whitney Harris and Holley, Joseph Daniel to Holley Investments LLC, Lo,t East Cambridge Street.
Small Town Services LLC to Holley Investments LLC, Lot D-3, County.
Abercrombie, Danny Ray and Abercrombie, Debbie Lane and Abercrombie, Danny and Abercrombie, Debbie to Walker, Tommy, Lots 348-350, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation, $5,800.
Williams, Shawn to Jordan, Williams Christy and Williams, Christy Jordan, Lot 166, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub.
Tripp, Sheila Ann to Maddox, Bryan Jr. and Whittaker, Dwight and Tripp, David R., Parcels County.
Tripp, David Ray and Tripp, David R. and Maddox, Bryan Jr. and Whittaker, Dwight to Maddox, Bryan Jr. and Whittaker, Dwight and Tripp, Dominic and Tripp, David Ray, Parcels County.
Hastings, John AIF and Hastings, Teresa M. By AIF and Hastings, Teresa Ann By AIF to Latchaw, Linda Gail, Parcel 2.53A County.
Hastings, Teresa M. By AIF and Hastings, John AIF to Hastings, John Wyatt, Parcel County.
Crowe, Phillip M. and Crowe, Amber E. to Nelson, Beth Anna, Parcel County.
K & P Real Estate LLC and K And P Real Estate LLC to Krajci, Kristina M., Parcel Highway #10 & Parcel A County, $192,000.
Young, Robert T. Jr. to CMH Homes Inc., Parcel County, $40,180.
Padgett, Alexa L. and Boatwright, Alexa L. to Keenan, Ansley B. and Keenan, John F. and Keenan, Marguerite, Lot 4, Englewood Sub., $88,000.
Davis, Justin T. to Jackson, Latori Shantaye, Lot No. 10, Laurel Ridge Sub., $192,000.
Michael, Robert E. and Michael, Thomas J. and Michael, Steven G. and Davis, Sarah and Albea, Katherine Davis and Michael, Robert Eric and Michael, Thomas James and Michael, Steven Glen to Johnson, Kasey R., Lots 2-4, Page Drive, $130,000.
Quattlebaum, Charles to JSC Rentals LLC, Lot 4, Grendel Plant Sub., $45,000.
Boyter, Zachary to Fain, Maddisen and Coates, Dylan, Lot B, Chinquapin Sub., $155,500.
Pulley, James David to Ochoa, Vazquez Jennifer Berenice and Vazquez, Jennifer Berenice Ochoa, Lot 0.22A, County & Lot, East Cambridge Road. $88,000.
Holloway, Rodney B. Sr. to Price, William, Lot, East Durst Avenue.
Game Of Homes LLC to Linstrong LLC, Lot No. 2, Block B And Eastern Half Of Lot No. 3, Block B, County, $58,600.
Jason Investments LLC to Hill, Kaysha V., Lot 19 & Pt. Lot 18, Beechwood Sub., $195,000.
Gantt, Jerry C. and Gantt, Bernice B. to Gantt, Jerry C. and Gantt, Bernice B. and Gantt, Jerry Craig II and Gantt, John Bradley, Lot No. 74, Beechwood Sub.
Gantt, Jerry C. to Gantt, Jerry C. and Gantt, Bernice B. and Gantt, Jerry Craig II, Lot South Cambridge Street.
Whitmire, Julia Kathryn and Benjamin, Kathryn Whitmire to Wimmer, Wendi L., Lot B, County, $55,000.
Lindell, Patricia J. By AIF and Rush, Susan Lindell AIF to Forsythe, Eugene and Forsythe, Michelle, Lots 35 & 36, Cobb & White Sub. Of Lake Greenwood, $363,700.
Forsythe, Eugene and Forsythe, Michelle to Genelle Trust and Forsythe, Eugene F. Trustee and Forsythe, Michelle S. Trustee, Lots 35 & 36, Cobb & White Sub. Of Lake Greenwood.
Stockman Properties LLC to Cooper, Michael Lee, Parcel, Hwy. 25 South, $30,000.
Babb, Tandy Craig and Babb, Brian Murphy and Babb, Denise Gunnells to Babb, Rodney M., Lot 442, Section 3, The Residential Properties Of Riegel Textile Corporation Subdivision.
Pinpoint Development Llc to Creative Property People LLC, Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Plowden Place, $27,500.
Wheeler, James M. to Wheeler, James M. Trustee and James M. Wheeler Revocable Trust and Wheeler, James M. Revocable Trust, Unit 122, Orchard Park Sub.
Thomas, Willie J. Jr. to Thomas, Bryant, Lot Number 1, County, $5,000.
Gordon, Sally to Sturgis, Bryan Sally and Bryan, Sally Sturgis and Bryan, Dixon B. Jr., Lot, Marshall Street.
Green, Dennis D Personal Representative and Green, Alvin Ernest Estate and Alvin Ernest Green Estate to Mccurry, Terry D. and Mc Curry, Terry D., Lots Nos. 1, 2 And 3 And 10-B County, $27,500.
Dougherty, Lynne C. to Taylor, Charles W. III and Dougherty, Lynne C., Parcel Number Five (5) Adams Properties Phase II And Tract 5-B, Adams Properties Phase II.
Partain, Hope to Franks Randall C, Parcel County, $25,000.
Butler Janie Elizabeth to Butler, Kasey Lynn, Lot 126, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation.
Whylending LLC to Sandhu Properties LLC, Lot 1.14A City, $396,300.
Whylending LLC to Sandhu Properties LLC, Lot 0.85A County, $150,000.
Whylending LLC to Sandhu Properties LLC, Parcel 2.12A County, $515,200.
Whylending LLC to Sandhu Properties LLC, Lot A County, $929,300.
Johnson, Ruby Allen to Johnson, David E. and Johnson, Ronald E. and Johnson, Ray A., Lot No. 3 Of W. Laurin Young Property, Milford Springs Road.
GSC Holdings, LLC, to GSC Holdings 2 LLC, Parcels County.
Crawford, Ashley Ann to Jones, Rami Rasheed, Lot No. 80, Avondale Sub., $118,000.
Smith, Terry Britt to Brewer, D. Ansel, Tract 3, Bold Spring Plantation, $42,000.
Immanuel Lutheran Church to Slager, Martin D., Lots Nos. 3 And 4, Cobb Property, $96,850.
Elrod, Stanley W. to Elrod, Andrew B., Lot S.C. Hwy 246, Including 1970 Dutchess Mobile Home, $20,000.
Provision Holdings LLC to Robertson, Thomas and Robertson, Barbara, Lot 50, Planter’s Row At Palmetto Crossing, Phase One And Two, $369,000.
Bentley, Thelma W. to Bentley, Beverly and Bentley, Robinson Pamela and Robinson, Pamela Bentley, Tract 3, Rock House Road.
Bentley, Thelma W. to Bentley, Beverly and Bentley, Robinson Pamela and Robinson, Pamela Bentley, Tract A, Rock House Road.
Harris, Wilbert to Harris, David, Lot 3.6A, County 6885-616-506.
Cooper, Kevin P. and Cooper, Jennifer Amy to Hodges, Robbie, Lot No. 37, Rock Creek Sub., $220,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Parker, Charlie Frederick and Parker, Deborah Jean, Lot 59, Milford Pines, Phase III, $274,900.
Stewart, Sylvia J. and Hansen, Stewart Sylvia J. and Hansen, Sylvia J. and Stewart, Sylvia J. Hansen to Cole, Patricia, Lot Or Unit 24, Hampton Trace Townhouses.
Ponicki, James J. to Ponicki, James J. and Ford, Janet K., Lot 32, Brightwater Bay Sub., Phase II.
Able, Richard E. Jr. to Able, Robbie A. and Able, Richard E. Jr., Lot No. 3 A.R. Drummond.