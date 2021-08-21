Adams, Hosey L. to Adams, Carolyn S. and Adams, Pattie, Lot 16, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Hayes, Jeannette R. to Thompson, Juanita and Sundin, Sondra Michelle and Hayes, Jeannette R., Parcel County.
Bailey, Neely C. and Bailey, Pansy G. to Vaughn, Karen Denise and Parker, Lila Anne and Bailey, Neely C. and Bailey, Pansy G., Lot 2, Colson Street.
Meekins, Betty H. and Funke, Kara E. and Rooy, Jenna L. and Hart, Laura K. Vander and Funke, Mark A. and Funke, Luke A. to Cromer, Haskell M. and Cromer, Sallie A., Lot/Unit L-1, Windsor Oak Townhouses, $198,000.
New Dwelling LLC to Chavez, Viana Villanueva, Lot 2, Gilliam Property Sub.
Edwards, Christopher M. and Edwards, Carmen M. to Ferrell, Robert D. and Ferrell, Marie Cris M., Pt. Tract D, County, $645,000.
Bolden, Venise L. to Christopher, Sherman and Mwazo, Delphinah and Biubwa, Marie Liz, Lot 4 ,Kirksey Forest, $150,000.
Bagwell, Julie Pratt and Bagwell,Julie P. to Kingsmore, Michael, Parcel County, $14,760.
Zimmerman, Lee Ann Barnwell and Ramsey, Caitlyn Barnwell to Deale Family Holdings LLC, Lot 84, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph. I.
Beauford, Betty Johnson to Beauford, Dennis L. and Beauford, Samuel Lee, Lot 82, Wellington Green Sub.
Beauford, Samuel Lee to Beauford, Dennis L., Lot 82, Wellington Green Sub.
MCL Development Co. Inc. to Hampton, Donald W. and Hampton, Gail K., Lot 42, Champion Green, Ph. I, $302,500.
Keith, Anthony to Gilmer, Christopher P., Lot 209, Sec. I, Matthews Plant Sub., $40,000.
Moore, Linda J. to WLM Properties LLC, Parcels County.
Harmon, Jean J. to Collins, Vicky H. and Harmon, James Curtis, Lots A, B & C, County.
A. P. Neal Construction Inc. to Bentley Park LLC, Parcel County, $1,100,000.
Cann, William Marshall to Lane, Theo L. Jr., Parcel County, $70,000.
Malphrus, Eugenia R. to Peeler, Jamie T. and Peeler, Deborah R., Lot, County, $6,601.
Owings, Mary Rush to Rush, Jasper F. Jr. and Rush, J. F. J.r, Parcel County.
Rush, Jasper F. Jr. and Rush, J. F. Jr. to Peeler, Jamie T. and Peeler, Deborah R., Parcel County, $18,385.50.
Ballentine, Jessica K. Trustee and Ballentine, George W. III Trustee and Sarah B. Madden Trust and Madden, Sarah B. Trust to Allendale Investments LLC, Parcels County (Greenwood And McCormick), $27,360.
Garrison, J. Phillip to Garrison, Johnathan Taylor, Tract A-1 County.
Abell, F. Erwin Jr. Trustee and Abell, Mary W. Family Trust and Mary W. Abell Family Trust to 212 Janeway LLC, Lot, Grace Street, $16,250.
Spate, Suzanne E. and Aburto, Suzanne E. to Perez, Norma B., Lot 87, Sec. 8, Belle Oaks Sub.
Mack, Miriam L. to Lanier, Wade A., Lots County.
Grima, Joseph and Grima, Lynn to L & C Rentals LLC and L And C Rentals LLC, Lot 5, Sec. E, Lakeview Heights Sub. And 1/2 Interest In Well Lot, $242,000.
Patrick, William B. Jr. Trustee and Lucille B. Patrick Living Trust and Patrick, Lucille B. Living Trust to White, Stuart A. and White, Charlotte Smith, Parcel C, County, $110,000.
Woods, Jessie Lee Holloway to Nicolls, Vickie Lynn Woods and Mansel, Brenda Darlene Woods, Lot 22, Cambridge Heights.
Richardson, Calvin E. and Richardson, Clara E. to Spigelmyer, Jared Seth and Spigelmyer, Laura, Lot C, County, $200,000.
Jimenez, Vidal Alfaro to Redondo, Marie De Jesus Bueso and Bueso, Redondo Marie De Jesus, Lot 0.08A, City.
Mainsah, Alex M. to Hulsey, Greg W. and Hulsey, Rosa Angelina, Lot 11-B, Ph. I, Lauren Circle Townhouses, $87,000.
Buffkin, Anna C. and Buffkin, Bryan E. to Lester, Regis D. and Floyd, Tomekia, Lot 113, Belle Meade Sub., $190,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc,, Lots 140 & 141, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $97,800.
Ethridge, W. Larry to Epps, Jefferson Allen, Parcel, County, $33,100.
Ethridge, Ronnie H. to Epps, Jefferson Allen, Parcel County & Easement, $27,100.
Biais, Lydia Z. to Hernandez, Hernandez Agustina Araceli and Alva, Israel Guadarrama, Lot 7, Five Notch Road, $35,000.
Clay, Lynda Fulenwider to Fulenwider, Eddie, Lot 553, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Stuart, Patrick L. and Stuart, Patrick to Hernandez, Guzman Rafael and Guzman Rafael Hernandez and Hernandez, Orozco Tania and Orozco, Tania Hernandez, Lot 3,Foundry Road, $47,500.
Wham Properties LLC to Murphy, Kenneth Charles and Murphy, Katrise Henderson, Lot, East Cambridge Street And Lot B County, $114,000.
Mason, Margaret Gertrude and Mason, M. G. to Mason, Dennis Carroll, Lots 62-65, Blk. H, Blyth Heights.
CMH Homes Inc. to Hammond, Jennifer and Hammond, Jeffrey, Parcel, County, $196,400.
Stone, Charles T. and Stone, Cathey B. to Stone, Charles T. and Stone, Cathey B, Lot 14, Beech Lake.
CMH Homes Inc. to Butler, Calvin and Butler, Dorothy Lee, Parcel County.
Simpson, Patricia Nell Young Trustee and Simpson, John W. Revocable Trust and John W. Simpson Revocable Trust and Simpson, Patricia Nell Young Revocable Trust and Patricia Nell Young Simpson Revocable Trust to Simpson, Patricia Nell Young, Lot 15, Leyland Place.
Webber, Thomas E. and Webber, Sandra B. to Leake, Romain R. and Leake, Angela P., Lots 218 & 219, Harborside Sub., $275,000.
Gonzolez, Guadalupe and Gonzalez, Guadalupe and Gonzalez, Martinez Jose Guadalupe and Martinez Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez and Gonzalez, Brenda to Gonzolez, Guadalupe and Gonzalez, Guadalupe and Gonzalez, Martinez Jose Guadalupe and Martinez Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez and Gonzalez, Brenda and Gonzalez, Jesse and Gonzalez Sheila, Parcels 8-B & 8C-2 County.
Watson, Alfred Lewis and Watson, Alfred L. to Watson, Hampton Sharon and Hampton, Sharon Watson, Lot SC Highway 254.
Hughey, Carrie Elizabeth and Hughey, Carrie P. to Hughey, Carrie Elizabeth and Hughey, John Patrick, Lot 36, Mckellar Farms Sub.
Gainey, Robert E. Sr. to Gainey, Tammi Marie and Gainey, Robert E. Jr., Lot 117, Avondale Sub.
Gainey, Robert E. Jr. to Gainey, Tammi Marie, Lot 117, Avondale Sub.
Rimsky, Properties LLC to Gilliard, Horaceton F. and Gilliard, Yolanda D., Lot 10, Rustic Chase Sub., $27,000.
Rimsky, Properties LLC to Siciliano, Joseph C. and Siciliano, Mary Lynn, Lot No. 7, Rustic Chase Sub., $28,000.
Southern Resources LLC to HP Shale & Timber LLC and HP Shale And Timber LLC, Tracts County, (An Undivided One Third 1/3 Interest In).
Southern Resources LLC to Recreational Resources LLC, Parcels County, (An Undivided One Third 1/3 Interest In)
Southern Resources LLC to Patrick, Joseph H, III, Parcels County, (An Undivided One Third 1/3 Interest In).
Ilacqua, Frank to Price, Amanda I. and Vereen, Benjamin C., Lot No. 32, Ph. I, Creekside Sub., $354,500.
Kuras, Norman and Pulley, Xavier to Holtzclaw, Sean L. and Holtzclaw, Rebecca L., Lot Nos, 30 And 31, Sunset Drive Sub., $185,000.
Sutton, Deborah A. to Baxley, Taylor, Lot No. 30, Laurel Street Sub, $170,000.
Ouzts, Jeremy B. to Vickery, Ricky D. and Vickery, Sandra P., Parcels County, $329,000.
Recreational Resources LLC to HP Shale & Timber LLC and HP Shale And Timber LLC, Parcels County, (An Undivided One Third 1/3 Interest In), $241,300.
Patrick, Joseph H. III to HP Shale & Timber LLC and HP Shale And Timber LLC, Parcels County, (An Undivided One Third 1/3 Interest In), $346,667.
Cecil, Gregory Bryant and Atkins, Karen to Croyle, Leigh H. and Croyle, Jack O., Lot 47, Ph. I, Sec. 1, Stoney Point Sub., $380,000.
Vickery, Ricky Dale and Vickery, Sandra P. to Williams, Ron and Williams, Joy and Witson, Joe and Whitson, Lorena E William and William, Whitson Lorena E and Cagle, Richard and Cagle, Virginia, Lots, Irvin Cove Sub., With Right Of Ingress And Egress, $380,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Taylor, Ross and Taylor, Amy, Lot No. 65, Stoney Point Sub., Ph. I, Sec. II, $420,000.
Mcwhorter, Rick P. and Mc Whorter, Rick P. and Mcwhorter, Joyce G. and Mc Whorter, Joyce G. to Palmer, Joseph, Lot 35, Cherokee Hills Sub., $299,900.