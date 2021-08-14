Lee, Demetrius A. to Lee, Ortez G., Lot 9, Homestead Acres Sub., $235,000.
Adams, Donna T. By AIF and Adams, Francis W. Jr. By AIF and Adams, Francis W. By AIF and Lewis, Emily Anne Adams AIF to Finkle, Michael W. and Finkle, Kathy A., Parcels County, $405,000.
Smith, Fred Allen and Smith, Frances Jane to Smith, Fred Allen and Smith, Frances Jane and Butler, Kimberly Denise and Summers, Tammy Lynn and Summer, Tammy Lynn, Lots 2-8, Carl Atkins Property.
Greene, Myra Dean to Smith, Erin R., Lot, Chinquapin Road, $10,000.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 10, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $27,500.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 11, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $25,500.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 13, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $24,500.
Morrison, Julia Elizabeth Tolbert to Cann, Elizabeth M., Lot, County TMS#6857-256-426.
Morrison, Julia Elizabeth Tolbert to Morrison, William Ennis, Lot Number 9, Section I, Rigel Sub., TMS# 6923-596-307.
Morrison, William Ennis to Cann, Elizabeth M., Lot Number 9, Section I, Rigel Sub., TMS #6923-596-307.
Cline, Heather M.to Grace Street LLC, Lots, Grace Street, $220,000.
Mackin, Patricia A. Trustee and Mackin, Patricia A. Revocable Trust and Patricia A. Mackin Revocable Trust to Able, Michael E., Lot No. 31, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $42,000.
Trinity United Methodist Church to Trustees Of Trinity United Methodist Church and Trustees Trinity United Methodist Church, Lot 94, Augusta Fields Sub.
Rush, Daniel B. to Bell, Jimmy Allen, Lot A, County, $24,500.
Beattie Development LLC to 4510 Reading Road LLC, Tract A, Premier Drive, $425,000.
Nash, Karen to BL Family Reality Group LLC, Lots 69 & 70, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub., $25,000.
Christensen, Elizabeth T. Per. Rep. and Tommie, Homer Daniel Per. Rep. and Tommie, Jean S. Estate and Jean S. Tommie Estate to Guilbaud, Lynn V. and Camille, Isabelle, Lots Nos. 15 & 16, Section C. Sample Road, $135,000.
City Of Greenwood and City Of Greenwood S. C. to Vasquez, Jeovani, Lot, Greene Street, $1,000.
Cleveland, Melissa A. and Caldwell, Melissa A. to Cleveland, Victor C. and Cleveland, Melissa A., Lot 41, Ph.III, Winding Creek Sub.
Tylan Plantation Properties LLC to Coronaca LLC, Parcel SC Highway 72/US Highway 221 E.
Aasen, Patricia M. Trustee and Aasen, Patricia M. Trust Agreement and Patricia A. Aasen Trust Agreement to Pack, Danny R. and Pack, Joan A., Lot 101, Grand Harbor Boulevard, $139,900.
Wideman, Anthony G. and Wideman, Anna B. to Furterer, Joseph R., Lot, County, $267,000.
Williams, Ethelene C. to Caldwell, Walter T. and Caldwell, Walter T, II, Lots 6, 7 & 1, Wilson Bridge Road, $35,000.
Owens, Jonathan Lee and Owens, Ashley Hodge and Hodge, Ashley Dawn to Owens, Jonathan Lee and Owens, Ashley Hodge, Parcels Greenwood County And Laurens County, $0.
HAMRBM Properties LLC to Guadarrama, Araceli Alva, Lot, Edgefield Street, $44,000.
Cameron, Margie W. to Cagle, Jonathan Cole, Unit No. 7-B, Old Mill Townhouses, $91,300.
Ackerson, Russell David and Ackerson, Russell and Ackerson, Angela Stephens and Camp, Angela to Ackerson, Russell David and Ackerson, Angela Stephens, Lot No. 26 And 1/2 Of Lot No. 27, Ridgewood Sub.
Moseley, Mark Andrew and Moseley, Christopher Williams to Burns, Judith Chandler, Lot Old Laurens Road, $248,000.
Darby Properties LLC to Clegg, Karl Bruce and Clegg, Gail Ruff and Clegg, William M., Parcel, East Cambridge Extension/Kateway, $85,000.
Preston, Cameron B. and Preston, Josephine F. to Preston, James E. and Preston, Sharon T., Parcel, County, $300,000.
Poore, Travis K. and Poore, Brandy L. to Poore, Travis K. and Poore, Brandy L., Lot 37, Ph. IV, Beech Run Sub.
Stonehaven Apartments LLC to Timmerman, Kenneth L. and Barnette, Payne H. Jr. and Chandler, Hubert Joseph, Tract, Stonehaven Drive.
Timmerman, Kenneth L. and Barnette, Payne H. Jr. and Chandler, Hubert Joseph to Stonehaven Village LLC, Tract, Stonehaven Drive, $1,300,000.
Dykes, Daniel Charles to Dykes, Raymond Lee, Lot 1, Blk. E, Ponderosa Heights Sub.
Perez, Hugo and Perez, Catherine T. to Smith, Devon and Smith, Barbara, Lot 3, Block A, Milford Manor, Ph. I, $305,000.
Christopher, Mitch and Christopher, Kimberly to Moore, Dana H. and Holsonback, Dana, Lot No. 84, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots 142 & 143, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $97,800.
Nabors, Mark and Breedlove, Juli to Dubois, Michael Lee and Dubois, Michaelene, Lot 29, Mill Pond Sub., $120,000.
Gilchrist, Kim to SC Property Buyers LLC and SCPROPERTYBUYERSLLC, Lot 18, E. W. Stainaker Property, Lanham Street, $500.
Rivera, Miryam G. and Bost, Miryam to Fowler, Randall Chazrae, Lot 8, Jessamine Park, $126,500.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 53, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 54, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 63, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 64, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Richardson, Linda H. to Mohammadi, Mehdi Nadir, Lot 27, Eagles Harbor, Sub., Ph. I, $60,000.
Alexander, Howard Darrell to Alexander, Angel D. and Coffey, Amy Alexander, Lot, East Northside Drive.
Foggie, Stanley Jr. to Foggie, Stephonie H., Lots County.
C S Investments LLC and CS Investments LLS to Keller, Don and Keller, Alison, Lot. No. 7, Fannie B. Milford Property, $164,900.
South, Dallas M. and South, Elyse L. to Tunstall, Billy Alvin III and Worrell, Katye Aaron, Lot, Gracemont Drive, $170,000.
Riggins, Don R. and Riggins, Pat S. to Riggins, Don R. and Riggins, Pat S., Lot 6, Forest Acres Sub.
Lucas, Cecil and Lucas, Julia S. to Lucas, Travis, Parcel 11.05A, County with Right Of Ingress And Egress.
Boone, Joyce Parkman to Devore, Kaitlyn E., Lot No. 3, A. L. Milling, Lots, $63,000.
Cannon, Justin Edwin and Cannon, April Eanes to Cannon, Justin Edwin and Cannon, April Eanes, Lots County.
Trinity United Methodist Church Trustees to Parks, Richard J. and Hackett, Keilah T., Lot No. 94, Augusta Fields Sub., $82,500.
Gable, Preston Kent Per. Rep. and Gable, Dewette E. Estate and Dewette E. Gable Estate and Gable, Deweete E. Estate and Deweete E. Gable Estate to Hester, Alexander Bryan, Lot No. 107 Ninety Six Plant Sub., $66,200.
Gibson, Maria Alicia to Besser, Daniel and Besser, Linda, Lot 1, Sec. B, Harbor Heights Sub., Lot County And Water Line Tap, $521,000.
Allen, Tequila Marie to Walls, Dalton, Lot No. 107, Avondale Sub., $170,000.
Rice, William T. Jr. Trustee and Rice, William T. Revocable Trust and William T. Rice Revocable Trust to Dowtin, Matthew Wade and Dowtin, Jamie Leigh Stancil, Lot No. 18,Forest Hills Sub., $259,000.
Vanagel, Carolyn H. and Meister, Carolyn H. and Vanagel, Mark A. and Aaronson, Lyle Todd and Aaronson, Sarah Smith to Savercool, Mark and Savercool, Kristin Anne, Lot 18, Summer Pointe, Lake Greenwood, $80,000.
Beattie Development LLC to Gilson, Suzan Marie and Gilson, Michael, Pt. Tract 5, County, $25,000.
Moss, Brenda Marie B. and Del, Burnett Rickey to Homme, Jason and Homme, Donna Marie, Lot No. 77, Woodfields Sub., $95,000.
Piontek, Karen and Hutira, Nancy and Morfe, Diane to Crawford, Will Couch, Lot No. 19, Sec. U, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $230,000.
Bryant, Raymond and Bryant, Barbara F. to Rodriguez, Vianca, Pt. Lots B And C, Sweetwater Road, $165,000.
Entrust Group Inc. The FBO and Pearson, Eric 7230016038 to Mohammadi, Mehdi Nadir, Parcels, County, $85,000.
Saniti, Patricia D. and Rushton, Patricia, Dianne to Rushton, Patricia Dianne, Lot 41, Ph. I, North Lake Sub.
Williams, Charles L. Jr. to Alexander C&C Holdings LLC, Tracts A & B, County, $52,400.
Spiliotis, Steven to Gopaul, Ramesh C. and Gopaul, Eeva M., Lot No. 325, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $75,000.
Town & Country Real Estate Inc. and Town And Country Real Estate Inc. to Stewart, Timothy H., Lot No. E-28, Gatewood Sub., $15,000.
Pearce, Jeanne Lee to Gioia, Michelle, Lot No. 129, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $27,500.
Dreamers Properties LLC to Guadarrama, Fredi Gallo and Guadarrama ,Domingo Gallo and Perez, Olivia Acosta, Lot No. Five (5), Block B, Panola Heights Sub., $35,000.
Trammell, Cynthia K. to Taylor, Dorothy Elizabeth, Lots, County, $216,000.
Matthews, Donna R. and Carter, Donna R. to Morrow, Lonnie Heath, Lot 16, Gin House Acres, $22,500.
Williams, Edna to Williams, Ronnie, Parcels County.
Jones, Claudia H. and Jones, Claudia Mae to Hawkins, Melissa A., Lots W, 2 & Pt. Lot 6, County, $25,000.
Coats, David Allen to Alexander, Steven Keith and Alexander, Jennifer Elizabeth, Lot 479, Sec. 3, Riegel Plant Sub., $35,000.
Westmoreland, C. Kenneth to Judd, Cody L. and Judd, Debra, Lot County & 1981, Willow Mobile Home, $8,000.
Turner, A. Olin Jr. to Turner, Beverly Y. and Turner, J. Gray and Molden, Deidre T. and Turner, A. Olin IV and Turner, Haven, Lot No. 9, Section U, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.,
Thoma,s Charles Carroll III and Thomas, Amy Browning to Hadley, Darwin A. and Hadley, Katherine G., Lot No. 24, Harbor Heights Sub., $464,000.
Britt, James B. Executor and Britt, Norma H. Estate and Norma H. Britt Estate to Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, Lot 4, Quail Run Sub.
Guida, Christopher A. and Guida, Michelle T. to Ojeda, Santoyo Juan R. and Santoyo, Juan R. Ojeda, Lot No. 18, Belle Oaks, Section 5, $24,000.
Duckworth, John A. III By AIF and Helmuth, Stephanie C. AIF to Timmerman, Abby, Lot No. 6, Sub. No. 1, Marguerite Marshall Property, $40,000.
Whaley, John W. Jr. and Whaley, Judy H. to Burde,n Trace Makenzie and Smith, Victoria Michaela, Lot 43, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $115,000.
Corley, Cody and Corley, Lana to Neville, Wesley W., Lot County, $145,000.
Reyes, Benustiano Cruz and Cruz,Reyes Benustiano to Gomez, Gonzalo Toribio and Bolanos, Rodriguez Miriam Teresita and Rodriguez, Miriam Teresita Bolanos and Toribio,, Gomez Gonzalo, Lot Vaughn Street, $0.
Lester, Regis D. to Floyd, Charlene M., Lot 19, Seaboard Heights.
Williams, Chrissy R. to Williams, Joshua D. Trustee and Joshua, Douglas Williams Living Trust and Chrissy Robertson Williams Living Trust and Williams, Joshua Douglas Living Trust and Williams Chrissy Robertson Living Trust, Lot 80, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. III.
South, Thelma Jeanette to Fulenwider, Eddie and Fulenwider, Eddie Per. Rep. and Clay, Linda Fulenwider Estate and Linda Fulenwider Clay Estate, Lot 533, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Casillas, Gerardo M. and Hernandez, Isidra, Lot 94, Sec. 8, Belle Oaks Sub., $17,900.
Roche, Robert D. and Roche, Stephanie N. to Roche, Gatlin Geddings, Lots 15 & 16, Blk. 3, Unit 2, Greenwood Shores.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Lewis, Wallace and Lewis, Dinah, Lot 100, Avondale Sub., $169,900.
Larkins, Clinton Eugene and Larkins, Clint and Larkins, Clinton to BLHC LLC, Parcels County.
Blackwell, Phillip Neil and Blackwell, Evelyn C. By AIF and Blackwell, Philip Neil AIF and Blackwell, Philip Neil and Blackwell, Phillip Neil AIF to Powell, Timothy A., Tract 1-A County, $43,500.
Mcginn Properties LLC to Ines, Eusebia Bacilio and Mendez, Rodriguez Ayla Luvia and Rodriguez, Ayla Luvia Mendez and Mendez Rodriguez Armando Gustavo and Rodriguez Armando Gustavo Mendez, Lot 3, Gilliam Court, $30,000.
Friel, Chad E. and Friel, Elizabeth E. to Bergstrom, Jamie Jean and Bergstrom, Dustin Evan, Lot 3, The Lodge Grounds Sub., $470,000.
Ponder, Joseph F. to Oedbauer, Thomas and Oedbauer, Sarah, Tract A And Tract B, County, $200,000.