D. R. Horton Inc. to Dunbar, Albert, Lot 53, Milford Pines, Phase Three, $280,000.
Belcher, Jacob A. and Belcher, Amanda F. to Robinson, David, Tract 6-A And Parcel County, $138,600.
Parks, Julia Anne to Blocker, Derrick, Lot No. 5, Block E, Douglas Featherstone Property.
Parks, Julia Anne to Blocker, Derrick, Lot No. 28, Block E,Douglas Featherstone Property.
Deep South Builders LLC to Vega, Pacheco Eugenio Uriel, Lot No. 7, A.F. Mckissick Property, $8,500.
Greenwood County and County Of Greenwood to Haynie, Robert M. Jr., Lot County.
Hughes, Brenda Gail Gillion to Hughes, William C. and Williamson. Melissa Ann and Davis, Judith Marie and Anderson, Linda Gail, Parcel County.
Mc Ninch, Frances Ann By AIF and Arsenault, Lee AIF and Mcninch, Frances Ann By AIF to Dial, Ellen J. and Dial, David R., Lot No. 40, Section 1, Riegel Textile Corporation Sub., $65,000.
Culbertson, Susan F. to Setterlund, Jacqueline and Setterlund, Eric, Lot Fawnbrook Drive, $2,000.
Craven, Blanche M. By AIF and Craven, Clarence L. Jr. AIF and Buckminister, Sharol D. By AIF and Craven, Mark A. By AIF and Craven, Karyn D. By AIF to Weatherly, Jason and Langston, Tom, Lot No. 24 And Lot No. 25, The Bluff Subdivision, $75,000.
Brown, Clara J. to Parbal, Gurusharan Singh, Lot/Unit 40, Hampton Trace, $148,500.
Patton, Nyree Dawn and Snead, Nyree Dawn and Patton, Nyree to Snead, John Robert and Snead, Laura H., Tracts A, B & C, US Highway 178, $846,400.
Poore, Robert Wayne to Poore, Dorothy Alice, Lot No. 4, Shearbrook Sub., Section B.
Poore, Dorothy Alice H. to Poore, Dorothy Alice H. and Poore, Wayne Gregory and Poore, Travis K., Lot No. 4, Shearbrook Sub., Section B.
Balchin, James M. to Brown, Gregg and Brown, Jimmie, Tract A-2, County, $13,000.
Allison, Robert Keith to Allison, Dorothy Gail, Tract 1, Red Bud Estates Sub.
Radford, Charles J. Jr. Trustee and Radford, Charles J. Trust and Charles J. Radford Trust and Radford, Cecilia S. Trust and Cecelia S. Radford Trust to Radford Investments LLC, Lots Nos. 8, 9 And 10, Harbor Ridge Subdivision, Phase I And Tract A, Cove Subdivision.
Boone, Terry W. and Setzler, Shannon D. to Nantasket Investments LLC, Parcel 1.993A, County, $54,900.
Harris, Jessica to Bundrick, Harvey and Bundrick, Judy, Lot No. 40, Belle Meade Subdivision, $190,000.
Baker, Anngela R. to Baker, Rhett M. Trustee and Baker, Anngela R. Trustee and Baker, Rhett M. Trust and Rhett M. Baker Trust and Baker, Anngela R. Trust and Angela R. Baker Trust, Lots Nos. 47 And 48, Henrietta Heights Subdivision.
Dixon, Marla J. and Dixon, Bill G. to Marla J. Dixon Joint Trust and Dixon, Marla J. Joint Trust and Bill G. Dixon Joint Trust and Dixon, Bill G. Joint Trust and Dixon, Marla J. Trustee and Dixon, Bill G. Trustee, Lot 29, Phase I, Grand Harbor Subdivision With Club Membership.
Allison, Dorothy Gail to Allison, Dorothy Gail and Allison, David Keith, Tract 1, Red Bud Estates Sub.
Calvert, Dianne D. and Calvert, Joseph Brent to Calvert, Dianne D. and Calvert, Joseph Brent, Tracts A & B County.
Calvert, Dianne Daniel to Calvert, Joseph Brent and Calvert, Dianne Daniel, Lot S-24-180 & Tract C Shirley Road.
Scott, Joe M. to Lopez Culebro Roselin and Lopez, Emmanuel and Lopez, Luis and Lopez, Adriana and Culebro, Roselin Lopez, Parcel, Ligon Road, $90,000.
Ackerman, Wm Gray Jr. to Laram Eduardo Luism Rosales and Lara Jaime Rosales and Lara Ana Elizabeth Rosales, Parcels A & B County, $490,000.
K Town Homes LLC to Mc Caviedes Construction LLC and Mccaviedes Construction LLC, Lot Number 153, Section 2, Riegel Textile Corporation, $23,000.
Eck, J. Francis to Eck, James Francis Trustee and Eck, James Francis Revocable Trust and James Francis Eck Revocable Trust and Eck, Carol L., Lot No. 10 And Part Of Lot No. 9, Section G, Hunter's Creek Plantation Subdivision.
Atlantic Coast Properites Inc. and Atlantic Coast Properties LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 18, County, $24,000.
Weaver, Donald B. Jr. and Weaver, Brenda and Weaver, Brenda H. to Weaver, Donald B. Jr. and Weaver, Brenda H., Greerbriar Condominiums A-8 and B-1.
Weaver, Donald B. to Weaver, Donald B. Jr. and Weaver, Brenda H., 104-G Hidden Creek Condominium.
Weaver, Donald B. and Weaver, Brenda H. to Weaver, Donald B. Jr. and Weaver, Brenda H., Unit Numbers 124-C, 124-D, 124-G And 100-H Hidden Creek Condominiums.
Crow, Rebecca A. and Rush, Lynn T. to Infinite Properties LLC, Lot Woodrow Street, $28,000.
Jackson, Annie Eliza and Jackson, Annie to Owens, Betty A. and Jackson, Elbert, Lot C, County.
Simchon, Samantha Paige and Simchon, Samantha to Hinson, Christopher Ryan, Lot Phillips Circle.
Simchon, David to Simchon, Samantha Paige, Lot D, CB Brooks Jr. Property.
Hand, Delson C. and Hand, Wanda D. and Hand, Jason W. By AIF and Hand, Justin D. By AIF and Hand, Wanda D. AIF and Hand, Delson C. AIF to Stevens, Barbara Per. Rep. and Mcdade, Sarah Edna Estate and Mc Dade, Sarah Edna Estate and Sarah Edna Mcdade Estate, Lot 28, Blk. K Blyth Heights Sub.
Cannon, John J. and Cannon, Susan to Cannon, John J. Trustee and Cannon, Susan Trustee and John Cannon Revocable Trust and Cannon, John Revocable Trust and Susan Cannon Revocable Trust and Cannon, Susan Revocable Trust, Tract 9, Able Lumber Company Land & Lot G-3 County.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Williams, Aliyah Raigene and Williams, Barbi, Lot 6, Bentley Park, Ph. I, $269,990.
Napier, Clyde F. and Napier, Yvonne A. to Beckham, Bryan K. and Beckham, Ronni, Lot 8, Sec. 3-A, Calvary Trail Sub., $57,000.
Rhodes, Ronald V. to Rhodes, John D., Lot 116, Cedarbrooke Sub.
Davis, Emmett Irwin Jr. to Davis, Stephen L. Trustee and Emmett, I. Davis Jr. Living Trust and Davis, Emmett I. Jr. Living Trust, Parcel County.
Davis, Stephen L. Trustee and Emmett I. Davis Jr. Living Trust and Davis, Emmett I. Jr. Living Trust to Davis Family Foundation, Parcel County.
Bannister, Judy Ann and Fuller, Bobbie Jean and Cockrell, Robert James Jr. to Sutherland, Brian E., Lot 78, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub., $100,000.
Adams Limited Partnership to Keeno, Tealee, Parcel Little Mountain Road, $2,000.
R & C Properties I LLC and R And C Properties I LLC to Sprowl, Reginald E. and Sprowl, James D., Lot Oak Avenue, $10,000.
Smith, Tyrone to Smith, Valeria, Lot Milwee Street.
Fox Hay Farm LLC to Johnson, Marc H. and Johnson, Sallie B., Parcel 174.03A County.
Reed, Weldon Mack to Brown, Flora R. and Reed, Ralph L. and George, Agnes R., Lot No. 100, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Allison, Mark L. to Chapman, Kenneth Wayne and Chapman, Juditha, Lot 14, The Village At Midtown, $256,000.
Pinson, Mary Y. to Butler, William C., Parcel Sample Road, $25,000.
Lampley, Bobby Ray and Feorino, Diane Marie to Maude, Robert and Maude, Colleen, Lot 15, Summer Pointe, $180,000.
Babb, Rodney and Babb,, Susan to Doll, Robert V. III, Lot 443, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation, $159,000.
Martin, Jacob R. and Martin, Erin W. to Thomas, James Robert Jr., Lot C-44, Stonewood Sub., $370,000.
Hawkins, Mitzi to Massey, Eric Todd, Lot No. 9 And 1/2 Of Lot No. 8, Pine Forest Drive, $105,300.
Jordan, Robert A. Jr. and Jordan, Erica K. and Jordan, Erika K. to Ford, Grace D,, Lot No. 42, Roman Acres Subdivision, $250,000.
Griffin, Valerie Denise Per. Rep. and Black, Bobby Haskell Sr. Estate and Bobby Haskell Black Sr. Estate and Bobby Black Estate and Black, Bobby Estate to Wessinger, A. Lance, Lot East Durst Avenue Ext., $70,000.
Spencer, Darryl V. and Thomas, Charity K. to Spencer, Darryl V. and Thomas, Charity K., Lot No. 3, C. G. Carroll Property.
Capone, Doddridge Kristina Per. Rep. and Doddridge, Kristina Capone Per. Rep. and Parson, Janet M. Estate and Janet M. Parson Estate to Gross, Victoria E. and Smith, Patricia M., Lot 15, Sub. No. 5, Chinquapin Properties Inc. & Water Main, $275,000.
Willner, Brian T. and Willner, Steven L. to Willner, Brent T., Lot Phoenix Street, $279,000.
Coleman, Robert A. to Coleman, Robert A. and Mumford, Dayle C. and Johnson, April C., Lot 18, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph. VII.
Brown, Joseph Carmichael and Brown, Arthur Robert to Brown, Joseph Carmichael, Lot No. 50, Terra Villa Subdivision.
Burton, Natale W. to Burton, Robert Corey, Lot No. 228, Phase III, Harborside Sub. And Lot 225, Harborside Sub.
Lifestyle Home Construction LLC to Atkins, George Tomlinson Jr. and Atkins, Amber Shea, Lot 5, Kate Fowler Road, $286,335.
Lowe, Leandrew F. and Lowe, Kelley G. to Proffitt, Darrell and Proffitt, Julia, Lot 23, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $363,900.
Moncrief, Denise Shealy Per. Rep. and Davis, Toya Per Rep and Whitt, Dennis Ronald Estate and Dennis Ronald Whitt Estate to Lowe, Leandrew F. and Lowe, Kelley G., Lot No. 36, Eighteen Queens Court, $245,000.
Scott, Rhoda Sue to Scott, Robert L., Parcel County.
Reid, Daris R. to Hayes, Anthony, Lots 1-4, Blk. F, Blyth Heights Sub., $85,000.
Bouknight, Daniel H. and Batson, Lydia N. and Batson, Lydia to Peele, Kimberly R., Lot 113, Harris Plant Sub., $175,000.
Special Referee and Hayward Ida M and Hayward Vincent Jerome to Clark Matthew C and Clark Adrian Allen, Lot 10 Blk B Wade Heights Sub., 2022-CP-24-00819, $70,300.
Doud, Denise T. to Crum, Ryan Joseph and Crum, Jessica Fay, Lot 15, Lodge Grounds, $635,000.
Southern Land Development Corporation to Lowe, Leandrew F. and Lowe, Kelley G., Lot 36, Eighteen Queens Court.